Jeremy Vine: What if the root of the Sussex mess was Prince William & Kate’s jealousy?

Conspiracies on top of conspiracies, royalists fighting royalists, the whole house is mad! The Sussexes’ UK return certainly has thrown everything and everyone into chaos. Things are so chaotic on British talk shows that one anchor is now positing, in big 2026, that the root of all of this Windsor-shambles is that Prince William and Kate were incandescent with jealousy over Prince Harry and Meghan. Can you believe it? In the year of our lord Beyonce 2026, someone introducing this major conspiracy on British television???
Prince William was to blame for the fallout with his brother Prince Harry because his wedding to Meghan was so popular with the public that it presented an issue for the heir, according to a bizarre theory put forward by Jeremy Vine.
The veteran broadcaster suggested on his Channel 5 show that William and Kate – then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – or others acting on their behalf, sought to take Harry and Meghan ‘down a peg or two’ in a fit of jealousy.
His comments came amidst a storm over remarks made by the Duke of Sussex this week suggesting that ‘some people don’t want to work it out’, in what has been widely perceived as a swipe at his older brother. Addressing his panel of guests – broadcaster Richard Bacon, commentator Narinder Kaur and journalist Dawn Neesom – Mr Vine said: ‘Our theory about it, which developed at the time, was that they [the Sussexes] had this sensational wedding, it went really well, we all fell in love with them. William and Kate got worried, either they or more likely people on their behalf thought “let’s take them down a peg or two”, and they accidentally broke the whole ladder. And you end up with just brutal publicity, and then they leave the country.’
Responding to Bacon’s suggestion that the Sussexes and Waleses were ‘briefing against each other’, Mr Vine added: ‘Oh, not against each other. These two did nothing wrong and they were briefed against like crazy. It was horrific.’
The presenter made the comments on the October 16 edition of Jeremy Vine on 5, but they resurfaced this week after a clip of the show was posted on X.
‘Strange thinking from Jeremy, unless he knows something the rest of us don’t,’ read the post that accompanied the video, describing his thinking as a ‘very strange conspiracy theory’’…The public turned on Harry and Meghan because of their own behaviour. The idea that they did nothing wrong is laughable.’
However, some felt that Mr Vine’s theory was not so fanciful.
‘I have suspected for a while now that this all started with William & Kate because saw the other 2 as competition,’ read one reply. ‘They wanted to put Sussexes in their place & not overshadow them. The Sussexes were expected to shut up & comply not react. So they’re now public enemies 1 &2.’
Responding to the reaction today, Mr Vine told the Daily Mail: ‘It was a comment about the Harry and Meghan wedding all those years ago. It always seemed that they got too popular and people on William and Kate’s side briefed against them – but what do I know?’
[From The Daily Mail]
Given everything we know now, this “conspiracy” is absolutely true, but it’s a lot more complicated. Yes, William and Kate were jealous and incandescent with rage. Yes, Will and Kate went to war with Harry and Meghan with all of the briefings and internal office bullsh-t (see: Jason Knauf’s idiotic “bullying letter” to Simon Case). Yes, Kate organized that particularly racist smear about Meghan making her cry. But… it was Charles and Camilla too. They were attacking the Sussexes as well. And Buckingham Palace did next to nothing. Charles, Camilla, QEII and all of the courtiers and staffers wanted to take Harry and Meghan down several pegs. The pile-on was insane… and it was completely authorized at top levels. I’ve always believed that the explicit goal was to get Meghan out, either through divorce or, you know.
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.,Image: 515244979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018,Image: 515596988, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Keith Mayhew/Retna / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to move back to the UK in late August. It is believed their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. The couple will remain private, non-working royals. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Catherine, Prince William BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
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Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
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Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
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USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
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Lololol. What if?
I know, it’s laughable that this is a brand new revelation for some people.
Jeremy Vine is a POS, but good for him *this one time*
Man falls out of boat to discover water is indeed wet.
Haha, I was going to post “And water is wet” too.
Seems like royal media finally found the fork in the kitchen. Good for them!
About bloody time, British Media….now for the Daily Fail, The Scum and other supposedly British “Newspapers” to wise-up, too……..
Hahah they found the reason why the branches are moving – it was the wind that whole time. Who would’ve guessed…
The Queen was jealous that people seem to embrace her so fast, the king was jealous that all the youngins were thunderstealing while he was still waiting for his time to reign, Camilla is mean spirited all the way, the heir realized he had no charisma and that his wife even after all that time would never be as smart as his little brother’s wife, and the heir’s wife who thought she would never have competition suddenly had a real hardworking ambitious beautiful sister in law while she was preggers and didn’t feel like herself. And they were all very much a racist family. They all had motives and motif number 1 was JEALOUSY.
