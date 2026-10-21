Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez’s son Maceo testified for four hours in his custody hearing

Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez and Maceo Martinez have all been in court this week for a multi-day hearing. Last month, Olivier sought and received an emergency custodial order and an emergency restraining order against Halle, after he claimed that Halle abused Maceo (who was then 12 years old). Halle tried to block Maceo from testifying in the hearing, but on Monday, it looks like Maceo testified in closed court for four hours.

The 13-year-old son of Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez testified for nearly four hours Monday in a court hearing regarding a domestic violence restraining order request.

The actress — who has been accused by Martinez of abusing Maceo — was joined in Los Angeles Superior Court by her legal team and her fiancé, Van Hunt. Martinez, who arrived with Maceo and was joined by his own legal team, appeared to glare at Berry upon arrival. She returned the look while inside the courtroom.

Berry seemed to be in good spirits, though at times she appeared to be worried and anxious. The hearing was described by eyewitnesses as “icy.”

Olivier’s lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, exclusively told Page Six on Monday, “Olivier is a great, loving father. He is very caring and only wants the best for his son.”

Judge Shelley Kaufman began the hearing by calling Maceo to the stand to testify. She ordered everyone out of the courtroom to ensure the teen’s testimony would remain sealed. Maceo — who was dressed casually in a graphic T-shirt, shorts and Crocs — testified for nearly four hours in total. During lunch, the teen appeared comfortable and happy as he talked to his dad before returning to the stand. He did not engage with his mother while at court.

[From Page Six]

Four hours?? Yikes. That’s a long time for a 13-year-old kid, and I bet the judge cross-examined him and asked him questions too. Page Six also reports that on Tuesday, in the middle of the hearing, Olivier “stormed out of court” and was seen furiously discussing something with his lawyer. Sources say that Olivier was using profanity. On Tuesday, a staff member at Maceo’s school testified, and it was about Maceo’s alleged behavioral issues in school. Halle, Olivier and Nahla Aubry will all testify this week. Apparently, there are a lot of icy glares happening in the hallways.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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19 Responses to “Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez’s son Maceo testified for four hours in his custody hearing”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:22 am

    This poor kid. I really hope the judge sees far into the future and gets the parents to buy into his vision of how this breaks down. There has to be a bigger picture.

    Reply
  2. SophieEster says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:45 am

    I got married at 22. Had my first child at 23. My second at 24. Marriage failed at 26. I remarried at 30. Had two more kids. At 34 me and my ex husband disagreed about the kids. He took me to court. It was getting long and drawn out. My ex said “I dont want to upset you, the kids or your new husband. So Im am dropping this case. Hopefully we can come to an agreement but I would never want to drag you and the kids through the hearings it will take to get to a decision.” In that moment I really loved my ex. Ironically, he and my new husband became good friends, and I am friendly with his wife and the kids he had after we broke up. Sometimes things work out, and sometimes they go “Olivier.” Halle said Oliver got really jealous when Van Hunt came along, and I guarantee you Olivier would NEVER try to beat up Van Hunt like he did Gabriel Aubry, Sad for all involved

    Reply
    • JayBlue says:
      October 21, 2026 at 9:51 am

      It’s like they say: never marry something you wouldn’t want to go through a divorce with. Glad this all worked out for you.

      Reply
  3. ChillinginDC says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:46 am

    I find it telling she’s going to have her daughter testify who wasn’t present, but testify about the abuse that Oliver did to her father. Wonder why Aubry won’t or wasn’t asked to testify? At the time speculation was she encouraged that beating that happened.

    And honestly I hope the judge seals this mess and flat out tells both parties they had a child, they have/should focus on that and if he does want to go live full time with his father, he is at the age that should be taken into consideration.

    Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      October 21, 2026 at 10:27 am

      Judges do not seal child custody cases they are considered public in California.

      UNLESS both or either parties request it to be sealed. Which to date they haven’t. Just marinate on that.

      They hate each other more than they love their child to drag this out in public to mud sling. Trying to win public favor on both sides.

