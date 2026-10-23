Thomas Markle Jr. turned in his father after finding a cache of disgusting images

The timeline is unimaginably dark. According to the Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. has turned his father, Thomas Markle Sr., into the authorities. The crime? Thomas Jr. found grotesque “child sex images” in his father’s home in the Philippines. In a horribly sick way, this explains many of Thomas Sr.’s statements and his movements in the past ten years. Moving to the Philippines out of nowhere was sadly a huge tell.
The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father Thomas Markle Snr is being investigated over a huge stash of child sex images after being reported to police by his own son. Meghan’s dad, 82, is alleged to have kept the sickening hoard at his home in the Philippines, where Thomas Jnr found it.
A source close to Meghan told The Sun: “Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018.”
Thomas Jnr told police he discovered “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images in four large boxes at his father’s home. Cops investigating the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged dad are now preparing to seize the evidence. Horrified Thomas Jnr, Meghan’s half-brother, reported their father to detectives in the Philippines after making the sickening find at his home in the city of Cebu.
Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.
Thomas Jnr told The Sun after submitting his sworn statement to child abuse police in the Philippines tonight: “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad.
“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”
It keeps going, but I’ll stop there. It’s truly horrifying. Thomas Sr. moved back to the US earlier this year as he began his recovery from his foot amputation. Per the Sun, Thomas Sr. is staying at a nursing home/rehab center in Florida, somewhat close to Samantha Markle’s trailer. While it sounds like the FBI did nothing with the information supplied by Thomas Jr., the involvement of the authorities in the Philippines seems to have gotten things moving stateside. I hope they put Thomas Sr. in prison and throw away the key. If Thomas Sr. was royal, he would have gotten an all-expenses-paid home on the Sandringham estate and a $2 million-a-year stipend from the king. It’s also strange that The Mail’s Caroline Graham was visiting Thomas Sr. in the Philippines and in Mexico for years and she apparently had no idea?
Samantha Markle ended up making the Deranger media rounds last night, denying all of Thomas Jr.’s claims and saying: “There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him…My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media.” Samantha also claims that she sees Thomas Sr. nearly every day. Then, just this morning, the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement, and it’s clear that Thomas Sr.’s depravity was well-known to the authorities for years. So I don’t know what Samantha is talking about. (I’m covering Meghan’s statement separately.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps courtesy of GB News, 60 Minutes Australia.
Already Dan Wooten is out there with his deranged fan base saying that Meghan set her disgusting father up. These deviant racist only hold onto white supremacy so of course they defend Tom Sr.
I’m glad Meghan knew not to trust that man.
How vile and how far down the rabbit hole do you have to be to think setting up someone who at minimum purchases (and participates in? Ugh) child abuse materials is a bad thing?!
Someone who’d have a clear favorite in the Ohio gov race, apparently. God, this timeline is really dark and vile.
@Calliope, I genuinely want to throw my phone into the sea for the sake of my own mental health. Everything is too much.
Literally the moment I heard about that I thought “now watch as they put everything on Meghan”. The DM probably knew for years and they did nothing as long as they could wheel out that POS to have him spew some horrible nonsense about his own daughter.
Jan Moir, who called this man her friend, and Caroline Graham are very silent. I’ve literally screenshotted each and every fawning story they wrote about him, while bashing Prince Harry’s wife for being cruel. You know if crud hits the fan, they’ll delete them from the DM site.
If you read the Sun article there are details that suggest he may have been generating child sex abuse images, not just consuming them. His son says he saw an image of a naked child taken at his dad’s place in Mexico and Sr. also co-mingled his film lighting CV with vile images. I don’t know anything about his son, but his statement seemed plausible to me.
Ugh, this is sickening.
I’m curious: if Caroline Graham, or the DM DID know about this, are they accomplices? Can they be held accountable as well?
I’m sure if they did know, they were exploiting that info/blackmailing Thomas Sr. – maybe that’s even how they got him to say/do stuff related to MM.
In any case, I hope everyone involved, including those who knew about it and did nothing to end it, face repercussions.
Look at how much trauma Meghan and Harry share. They both have pedophiles in the family, not to mention dogsh*t dads, racists, and grifters! Hopefully, they can support each other to heal.
I knew Jr. was in it for the money, the markles turning on each other now they can’t make money off of Meghan.
I’m definitely interested in Jr’s angle here. Do we believe he had no idea about his father until this discovery and now he’s scandalized?
