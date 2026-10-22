P6: Kylie Jenner is ‘ready to get engaged’ & made that clear to Timothee Chalamet

Every three months or so, there’s a big rumor about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Some quarterly storylines are of the breakup variety, usually “Chalamet dumped Kylie.” Some quarterly storylines are variations of “Kylie is pregnant, Timothee is thrilled!” None of those rumors have been true. What is true is that Timothee called Kylie his “partner” several times during the awards season, and Kylie has happily attended most of Timothee’s industry events in recent years, although she rarely walks the carpet with him. The vibe I always get is that they’re surprisingly solid, and that Timothee adores her. I also feel like Kylie appreciates that he’s got his own A-list career happening and he wants to include her in some of his biggest moments. Anyway, the quarterly rumor is here: Kylie is mad because Timothee hasn’t proposed yet!
Kylie Jenner is ready to walk down the aisle with Timothée Chalamet, but the actor isn’t quite ready to put a ring on it.
“Kylie is ready to get engaged and has made it pretty clear to Timothée that she sees marriage in their future,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “She’s not giving him ultimatums or demanding a ring, but she’s definitely making her feelings known and hoping he’ll get there sooner rather than later.”
“It’s putting some pressure on Timothée to take that next step,” the insider said. However, the “Wonka” star, 30, isn’t necessarily on the same page as his girlfriend of three years. According to the source, “Timothée loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he’s simply not there yet. There’s a feeling that if he were to propose anytime soon, it would be more because of the pressure he’s feeling rather than because he’s genuinely ready.”
The couple’s differing timelines come as the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 29, has watched her older sister Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi grow increasingly serious.
As Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday, Kylie is feeling “some jealousy and frustration” over the possibility of the supermodel getting engaged before her, despite having been with Chalamet much longer. The insider explained that those close to the couples believe Kendall, 30, and Elordi, 29, could actually make it down the aisle first.
While the “Euphoria” star “is completely all in with Kendall,” Kylie and Chalamet “still have a more fun and carefree dynamic,” the source said.
[From Page Six]
First of all, lol, no, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are not going to make it down the aisle before Timmy and Kylie. Jacob and Kendall are not built to last. Everyone can see that. And it’s fine! Sometimes, a girl just wants to have a good time with a bean-pole actor. As for Timmy and Kylie… like, I actually think that IF Kylie does want to get married, she’s well within her rights to say so and challenge Chalamet to figure out what he wants. Chalamet is exactly the kind of guy who will waste a woman’s time for years without ever putting a ring on it. They’ve been together for three-and-a-half years – he knows by now if he wants to marry her, he just doesn’t want to tell her his real answer. Just my opinion.
PS… It will be interesting to see if Kylie comes out for any of Timmy’s Dune 3 premieres.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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TimothĂ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083404717, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: TimothĂ©e Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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TimothĂ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083453783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: TimothĂ©e Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Kylie Jenner and TimothĂ©e Chalamet at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083455244, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kylie Jenner, TimothĂ©e Chalamet, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Timothee Chalamet wearing Chrome Hearts and girlfriend Kylie Jenner wearing McQueen arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083845298, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Beverly Hills, CA Celebrities t attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Marty Supreme” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2025
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USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
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New York, NY Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen leaving the FIFA World Cup Final in New York City after Spain secured victory in the tournament’s championship match. The high-profile couple joined a star-studded crowd for the highly anticipated final before making their exit following the dramatic conclusion. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen leaving the FIFA World Cup Final in New York City after Spain secured victory in the tournament’s championship match. The high-profile couple joined a star-studded crowd for the highly anticipated final before making their exit following the dramatic conclusion. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY A star-studded crowd of global celebrities, dignitaries, and royalty gathered in the VIP stands at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to witness Spain’s thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, 2026. Among the high-profile spectators in attendance were actor Timothée Chalamet and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. The Spanish Royal Family showed strong national support from the luxury suites, with Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía celebrating as La Roja claimed the championship title. The world-famous sporting event also drew an array of major political figures and football legends, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former U.S. President Donald Trump, French football icon Thierry Henry, and legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, all watching international football’s biggest match unfold on the pitch. Pictured: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome
Featuring: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Where: Rome, Rome, –
When: 07 May 2025
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome
Featuring: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Where: Milan, Italy
When: 07 May 2025
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Where: Los Angeles, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Where: Los Angeles, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
If they wanna get married more power to them. But she’s a billionaire with two children. She holds all the cards. There’s no ticking clock (wouldn’t be anyway at her age with babies coming in your 50s now) and she’s way richer than he’ll ever be on his own merits. Also grrrl get an iron clad prenup!
She should hold the power and yet it is so obvious that he does. She comes from this strange, matriarchal family where all of the women have all of this power and money and fame and yet they behave in an incredibly retrograde way with male partners. They cater to them. They subsume themselves. They look the other way when they cheat. They are proudly “ride or die” (don’t ever be this, it’s not good!). They forgive everything and anything for far too long.
Kylie follows him around. And it appears that she caters to his every fantasy and whim.
Is that realistic in the long-term, in a marriage where her kids would have to be the main focus? Hmmmmm…
I think she is his fantasy girl. She’s hot and curvy, she serves and services him, she caters to him, she’s sweet and agreeable, she has endless free time to follow him around and slot into his life, and she is very, very rich and can bankroll his lifestyle while he focuses more on artsy projects and chasing that Oscar.
He is happy with the status quo. I would be surprised if he married her.
ITA with everything you said, but would add that when people have so much pre-marriage money, marriage complicates things. If they don’t want kids and neither one lacks health insurance, marriage isn’t even a great idea. If they shared a conservative or religious heritage, that might also be a reason. But get married to prove to tabloids that they’re committed? Like marriages don’t end every second in elite circles? I personally think Kylie should avoid marriage like the legal and financial headache it will obviously be. If a relationship is real, if the love is meant to be, it will stand the test of time.
While I do think he genuinely adores her, he’s always struck me as someone who’s constantly looking toward the next best thing, whether that’s career-wise or in relationships. I think TC wants his career to be the main character in his life, and he seems like someone who might struggle with FOMO when it comes to opportunities and what else could be out there. Not saying he doesn’t love her, but I do wonder how that mindset would translate to a long-term commitment.
You have called it correctly. Chammy doesn’t want to get married. When he is in his late 30s or mid 40s, he will marry someone ten years younger than he and have kids. He’s giving 30 going on 18 right now. The Dune 3 press junket could force the issue.
I can’t see him being a stepfather to her two children.
I really can’t either. And if this story is legit then that could be part of his hesitation. He just seems like a guy who’s super ambitious and focused on his career and is having fun with a woman that he used to fantasize about.
I tend to agree with poster above that he’ll be a bachelor until his 40s and then marry a 25 year old. That’s the Hollywood way.
He will do whatever his agent advises him to do. I have never illusion that he really cares about Kylie and her kids. It’s just another gig for him.
ITA but I don’t get the narrative that Kylie is marriage obsessed. Other than the usual misogynist fare, where’s the evidence that Kylie isn’t just using him for her purposes? Reverse the genders and the much richer man with two children is the one wasting the other one’s time.
no illusion (not never illusion)
Everyone knows celebrities plant their own stories on Page 6. If she has to pressure him using a gossip rag, this is not a good sign. She should just walk away now. Or just not expect him to ready for marriage any time soon.
* blick *