Evangeline Lilly is glad she left acting six years ago: ‘I’ve always hated being famous’

Evangeline Lilly is a perfect example of an actress who could have been a huge star, if not for her wacky belief system sabotaging her career at every turn. Pre-pandemic, Evangeline was seen as an old-school hippie, someone who did her job and then foraged in a forest somewhere. Then the pandemic broke her brain and there was no coming back. She became a full-throttle anti-vaxxer and anti-quarantine person. She framed it, publicly, as pro-bodily sovereignty, because deadly viruses apparently respect bodily sovereignty. Two years ago, Evangeline announced that she was stepping away from Hollywood. Now she’s just circling back and saying “I’m still stepping away, you guys!”
Evangeline Lilly is reflecting on life outside Hollywood, revealing why she walked away from acting despite her success on screen.
“I’d much prefer a quieter position. I’ve always hated being famous,” Lilly, 47, said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network published on Monday, Oct. 19. “I never made any secrets about that. I’ve always said being famous is the cost of the wealth that you can get as an actor. Like that’s what you pay for — the wealth.”
The actress, best known for playing Kate Austen on Lost and Hope van Dyne, also known as the Wasp, in Marvel’s Ant-Man films, told the outlet she officially retired from acting in 2020, though she did not publicly share the news until 2024.
“It’s been six years now,” Lilly said, reflecting on her decision. She had already been retired for four years when she shared a retrospective video on Instagram in June 2024, CBN noted.
In 2020, Lilly also made headlines when she posted about going about “#businessasusual” during the pandemic, while dropping her kids off at gymnastics camp. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing,” she wrote before using the hashtag.
Lilly later apologized for “the insensitivity” she “showed,” and, two years later, apologized again after she attended an anti-vaccine mandate and wrote on Instagram that no one should be “forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.”
Leaving behind a successful career was not always easy, Lilly said, adding that the recognition that comes with being successful can make it difficult to walk away, even when a different path feels right.
“When you’re successful at something, it feels really good when the world says, ‘We love you! You’re amazing!’ Like, this is a wonderful feeling,” she said. “How do you walk away from that? And I’ve had moments of … gripping fear of like, ‘What am I doing?’ But, ultimately, the decision was one that was made in great conviction.”
Multiple things can be true – pre-pandemic, she spoke about her discomfort with the fame machine, so that’s legit and it probably made it easier for her to sabotage her career. But she also went away because no one wanted to deal with an anti-vaxxer who attends big super-spreader anti-vaccine rallies. It can be both – no one wanted to hire her, and she didn’t want to work. It’s interesting that she’s trying to repackage all of this into a cozy Evangelical Christian message though. I guess they’re the only ones who will buy it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’ve only ever seen her in “tough, but feminine” roles, so I don’t really know how great of an actress she is/was, but she definitely shot herself in the foot repeatedly during the pandemic. Makes sense that she chose to step back after that, but it’s also telling that she feels the need to remind people now. Testing the waters for a come back maybe?
Serious question: How does she make a living now? Is talking about quitting acting paying her bills?
She was in Marvel and Hobbit movies and sequels, so she may have a decently padded bank account to not be a working actor now. I always find it odd when these people announce they are “stepping away” from the public eye or social media, and yet still reappear and remind us of their life choices. The rest of us are just doing our thing without needing to announce it for attention.
It’s a shame because she was literally a Hollywood fairy tale come true. No connections, no nepotism. Just a girl from a party line commercial. That got plucked out of obscurity to be cast in a lead role on Lost. Then became a lunatic.
People who hate fame never actually announce it. Especially twice.
She misses it and wants it back and is hoping someone comes knocking on her door with a script.
She can keep her bodily sovereignty to herself and F right off. People died listening to their rhetoric. Who didn’t have the luxury to live on compounds in Hawaii safe from everyday life. Begging for a vaccine and being told it’s too late now as they took their last ragged breath.
“People who hate fame never actually announce it. Especially twice”
This right here. She’s the walking example of: this isn’t an airport, you don’t need to announce your departure.
Also RIP Wasp in the next Avengers movie. Isn’t it convenient the character has a helmet until she dies in that explosion or whatever? Oh well.
So can we except to see her in Christian movies now?
As soon as I saw that her comeback interview was with the Christian Broadcast Network, I laughed. And she does miss the fame, she doesn’t miss the criticism
She hate fame, I hate when people voice opinions that they just could have kept to themselves in a time when tons of people were dying.
She knows she is not missed, that is why she is running her mouth.
Remember when she bragged about Peter Jackson begging her to be in LOTR.
Yeah, no more and she is salty.
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. No one was forced to get a vaccine. Some jobs required it to protect vulnerable people, but no one was forced to have those jobs. It’s all about bodily autonomy until someone wants euthanasia or an abortion.
as an OG lost fan (as in you had to wait to watch the episodes weekly! no streaming to catch up! the horror!), she was the worst part and the weakest acting link. i haven’t seen her in anything since (never saw the wasp movies). and like other posters have said, if you hate fame, you don’t give interviews talking about how much you hate fame and post instagram reels reminding everyone how famous you once were.
I know someone who was seated next to her on a plane once and she was lovely. That was in the “before times”, though… A few years later and we were all shocked at her views.