Until Meghan’s statement, I could totally see this being manufactured by Junior. He’s a hostile drunk who needs money, and has no income of his own. It’s the only reason he has been “taking care of” his father since the stroke.
If Junior did manufacture evidence to frame his father it will come out in the investigation. He’s far too stupid to do without leaving a trace.
ITA about Meghan’s statement making this true. Imagine how long she’s been sitting on that statement knowing it would need to be released someday.
@Gabby, totally agree. If Meghan hadn’t made that statement, I definitely would have considered that the entire thing was a setup by…someone. But the fact that M knew in 2018 puts a stop to any of that speculation.
I am dying to know who sent this letter and what the Met did (or didn’t do) about it.
Why have authorities done nothing about it since 2018?? Maybe KC didn’t want the RF to be associated with a known pedofile? Oh never mind..
I’d like to see another article from Caroline Graham where she interviews herself about her great friendship with Thomas Sr.
Exactly the right question. Everyone will pile on about Meghan now but the most important story here is why wasn’t anything done? It’s absolutely shocking.
I’m confused. Why would people pile on Meghan for this? That’s insane.
@Jais because this press isn’t sane. do you think anyone from the DM or the Sun or whatever is going to say “my bad, I shouldn’t have platformed him like I did?” No. they’re going to make it into WHAT DID SHE KNOW AND WHEN!??!?! They’re going to completely ignore their own actions in this situation.
Well, Meghan’s name is ALL OVER the article above, for one thing. And, for once, the BM have no problem with referring to Meghan as “the Duchess of Sussex.” At least twice, they used her title; when usually they just refer to her maiden name.
Well that’s true. But even then she addressed that there was an investigation since 2018. What more as she to do? You’re right though. The BM will do as they do. They’re so shameful, my god.
Guessing that since it was reported to British authorities and he wasn’t in the UK and probably didn’t do any crimes there, UK had no jurisdiction to investigate anything.
@Chaine, you’re right, but they had an obligation (even if only a moral one) to pass this information on to US authorities and it sounds like maybe they didn’t, which is…I don’t have words.
Chickens, homes, roosting.
It was only a matter of time before this came out: why else would a sketchy American man up sticks and move from the US to…. the Philippines? Because of his love of Filipino culture and cuisine? Duh! Because, as many said (including me) on this very site during the leg amputation drama, he’s a bloody paedo!
Why else move to CSA-central (alongside Thailand, Vietnam and other CSA tourism destinations, pardon my cynicism). All destinations which Thomas visited regularly
And how long will it take to find out that Thomas Junior is one too? He probably thinks he can get away with outing his vile dad, but it won’t be long before he’s found out too – he is an equally revolting man and his ‘holier than thou’ act about being so “revolted” is just laughable.
The British media are trying to pin this on Meghan with their twisted “she knew and never said anything” storyline. But the elephant in the room is: WHAT DID THEY KNOW, and why didn’t THEY say anything???
All the dedicated Daily Mail sleuths, trawling Meghan’s bins and As Ever-related websites to measure clicks and traffic through OnePay (or whatever), and the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham who was such a close dear friend to Paedo Markle, how come they didn’t use their superior journalistic skills to uncover what was obvious as hell to anyone who knows anything about child sex tourism?
The biggest scandal here is the deliberate silence of the British and tabloid media, who covered up Thomas Markle and (likely) Thomas Jr’s crimes to instead continue their attacks on Meghan.
Yeah I’m not sure even Tom Jr would be dumb enough to draw attention to these crimes if he was himself involved in them too, but I totally believe that he would have known his dad’s true nature well before now and that he’s only turning on dad now for whatever $$$ the Sun has paid and will pay him for the story.
Seeing the actual images must have hit home how much suffering those trafficked children must endure. He did the right thing.
Oh, @Pouf, you are being far too generous to Junior by suggesting he cares about victims. It’s about saving his own ass (which he already admitted) and financing his next bender.
@Gabby, I agree with you again. No way Thomas Jr did this unless there was something in it for him.
It is funny seeing the BM turning on pervert tom, where is that Dailyfail reporter Caroline that was living with him in the Philippines. Did she sleep with tom to get news about Meghan.
They all knew tom was a pervert since 2018.
You know what, I don’t care about Thomas Jr.’s motivations. All that matters is he turned this sicko in. I wish more people would break ties with the pedos in their family instead of protecting them.
