Jobson: When the Sussexes lived in California, it ‘kept the noise down’ in the UK

Royal commentator Robert Jobson, his face still smeared with As Ever jam, has decided to chime in on the royal story of the week: Prince Harry’s GQ interview. Jobson spends a good chunk of this Mail piece bitching about the timing, like Harry personally decided when GQ would publish a video filmed a month ago? There are other complaints and some clear indications of Windsor-led talking points about how no one cares about the Sussexes anymore, and that’s why they’re mad that Harry completely derailed the Oman state visit! Some lowlights:
The timing of Harry’s GQ interview: When public figures give an interview, they ask one thing first. When does it run? Timing can matter more than anything said. Last month the Lord Chamberlain wrote that the Sussexes were ‘akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.’ It appeared to put Harry and Meghan’s noses out of joint. They quickly made it clear they reckoned they were ‘public figures.’ Very well. But the label comes with obligations. Noblesse oblige, as the French say. A private citizen can talk to any magazine on any day. A public figure is expected to know who else is on stage that week. If Harry did have a say in the timing of the interview’s release, either he did not ask, or he did not care.
The GQ interview: The same day [as the state visit], GQ ran its interview with him. In it he said his father is ‘getting better.’ He hopes to reconcile with his brother, and some people, he said, ‘don’t want it to work out.’ He talked about letting go of the past, then said scars ‘stick around forever.’ He urges everyone else to move on while he himself remains stuck. He may not have chosen the date on purpose, or at all. But it beggars belief that nobody checked. The visit was announced on September 3. One call asking GQ to hold it a week and there is no story. Instead, the Palace WhatsApp group for royal correspondents filled with questions not about the King and the state visit, but about Harry, who had upset the apple cart again. This is an escalation. His timing has crossed the King before. Now it crosses William and Catherine as well, both of whom are at the heart of the visit.
Why doesn’t Harry stop answering questions about the royals? Why discuss his father’s health at all? Say the King is working hard, wish him well and leave it there. The King is private about his illness and his son knows it. Nothing has changed since Harry told the BBC last year that he did not know how much longer his father had. The brothers have had no contact. Still Harry tells interviewers he wants William back and William is dragged in. What is William to do with that? Call Condé Nast? Brothers make peace at a kitchen table with the door shut and nobody taking notes. Every public plea tells William that anything said in private may end up in print. Nobody trusts a man who holds press conferences about the negotiations.
They’re mad because Harry dominates the newscycle so easily: Is it foolish or performative? Probably both. These petulant little interviews, given as if the world revolves around him, cast Harry as the wronged brother with open arms and William as the man who will not come to the door. That is unfair and it works. Is he a disruptor, or a younger son crying out to be noticed? Either way, the King’s week becomes Harry’s.
LMAO: William will not take the bait. At the coronation in 2023, he knelt before his father and swore to be his ‘liege man of life and limb.’ This week he kept that oath while his brother worked the press. Harry had not bargained for the contrast. While he talked about himself, William and Catherine dazzled. At the banquet for 160 guests in St George’s Hall, the Princess of Wales shone in a floor-length yellow gown, and the 47-meter table was banked with dahlias and red Guernsey lilies. They knocked the ball straight back into Harry’s court. They were doing the real job. Eight working royals sat down to dinner with the Sultan. Harry and Meghan were not among them. That must be tough for an actress like Meghan to take.
Why won’t Harry subjugate himself to the Windsor cause?? The monarchy is an office, the pinnacle of the state. It demands something close to the subjugation of the self and the late Queen gave that for 70 years. Harry expects the family without the duty and an apology he has never offered. That is having your cake and eating it. His grandmother told him no in 2020. If he thinks the answer has changed, he is deluded.
It was better for the royals when the Sussexes were California-based: California kept the noise down. In Montecito his grievances landed while Brits slept. Now he lives in the UK and his words land on London time, on the day his father greets a Sultan. That was always the fear. Why GQ? There is no royal reason, only self-aggrandizement and brand-building. You cannot sell your family’s story and then ask them for their secrets.
My biggest chuckle was “California kept the noise down. In Montecito his grievances landed while Brits slept. Now he lives in the UK and his words land on London time…” Who has the short memory now? These are the same people who wrote similar screeds and threw similarly unhinged tantrums every time Harry spoke when he lived in California. What a rewrite on the California years. And again, if the Sultan of Oman’s state visit was such a dazzling, headline-grabbing affair which completely overshadowed Harry, then why did the palace send out these weepy talking points about how Harry stole their thunder and he needs to shut his mouth?
The larger problems are the same as they’ve ever been, with all parties needing a rethink – the palace cannot continue to keep the Sussexes at arm’s length, outside the tent, pissing in. This six-year stalemate is boneheaded across the board, and the Windsors should probably take ownership for their own poor management of the situation.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of GQ’s video and Cover Images.
If William is so silent about how he feels about Harry, then how does everyone know how he feels about Harry?
The timing complaint is a nonstarter. It’s obvious there is no timing that would satisfy the palace. They’ve got zero credibility on that, and besides, H owes them nothing, as they’ve given him nothing and seek to take everything.
A private citizen can give an interview whenever they want. The Lord Chamberlain declared them private citizens. What is it? Private citizens that can do what they want, or public figures who have to clear their schedules with the Palace? You can’t have both.
