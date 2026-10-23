Jeremy Vine: What if the root of the Sussex mess was Prince William & Kate’s jealousy?

Conspiracies on top of conspiracies, royalists fighting royalists, the whole house is mad! The Sussexes’ UK return certainly has thrown everything and everyone into chaos. Things are so chaotic on British talk shows that one anchor is now positing, in big 2026, that the root of all of this Windsor-shambles is that Prince William and Kate were incandescent with jealousy over Prince Harry and Meghan. Can you believe it? In the year of our lord Beyonce 2026, someone introducing this major conspiracy on British television???

Prince William was to blame for the fallout with his brother Prince Harry because his wedding to Meghan was so popular with the public that it presented an issue for the heir, according to a bizarre theory put forward by Jeremy Vine.

The veteran broadcaster suggested on his Channel 5 show that William and Kate – then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – or others acting on their behalf, sought to take Harry and Meghan ‘down a peg or two’ in a fit of jealousy.

His comments came amidst a storm over remarks made by the Duke of Sussex this week suggesting that ‘some people don’t want to work it out’, in what has been widely perceived as a swipe at his older brother. Addressing his panel of guests – broadcaster Richard Bacon, commentator Narinder Kaur and journalist Dawn Neesom – Mr Vine said: ‘Our theory about it, which developed at the time, was that they [the Sussexes] had this sensational wedding, it went really well, we all fell in love with them. William and Kate got worried, either they or more likely people on their behalf thought “let’s take them down a peg or two”, and they accidentally broke the whole ladder. And you end up with just brutal publicity, and then they leave the country.’

Responding to Bacon’s suggestion that the Sussexes and Waleses were ‘briefing against each other’, Mr Vine added: ‘Oh, not against each other. These two did nothing wrong and they were briefed against like crazy. It was horrific.’

The presenter made the comments on the October 16 edition of Jeremy Vine on 5, but they resurfaced this week after a clip of the show was posted on X.

‘Strange thinking from Jeremy, unless he knows something the rest of us don’t,’ read the post that accompanied the video, describing his thinking as a ‘very strange conspiracy theory’’…The public turned on Harry and Meghan because of their own behaviour. The idea that they did nothing wrong is laughable.’

However, some felt that Mr Vine’s theory was not so fanciful.

‘I have suspected for a while now that this all started with William & Kate because saw the other 2 as competition,’ read one reply. ‘They wanted to put Sussexes in their place & not overshadow them. The Sussexes were expected to shut up & comply not react. So they’re now public enemies 1 &2.’

Responding to the reaction today, Mr Vine told the Daily Mail: ‘It was a comment about the Harry and Meghan wedding all those years ago. It always seemed that they got too popular and people on William and Kate’s side briefed against them – but what do I know?’