Same. And I am irritated by some of the commentators here trying to speculate his motivations when ultimately, Thomas Sr’s horrific crimes override any theories about Jr’s grievances. It doesn’t matter what Jr’s problems are when there is loads of evidence about what his father has done. Whistleblowers can sometimes be motivated by revenge and this is how lots of crimes have been uncovered. Let’s focus on what matters here.
None of this surprises me. Thomas Markle’s move to Rosarito was always suspect. Rosarito is not a respectable retirement village. It was/is an area known to be controlled by a Mexican drug Cartel. Stories have been popping up for years linking Thomas Markle to the drugs trade. Drugs and sexual exploitation go hand in hand. There have been occasional stories suggesting he was used as a ‘minder’ for young women.
And the derangers went on about poor tom . I hope that this ends for good.
The absolute biggest question here is why didn’t authorities do something??? That’s the real story. No one protected the children. He’s no one really important. Why was HE protected all these years??
According to some. Meghan was supposed to capture her father and out him to the world. She claims that she wants to protect all children but didn’t care about the ones her father ‘allegedly’ (have to say that because he hasn’t been convicted yet) abused.
Meghan is a private citizen. She has no authority to investigate anything or arrest anybody. When was the last time she lived in the same house as her father to know what filth he was looking at on his computer? Was she supposed to follow him around on his sex tours? There were a couple of law enforcement agencies in at least 4 countries who were made aware of these allegations- why didn’t they stop him?
Thomas has other children other than the Duchess of Sussex- why was she the only one who could bring him to justice? It’s funny that only two of his children- Samantha and Thomas- still spoke to him. The other family members have cut him off (at least publicly). Maybe Meghan was never the problem……..
I’m glad tom Jr did the right thing in this situation and turned his father in. What a horrible, disgusting man. My heart goes out to Meghan for this and for all the victims of Tom’s depravity.
Yes, but he also ran to the tabloids … for money as usual. But I’m glad it’s out there now. This may finally shut Sr.’s filthy mouth about never having met Meghan’s kids or Harry. Finally. It’s been insufferable, and we now have real proof about how thoroughly evil the man is.
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims.
What a despicable cunt. And those words are not strong enough to describe this man.
Correct me if I’m wrong..
Was Caroline Graham the one who wrote how Thomas Sr was a good guy and she didn’t understand why Meghan was no contact with him.
Yeah, and where is her mea culpa for platforming this monster???
Wasn’t Graham practically living with him in the Philippines?
@pttymouth pup
I think Graham was the one who moved across the street when he lived in Mexico. Then followed him to Philippines. Then wrote article about her good friend Thomas Markle Sr.
I am wondering where Caroline Graham is. She did not get this exclusive.
A few random thoughts in no particular order
Do any of the American or Philippine legal celebitches know if the US has an extradition treaty with the Philippines. Because if they don’t, that could partly explain why nothing was done at least publicly in the US.
Regarding Samantha‘s comments about her brother setting up Tom if they’ve got access to any of his electronic devices. they’ll be able to determine where and when the images were accessed and by process of elimination see who had access to those computers at the relevant timeframe.
As to the derangers yelling about why Meghan didn’t say anything, if there’s an ongoing investigation with international components of course she would’ve been told to say nothing to not compromise the investigation
Yes the US does have an extradition treaty with the Phillipines. If Bad Dad goes to the dock he’ll give up a LOT of people. Palace courtiers are sweating.
From what I understand he is not currently IN the Philippines. He is in the US.
@aquarius – thanks for the info
@ameerah – yes I saw that he was back but wondered if he had gone to there because he couldn’t be extradited – but as Aquarius pointed out he could’ve been…
The Philippines was once an American colony. It still maintains strong ties with the US. No way there wouldn’t be an extradition treaty.
Dollar bet the palace and the BM knew. A non British citizen marry the grandson of QE2 and and we’re suppose to believe she and her family wasn’t vetted by MI6? They knew about this mess and probably used it to try to break them up with the help of the press. They were probably blackmailing Bad Dad into doing appearances to drag Meghan or they would expose him. Remember the Australian interview where he admitted he was being used to stop the wedding? And Caroline Graham, the Fail’s opp, was staying with Toxic Tom from the beginning. She had no clue? The BRF is going to be tainted with this despite trying this distance themselves from the Sussexes now. BP and KP knew then.
What is the sound of pennies dropping?
Thomas Markle, Sr.’s behavior finally makes sense, to me.
The powers-that-be will do their best to shield the British royal family from the fallout. Those parts will be suppressed from the news.
But, also: “How can we blame Meghan, for this?”
