P6: Kylie Jenner is ‘ready to get engaged’ & made that clear to Timothee Chalamet

Every three months or so, there’s a big rumor about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Some quarterly storylines are of the breakup variety, usually “Chalamet dumped Kylie.” Some quarterly storylines are variations of “Kylie is pregnant, Timothee is thrilled!” None of those rumors have been true. What is true is that Timothee called Kylie his “partner” several times during the awards season, and Kylie has happily attended most of Timothee’s industry events in recent years, although she rarely walks the carpet with him. The vibe I always get is that they’re surprisingly solid, and that Timothee adores her. I also feel like Kylie appreciates that he’s got his own A-list career happening and he wants to include her in some of his biggest moments. Anyway, the quarterly rumor is here: Kylie is mad because Timothee hasn’t proposed yet!

Kylie Jenner is ready to walk down the aisle with Timothée Chalamet, but the actor isn’t quite ready to put a ring on it.

“Kylie is ready to get engaged and has made it pretty clear to Timothée that she sees marriage in their future,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “She’s not giving him ultimatums or demanding a ring, but she’s definitely making her feelings known and hoping he’ll get there sooner rather than later.”

“It’s putting some pressure on Timothée to take that next step,” the insider said. However, the “Wonka” star, 30, isn’t necessarily on the same page as his girlfriend of three years. According to the source, “Timothée loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he’s simply not there yet. There’s a feeling that if he were to propose anytime soon, it would be more because of the pressure he’s feeling rather than because he’s genuinely ready.”

The couple’s differing timelines come as the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 29, has watched her older sister Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi grow increasingly serious.

As Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday, Kylie is feeling “some jealousy and frustration” over the possibility of the supermodel getting engaged before her, despite having been with Chalamet much longer. The insider explained that those close to the couples believe Kendall, 30, and Elordi, 29, could actually make it down the aisle first.

While the “Euphoria” star “is completely all in with Kendall,” Kylie and Chalamet “still have a more fun and carefree dynamic,” the source said.

[From Page Six]

First of all, lol, no, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are not going to make it down the aisle before Timmy and Kylie. Jacob and Kendall are not built to last. Everyone can see that. And it’s fine! Sometimes, a girl just wants to have a good time with a bean-pole actor. As for Timmy and Kylie… like, I actually think that IF Kylie does want to get married, she’s well within her rights to say so and challenge Chalamet to figure out what he wants. Chalamet is exactly the kind of guy who will waste a woman’s time for years without ever putting a ring on it. They’ve been together for three-and-a-half years – he knows by now if he wants to marry her, he just doesn’t want to tell her his real answer. Just my opinion.

PS… It will be interesting to see if Kylie comes out for any of Timmy’s Dune 3 premieres.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “P6: Kylie Jenner is ‘ready to get engaged’ & made that clear to Timothee Chalamet”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    October 22, 2026 at 11:25 am

    If they wanna get married more power to them. But she’s a billionaire with two children. She holds all the cards. There’s no ticking clock (wouldn’t be anyway at her age with babies coming in your 50s now) and she’s way richer than he’ll ever be on his own merits. Also grrrl get an iron clad prenup!

    Reply
    • Snoozer says:
      October 22, 2026 at 2:14 pm

      She should hold the power and yet it is so obvious that he does. She comes from this strange, matriarchal family where all of the women have all of this power and money and fame and yet they behave in an incredibly retrograde way with male partners. They cater to them. They subsume themselves. They look the other way when they cheat. They are proudly “ride or die” (don’t ever be this, it’s not good!). They forgive everything and anything for far too long.

      Kylie follows him around. And it appears that she caters to his every fantasy and whim.

      Is that realistic in the long-term, in a marriage where her kids would have to be the main focus? Hmmmmm…

      I think she is his fantasy girl. She’s hot and curvy, she serves and services him, she caters to him, she’s sweet and agreeable, she has endless free time to follow him around and slot into his life, and she is very, very rich and can bankroll his lifestyle while he focuses more on artsy projects and chasing that Oscar.

      He is happy with the status quo. I would be surprised if he married her.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        October 22, 2026 at 3:01 pm

        ITA with everything you said, but would add that when people have so much pre-marriage money, marriage complicates things. If they don’t want kids and neither one lacks health insurance, marriage isn’t even a great idea. If they shared a conservative or religious heritage, that might also be a reason. But get married to prove to tabloids that they’re committed? Like marriages don’t end every second in elite circles? I personally think Kylie should avoid marriage like the legal and financial headache it will obviously be. If a relationship is real, if the love is meant to be, it will stand the test of time.

  2. MMRB says:
    October 22, 2026 at 11:25 am

    While I do think he genuinely adores her, he’s always struck me as someone who’s constantly looking toward the next best thing, whether that’s career-wise or in relationships. I think TC wants his career to be the main character in his life, and he seems like someone who might struggle with FOMO when it comes to opportunities and what else could be out there. Not saying he doesn’t love her, but I do wonder how that mindset would translate to a long-term commitment.

    Reply
  3. NoHope says:
    October 22, 2026 at 11:31 am

    You have called it correctly. Chammy doesn’t want to get married. When he is in his late 30s or mid 40s, he will marry someone ten years younger than he and have kids. He’s giving 30 going on 18 right now. The Dune 3 press junket could force the issue.

    Reply
  4. Snuffles says:
    October 22, 2026 at 11:55 am

    I can’t see him being a stepfather to her two children.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 22, 2026 at 12:29 pm

      I really can’t either. And if this story is legit then that could be part of his hesitation. He just seems like a guy who’s super ambitious and focused on his career and is having fun with a woman that he used to fantasize about.

      I tend to agree with poster above that he’ll be a bachelor until his 40s and then marry a 25 year old. That’s the Hollywood way.

      Reply
  5. Jferber says:
    October 22, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    He will do whatever his agent advises him to do. I have never illusion that he really cares about Kylie and her kids. It’s just another gig for him.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 22, 2026 at 1:50 pm

      ITA but I don’t get the narrative that Kylie is marriage obsessed. Other than the usual misogynist fare, where’s the evidence that Kylie isn’t just using him for her purposes? Reverse the genders and the much richer man with two children is the one wasting the other one’s time.

      Reply
  6. Jferber says:
    October 22, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    no illusion (not never illusion)

    Reply
  7. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    October 22, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    Everyone knows celebrities plant their own stories on Page 6. If she has to pressure him using a gossip rag, this is not a good sign. She should just walk away now. Or just not expect him to ready for marriage any time soon.

    Reply
  8. kelleybelle says:
    October 22, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    * blick *

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment