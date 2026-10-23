The James Bond shortlist: Josh O’Connor has entered the screen-test chat

The sudden flurry of James Bond rumors and reports this week is because, originally, Amazon-MGM sort of set a schedule, and they let people believe that they would have a narrow shortlist for James Bond by the last week in October. Earlier this week, the rumor circulated that the Bond shortlist had been narrowed to three names: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and a “mystery actor.” Well, that rumor seemed to light a fire under the Amazon peeps because they quickly ran to Deadline on Thursday to emphasize that Elordi is NOT on the shortlist. Hahaha. Of course, they added a heretofore unspoken name on the new shortlist: Josh O’Connor. Oh my god!!
The process to find out the next James Bond has been long and thorough, but all signs are pointing to the search hitting the homestretch as Amazon MGM Studios is setting its final auditions over the next week.
Sources tell Deadline that screen tests for the Bond role could begin as early as Friday and go through the next week for its final group. At least four test offers have been given out, and while unconfirmed, insiders tell Deadline that three of the four expected to test are Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor.
Amazon MGM Studios could not be reached for comment.
Tests were originally planned for earlier in the month, but due to schedule conflicts with the finalists were pushed to the end of the month so they could happen around the same time. Even with the tests wrapping next week, there is no timeline for when a final decision will be made, though most believe it will come by end of the year.
[From Deadline]
First off, I’m glad Elordi isn’t getting this callback. I think he would be a terrible Bond, although I’m fine with him as an actor in other projects. I feel like he’s too tabloidy for Bond. Jack Lowden is a good pick, and Callum Turner has been openly auditioning for what feels like the better part of a year. But Josh O’Connor?? This is the first we’ve heard of him in any real way. Sure, people have thrown his name out there as a possibility, but we had no idea that he had met with the Amazon-MGM team. And now he’s getting a screen test. Like… I’m a HUGE Josh O’Connor fan. He’s wonderful and talented and he seems like a genuinely good guy. Does he have this particular range though? To play a superspy? I’m really asking. O’Connor seems like he would be a better pick for Q, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid,Cover Images.
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London premiere of ‘Disclosure Day’ at Cineworld Leicester Square
Featuring: Josh O’Connor
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jun 2026
Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images
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Jack Lowden at the BAFTA Television Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom on 14 May 2023.,Image: 777921989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Jack Lowden at the BAFTA: British Academy Film Awards 2025 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom,Image: 964937664, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Callum Turner during “Frankenstein” Red Carpet – The 82nd Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy 30 August 2025,Image: 1032703553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF Foto/Avalon
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Josh O’Connor attends the Headline Gala of ‘The History Of Sound’ at The 69th BFI London Film Festival at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank, London, England, UK on Saturday 18 October, 2025.,Image: 1046440772, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Callum Turner on stage at Mark Kermode in 3D on Monday 27 April 2026 at BFI Southbank, London. .,Image: 1094839644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor attend the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia.
Pictured: Josh O’Connor
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married in an intimate, low-key civil ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026
Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner
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Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner filming a scene for their new movie ‘One Night Only’ in Soho
Featuring: Callum Turner
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Rob Davis/INSTARimages
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Photocall for ‘Disclosure Day’ at Rose Court in Southwark, South East London
Featuring: Josh O’Connor
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jun 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Photocall for ‘Disclosure Day’ at Rose Court in Southwark, South East London
Featuring: Josh O’Connor
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jun 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Arrivals for the New York premiere of ‘Disclosure Day’
Featuring: Josh O’Connor
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 08 Jun 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Nope. Hes too soft. Callum is the only answer.
Agreed, although I adore him! 💗
Callum is soooooo bland. Literally generic British white guy. Jack Lowden? This collection is embarrassingly boring. Like sooooooo so so lukewarm. Terrible.
I’m baffled why Nicolas Galitzine isn’t being considered. He’s already in-house talent with Amazon projects and young.
I don’t know anything about Jack Lowden but he’s got the look for Bond. SO happy Elordi is not in contention. That would have been pure stunt casting.
I think Josh O’Connar is great too, but I guess it would depend on what direction they are taking the character.
I think Jack Lowden should get it too. His appearance works heavily in favor of him.
I don’t mind Josh O’Connor though. He might be able to transform since he has range.
The other choices — nothing personal against them, but they look awkward, especially Elordi.
I ADORE Jack Lowden. He was so compelling in Slow Horses. He could totally pull off Bond. 💯
I’m not a fan of Callum Turner but at least it’s not Elordi getting a test. That’s something. I really hope it’s Lowden, though. I always remember that annoying Lawrence Durrell character when I think of Josh O’Connor.
All 3 are good choices esp as they all can act – personally I’d like to see Lowden get it as he’s Scottish (like me) and Scottish Bond’s tend to be the better ones (who doesn’t love Sean Connery’s Bond). Am just biased 🙂
Jack Lowden makes me weak. I’m not sure I can watch him as bond because I’ll need to pause too focus on his pretty face. Josh O’Connor is a good choice. He’s a wonderful actor who disappears into character but not a pretty boy like Jack.
