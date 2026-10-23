Thomas Markle Jr. turned in his father after finding a cache of disgusting images

The timeline is unimaginably dark. According to the Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. has turned his father, Thomas Markle Sr., into the authorities. The crime? Thomas Jr. found grotesque “child sex images” in his father’s home in the Philippines. In a horribly sick way, this explains many of Thomas Sr.’s statements and his movements in the past ten years. Moving to the Philippines out of nowhere was sadly a huge tell.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father Thomas Markle Snr is being investigated over a huge stash of child sex images after being reported to police by his own son. Meghan’s dad, 82, is alleged to have kept the sickening hoard at his home in the Philippines, where Thomas Jnr found it. A source close to Meghan told The Sun: “Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018.” Thomas Jnr told police he discovered “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images in four large boxes at his father’s home. Cops investigating the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged dad are now preparing to seize the evidence. Horrified Thomas Jnr, Meghan’s half-brother, reported their father to detectives in the Philippines after making the sickening find at his home in the city of Cebu. Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe. Thomas Jnr told The Sun after submitting his sworn statement to child abuse police in the Philippines tonight: “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. “I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

[From The Sun]

It keeps going, but I’ll stop there. It’s truly horrifying. Thomas Sr. moved back to the US earlier this year as he began his recovery from his foot amputation. Per the Sun, Thomas Sr. is staying at a nursing home/rehab center in Florida, somewhat close to Samantha Markle’s trailer. While it sounds like the FBI did nothing with the information supplied by Thomas Jr., the involvement of the authorities in the Philippines seems to have gotten things moving stateside. I hope they put Thomas Sr. in prison and throw away the key. If Thomas Sr. was royal, he would have gotten an all-expenses-paid home on the Sandringham estate and a $2 million-a-year stipend from the king. It’s also strange that The Mail’s Caroline Graham was visiting Thomas Sr. in the Philippines and in Mexico for years and she apparently had no idea?

Samantha Markle ended up making the Deranger media rounds last night, denying all of Thomas Jr.’s claims and saying: “There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him…My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media.” Samantha also claims that she sees Thomas Sr. nearly every day. Then, just this morning, the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement, and it’s clear that Thomas Sr.’s depravity was well-known to the authorities for years. So I don’t know what Samantha is talking about. (I’m covering Meghan’s statement separately.)