Instead of levelling themselves up, they all took the petty road and tried to drown the young couple. A bunch of lazy azzes.
Spot on.
The interesting thing here isn’t the theory (which has been obvious since at least the ridiculous plane stunt before H&M ever left the UK), it’s the fact that a well known and respected TV personality is saying it in public and it’s being reported on. That is definitely new.
I was actually shocked it came from Jeremy Vine because he has been part of the problem on behalf of WanK for a long time now.
yes, the source of this is what is shocking, as well as the fact that he said it on TV.
And honestly – his attempt to escape it by saying “but what do I know” – well I imagine he does, in fact, know a great deal, bc i’m sure someone was contacting his team with some of these anti-sussex stories.
And its not a bizarre theory DM. it was clearly jealousy – from all of them – the Wales AND Charles and Camilla.
We all remember the balcony moment in fiji.
@Becks, I hate when people like Jennie Bond or this dude say something that actually makes me want to praise them.
Because they’ve been the problem for all of these years, but it is still so validating to actually see it in print.
‘Daily Mail’ and ‘respected journalist’ don’t belong in the same sentence.
I mean. Yeah. It’s hilarious people are mad at him for this. The Palace was briefing against them as soon as they started their trips. And then the Meghan made Kate story came out. They claimed she was causing avocado to go out of business.
All true, except I don’t think QEII was in on it. Or maybe even aware of it.
And iirc, this isn’t even the first time that Jeremy Vine has said this on his show. He’s mentioned this “theory” before but it’s maybe the first time that an outlet like the DM has covered what he said. So being mad at him for it is expected. But it’s the fact that they’re even covering that he said it is somewhat interesting.
@Jais, especially since W&K have been so much more visible lately; the tabloids finally got what they wanted.
We all know the reason they got up off their asses to do anything, but regardless, they’ve been providing the content these people have wanted for more than a decade.
Yes@ Lorelei! At the end of the day, a lot of the BM want the Sussexes to stick around in the uk indefinitely. They are bored of the Wales so these little snippets seem to me like they’re trying to balance being mean to the Sussexes but not too mean if that makes sense. Ultimately they want them to stay in the uk. And so far the Sussexes have only said an extended amount of time. Which could mean anything and none of us rlly know.
The funny thing is they elevated The Sussexes fame lol. Yes H and M have charisma and great work ethic certainly more than the working royals. But if they would have just let them be popular for a while it would have died down by now. New married ins always get attention and the rock star reception but it wasn’t going to last forever.
It would have lasted, for these two, the way it had, for Diana.
Harry had been so bullied and scapegoated by his father–remember when Chuck pretended teenaged Harry was in drug rehab so Chuck could look like a caring single dad–and by his brother–remember when Willy told Harry not to speak to him at Eton–that taking this next step to bully and scapegoat both Harry and Meghan was an easy transition. Yes, it was Jealousy, but it is also that the royal family have been allowed to and even protected for behaving horribly.
2018 Oceana Tour (mid to end of October) was the catalyst, the enormous crowds and overwhelming positive reactions exacerbated the pre/post wedding attention jealousy and instead of building on the great PR and allowing the curiosity bounce to settle, KP decided to embark on a taking them down a peg or two briefing campaign ; it’s no coincidence that Tominey’s “Meg made Kate cry” article was published on 26 Nov 2018, the media knew it came from KP and, importantly, BP didn’t push back on it so it was clear the Sussexes were not going to be protected. An unprecedented media onslaught began and has continued unabated.
Very well said!
Of course the theory needs to be labeled “bizarre”…
Yes, what a bizarre conspiracy theory, articulated by someone who has absolutely no insider knowledge!
@Alicky, that annoyed me, too. But at least they covered it. Baby steps.
In the pic, the two women are leaning away from each other. And I wonder if Kate’s addiction to super high high heels began in a power play to tower over Meghan in order to dominate her. That’s so Kate!
Putting my tinfoil hat on, but the Sun has probably known about Meghan’s dad for weeks, if not months. So why publish now? Yes, As Ever has a new line.
But also, is the Sun helping the palaces bury this story about William and Kate?
I think because the palaces are panicking about the warm reception in Nottingham. They were saving this for a time when they needed to really hurt the Sussexes.
There are a few good reasons (I’m talking from the POV of the BRF and the BM) to release it now. Nottingham (especially compared to the non-crowds for everything W&K have done), As Ever’s new launch, etc. But if they think this will dissuade anyone from buying anything from As Ever, they’re deluded.
Did Jeremy Vine repeat the claim about William yesterday, or is this old? https://x.com/ValleyGirl629/status/2113253250774220907
It’s so “fanciful” and “strange” – baby steps, I guess.