Out of these three, lowden has my vote.
Lowden would be my choice as well. Love him in Slow Horses.
Insert Bugs Bunny meme: NO.
None of these men have the ‘James Bond’ look.
Once upon a time, no one thought Daniel Craig had the look and he’s the best Bond of my lifetime. Let’s let it play out.
The only consolation for staying only with white guys, is that Jacob Elordi won’t be one of them.
💯💯💯
I really hope they’re not lying to the public about Elordi being out. I really don’t want it to be him. Everyone else is fine. I think Callum looks like a Bond and Lowden has the talent to play a Bond.
Josh O’Con̈nor has a goofy charm that’s disarming and he could make an effective spy. And I’m baffled by all the Elordi hate. Other than being too tall, I’m neutral on him.
My mystery actor pick would be Damien Molony
I like Jacob, he was great as “The Creature” in Frankenstein, but not Bond. Like Josh, but sorry I don’t like to be mean, but those are not Bond’s ears. I say it will be Callum, my husband says it will be Jack,
Josh has an outstanding career and makes excellent choices that a Bond commitment could curtail. Daniel Craig was salty as hell about servicing the franchise towards the end. I think if offered it must be impossible to refuse, but I can see Josh O’Connor growing unhappy as his prime physical roles/leading man years are subsumed by playing Bond.
ps: US female president + the end of celibacy in Roman Catholicism + a non-white James Bond = three things that may never happen in our lifetime.
I’ve heard of Josh O’Connor. I think most people who watched The Crown or Challengers will know who he is. That’s how I know him! He isn’t super famous so if he’s cast as James Bond, that will raise his profile significantly. He is very talented. I think he’s a great pick for James Bond.
Not as familiar with the other two.
He was in Disclosure Day with Emily Blunt and I thought he was really good in that.
So glad Elordi is not in the mix.
I think Josh O’Connor is an interesting choice!
Still think Theo James (I know he says he isn’t interested, but still!) or James Norton should be considered.
I love Josh O’Connor but I really, really want it to be Jack Lowden. He’s the only one who could actually get me to watch Bond. Turner just doesn’t impress me as an actor. I’ve seen him in a couple of things and he didn’t wow at all.
I LOVE Josh O’Connor. I can see it. Fingers crossed.
I have seen Josh O’Connor in other roles and he’s a wonderful actor but I have never seen him in a role that shows he can convey that sense of menace that I think is necessary to play Bond. Plus, I don’t think he really needs this for his career. It will catapault him to a whole another level of fame and money but it will take over his career for the next ten years during his prime.
NoHope, no doubt, unfortunately.
Josh o’conner would be amazing!
I don’t know if it’ll happen but I wouldn’t mind it. Lowden or OConnell are also interesting picks.
Love him! He’s an outstanding actor.
No comment on the actual acting bc I haven’t seen Lowden in anything but I think he has the look for Bond. It’s not even about being attractive or whatever – its a certain attitude.
I’m not the biggest fan of callum turner so I hope its not him.
O’Connor is the kind of surprising choice that I can see working out, especially if they want to do another sharp pivot like they did with Craig.
I like my Jack Lowden as a bumbling, semi-incompetent, perennially injured kind of spy. His appeal on SH is how to manages to always get in his own way. I don’t want to see him as an antiquated character that’s the manifestation of insecure wannabe alpha males.
I must be in the minority. I think Josh is average. He’s Nice. Not captivating on screen at all. After being mesmerized by Claire Foy, I only watched 2 episodes of The Crown season 3 with him and stopped. I fell asleep during Disclosure Day and he’s the lead.
Callum is also average on screen. I don’t know what it is with these late 20s, early 30s actors. No one pops out. Not personality, not acting style. Certainly none are box office draws or movie star power.
Out of all the names so far, Jack Lowden is the most interesting on screen. I started watching Slow Horses for Gary Oldman but River is one of my favorites.
Josh O’Connor made Prince Charles sexy and interesting, so really there is nothing he cannot do. I love him. But, I think I’d prefer a bearded ginger Bond with an authentic Scottish accent.
Both Josh O’Connor and Tom Holland (who offered himself for the part a while ago) could carry the role—in new ways, but since Sean Connery is the iconic 007 to many, Callum Turner is my pick. Plus he has a longer neck. 😉
Tom Ellis for the win!!
@Digital Unicorn, I’m not scottish, but agree with you on everything. Lowden for the win.
Josh has the range. His common man looks might make his role as 007 and the things that spy needs to do and does do electrifying if he can carry it off, and not as a matinee idol. But Jack O’Connell……At any rate, they are going to play with us until they don’t.
I still want an actor of color to be Bond. I guess that’s not going to happen. Since Daniel Craig shifted the idea of what Bond needs to be maybe it’s time to shift again. Josh O’Connor could bring a more sophisticated edge. I also adore Jack Lowden. Both actors are inherently sexy and would be fascinating choices.