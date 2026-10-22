The narrowed James Bond shortlist: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden & a mystery actor

The summer months were full of speculation about the “James Bond shortlist.” Amazon-MGM finally got their hands on the James Bond franchise last year, and the Amazon team has been slowly putting together a brand new Bond team for the post-Broccoli era of the franchise. I don’t even know if they’re keeping Ralph Fiennes as M?? I doubt they’re keeping Fiennes. But obviously, the biggest speculation is about who will be cast as the new James Bond. Over the summer, the shortlist included names like Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson and, as a late entry, Scotsman Jack Lowden. Well, apparently the shortlist has been cut down to three names: Lowden, Elordi and a “mystery actor.”

A few weeks ago, I was told that the race to become the next James Bond had narrowed to three names: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and an undisclosed third actor. I couldn’t publish it then. Now that Jeff Sneider at The InSneider is also reporting Lowden and Elordi as finalists, the cat’s out of the bag, so here we are. What I’m hearing is that an announcement could come anytime between the last week of October and early November. That’s soon.

I kind of want it to be Elordi. Part of that is pure vanity. I was the first to flag him as a serious contender, back when hardly anyone had even floated his name, and my source added that he was Amazon MGM’s top choice. Shortly after I reported it, his name started popping up on the betting markets. Since then, he’s earned an Oscar nomination for “Frankenstein,” headlined “Wuthering Heights” and wrapped up “Euphoria,” and there is indeed a menace and physicality to him that would make for a genuinely dangerous Bond. He’d also be the second Australian 007 after George Lazenby (that’s a whole other issue).

Still, my gut says they go with Lowden. He’s the unconventional choice: Scottish, classically trained, quietly magnetic on “Slow Horses,” and exactly the kind of actor the old guard would have picked. Let’s be honest, if Barbara Broccoli were still running the show, it would be Lowden over Elordi, no question. She cast Daniel Craig when the internet was screaming “Bond is blond?!” and she always favored actors over stars. Lowden fits that mold perfectly. Gary Oldman has even said publicly that he hopes it’s Lowden.

That said, Broccoli isn’t running the show anymore. This is Amazon MGM’s Bond now, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing and Steven Knight writing. One thing has been consistent over the last 18 months: Amazon really wants Elordi. He’s young, he’s a global name, he’s 6’5″ and he’s ideal for a major IP reboot.

The real question is quite simple: does Denis Villeneuve want him?

Remember, the early word from Deadline was that Villeneuve wanted a fresh face from the British Isles, someone in his late 20s or early 30s. Elordi is fresh-ish, but he’s not British and he’s not unknown. Lowden is British but will be pushing 37 when cameras roll. And then there’s that third name, the mystery actor, who I’m told has barely been speculated about and who could be Villeneuve’s wild card if he decides to go against the grain.

Villeneuve isn’t a director who gets pushed around. If he’s not convinced, I don’t see him caving just because Amazon has a favorite. That’s why I lean Lowden, or even the dark horse. But I’d love to be wrong. Elordi, if you’re reading this, I called it first.