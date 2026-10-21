Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez’s son Maceo testified for four hours in his custody hearing

Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez and Maceo Martinez have all been in court this week for a multi-day hearing. Last month, Olivier sought and received an emergency custodial order and an emergency restraining order against Halle, after he claimed that Halle abused Maceo (who was then 12 years old). Halle tried to block Maceo from testifying in the hearing, but on Monday, it looks like Maceo testified in closed court for four hours.

The 13-year-old son of Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez testified for nearly four hours Monday in a court hearing regarding a domestic violence restraining order request.

The actress — who has been accused by Martinez of abusing Maceo — was joined in Los Angeles Superior Court by her legal team and her fiancé, Van Hunt. Martinez, who arrived with Maceo and was joined by his own legal team, appeared to glare at Berry upon arrival. She returned the look while inside the courtroom.

Berry seemed to be in good spirits, though at times she appeared to be worried and anxious. The hearing was described by eyewitnesses as “icy.”

Olivier’s lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, exclusively told Page Six on Monday, “Olivier is a great, loving father. He is very caring and only wants the best for his son.”

Judge Shelley Kaufman began the hearing by calling Maceo to the stand to testify. She ordered everyone out of the courtroom to ensure the teen’s testimony would remain sealed. Maceo — who was dressed casually in a graphic T-shirt, shorts and Crocs — testified for nearly four hours in total. During lunch, the teen appeared comfortable and happy as he talked to his dad before returning to the stand. He did not engage with his mother while at court.