Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez’s son Maceo testified for four hours in his custody hearing

Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez and Maceo Martinez have all been in court this week for a multi-day hearing. Last month, Olivier sought and received an emergency custodial order and an emergency restraining order against Halle, after he claimed that Halle abused Maceo (who was then 12 years old). Halle tried to block Maceo from testifying in the hearing, but on Monday, it looks like Maceo testified in closed court for four hours.
The 13-year-old son of Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez testified for nearly four hours Monday in a court hearing regarding a domestic violence restraining order request.
The actress — who has been accused by Martinez of abusing Maceo — was joined in Los Angeles Superior Court by her legal team and her fiancé, Van Hunt. Martinez, who arrived with Maceo and was joined by his own legal team, appeared to glare at Berry upon arrival. She returned the look while inside the courtroom.
Berry seemed to be in good spirits, though at times she appeared to be worried and anxious. The hearing was described by eyewitnesses as “icy.”
Olivier’s lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, exclusively told Page Six on Monday, “Olivier is a great, loving father. He is very caring and only wants the best for his son.”
Judge Shelley Kaufman began the hearing by calling Maceo to the stand to testify. She ordered everyone out of the courtroom to ensure the teen’s testimony would remain sealed. Maceo — who was dressed casually in a graphic T-shirt, shorts and Crocs — testified for nearly four hours in total. During lunch, the teen appeared comfortable and happy as he talked to his dad before returning to the stand. He did not engage with his mother while at court.
[From Page Six]
Four hours?? Yikes. That’s a long time for a 13-year-old kid, and I bet the judge cross-examined him and asked him questions too. Page Six also reports that on Tuesday, in the middle of the hearing, Olivier “stormed out of court” and was seen furiously discussing something with his lawyer. Sources say that Olivier was using profanity. On Tuesday, a staff member at Maceo’s school testified, and it was about Maceo’s alleged behavioral issues in school. Halle, Olivier and Nahla Aubry will all testify this week. Apparently, there are a lot of icy glares happening in the hallways.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Arrivals for the World premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘Crime 101’
Featuring: Halle Berry
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
-
121068, Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry at the Los Angeles Premiere Of CBS Films’ ‘Extant’ held at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Los Angeles, California – Monday June 16, 2014.,Image: 533732417, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Celebrity Monitor, PacificCoastN / Avalon
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – Halle Berry lets her hair down for an afternoon outing with her daughter Nahla in Santa Monica. The lovely ‘John Wick’ star wears baggy pants, sandals, and an oversized black shirt as her hair blows in the wind on their walk back to their car.
Pictured: Halle Berry, Nahla Ariela Aubry
BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – French actor Olivier Martinez seen making a shopping trip to his local Bristol Farms and grabs his usual Baguette along with a few other items.
Pictured: Olivier Martinez
BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: RMLA / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20200406 – Olivier Martinez Goes Grocery Shopping
-PICTURED: Olivier Martinez
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
Featuring: Olivier Martinez
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 06 Apr 2020
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
-
-
North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20220313-27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
-PICTURED: Halle Berry and Van Hunt
-PHOTO by: Xavier Collin/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Mar 2022
Credit: Xavier Collin/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Arrivals for the World premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘Crime 101’
Featuring: Halle Berry
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
-
-
New York September 22, 2026. Halle Berry attend 11th Annual Through Her Lens The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in New York. September 22 , 2026.Credit: RogerWong/instarimages.com
Featuring: Halle Berry
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
This poor kid. I really hope the judge sees far into the future and gets the parents to buy into his vision of how this breaks down. There has to be a bigger picture.
I got married at 22. Had my first child at 23. My second at 24. Marriage failed at 26. I remarried at 30. Had two more kids. At 34 me and my ex husband disagreed about the kids. He took me to court. It was getting long and drawn out. My ex said “I dont want to upset you, the kids or your new husband. So Im am dropping this case. Hopefully we can come to an agreement but I would never want to drag you and the kids through the hearings it will take to get to a decision.” In that moment I really loved my ex. Ironically, he and my new husband became good friends, and I am friendly with his wife and the kids he had after we broke up. Sometimes things work out, and sometimes they go “Olivier.” Halle said Oliver got really jealous when Van Hunt came along, and I guarantee you Olivier would NEVER try to beat up Van Hunt like he did Gabriel Aubry, Sad for all involved
It’s like they say: never marry something you wouldn’t want to go through a divorce with. Glad this all worked out for you.
