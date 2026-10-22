The narrowed James Bond shortlist: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden & a mystery actor

The summer months were full of speculation about the “James Bond shortlist.” Amazon-MGM finally got their hands on the James Bond franchise last year, and the Amazon team has been slowly putting together a brand new Bond team for the post-Broccoli era of the franchise. I don’t even know if they’re keeping Ralph Fiennes as M?? I doubt they’re keeping Fiennes. But obviously, the biggest speculation is about who will be cast as the new James Bond. Over the summer, the shortlist included names like Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson and, as a late entry, Scotsman Jack Lowden. Well, apparently the shortlist has been cut down to three names: Lowden, Elordi and a “mystery actor.”
A few weeks ago, I was told that the race to become the next James Bond had narrowed to three names: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and an undisclosed third actor. I couldn’t publish it then. Now that Jeff Sneider at The InSneider is also reporting Lowden and Elordi as finalists, the cat’s out of the bag, so here we are. What I’m hearing is that an announcement could come anytime between the last week of October and early November. That’s soon.
I kind of want it to be Elordi. Part of that is pure vanity. I was the first to flag him as a serious contender, back when hardly anyone had even floated his name, and my source added that he was Amazon MGM’s top choice. Shortly after I reported it, his name started popping up on the betting markets. Since then, he’s earned an Oscar nomination for “Frankenstein,” headlined “Wuthering Heights” and wrapped up “Euphoria,” and there is indeed a menace and physicality to him that would make for a genuinely dangerous Bond. He’d also be the second Australian 007 after George Lazenby (that’s a whole other issue).
Still, my gut says they go with Lowden. He’s the unconventional choice: Scottish, classically trained, quietly magnetic on “Slow Horses,” and exactly the kind of actor the old guard would have picked. Let’s be honest, if Barbara Broccoli were still running the show, it would be Lowden over Elordi, no question. She cast Daniel Craig when the internet was screaming “Bond is blond?!” and she always favored actors over stars. Lowden fits that mold perfectly. Gary Oldman has even said publicly that he hopes it’s Lowden.
That said, Broccoli isn’t running the show anymore. This is Amazon MGM’s Bond now, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing and Steven Knight writing. One thing has been consistent over the last 18 months: Amazon really wants Elordi. He’s young, he’s a global name, he’s 6’5″ and he’s ideal for a major IP reboot.
The real question is quite simple: does Denis Villeneuve want him?
Remember, the early word from Deadline was that Villeneuve wanted a fresh face from the British Isles, someone in his late 20s or early 30s. Elordi is fresh-ish, but he’s not British and he’s not unknown. Lowden is British but will be pushing 37 when cameras roll. And then there’s that third name, the mystery actor, who I’m told has barely been speculated about and who could be Villeneuve’s wild card if he decides to go against the grain.
Villeneuve isn’t a director who gets pushed around. If he’s not convinced, I don’t see him caving just because Amazon has a favorite. That’s why I lean Lowden, or even the dark horse. But I’d love to be wrong. Elordi, if you’re reading this, I called it first.
I had no idea that Lowden is 36! He looks younger?? And Elordi is 29 and he looks younger too. I sort of agree with WoR’s assessment – I imagine the suits love Elordi and they think he’ll bring new fans to the Bond franchise. I also think Lowden is the kind of choice Barbara Broccoli would have made. I wonder who the mystery wild card is? I swear, ever since Harris Dickinson’s name popped up, I’ve wondered if he’s actually a major contender. He doesn’t have the name recognition of Elordi, but Harris is a much better actor and he has a shapeshifter quality which would work well for a more realistic reboot of 007. I also wonder if Denis Villeneuve really is the decider, or whether he’ll go with whoever Amazon-MGM chooses.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Maybe I am not the target audience for this reboot, but Elordi seems like a ridiculous choice. 6’5″ as a spy? Plus he seems more goofy than charismatic – even posing hard he has no intrigue. Lowden is a no-brainer.
I totally agree. I saw this post and immediately said out loud, Please don’t make him Bond!
He’s also totally overexposed.
James Bond lost all significance once that bald, rich guy got his hands on the franchise.
You know they’ll feature Prime delivery vans in some way, Masters of the Universe was not subtle.
Being a courier with a package is a great cover for any agent…
I think Jack Lowden would be great – he has great range as an actor (though how important that is to the Bond people, who knows) – and if he gets it, I really hope he gets to use his own accent. I’ve not really fancied any of the others mentioned for the role, including Elordi. But I suspect it will be Elordi that gets it.
I agree with you on both counts. That said I lost interest about halfway thought the Craig era when they just became too convoluted. Frankly I’ll take anyone if they start telling really good stories again.
We recently got toe see DC’s Casino Royale at the cinema and it’s still such a great film. Then we watched the one with Javier Bardem as the villain and I kept asking ‘but why XYZ?’ as various things just didn’t make sense other than to set up the next scene.
If they can stop using physical non-conformity to make out villains I’ll be particularly grateful.
Agree re story lines- they’ve become ridiculous. The more recent movies aren’t memorable because the plots made no sense.
I LOVED Casino Royale with Daniel Craig. And I think I liked Quantum of Solace? that or Spectre (whichever one came right after Casino Royale.) But even in that one the plot was getting convoluted – not complicated, but convoluted.
