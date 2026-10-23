Princess Kate is excited about Prince George’s midterm break, they’re going on vacation?

British schools’ midterm break starts today, Friday. From what I gather, kids will have a week or more off. This marks the first time Prince George will be able to leave Eton for more than a night or two during his first school year at the famous all-boy boarding school. Prince William and Princess Kate dropped George off at Eton on September 7th, so Kate really has been without her first-born for more than a month (although I do think he’s probably come home for a weekend before now). In any case, Kate talked about her excitement to see George while she was visiting a charity show on Thursday:

The Princess of Wales has said she misses Prince George while he is away boarding at Eton College. The Princess mentioned the approaching half-term several times as she visited a cafe inside a charity shop run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) in Hoveton, near Norwich. Friends Denise Ashton, 68, and Essie Landsborough, 75, were in the cafe when Catherine came over for a chat. Ms Ashton said afterwards: “She said she’s looking forward to George coming home – she’s missed him.” The elder son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who turned 13 in July, joined the all-boys boarding school in September. On Friday, Eton’s “long leave” begins, lasting for just over a week. Ms Ashton added: “They may be going somewhere (during the break).” The Princess went on to reveal she enjoys charity shopping. She said: “You never know what you’re going to find – that’s what’s so nice. It feels a bit more like a treasure hunt.” Earlier the Princess donned a hard hat and high-visibility jacket to tour a construction site at The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich to learn about plans for a new hydrotherapy pool, wellbeing and therapies suite at the Each centre.

[From The Telegraph]

Kate also reportedly told someone else, “My children break up tomorrow, and I can’t wait to have them all home.” But I’m doubtful they’ll be bumming around Forest Lodge – Kate let it slip that they were taking a vacation somewhere. I bet they are. Kate has been working her fingers to the nub for like seven weeks! She’s put up grueling work-engagement numbers since dropping off George at Eton. Numbers like… (I’m just spitballing)… maybe 14 events in eight weeks? GHASTLY! Someone alert the ski chalet team, mummy needs a mojito!