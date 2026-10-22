Evangeline Lilly is glad she left acting six years ago: ‘I’ve always hated being famous’

Evangeline Lilly is a perfect example of an actress who could have been a huge star, if not for her wacky belief system sabotaging her career at every turn. Pre-pandemic, Evangeline was seen as an old-school hippie, someone who did her job and then foraged in a forest somewhere. Then the pandemic broke her brain and there was no coming back. She became a full-throttle anti-vaxxer and anti-quarantine person. She framed it, publicly, as pro-bodily sovereignty, because deadly viruses apparently respect bodily sovereignty. Two years ago, Evangeline announced that she was stepping away from Hollywood. Now she’s just circling back and saying “I’m still stepping away, you guys!”

Evangeline Lilly is reflecting on life outside Hollywood, revealing why she walked away from acting despite her success on screen.

“I’d much prefer a quieter position. I’ve always hated being famous,” Lilly, 47, said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network published on Monday, Oct. 19. “I never made any secrets about that. I’ve always said being famous is the cost of the wealth that you can get as an actor. Like that’s what you pay for — the wealth.”

The actress, best known for playing Kate Austen on Lost and Hope van Dyne, also known as the Wasp, in Marvel’s Ant-Man films, told the outlet she officially retired from acting in 2020, though she did not publicly share the news until 2024.

“It’s been six years now,” Lilly said, reflecting on her decision. She had already been retired for four years when she shared a retrospective video on Instagram in June 2024, CBN noted.

In 2020, Lilly also made headlines when she posted about going about “#businessasusual” during the pandemic, while dropping her kids off at gymnastics camp. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing,” she wrote before using the hashtag.

Lilly later apologized for “the insensitivity” she “showed,” and, two years later, apologized again after she attended an anti-vaccine mandate and wrote on Instagram that no one should be “forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.”

Leaving behind a successful career was not always easy, Lilly said, adding that the recognition that comes with being successful can make it difficult to walk away, even when a different path feels right.

“When you’re successful at something, it feels really good when the world says, ‘We love you! You’re amazing!’ Like, this is a wonderful feeling,” she said. “How do you walk away from that? And I’ve had moments of … gripping fear of like, ‘What am I doing?’ But, ultimately, the decision was one that was made in great conviction.”