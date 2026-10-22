Prince William ‘will have no relationship’ with the Sussexes ‘in a working or private capacity’

People Magazine has been doing parceled-out coverage of Prince Harry’s GQ interview, alongside royal-reporter commentary. It’s interesting. It’s clear that no one is really happy about this interview, especially the Windsors. This might actually be some kind of breaking point where certain tides turn on Harry, actually. Here’s the breakdown of the part of the interview where Harry is talking about familial reconciliation, with additional quotes from Russell Myers about how Prince William feels.
Prince Harry believes his familial rift can be repaired. In the interview with GQ’s Zach Baron, the Duke of Sussex, 42, opened up about recently moving his family back to the U.K. and his strained relationships with his older brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles. When Baron asked, “Is this wound something that you think you can repair?” Harry answered, “Yeah, of course.”
“Look, scars stick around forever, but what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” he said. “If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting your everyday, that’s harder to let go of.”
“But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family, you know?” he added.
Tensions between Prince Harry and his relatives were exposed in 2020, when he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working royals and moved to Montecito, Calif. While a source close to Harry tells PEOPLE his relationship with his father has recently gotten “better” — especially after an in-person reunion in July — the same cannot be said of his bond with Prince William, which remains distant, with “no contact.”
“William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” says Russell Myers, author of William and Catherine. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”
Prince Harry told Baron that he knows complicated family dynamics are a “massively relatable issue for so many people.”
“That’s probably why there’s so much fascination,” he said. “And then people maybe look at us and go, ‘How are you going to work it out?’ And then, maybe, how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out.”
He continued, “And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”
A spokesperson clarified that Prince Harry’s comment about “some people” not wanting things to work out “was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”
[From People]
“But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.” I agree that this is William’s perspective and it’s been his perspective for years. Harry knows this too, he just doesn’t believe it. Harry believes that if he forces the issue, if he just keeps publicly and privately groveling for crumbs of acknowledgement, that somehow magically things will move. This has been Harry’s whole thing for years – he’s trying to explain himself to people who do not care and do not want to know him.
For what it’s worth, Rob Shuter’s royal sources say something similar, which is that Prince William and Kate are not going to acknowledge Harry publicly. An insider says: “The monarchy thinks in decades, not news cycles. Harry wants a fight. He wants the palace to react. But silence is their greatest weapon. They know it drives him crazy.” As I’ve said – the Windsors get off on withholding. And yes, it drives Harry crazy. This is such a toxic cycle all the way around.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales at a commemoration event at Aberfan Memorial Garden, where survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community are paying tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster on October 21 1966
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberfan, United Kingdom
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Sussex speaking at a panel discussion during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex attends a panel discussion during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex speaking to pupils who are learning about design and performance around adaptive prosthetics during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex meets the winner of the Inspirational Young Person 15-18, Rosanna Cornforth-Revill, during the WellChild Awards 2026, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex speaking during the WellChild Awards 2026, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales participating in a seed collection activity during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, to meet representatives from Stump Up For Trees, a community-based environmental charity working across South Wales to restore native woodland and recognise its powerful potential to support sustainable solutions to flooding risk
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Abergavenny, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales laughing during a visit to White Castle Farm in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, to meet representatives from Stump Up For Trees, a community-based environmental charity working across South Wales to restore native woodland and recognise its powerful potential to support sustainable solutions to flooding risk
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Abergavenny, United Kingdom
When: 01 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting National businesses representatives during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
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William, Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the United Kingdom and India at a special Earthshot Prize event hosted on The Mall, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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I suspect Harry has a plan here. Every time he talks of reconciliation Scooter loses it. I think Harry then sits back and watches Scooter punch himself out, again and again, and looks deranged and petty, making it hard for him to eventually take the throne as a popular or seriously respected king.
I think Harry’s plan is more like he knows his mere existence drives them crazy, and he’s determined to continue to not only exist but thrive, on his own terms, regardless of family members and the tabloid press.
Scooter has staunch defenders those who want to curry favor with a future King
It’s a shame Harry has put himself and his wife and children back in such a ridiculous, triggering dynamic. If the move were about Invictus, it would be brave and noble. If it really is about trying (fruitlessly) to reconcile with abusers, it’s STUPID, and his therapists suck.
““But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives to continue with issues with family, you know?” he added.”
I have no idea what point Harry is trying to make with this statement.
That the world is a crazy place and there are people facing serious issues in their lives so he doesn’t see this familial spat as something worth putting any energy into, he’d rather reconcile it and have it be done with.
The breaking point at which certain tides turn on Harry? Ummm has that not already been the case? That’s been pretty clear here.
I really admire Meghan for dealing with this in a dignified way. It must be very difficult to watch your husband go through this and to deal with the life choices
That’s been clear forever. Hell badmouth them, though, to anyone who will listen. It’s called obsession. He has no business being king, like Pap Charles.
But if not Harry, who and what would Scoots be able to rage at?
I think everyone is over reacting about this interview!
Sad individual, with Arrested Psychological Development, (APD), which has left him stuck, unable to cope with minor or basic adult issues, emotionally unstable with frequent tantrums, meltdowns and intense anger.
Avoidance of adult hard talks, preferring to brief/leak his views to reporters is another pointer of APD.
https://x.com/Rimmesfk/status/2113141779868381528
Harry needs to think back about the surprise attack of Scooter (there were imo probably more of those) and his trying to break up Harry and Meghan. Harry needs to move on.