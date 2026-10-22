Prince William ‘will have no relationship’ with the Sussexes ‘in a working or private capacity’

People Magazine has been doing parceled-out coverage of Prince Harry’s GQ interview, alongside royal-reporter commentary. It’s interesting. It’s clear that no one is really happy about this interview, especially the Windsors. This might actually be some kind of breaking point where certain tides turn on Harry, actually. Here’s the breakdown of the part of the interview where Harry is talking about familial reconciliation, with additional quotes from Russell Myers about how Prince William feels.

Prince Harry believes his familial rift can be repaired. In the interview with GQ’s Zach Baron, the Duke of Sussex, 42, opened up about recently moving his family back to the U.K. and his strained relationships with his older brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles. When Baron asked, “Is this wound something that you think you can repair?” Harry answered, “Yeah, of course.”

“Look, scars stick around forever, but what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” he said. “If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting your everyday, that’s harder to let go of.”

“But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family, you know?” he added.

Tensions between Prince Harry and his relatives were exposed in 2020, when he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working royals and moved to Montecito, Calif. While a source close to Harry tells PEOPLE his relationship with his father has recently gotten “better” — especially after an in-person reunion in July — the same cannot be said of his bond with Prince William, which remains distant, with “no contact.”

“William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” says Russell Myers, author of William and Catherine. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”

Prince Harry told Baron that he knows complicated family dynamics are a “massively relatable issue for so many people.”

“That’s probably why there’s so much fascination,” he said. “And then people maybe look at us and go, ‘How are you going to work it out?’ And then, maybe, how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out.”

He continued, “And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

A spokesperson clarified that Prince Harry’s comment about “some people” not wanting things to work out “was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”

[From People]

“But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.” I agree that this is William’s perspective and it’s been his perspective for years. Harry knows this too, he just doesn’t believe it. Harry believes that if he forces the issue, if he just keeps publicly and privately groveling for crumbs of acknowledgement, that somehow magically things will move. This has been Harry’s whole thing for years – he’s trying to explain himself to people who do not care and do not want to know him.

For what it’s worth, Rob Shuter’s royal sources say something similar, which is that Prince William and Kate are not going to acknowledge Harry publicly. An insider says: “The monarchy thinks in decades, not news cycles. Harry wants a fight. He wants the palace to react. But silence is their greatest weapon. They know it drives him crazy.” As I’ve said – the Windsors get off on withholding. And yes, it drives Harry crazy. This is such a toxic cycle all the way around.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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13 Responses to “Prince William ‘will have no relationship’ with the Sussexes ‘in a working or private capacity’”

  1. GMHQ says:
    October 22, 2026 at 9:46 am

    I suspect Harry has a plan here. Every time he talks of reconciliation Scooter loses it. I think Harry then sits back and watches Scooter punch himself out, again and again, and looks deranged and petty, making it hard for him to eventually take the throne as a popular or seriously respected king.

    Reply
    • Mairzy Doats says:
      October 22, 2026 at 10:02 am

      I think Harry’s plan is more like he knows his mere existence drives them crazy, and he’s determined to continue to not only exist but thrive, on his own terms, regardless of family members and the tabloid press.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      October 22, 2026 at 10:22 am

      Scooter has staunch defenders those who want to curry favor with a future King

      Reply
  2. Pouf says:
    October 22, 2026 at 9:48 am

    It’s a shame Harry has put himself and his wife and children back in such a ridiculous, triggering dynamic. If the move were about Invictus, it would be brave and noble. If it really is about trying (fruitlessly) to reconcile with abusers, it’s STUPID, and his therapists suck.

    Reply
  3. BayTampaBay says:
    October 22, 2026 at 9:50 am

    ““But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family, you know?” he added.”

    I have no idea what point Harry is trying to make with this statement.

    Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      October 22, 2026 at 10:15 am

      That the world is a crazy place and there are people facing serious issues in their lives so he doesn’t see this familial spat as something worth putting any energy into, he’d rather reconcile it and have it be done with.

      Reply
  4. Jais says:
    October 22, 2026 at 9:50 am

    The breaking point at which certain tides turn on Harry? Ummm has that not already been the case? That’s been pretty clear here.

    Reply
  5. cws says:
    October 22, 2026 at 9:55 am

    I really admire Meghan for dealing with this in a dignified way. It must be very difficult to watch your husband go through this and to deal with the life choices

    Reply
  6. Jferber says:
    October 22, 2026 at 9:58 am

    That’s been clear forever. Hell badmouth them, though, to anyone who will listen. It’s called obsession. He has no business being king, like Pap Charles.

    Reply
  7. Graphinya Heather says:
    October 22, 2026 at 10:02 am

    But if not Harry, who and what would Scoots be able to rage at?

    Reply
  8. Sharon says:
    October 22, 2026 at 10:10 am

    I think everyone is over reacting about this interview!

    Reply
  9. Haley says:
    October 22, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Sad individual, with Arrested Psychological Development, (APD), which has left him stuck, unable to cope with minor or basic adult issues, emotionally unstable with frequent tantrums, meltdowns and intense anger.

    Avoidance of adult hard talks, preferring to brief/leak his views to reporters is another pointer of APD.

    https://x.com/Rimmesfk/status/2113141779868381528

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    October 22, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Harry needs to think back about the surprise attack of Scooter (there were imo probably more of those) and his trying to break up Harry and Meghan. Harry needs to move on.

    Reply

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