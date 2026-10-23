Duchess Meghan’s As Ever holiday collection is a huge expansion of her product line

As Ever’s Holiday Collection Chapter 2 dropped on Thursday, and it is honestly epic. I’m shocked by the expansion of As Ever’s product line. The Duchess of Sussex was really listening to fans, because a lot of these products were suggested online. Here’s a list of all of the new products: a collection of five chocolate bars, a tin of chocolate-covered popcorn, a new holiday candle, a squeaky plushy (for dogs, presumably) made to look like As Ever jam, reed diffusers, room sprays, As Ever leather coasters, a leather-bound journal, a teapot, a tea cup and saucer, tea towels, napkins, a tablecloth and various rattan chargers. A huge expansion of the line! Of course, many of these products are limited-edition. I don’t know how many have already sold out, but I’m tempted to buy some of those sprays and diffusers. We’re so, so close to Meghan doing an As Ever perfume line, I can feel it in my bones.
So far, I haven’t seen much commentary from the usual jam-obsessed royalists, but that’s probably because there was a horrific story involving Meghan’s father, a story which broke several hours after this holiday collection dropped. The Royalist Substack did have a piece crying about how “Meghan’s brand has gestured toward anglophilia since its inception,” and something about how all of these products look like they were found in a cozy British shop. I disagree. Strongly. The linen pattern reminds me of a lot of patterns found on Indian fabrics, and the rattan is clearly influenced by Meghan’s California sensibility. Britain doesn’t “own” teapots and teacups, for the love of God. It’s like when they tried to say that Meghan has “British style” because she mixed high-low fashion. Of course, I do think Meghan has British influences, but it’s bizarre for anyone to claim that Meghan is copykeening British sensibility.
New Video from the Duchess’s brand As ever! Isn’t she lovely 🥰
Meghan’s Holiday Collection : Chapter Two is here!
Enjoy! 👉https://t.co/wTbnWsU7f2
#AsEverbyMeghan https://t.co/IOeom6fNfs
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 22, 2026
Photos & screengrabs courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
Deeply tempted by the chocolate bar collection, but $15/bar is pretty steep… the dog toy is adorable!
I bought the collection of three bars—that chocolate is A+, not your mama’s Hershey bar. Worth a little splurge.
Yep, they are worth every bit.
I don’t understand chocolate inspired by the flavors of tea— that doesn’t sound good to me! but the new tea sets and linens are so pretty. Classic & fresh at the same time. Meghan has a great taste.
Please, please, PLEASE start selling As Ever items in the UK!
My credit card is waiting for you, As E🙏🙏🙏
I’m in the U.S. and a few years ago I used a service called Forward2Me so my purchases would be shipped within the UK, then they would send them to me. It’s not super cheap, but for anyone who really wants As Ever products, it’s worth looking into. I’m sure there are similar companies in the U.S. that will ship to Canada and elsewhere.
I’m not sure if they’ll forward perishables like food, but you should be able to get your hands on everything else — and I might be wrong about the food if it’s obviously brand new and fully sealed.
When I had to buy regularly from the US (I haven’t for quite a long time) I had a US mail address from a freight forwarding company. They repack everything if it needs bundling. I wouldn’t try with food products but the homewares should be fine. They’re pretty easy to find.
You need to make sure purchases comply with customs
Got the tea set. Can’t wait.
That tea set is so pretty. I really want it but I just cleared a bunch of tea cups and saucers out of my cabinet, pairing it down to 3 sets total (2 that were gifts from my husband and one that was so pretty I couldn’t bear to part with it) and I don’t drink out of any of them. 😂 I use my ceramic mug every day.
I want that tea set!
Me too! It is beautiful 😍…
Me too! But… when was the last time I served tea from a pot? Maybe in another lifetime…
megs – I use my teapot every day with loose leaf tea and a strainer. It’s just as easy as a teabag and you don’t have to worry about any weird chemicals from the tea bag PLUS there’s nothing to throw away – I just compost the leaves. I think you’ll find that using a teapot is just as easy as a teabag and worth it. Maybe a reason to treat yourself to a new teapot…..
The candles were outside my budget so I bought the room sprays.
Purchased the chocolate dipped fruit. Previously purchased the hostess basket. Meghan’s selection has something for everyone. Proud of how she continues to develop her offerings. She is going to make bank from this line.
The chocolate fruit is insanely good. I can’t in good conscience allow myself to buy another one 😹 but I am seriously considering the new chocolate bar collection and/or the popcorn. New product quality testing, I’m doing it for you guys!
Just purchased the popcorn
The chocolate fruit IS insanely good! I’m rationing myself one a day. I bought the three chocolate bars in the first Christmas release, but I’m hoarding them. I might gift one to my sister for Christmas, but she’ll have to be very very good. My new order is the dog plushie (2 – one for my sister LOL) and the diffusers. Did I get the room sprays? I don’t remember, but probably. Anyway, I love everything she’s ever released. The quality is worth the price.
Something else interesting that I only just noticed (maybe others already have) is that you can set up “Subscribe and Save” orders for many of the items for delivery every four weeks – spreads, teas, honey.
