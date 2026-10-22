P6: Kylie Jenner is ‘ready to get engaged’ & made that clear to Timothee Chalamet

Every three months or so, there’s a big rumor about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Some quarterly storylines are of the breakup variety, usually “Chalamet dumped Kylie.” Some quarterly storylines are variations of “Kylie is pregnant, Timothee is thrilled!” None of those rumors have been true. What is true is that Timothee called Kylie his “partner” several times during the awards season, and Kylie has happily attended most of Timothee’s industry events in recent years, although she rarely walks the carpet with him. The vibe I always get is that they’re surprisingly solid, and that Timothee adores her. I also feel like Kylie appreciates that he’s got his own A-list career happening and he wants to include her in some of his biggest moments. Anyway, the quarterly rumor is here: Kylie is mad because Timothee hasn’t proposed yet!

Kylie Jenner is ready to walk down the aisle with Timothée Chalamet, but the actor isn’t quite ready to put a ring on it. “Kylie is ready to get engaged and has made it pretty clear to Timothée that she sees marriage in their future,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “She’s not giving him ultimatums or demanding a ring, but she’s definitely making her feelings known and hoping he’ll get there sooner rather than later.” “It’s putting some pressure on Timothée to take that next step,” the insider said. However, the “Wonka” star, 30, isn’t necessarily on the same page as his girlfriend of three years. According to the source, “Timothée loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he’s simply not there yet. There’s a feeling that if he were to propose anytime soon, it would be more because of the pressure he’s feeling rather than because he’s genuinely ready.” The couple’s differing timelines come as the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 29, has watched her older sister Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi grow increasingly serious. As Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday, Kylie is feeling “some jealousy and frustration” over the possibility of the supermodel getting engaged before her, despite having been with Chalamet much longer. The insider explained that those close to the couples believe Kendall, 30, and Elordi, 29, could actually make it down the aisle first. While the “Euphoria” star “is completely all in with Kendall,” Kylie and Chalamet “still have a more fun and carefree dynamic,” the source said.

[From Page Six]

First of all, lol, no, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are not going to make it down the aisle before Timmy and Kylie. Jacob and Kendall are not built to last. Everyone can see that. And it’s fine! Sometimes, a girl just wants to have a good time with a bean-pole actor. As for Timmy and Kylie… like, I actually think that IF Kylie does want to get married, she’s well within her rights to say so and challenge Chalamet to figure out what he wants. Chalamet is exactly the kind of guy who will waste a woman’s time for years without ever putting a ring on it. They’ve been together for three-and-a-half years – he knows by now if he wants to marry her, he just doesn’t want to tell her his real answer. Just my opinion.

PS… It will be interesting to see if Kylie comes out for any of Timmy’s Dune 3 premieres.