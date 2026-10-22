Jon Gosselin, Collin and Hannah are making a ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ doc for Netflix



Last week Collin Gosselin, now 22, released his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood. Those of us who witnessed the Jon & Kate Plus 8 years saw in real time how abusive and dictatorial Collin’s mom Kate was. We know that Collin is telling the truth about the horrific abuse and isolation he faced as a child. Kate’s response was to claim, in comments to her supporters on TikTok, that Collin is mentally ill. This is straight from the abuser’s handbook and is how she institutionalized Collin.

Collin and one of his sisters, Hannah, lived with their father, Jon, for a few years while they were in high school. Collin was able to get Jon’s help leaving the juvenile facility by sneaking another child a note. Hannah left her mother’s house a few months later. Collin and Hannah are, as far as we know, still estranged from their six siblings and their mother.

Now there’s news that Jon, Collin and Hannah are working with Netflix on a documentary. It’s from the producers of Death of the Pastor’s Wife and American Murder: Gabby Petito.

Production is underway on a documentary film untangling the story of what came next for the Gosselin family, featuring interviews with Jon Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, and Hannah Gosselin. In the years following the Gosselins’ TV stardom, conflicting accounts have emerged from within the family itself — competing memories of the same childhood, home, and time in the spotlight. The new documentary pieces together the story from the perspectives of the children who grew up on camera, the adults who built a brand around them, and the audience that couldn’t look away. Mike Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason (American Murder: Gabby Petito, Death of the Pastor’s Wife) serve as producers on the documentary for The Cinemart.

[From Netflix’s Tudum]

There’s no release date for this but you know it’s going to be successful for Netflix. There’s a lot of interest in the awful and exploitative 2000s reality shows. The Biggest Loser and America’s Next Top Model exposes were hits. I wonder why this has been announced as a film and not a whole series. I thought the Gabby Petito and Mica Miller series from these producers were too short. They skipped a lot of details and background. Surely there’s enough material to make this into at least three one-hour shows.

I’ve seen two clips from Jon & Kate of Kate deriding or ignoring Collin for giving her a sweet gift. This is just what made the final cut of the show. Imagine how much worse it must have been behind the scenes.