Princess Kate wore a Victoria Beckham ‘power suit’ to visit her patronage, EACH

Today was the Princess of Wales first solo event all month. All of her public events in October have been with Prince William. My guess is that Kensington Palace was trying to maximize the joint keenness as a way to push back on the Sussexes’ UK return. Anyway, Kate stepped out today in Ipswich, where she visited The Treehouse children’s hospice, part of her patronage with East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). Fan fact: Rose Hanbury is also involved with EACH. Rose is like a donor/fundraiser for the children’s hospice network.
The Princess of Wales headed to Ipswich on Thursday, where she visited The Treehouse children’s hospice in her role as patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).
Catherine opened The Treehouse back in 2012, and her visit is due to highlight the transformative impact of the care, compassion and connection that EACH provides to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
The royal started her visit by seeing The Treehouse’s new expansion project, where construction is underway on a new hydrotherapy pool, wellbeing and therapies suite, larger care activity area, dedicated teenage space, an additional bedroom and expanded kitchen and dining facilities.
She will see the development in progress, which is expected to be completed in 2028, and hear how EACH continues to fundraise to support both the expansion and the provision of vital day-to-day care and support for families.
[From Hello]
A perfectly pleasant day trip, raising the profile of EACH’s work. Whenever Kate does a simple, straight-forward “stop by a patronage for a keen photo-op” event, I want to shake her and yell “this is what you should be doing every damn week, multiple times a week!”
Per the Mail, Kate is wearing a “£1,325 khaki power suit” from Victoria Beckham’s label. The sweater is the only thing I like here, the suit is pretty bad (and it’s not a power suit either). No, let me say it this way – I love the legs of the trousers, but Beckham’s trousers always have poorly-tailored crotches. The jacket is not good either.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), arrives for a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), arrives for a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), views construction work during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), views construction work during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), arrives for a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), arrives for a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), walks with chief executive Kevin Clements, during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), walks with chief executive Kevin Clements, during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), walks with chief executive Kevin Clements, during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m generally against commenting on other women’s bodies, but the voluminous fabric clearly highlights how unwell she is. And- so many engagements all of a sudden 🙄 I’m consistently baffled by how utterly ignorant she and her husband, and their PR people, are in thinking that their motives for these appearances isn’t manifest. (I apologize for this wordy text- my brain hasn’t had enough coffee yet.)
It’s definitely in large part due to H&M. But also, the kids are on break for the next two weeks starting tomorrow so they do like to front load their engagements before those breaks, especially in the fall.
Well, I might be misinterpreting this but…..her first visit to this place in 14 years? Dont work too hard there Kate, especially considering its (checks google maps) an hour and 20 minutes from Norfolk by car.
So yes, this visit in itself is fine, and this is exactly the kind of visit Kate should be doing 2-3 days a week.
For her outfit – i really like that sweater actually, it looks very cozy and perfect for fall. I like the color of the suit too – very fall appropriate – but the cut of it is off. Maybe the sweater is too bulky for the jacket, but that doesn’t explain the pants.
This look could be a lot better but as it is, its fine.
I think it’s her first visit to this specific hospice in 14 years, but she’s done EACH-related visits often enough (like, once a year)
LOL at “often enough….once a year…”
So frustrating bc this is such an easy win for her. a princess plus children’s hospice- that’s something the press loves to cover.
@Becks1 – I like the sweater and I like the suit but I do NOT like them together. The suit needs a white (or light yellow or cream) shirt to provide contrast with the dark suit. The sweater is gorgeous but gest lost under the jacket with the jacket and texture of the sweater fighting for attention
Same vibes. I don’t love the pieces together. Maybe it’s cold hence the turtleneck. But this is also a time when I don’t think a suit was the best choice. It’s a treehouse. This was a time to do one of her outdoorsy outfits which tend to be better anyways.
The suit needs a better top and burgundy accessories to make the khaki pop.
10 years ago Kate would have turned up to engagement like this in a Jenny Packham dress and nude pumps. Now she’s getting praise for wearing an expensive suit. How times have changed. Where’s the outrage for Kate turning up to a charity dealing with sick children in a Victoria Beckham suit?
How times have changed indeed. But at least she consistently shows up once a year, amirite? And honestly I said above this would’ve been a good event for outdoorsy Kate as opposed to a VB suit but that’s just me. Save the VB suit for another event.
I agree. She should have worn a parka, jeans and sneakers. She doesn’t know how to dress for the occasion.
Definitely not a “power suit” and I think it looks horrible on her but I’ve never been a fan of VB clothing at all especially on Waity and once again Waity is photoshopped to the max..
It would be so damn easy to do these sort of engagements every week. 3 engagements a day at 3 days a week for 30 weeks would easily put her at 270 engagements a year. She’s never gone past 200. Up it to 35 weeks and it’s 315 weeks. Would put her third after Charles and Anne. Maybe 4th if Sophie/Edward do more.
These types of engagements provide more interaction with local people and help improve the monarchy’s image of people can see “they’re just like us”*. But no. It’s more vague early years surveys and studies on things people already know.
* yes I am aware they’re not like us at all. I’m talking about the image and PR of it all. Not the reality.
I like her outfit here – colours suit her, she should wear more of that shade of green. I actually don’t mind the hair here – my bug issue with her hair is that she (and it) would look so much better if it was given a good flattering cut and she stopped with the wiglets.
I wonder if she got a trim, hard to tell without seeing the back.
The thick black sweater with the matron shoes are a huge no-no. It’s giving Princess Anne. She looks awfully frail too, more so than ever.
It’s a sludgy looking combination, it would have been better to have a lighter coloured blouse or pieces of thick gold jewellery to pick out against the darkness.
I don’t think olive looks good on her. Also, her face looks oddly puffy while the rest of her is a skeleton. I wish someone would help her get healthy again. In her younger days, she was slim but quite healthy looking. I guess that’s what so much hate and jealously will do to a person.
Sometimes I wonder, especially when she shows up with bandages on her fingers, if the puffiness in her face isn’t from fillers but bulimia.
I have zero complaints. I like the suit. Matches her eyes and looks good on her scarecrow frame. For once she hasn’t overdone it with the jewelry. This is good for her charity, which seems to be doing important work. Like everyone else, I totally agree she should be like this all the time instead of once a decade.
Literally all these people are expected to do it show up to places and have their picture taken, and talk with people. This is not work. Meanwhile, H & M do work, and they are vilified for it.