You, Mr Jobson, are a public figure, too. Do you ask the Palace when you are allowed to show up on TV and ask what you are allowed to say? No? Thought so.
Genuine question: has *one day* gone by since the Sussexes left in 2020 in which there wasn’t an article about how angry William was about it and how much he hates his brother?
“The Windsors should probably take ownership for their own poor management of the situation.” Well look how they handled The Andrew Problem. Or The Diana Problem. The Sussex Problem will only be handled by continued rage briefing and bald-headed lies. Management Skills just are not part of the Windsor repetoire: they only know how to look ugly and act entitled.
The level of historical revisionism and grasping at straws by the British tabloids has always been bad, but since the Sussexes’ return to the UK, it’s become downright obscene.
I’m baffled as to why an actress like Meghan would even gaf about sitting at the table of a sultan. That’s just a bizarre statement to make. She’s an actress so she MUST want to eat dinner with a sultan. Huh?
The hell it did. Their obsession was still on full display. It HAS ramped up since the Sussexes returned to England. William and the tabloids certainly have their knives out, so to speak.
@Jais: I had to laugh out loud at the suggestion that Meghan is just dying to be seen at a fancy dinner for ( checks notes) the Sultan of Oman. Does anyone know who that is? Does anyone care?
Same. Whatever Meghan was doing that night, she sure as sh!t wasn’t bemoaning not being invited to that grotesque dinner.
The hell it did. Their obsession was still on full display. It HAS ramped up since the Sussexes returned to England. William and the tabloids certainly have their knives out, so to speak. I think William would not even exist without his primary emotion: burning rage/jealousy and its target: Harry. I can imagine Harry without William, but not the opposite. William’s animus animates him completely. He disappears without Harry.
The windsors are not qualified to handle anything because they are not qualified. They are merely in their position by accident of birth
🎯🎯🎯
We need to gift the rats a thesaurus and dictionary. “Dazzle” doesn’t mean the same to them as it does to you or me,
Graphyna Heather, I think rather than a language difference, it’s a difference in perspective. The word “dazzle” as applied to the Wails comes from the perspective of a liar or a fabulist.
@JFerber, is it like “bless your heart” in the U.S.? Doesn’t sound like an insult but actually is one?
They always bring up the Queen as their alibi. The Queen Said No to what exactly? She said yes to Meghan and Harry leaving. She said yes to them earning towards their financial independence. She said yes to Frogmore Cottage as the Sussex UK residence. She said yes to security. She said yes to the Sussexes being much loved members of the royal family. She said yes to their private patronages. She only said no to the Sussexes representing the Royal family in a military, state and royal patronage capacity. That is all.
The halves in half in/half out keep changing. Now Jobson claims Harry can’t have a family relationship without duty. Calls it subjugation of the self. This is insane.
After crying for Harry to come home for so long the press now wish Harry had stayed in the US. Hilarious. The British press can just ignore Harry and Meghan but they lack discipline and refuse to admit that Harry and Meghan are interesting than the tax funded royals not to mention they make so much money from reporting on the Sussexes. Furthermore as the Palace said and the press were delighted that Harry and Meghan are private citizens.
I wonder if we will get the “Chuck misses his grandkids” this year!?? LOL
Lorelei, I don’t think it’s like that. Dazzle is dazzle on both sides of the pond. It’s just that the sycophants in England literally lie in saying those two dazzle. Its a bold-faced lie that they pretend to believe to court the favor of the future king? Or at least not to earn his displeasure. I guess it’s like Governor Hochul’s opponent in New York saying Trump has done a terrific job. As a Republican, he has to lie about the president or become a Democrat, I guess. I so want the Congress and Senate to turn Democratic. Vote on November 3rd or earlier if it’s available where you are!
Poor Britain still thinks the world revolves around them. The days of “The sun never sets on the British empire” are long over- in fact the sun has long set and it’s a new day, not to mention a new century. If you have to complain about being over-shadowed over time, it means you are incapable of holding the stage. When are they going to realize that? If they don’t want to be overshadowed, they simply need to say nothing, go on with whatever, and not cover or comment on the Sussexes.
It is objectively hilarious that the people who never shut up about being “overshadowed” are claiming that the Sussexes thinks the world revolves around *them*.
“These petulant little interviews, given as if the world revolves around him, cast Harry as the wronged brother with open arms and William as the man who will not come to the door.”
That was the genius of Harry’s language of reconciliation. Harry’s not coming across as the petulant one here — William, the future head of the Church of England, is coming across as all petulance and rage.
Jobson and the palace staff and left behinds don’t even know what the strategy behind a state dinner is. If they did, they would know that the media coverage in the UK is not the goal. It’s the coverage in Oman that is. I suspect the sultan got great coverage where it mattered — at home. And Harry certainly didn’t overshadow him there. But the real agenda for Chuck and Scooter was more self serving. Getting press at home to justify the bloated royal budgets.
If H&M were half in and half out, the palace would be able to weigh in on their schedules and itineraries. Lucky that did not happen and the Sussexes are under no control from the palace. They blew it and H&M are free to show how they as “non workers” outclass the “workers” and at least give the world a slice of what the monarchy has the potential to do and make a real difference. No wonder there are in such a panic on salt island.