For us, this is nothing new, but the fact that someone has finally said it out loud… :))) Well, well, well… miracles do happen.
In that photo taken in the pews at H&M wedding—that was the first and only time I’ve ever seen Kate looking like she was on the verge of tears.
Do you remember the photo of William in church, where he’s holding his head straight but glancing sideways at Meghan, who’s sitting next to him?
There was an identical moment with Kate on the balcony—back when Meghan wore that navy blue dress and a hat that looked like a propeller. There are plenty of photos from that balcony appearance; usually, people highlight the one where it looks like Meghan is “looking down” at the Queen—which is, of course, nonsense. But there was also a photo—and a video—showing the Queen and Meghan talking and smiling, while Kate, standing at the far end of the balcony, keeps her head straight but her eyes fixed firmly to the side, keeping an eye on the situation.
Of course they were—and still are—jealous. The Queen took a liking to Meghan and didn’t hide it; on the balcony, Meghan stood in the second row but right next to the Queen—there was no one between them—while Kate was placed at the very end. The Queen even invited Meghan on a train trip—a mode of travel she hadn’t shared with any of her other close family members—and she handed over some of her best patronages to her, and so on.
Middleton theta were spurrede to take action—organizing media outreach and coordinated attacks.
And then came the famous reaction following H&M spectacular success in Australia:
“Good God, here we go again—we’re going to have to deal with this all over again!! We need to do something about it!! Maybe we should send them off to Africa…”
The Palace did the same; they feared a repeat of the Diana situation—and if not Meghan herself, then certainly the duo of her and Harry… :))
I do believe the Queen took a genuine liking to Meghan, their laughter on that dais after the train trip (when M appeared hatless, shock, horror!) looked absolutely real. I’ve never seen Kate laugh about anything, she’s not intelligent enough to have a sense of humor, she can only grin like a demented filler-pumped pumpkinhead lol.
And didn’t the Queen chauffeur one of Meghan’s dogs around with her in a Bentley or something?
Lovely. I doubt Kate likes dogs, they would get hair on her plastic slipcovers and chew on her color-matched sets of Penguin classics.
Also, the queen, Kate and a child are wearing light blue. Did they not tell Meghan about the color scheme, so she showed up in light pink? By the way, Meghan looks fantastic, but the mean-girling must have started at the very beginning. Jealous, insecure and malicious. That about sums up Kate.
Perfect summing up.
What bizarre conspiracy theory? I kinda remember it that way too. 🤔 Now they’re all piling on Jeremy Vine for saying the quiet part out loud. The royal enablers are expected to keep their secrets.
In fairness l watch Jeremy Vine he has said this on a number of occasions and the panel just quietly agree !
@Kath, this is genuinely new information for me and I’m shocked! This is not snark, I mean it.
It’s true and as Kaiser said BP was also involved in smear campaign. Why is pretending like the Royal Family has never smear family members before.
Wasn’t Jeremy Vine himself one of the more rabid Sussex bashers? What’s behind this volte-face?
I’ve long felt that as the reality of King William on the throne— without the structure and supports previously provided by Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, or even a less depleted cadre of so-called “working Royals” — there would be widespread panic among people who understand what William is —and isn’t— capable of achieving. Maybe we’re now at that point.
I saw a clip and I think I heard vine say that the problem was William and Kate’s jealousy and that Harry and Meghan have done nothing wrong. I thought that was pretty epic, but I’m sure so much “noise” followed that it is already forgotten. However, some “truths” are slowly seeping through so hopefully soon there might be an alternate point of view, which would be the most one can hope for in Blighty.
My hope is now that one of them has actually said it (and the Fail actually covered it) will enable other RRs to follow his lead and start being more honest in their coverage of W&K, but I’m not holding my breath.
This was being discussed here back in late 2018 because it was pretty obvious that someone got very jealous about the success of the Oceania tour and within a week there were stories like tiara gate and then the Meghan made Kate cry lie stories targeting Meghan with things that only people on the inside would have had knowledge about.
I am so SHOCKED by this SHOCKING theory.
Yeah, this is Vine accidentally telling the truth. The people feigning shock know it’s the truth.
Absolutely the truth.
@QuiteContrary, I absolutely cackled at this
And the DRAB FOUR are still jealous of them all these years later!
Jeremy Vine has just gone up in my estimation.
I’ve found W&K’s jealousy obvious from the start. Same with the rest of the Royal lot after the Australian tour.
We’re only a decade or so into the digital age, Royal nonsense like Trump’s lies aren’t surviving it.
As the next American President will end Trump’s idiotic war, it will be up to the children of H&M and W&K to set things right if the royal thing is to survive.
I’m assuming Archie and Lili are on a school break and I hope they are off on a holiday and not on Salt Isle at this moment. Is Meghan never to have any peace?