Princess Kate is excited about Prince George’s midterm break, they’re going on vacation?

British schools’ midterm break starts today, Friday. From what I gather, kids will have a week or more off. This marks the first time Prince George will be able to leave Eton for more than a night or two during his first school year at the famous all-boy boarding school. Prince William and Princess Kate dropped George off at Eton on September 7th, so Kate really has been without her first-born for more than a month (although I do think he’s probably come home for a weekend before now). In any case, Kate talked about her excitement to see George while she was visiting a charity show on Thursday:
The Princess of Wales has said she misses Prince George while he is away boarding at Eton College. The Princess mentioned the approaching half-term several times as she visited a cafe inside a charity shop run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) in Hoveton, near Norwich.
Friends Denise Ashton, 68, and Essie Landsborough, 75, were in the cafe when Catherine came over for a chat. Ms Ashton said afterwards: “She said she’s looking forward to George coming home – she’s missed him.”
The elder son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who turned 13 in July, joined the all-boys boarding school in September. On Friday, Eton’s “long leave” begins, lasting for just over a week.
Ms Ashton added: “They may be going somewhere (during the break).”
The Princess went on to reveal she enjoys charity shopping. She said: “You never know what you’re going to find – that’s what’s so nice. It feels a bit more like a treasure hunt.”
Earlier the Princess donned a hard hat and high-visibility jacket to tour a construction site at The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich to learn about plans for a new hydrotherapy pool, wellbeing and therapies suite at the Each centre.
[From The Telegraph]
Kate also reportedly told someone else, “My children break up tomorrow, and I can’t wait to have them all home.” But I’m doubtful they’ll be bumming around Forest Lodge – Kate let it slip that they were taking a vacation somewhere. I bet they are. Kate has been working her fingers to the nub for like seven weeks! She’s put up grueling work-engagement numbers since dropping off George at Eton. Numbers like… (I’m just spitballing)… maybe 14 events in eight weeks? GHASTLY! Someone alert the ski chalet team, mummy needs a mojito!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales talks with shop manager Fran during a visit to Cafe 98, the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) cafe, located within their Hoveton retail store in Norfolk. Opened in 2024, the cafe is an important part of EACH’s fundraising operation whilst also serving as a valued community hub for local residents
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Hoveton, United Kingdom
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), arrives for a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), views construction work during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), views construction work during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), arrives for a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales, Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), walks with chief executive Kevin Clements, during a visit to The Treehouse children’s hospice in Ipswich, Suffolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ipswich, United Kingdom
When: 22 Oct 2026
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Of course she gets excited about more time off — taking vacations is practically her full-time job.
She definitely is on holiday more than she shows up for “work” even with her added work events since the Sussex’s relocation to the UK.
I feel like George just started school a few days ago (I know it’s a little more than that, but still) and they already have a weeklong break??
Please, I don’t buy that she has ever been a customer in a charity shop.
Of course they’re (private) jetting off, the only question is where.
I laughed when i read that she loves shopping in a charity shop! Who the hell does she think she’s fooling? I can just imagine with what fakeness that came out of her mouth. Even on some other engagement she said, “love washing up, I really do”
GOSH! That last line”i really do” convinced me that she was dishonest..just so fake.
They probably already are on vacay – the GN show is recorded on a Monday (have been to a few recordings – well it used to be when they filmed it on Southbank), so Willy would have done this and the other events earlier this week in time for them to jet off somewhere warm and sunny.
Yep, Mustique with the debtor Middleton family is my bet!
Vacation time. Good morning America gave t he keen family lots of attention today
I hope Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet go some place warm with lots of sun for the midterm break.
Is it weird to say she actually looks kind of cute in that helmet and vest? Best outfit I’ve seen her wear in a while!
The fillers left her face lopsided.
Vacation is Waity’s middle name.
Playing in our faces, as per usual. Of course she mentions her parents and how they’re all excited to sponge off the public purse. Never mentions Chuck spending time with the kids, or even her own husband for that matter.
There was an English website on Facebook posting pictures of the King, Camilla and William at Aberfan the other day. I posted the question “where is the Princess of Wales?” OMG, these Brits ripped me a new one. How dare I question Saint Katherine’s work ethics, etc. She sure has a lot of people fooled
Skipping the memorial of the worst accident in Wales when your title is Princess of wales is pretty inexcusable.
But she was out in public almost every single day! She’s tired- cancer, you know. /s
There is no excuse for not being there to commemorate a huge disaster that killed over 100 children, especially if you are the Princess of that locality. As a parent, you should be able to empathize with the tremendous feelings of loss and sadness at losing your child before they become adults. Elizabeth was excoriated for not showing up immediately when the disaster happened but I guess we can make excuses for Kate.
The Royal family doesn’t have much of an attendance record for this event. Maybe the Crown episode made it more important to them? For the 50th anniversary in 2016, which I’d think would be a bigger occasion, only Charles appeared with a statement from the Queen. Camilla didn’t come. She had a book event in London, something that could easily have been planned for a different day. Will and Kate were still “part-time” royals in Norfolk.
The kids have two weeks off in my math is correct, so they’re definitely going somewhere. These past few weeks of busy work have been because of H&M but also bc they’re getting ready to take 2 weeks off for vacation.
I’ve said this before but I suspect all the children are now at boarding school.
Their current school offers weekly and flexi boarding options. More than 75% of the children take advantage of it in some way, according to the school website. More than 90% of their graduates go onto senior institutions with boarding options. Lambrook offers two single sex fully staffed boarding houses.
Of course they’re going on vacation. Kate is like the American women influencers who are photographed in sexy lingerie and are always financed to go on exotic vacations, which will also be photographed with the influencer showing herself in skimpy bathing suits. Often the male financer is never shown. But Kate’s lover is the English government, so she doesn’t need to post the sexy pictures– but she would if she had to, I’d guess.
In the photo at the top she seems to look at the photographer instead of the person talking and showing her something…and she looks tired
She’s probably sipping a crackbaby cocktail right now.
I was just about to say that to Kaiser, lol. it’s not a mojito she’s waiting for, we all know crack baby (whateverTF that even is) is her drink of choice.
I believe both schools are off until Nov 9th. So I see a vacation plus a few days in Norfolk or their “forever” home. And I’m sure there are a few planned media drops during their time away to make them both look like they’re doing work over the next two weeks.
In the close up pic of her with the hard hat you can see what she’d look like if she cut her hair to shoulder length and got rid of the girly curls. So much better! So much more flattering, dare I say cute. She actually looks younger (yeah I know the pic is photoshopped within an inch of its life but losing the overwhelming hair really would make such a difference.)