I find it telling she’s going to have her daughter testify who wasn’t present, but testify about the abuse that Oliver did to her father. Wonder why Aubry won’t or wasn’t asked to testify? At the time speculation was she encouraged that beating that happened.
And honestly I hope the judge seals this mess and flat out tells both parties they had a child, they have/should focus on that and if he does want to go live full time with his father, he is at the age that should be taken into consideration.
Judges do not seal child custody cases they are considered public in California.
UNLESS both or either parties request it to be sealed. Which to date they haven’t. Just marinate on that.
They hate each other more than they love their child to drag this out in public to mud sling. Trying to win public favor on both sides.
What an absolutely delightful childhood this kid is having. His parents are ridiculous.
I have limited sympathy for Halle. She was more than happy to weaponise Olivier against Gabriel during the custody fight over Nahla but suddenly she’s shocked and appalled he might turn on her? Classic ‘I never thought the leopard would eat MY face’.
I do feel sorry for her children – Maceo more than Nahla since Gabriel seems to be a relatively stable parent (and I assume Halle would have made sure it was all over the press if he wasn’t).
I have no idea who is telling the truth but even if it’s Halle, she chose to have a child with Olivier despite his well documented character issues.
+1 and totally agree with all your points.
This is just a sad situation. I do think that Martinez is kicking up a fuss now because Halle is engaged to another man.
This is my theory too. Van from what we see is a chill dude who adores Halle. That is the issue her exes have, Halle has someone who adores and respects her and is not out here disrespecting her, especially in the press.
Does Olivier still work or does his income come from Halle? If he’s not working it benefits him financially to have full custody of Maceo.
His last IMDB credit is from 2024. I don’t know if he has outside work.
But hot Oliver from 2002 Unfaithful is long gone.
I personally think he solely relies on Halle’s financial support. She had a big issue with Gabriel also not working. It’s child support not daddy support.
My cousins teen son is a mess. His parents fought and always say mean things ab each other after they split up. Anyway kid ends up diagnosed w adhd , and oppositional defiant disorder ODD and ends up in juvenile hall. Major risk factor is parents fighting badly and speaking down ab each other to the kid. These parents don’t see what they are doing here. Martinez may be bad but Halle has been involved in to many situations w her kids and men. She is a factor here too. Pray for this kid.
He doesn’t seem to work much. Google states he receives 8K a month child support and a percentage of her yearly income on top of that. He was in a TV series in 2022, last listed work that I found
Which I personally think is the motivation here. If he gets full custody of Maceo he gets more child support. He doesn’t have to work and she is the sole provider. I do think parental alienation is at work here and Oliver is negatively influencing his child for more support. IMHO.
Halle has worked pretty steadily through the years and has 7 projects in pre-production on IMDB.
And at 60 which is 100 years old in Hollywood years for women. Is amazing.
I just hope the Judge does the right thing here.
This poor kid. It’s always sad when parents hate each other more than they love their kids. I hope he is safe and talking to someone about what he’s going through.
I get that Halle has had issues in the past, but I hear a lot of people blaming them both for putting their son through this and I have to say this is mostly Olivier’s doing. As of late, all the drama was hidden/private until he went scorched earth on her. I think Halle released one statement defending herself (which is reasonable) and the rest we learned from court docs.
They are both messy but, to me, Halle is coming off the worst. She absolutely does not deserve abuse of any kind, but she should be responsible in not perpetuating the cycle with her son. Using Nahla to sign that letter is putting a divide between siblings and should be a hard stop for any parent. You don’t do that. Making sure the court case is closed should be a number one priority. She was part of the fight and defended Oliver when he fought with Aubrey. What did that do to her daughter? She chooses herself over and over again above her kids. Do the work, get therapy, heal with your son. Oliver shouldn’t be vilified for getting child support if he has the majority custody. That’s how it works, and he will lose that support when their son comes of age.
That poor kid was given the red pill and doesn’t even know it! What the hell happened to Olivier. He truly looks like a troll in his pictures!