Not surprised. Both Toms are scummy.
Jesus, poor Meghan.
I remember some of the initial photos of Tom Sr. after he moved to the Philippines, showing him with a VERY young-looking girl/woman. A lot of us pointed it out at the time and found it unsettling. I believe there were similar ones of Junior as well, so he’s still far from off-the-hook in my view, even if he did turn in his father. He’d be a complete imbecile to draw attention to himself like that if he weren’t totally, demonstrably innocent, but, well…
What a piece of crud this “thing” called Tom Markle Sn is……🤮🤮🤮
Everyone who blasted her for not seeing her father again needs to be shamed forever. Caroline Graham first. There’s no freaking way the Daily Mail did not know about this investigation. I wonder if this is why they kept trying to push ways for him to “meet” or confront Meghan. They would have been the first to ask her about the investigation of her father.
I can’t believe the BBC is insinuating Meghan should have said something in 2018! Wtf I understand Piers Morgan spewing nonsense but the BBC joins the fray
Time to start filing complaints to the UK’s Independent Press Standards Organisation / IPSO!
https://www.ipso.co.uk/making-a-complaint/
Said something to whom? And about what since it sounds like she wasn’t given much actionable information and was assured it was being investigated. Out of her hands.
All what Meghan knew was hearsay. Meghan did not have any evidence. The knformation was relayed to Meghan by the Met police service and the royal protection officer. From Andrew we know that the royal protection officers do nothing.
The only thing Meghan could have done was to inform the police service but they already knew. Meghan going public at that time in 2018 would have been irresponsible, would have jeopardised any investigation. So the suggestion Meghan should have done something is bonkers.
Exactly. All Meghan could and should have done is distance herself from this guy, let the investigation play out, and then protect her own children from him. She did all of that.
Anyone who claims Meghan “should have done more” can go straight to hell.
Shocked, shocked. I wonder what Sr. did to piss Jr. off. Also wonder where they’ll find this stuff on Trump, when *his* time comes, and who will turn it in.
Given the way things have been going, it’s as likely to be someone in his inner circle as a whistleblower or investigation.
Either way, it’s good.
Ugh, this whole thing is so distressing. I can’t imagine what poor Meghan is going through. I did have the thought of what if this is actually the brother’s stash and he decided to to blame his dad for it. Because with this family, that would not surprise me at all. But I figure authorities will be able to figure out where the images originated from and how they were accessed. I do feel sorry for Junior in the sense it must have been very traumatizing for him to discover all that and he did the right thing by contacting the authorities.
Did he need to share all the specifics of the images with the media? No, he didn’t. As for the sister, she can stay in denial but given that Meghan has also added her statement of “this is why I’ve stayed away,” she just looks slimy for sticking by her father.
Perhaps this means there won’t be any more British media articles about how mean Meghan won’t let her dad meet his grandkids. Perhaps. One can only hope.
@Brassy, you have more faith in the “integrity” of the BM than I do. This whole this is so awful for Meghan I want to cry.
No faith. Only hope. Plus, continuing this narrative, given the type of allegations against her father, would make the BM look very bad.
She was shamed for her estrangement and no one ever gave her the courtesy of there being a damn good reason.
They never once gave her the benefit of the doubt, never, not one single time. Everything was always her fault. Meanwhile, all of Kate’s BS is praised to the heavens.
I’m thinking that references to this were in that part of the letter from Meghan to Thomas that the Daily Mail wouldn’t show at trial. All we ever heard about it were comments, like from Samantha, that the excised portions of the letter were terrible in some way.
If so, they all knew; the tabloids, the royals, everyone …
These people are just pure and utter shit.
May everything they have wished, worked to happen to Meghan and her family, be visited a thousandfold on them.
They wanted her to lose her baby, her marriage and her life. May it all happen to them.
They all knew and didn’t give a damn about what the knowledge would do to her. That is pure malice. Pure, venal evil.
Sky News are now reporting that the e letter was sent to Meghan in the summer of 2018 after her wedding to Prince Harry in May that year.
It is understood the Metropolitan Police has not previously, nor is the force currently, investigating Mr Markle.
In addition, officers are conducting an internal inquiry to confirm if the 2018 letter was passed on by the royal protection unit.
Sky News understands it would be possible for a letter of this kind to be passed on as its contents could have implications for the couple’s security.
What we need to know is if the Met passed it on to US authorities. If the answer is no, I resign from this godforsaken planet.
Abolish the monarchy