      Reply
  4. Sherry says:
    October 21, 2026 at 9:54 am

    What an absolutely delightful childhood this kid is having. His parents are ridiculous.

    Reply
  5. Talia says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:00 am

    I have limited sympathy for Halle. She was more than happy to weaponise Olivier against Gabriel during the custody fight over Nahla but suddenly she’s shocked and appalled he might turn on her? Classic ‘I never thought the leopard would eat MY face’.

    I do feel sorry for her children – Maceo more than Nahla since Gabriel seems to be a relatively stable parent (and I assume Halle would have made sure it was all over the press if he wasn’t).

    I have no idea who is telling the truth but even if it’s Halle, she chose to have a child with Olivier despite his well documented character issues.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:03 am

    This is just a sad situation. I do think that Martinez is kicking up a fuss now because Halle is engaged to another man.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      October 21, 2026 at 1:14 pm

      This is my theory too. Van from what we see is a chill dude who adores Halle. That is the issue her exes have, Halle has someone who adores and respects her and is not out here disrespecting her, especially in the press.

      Reply
  7. Roan Inish says:
    October 21, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Does Olivier still work or does his income come from Halle? If he’s not working it benefits him financially to have full custody of Maceo.

    Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      October 21, 2026 at 10:33 am

      His last IMDB credit is from 2024. I don’t know if he has outside work.

      But hot Oliver from 2002 Unfaithful is long gone.

      I personally think he solely relies on Halle’s financial support. She had a big issue with Gabriel also not working. It’s child support not daddy support.

      Reply
      • Barrett says:
        October 21, 2026 at 10:44 am

        My cousins teen son is a mess. His parents fought and always say mean things ab each other after they split up. Anyway kid ends up diagnosed w adhd , and oppositional defiant disorder ODD and ends up in juvenile hall. Major risk factor is parents fighting badly and speaking down ab each other to the kid. These parents don’t see what they are doing here. Martinez may be bad but Halle has been involved in to many situations w her kids and men. She is a factor here too. Pray for this kid.

    • Graphinya Heather says:
      October 21, 2026 at 10:42 am

      He doesn’t seem to work much. Google states he receives 8K a month child support and a percentage of her yearly income on top of that. He was in a TV series in 2022, last listed work that I found

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        October 21, 2026 at 11:33 am

        Which I personally think is the motivation here. If he gets full custody of Maceo he gets more child support. He doesn’t have to work and she is the sole provider. I do think parental alienation is at work here and Oliver is negatively influencing his child for more support. IMHO.

        Halle has worked pretty steadily through the years and has 7 projects in pre-production on IMDB.

        And at 60 which is 100 years old in Hollywood years for women. Is amazing.

        I just hope the Judge does the right thing here.

  8. Sarah says:
    October 21, 2026 at 11:21 am

    This poor kid. It’s always sad when parents hate each other more than they love their kids. I hope he is safe and talking to someone about what he’s going through.

    Reply
  9. superjosh says:
    October 21, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    I get that Halle has had issues in the past, but I hear a lot of people blaming them both for putting their son through this and I have to say this is mostly Olivier’s doing. As of late, all the drama was hidden/private until he went scorched earth on her. I think Halle released one statement defending herself (which is reasonable) and the rest we learned from court docs.

    Reply
  10. RaeChimesIn says:
    October 21, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    They are both messy but, to me, Halle is coming off the worst. She absolutely does not deserve abuse of any kind, but she should be responsible in not perpetuating the cycle with her son. Using Nahla to sign that letter is putting a divide between siblings and should be a hard stop for any parent. You don’t do that. Making sure the court case is closed should be a number one priority. She was part of the fight and defended Oliver when he fought with Aubrey. What did that do to her daughter? She chooses herself over and over again above her kids. Do the work, get therapy, heal with your son. Oliver shouldn’t be vilified for getting child support if he has the majority custody. That’s how it works, and he will lose that support when their son comes of age.

    Reply
  11. Jeannine says:
    October 21, 2026 at 5:08 pm

    That poor kid was given the red pill and doesn’t even know it! What the hell happened to Olivier. He truly looks like a troll in his pictures!

    Reply

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