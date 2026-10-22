Princess Kate wore a Victoria Beckham ‘power suit’ to visit her patronage, EACH

Today was the Princess of Wales first solo event all month. All of her public events in October have been with Prince William. My guess is that Kensington Palace was trying to maximize the joint keenness as a way to push back on the Sussexes’ UK return. Anyway, Kate stepped out today in Ipswich, where she visited The Treehouse children’s hospice, part of her patronage with East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). Fan fact: Rose Hanbury is also involved with EACH. Rose is like a donor/fundraiser for the children’s hospice network.

The Princess of Wales headed to Ipswich on Thursday, where she visited The Treehouse children’s hospice in her role as patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). Catherine opened The Treehouse back in 2012, and her visit is due to highlight the transformative impact of the care, compassion and connection that EACH provides to children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The royal started her visit by seeing The Treehouse’s new expansion project, where construction is underway on a new hydrotherapy pool, wellbeing and therapies suite, larger care activity area, dedicated teenage space, an additional bedroom and expanded kitchen and dining facilities. She will see the development in progress, which is expected to be completed in 2028, and hear how EACH continues to fundraise to support both the expansion and the provision of vital day-to-day care and support for families.

[From Hello]

A perfectly pleasant day trip, raising the profile of EACH’s work. Whenever Kate does a simple, straight-forward “stop by a patronage for a keen photo-op” event, I want to shake her and yell “this is what you should be doing every damn week, multiple times a week!”

Per the Mail, Kate is wearing a “£1,325 khaki power suit” from Victoria Beckham’s label. The sweater is the only thing I like here, the suit is pretty bad (and it’s not a power suit either). No, let me say it this way – I love the legs of the trousers, but Beckham’s trousers always have poorly-tailored crotches. The jacket is not good either.