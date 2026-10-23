South Korean officials freed the shark trapped in a canal for a month, but she returned



First, an apology: a few weeks ago we celebrated Bukangi, the lovable shark who randomly swam into a canal in Busan, South Korea. In that coverage, I repeatedly referred to Bukangi as a he. This was incorrect; we now know that Bukangi is a lady. It was lazy of me to default to male pronouns, and for that I am eternally sorry! Now on to the latest with Ms. B… We also now know that SHE is a Carcharhinus obscurus, aka a dusky shark, an endangered species that lives in tropical waters. According to scientific literature (Wikipedia), female dusky sharks “are capable of storing sperm for long periods, as their encounters with suitable mates may be few and far between due to their nomadic lifestyle and low overall abundance.” This fact has no relation whatsoever to the rest of this story, I just find it interesting!

Anyway, when last we checked in with Bukangi she was two weeks into her residency in Busan’s North Port Buk Hang (from which her name was derived), and city officials had made an attempt to lead her out of the canal. That effort involved spraying Bukangi with water jets to gently guide her to the ocean. It didn’t work. A second attempt was made a few days later using nets, but they got stuck on rocks. Then on Wednesday, Attempt #3 was made using nets, a platform, divers, and drones, and it was a success… for all of a few hours. Girl swam right back into the canal!

Now Busan authorities and the country’s Oceans and Fisheries Ministry are determined to guide Bukangi back to open water, saying it is critical for the shark’s safety and health. The unconventional rescue effort on Wednesday involved dozens of workers maneuvering a floating platform through the canal to push the 3-meter-long (9.8-foot) female shark out. After lingering in nearby waters for hours, the shark swam beneath an outer barrier net installed on the platform that night and reentered the waterway. According to officials, Bukangi is now stuck between that net and a second one about 50 meters (55 yards) into the mouth of the canal, with on-site inspectors and rescuers debating ways to guide it back out as the shark circles the small patch of water. Lee Gwang-seok, an official with the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, said Bukangi was unlikely to slip past more barriers and move farther up the canal, considering the density of the nets and the narrow waterway in that section that leaves little room for the shark to squeeze through. There were no signs that the shark had been feeding regularly during its monthlong stay in the canal, and falling water temperatures could pose additional health risks, officials say. The local Busan authorities did not immediately say when a new rescue effort for Bukangi would proceed. Sharing the Korean name of Busan’s North Port, where it was first spotted in mid-September, Bukangi had become a major tourist attraction as it slowly circled the canal, its fins slicing through the water’s surface. Busan officials, who made Bukangi a city mascot, say the shark attracted more than 1.7 million visitors to the canal, and hundreds of people lined up along the canal on Wednesday to watch the unusual rescue effort. Marine scientists don’t have a clear answer as to why the shark entered the canal, or why it has stayed.

[From AP News]

Not gonna lie, I have very mixed feelings. As you’ll recall, I’d previously taken a bold stance on Bukangi being in the canal. I dared to ask, “But what does Bukangi want?” and could that possibly be… to stay in the canal. I mean, now that we know she’s a dusky shark and that they’re loner nomads (respect), maybe the millions of adoring crowds were a welcome bit of inter-species connection! Maybe after years of life on the current, Bukangi finally had a sense of belonging upon officially being declared a city mascot. And to all those saying, “But Kismet, she wasn’t feeding!” I ask you this: instead of attempts to herd her out, have ANY attempts been made to bring her food?? Sometimes you’ve got to look at a problem from the other fin, you know?

My heart was already breaking when Bukangi was seen “loitering around” the cockamamie platform they built. (Sidenote: who’s supplying all the rescue mission equipment that keeps going bust — ACME?!) But for Bukangi to doggedly swim her way back through the barriers? How much clearer could she be! What’s a gal gotta do to get listened to, for gill’s sake!!

Note from CB: These news reports about Bukangi are in reverse order. The good news is that her swimming area has expanded and she is spending less time at the surface.