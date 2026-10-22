Prince William ‘will have no relationship’ with the Sussexes ‘in a working or private capacity’

People Magazine has been doing parceled-out coverage of Prince Harry’s GQ interview, alongside royal-reporter commentary. It’s interesting. It’s clear that no one is really happy about this interview, especially the Windsors. This might actually be some kind of breaking point where certain tides turn on Harry, actually. Here’s the breakdown of the part of the interview where Harry is talking about familial reconciliation, with additional quotes from Russell Myers about how Prince William feels.

Prince Harry believes his familial rift can be repaired. In the interview with GQ’s Zach Baron, the Duke of Sussex, 42, opened up about recently moving his family back to the U.K. and his strained relationships with his older brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles. When Baron asked, “Is this wound something that you think you can repair?” Harry answered, “Yeah, of course.”

“Look, scars stick around forever, but what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” he said. “If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting your everyday, that’s harder to let go of.”

“But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family, you know?” he added.

Tensions between Prince Harry and his relatives were exposed in 2020, when he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working royals and moved to Montecito, Calif. While a source close to Harry tells PEOPLE his relationship with his father has recently gotten “better” — especially after an in-person reunion in July — the same cannot be said of his bond with Prince William, which remains distant, with “no contact.”

“William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” says Russell Myers, author of William and Catherine. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”

Prince Harry told Baron that he knows complicated family dynamics are a “massively relatable issue for so many people.”

“That’s probably why there’s so much fascination,” he said. “And then people maybe look at us and go, ‘How are you going to work it out?’ And then, maybe, how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out.”

He continued, “And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

A spokesperson clarified that Prince Harry’s comment about “some people” not wanting things to work out “was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”