My personal first choice was always Theo James. However, at 41 he is told old for 3 or 4 picture deal as he would be at or over 50 by the time the 3rd or 4th movie of his deal was filming.
Maybe they should retire Bond franchise.
IT WILL NOT HAPPEN! They, who control the franchise, will not stop until the films cease to make BIG money. As Bond is a global franchise, I do not see the films ceasing to make BIG money.
Dear Hollywood
STOP USING THE SAME 4 ACTORS.
Jacob Elordi is not the chameleon you want him to be.
Also Dev Patel for James bond is a hill I shall die on.
This, I have nothing against Elordi but he’s everywhere. He’s a Victorian age hero, Elvis, a goofy schoolboy, an international spy… And he’s not that good. He’s okay but doesn’t have the range nor charisma to pull it off.
I still don’t understand why Hollywood is so invested in this fool. He’s tall. So what?
Dev doesn’t want it but he would be the best choice.
Agree with you 100% on Dev Patel. A Bond for today.
Lowden, please. I can’t watch Elordi smirking his way through Bond. I do love Lowden in Slow Horses, but he doesn’t give “stone cold killer in a smoking jacket”? He’s probably more flexible than Elordi, who always plays himself. Wonder who the mystery guy is.
Ooh. Jack Lowden. Hope he’ll be the one they pick.
Dav Patel or leave me out of it.
This news is so upsetting. Elordi is not IT. Can’t stand him. Rooting for Lowden. But they’re suggesting Elordi has some kind of deal with the Kardashians and Kris is negotiating things with her friend Lauren. The guy cannot act. He’s also arrogant and faux intellectual. He’s being force fed on us like AI. Ughhhhhh!!
I like jacob elordi in general but I just don’t see him as Bond. Too….I dont know. Too smirky? Is that a word? lol. I think James Bond needs to have a subtle charm and wit and I dont see him pulling that off.
For some, it’s enough that he’s tall and dating a Jenner. His lack of charisma and mediocre acting don’t matter.
dickinson was the only name that made me even halfway interested in this conversation. i’m not the biggest bond fan, in that i’ll rush out to see all of them. but i enjoyed craig as bond. i feel dickinson could bring that same energy. i’m not familiar with lowden, but of the other names in the mix, i feel that dicksinson is the only one with the charisma to carry a series like this.
It’s Lowden. **spoiler alert**
He was killed off in Slow Horses. 🚫🐎
I thought that when we watched it last night! But, is he really dead? We don’t actually see it. I hate we have to wait a year for the next season. Lol. I want it now
@cadbury I know! None of next season’s previews had River in them. I’m guessing they are hedging their bets…just in case he’s not James Bond. He would be awesome as Bond.🤞
River was poisoned in the book series but survived. They’re not giving us any clues what happens with river, unfortunately. I hope he gets the role, JE isn’t a good actor. I tried watching WH on a 5 hour plane trip and couldn’t make it beyond 25 mins. Bloody awful. Preferred watching the map!
@chiron I know and I think they’re hedging their bets on whether he gets Bond or not. He would be amazing! The problem with WH (for me) is it’s filmed too damn dark!! I get it’s England but they do have sun occasionally — I guess it’s setting the tone that ultimately gives the focus on the actors, who are outstanding .
How long is it going to take to find the ‘next’ James Bond?!? It seems like this has gone on for 22 years by now.
POSSIBLE SPOILER: Jack Lowden’s reportedly been spotted filming series 8 of Slow Horses in London (it’s being filmed right now – they film 2 years ahead, but he could be out of Series 7 due to whatever happened to him at the end of Series 6), so if that’s the case, it will be wrapped up before filming for Bond would start.
@Jensa that makes me happy! The show wouldn’t be as good without River Cartwright. Still hoping he’s the next Bond, though.
Please let it NOT be Jacob. I grew up reading my older brother’s James Bond books!
Of the two, I prefer Jack Lowden. Unless the cover story is being a pro basketball player in Albania or something, I don’t see how a 6’5″ spy works.
No Jacob! He’s trying to f his way to the top through the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. Pimp Mama Chris got Kylie to star in the Victoria’s Secret show, wearing the 50 million dollar fantasy bra, too. She had no real modeling experience and didn’t look or walk like a model. Amateur. So yes, I believe Chris has the clout to help Jacob secure a gig he doesn’t deserve either. He is laconic and has no charisma. He can’t act. But this is the way of the world. I’ve never watched a Bond film and never will.
I like Elordi fine but not as Bond. Too young, too tall. Talented but a bit “Flavor Of The Month” right now. And not nearly as good an actor as Lowden. He doesn’t have the gravitas, range, or depth for it.
I actually think Lowden is perfect. I’ve never been a Bond fan but I would watch the movies just for him. But they don’t care about me. They care about TikTok-ing Gen Z kids so it will probably be Elordi. Ugh.
Henry Cavill’s whole career came after it was announced he was the guy who was second choice when Craig was cast. And that he was the director’s pick. Barbara Broccoli went for Craig. Cavill went from too young (23?) to too old (40s).
Very curious who the mystery guy is. Probably a better choice than the well known guys.