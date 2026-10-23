The James Bond shortlist: Josh O’Connor has entered the screen-test chat

The sudden flurry of James Bond rumors and reports this week is because, originally, Amazon-MGM sort of set a schedule, and they let people believe that they would have a narrow shortlist for James Bond by the last week in October. Earlier this week, the rumor circulated that the Bond shortlist had been narrowed to three names: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and a “mystery actor.” Well, that rumor seemed to light a fire under the Amazon peeps because they quickly ran to Deadline on Thursday to emphasize that Elordi is NOT on the shortlist. Hahaha. Of course, they added a heretofore unspoken name on the new shortlist: Josh O’Connor. Oh my god!!

The process to find out the next James Bond has been long and thorough, but all signs are pointing to the search hitting the homestretch as Amazon MGM Studios is setting its final auditions over the next week. Sources tell Deadline that screen tests for the Bond role could begin as early as Friday and go through the next week for its final group. At least four test offers have been given out, and while unconfirmed, insiders tell Deadline that three of the four expected to test are Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor. Amazon MGM Studios could not be reached for comment. Tests were originally planned for earlier in the month, but due to schedule conflicts with the finalists were pushed to the end of the month so they could happen around the same time. Even with the tests wrapping next week, there is no timeline for when a final decision will be made, though most believe it will come by end of the year.

[From Deadline]

First off, I’m glad Elordi isn’t getting this callback. I think he would be a terrible Bond, although I’m fine with him as an actor in other projects. I feel like he’s too tabloidy for Bond. Jack Lowden is a good pick, and Callum Turner has been openly auditioning for what feels like the better part of a year. But Josh O’Connor?? This is the first we’ve heard of him in any real way. Sure, people have thrown his name out there as a possibility, but we had no idea that he had met with the Amazon-MGM team. And now he’s getting a screen test. Like… I’m a HUGE Josh O’Connor fan. He’s wonderful and talented and he seems like a genuinely good guy. Does he have this particular range though? To play a superspy? I’m really asking. O’Connor seems like he would be a better pick for Q, right?