I signed up for the subscribe in Save for the honey I recently purchased
“I disagree. Strongly. The linen pattern reminds me of a lot of patterns found on Indian fabrics…”
That’s the colonialist mindset at work, though – take something from India and claim it as your own! Tea, too!
Plus, India is known for tea because the British smuggled a tea plant out of China so that they could grow it in their colony. Tea is Chinese, just like pasta. 😉
I finally snagged the chocolate bar that I wanted. Yes, it’s extravagant to spend that much on a whole set, but I will share with my family (swear!).
The tea set is something I’d like to get as a pre-birthday present to myself.
Got the popcorn bc I love the green flower tin and can reuse it. Last week, I called Meghan’s vibe Cali-Cotswold chic. Meghan’s really smart to be expanding to the uk, especially while she’s spending extended time there.
This is THE one piece of feelgood news we all needed – the collection is epic indeed!
As I’m sadly outside the US, all I could do last night is dream about (drool over) what I’d get if I could:
– defo the chocolate-covered popcorn and the to die for tin which can probably double up as a wine cooler and biscuit tin and maybe even cake tin
– the candles and reed diffusers
– the gorgeous tea set with matching napkins and tablecloth – my style is more contemporary but this stuff could still fit
– the chocolate-covered candied fruit
– the dog squishy toy
– the jams
– the apple butter (sold out?)
– well, basically MOST THINGS
Meghan and As Ever, please ship internationally!!!!!!
@Nobs, see my comment above— it really might be possible!
@NoBS Please
While we all await As ever’s global expansion, what many non-US residents have been doing is identify a shipping company based in your own country that also operates in the US.
In many countries there are small, local shipping companies that have warehouse addresses in Florida. When you sign up locally they give you a US address with specifications to use as your address when shopping online.
The US-company that you buy from (such as As ever) ships the goods to that Florida address and then your shipping company does the rest to get it to you.
Or theres also FedEx
You can get most things except i wouldn’t try food unless you’re sure it complies with t and c through a freight forwarder. They’ll even combine orders. They do check the contents and repack for customs declaration.
Bought the popcorn. I’m not really interested in the other items but they are all very cute. I’ve bought the chocolate before from As Ever and also directly from Compartes and they do make really good chocolate. I hope everyone enjoys their splurge!!!
I think it’s hilarious that Brits think they own TEA. Something they stole when they colonized India.
It’s honestly ridiculous that we claim to have any culture at all, when we stole literally all of it! Even our language is a hodge podge of half a dozen others!
Actually stolen from China, one of the earliest acts of industrial espionage
I mean Asia at large was stolen from by the British
a lot of this was beyond my budget lol (I’m not spending almost 200 on a journal, sorry Meg) but I know there is a market for it – I think they’ve been doing a lot market research because these prices are high but not exorbitant and some of the things are more affordable. She knows who her audience is at this point.
i did get two stuffies for my dogs, the reed diffuser and I think a room spray. i’m not sure. I got overwhelmed.
But all the products are beautiful and its clear she is leveling up and out – i.e. expanding in general but also moving to higher end products. the table linens are gorgeous.
I might still get those chocolate bars though bc I love them haha.
Wonder if she is working toward having her brand with a certain retailer. That would be interesting and perhaps make the line more accessible?
i don’t know anything about retail, but it seems this is a good time of year for higher priced goods, too, since people tend to splurge more for the holidays when they can.
I got the exact same items Becks1! Seriously debating the chocolate bars.
The other things, while absolutely lovely, I don’t need and I am definitely into ‘just what I need’ right now. I have too much stuff already.
I got the dog toy and now I’m annoyed at myself for not getting one of the room sprays! For those who did, could you please report back as to how well they work/how long it lasts?
Signed,
Someone whose aging dog has lots of accidents in the house 😣
I accidentally bought the chocolate. I added to my cart and was thinking on it and accidentally clicked PAY NOW. It was a freudian purchase because I did actually want the chocolate lol.
😹
It might also be considered an act of god!
I vote Act of God!
I hope 2027 brings us International Shipping.
@Cee I don’t want to keep bombarding this post with identical comments, but see my reply above. It’s probably doable!
My husband always wants ideas for Christmas gifts to me. I’m going to give him the link to her site and tell him that I would love to get anything, especially one of the gift baskets!
I love when websites have that option to “send a hint” – so my husband doesn’t have to try and guess, lol.
I’m buying some more items – poor Meghan. Hopefully As Ever having a blockbuster release will give her some good news.
There is so much of this product I want to buy. So far bought the chocolate collection, 519 room diffuser and the popcorn. I want the table linens and will see if the spouse wants to get any of the baskets for client gifts. I had previously ordered items from the first drop. Hope she brings back the apple butter. I’m happy for her because it’s obvious she puts a lot of care and thought into this business.
This girl just keeps on keeping on. Meghan is the definition of resilience, while she keeps her family together and makes a happy home. I like the tea set and linens. I wouldn’t turn anything down. On another plane, I did find Creme Brulee dark chocolate at Sprouts the other day.