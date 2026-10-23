Duchess Meghan’s As Ever holiday collection is a huge expansion of her product line

As Ever’s Holiday Collection Chapter 2 dropped on Thursday, and it is honestly epic. I’m shocked by the expansion of As Ever’s product line. The Duchess of Sussex was really listening to fans, because a lot of these products were suggested online. Here’s a list of all of the new products: a collection of five chocolate bars, a tin of chocolate-covered popcorn, a new holiday candle, a squeaky plushy (for dogs, presumably) made to look like As Ever jam, reed diffusers, room sprays, As Ever leather coasters, a leather-bound journal, a teapot, a tea cup and saucer, tea towels, napkins, a tablecloth and various rattan chargers. A huge expansion of the line! Of course, many of these products are limited-edition. I don’t know how many have already sold out, but I’m tempted to buy some of those sprays and diffusers. We’re so, so close to Meghan doing an As Ever perfume line, I can feel it in my bones.

So far, I haven’t seen much commentary from the usual jam-obsessed royalists, but that’s probably because there was a horrific story involving Meghan’s father, a story which broke several hours after this holiday collection dropped. The Royalist Substack did have a piece crying about how “Meghan’s brand has gestured toward anglophilia since its inception,” and something about how all of these products look like they were found in a cozy British shop. I disagree. Strongly. The linen pattern reminds me of a lot of patterns found on Indian fabrics, and the rattan is clearly influenced by Meghan’s California sensibility. Britain doesn’t “own” teapots and teacups, for the love of God. It’s like when they tried to say that Meghan has “British style” because she mixed high-low fashion. Of course, I do think Meghan has British influences, but it’s bizarre for anyone to claim that Meghan is copykeening British sensibility.

New Video from the Duchess’s brand As ever! Isn’t she lovely 🥰 Meghan’s Holiday Collection : Chapter Two is here! Enjoy! 👉https://t.co/wTbnWsU7f2 #AsEverbyMeghan https://t.co/IOeom6fNfs — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 22, 2026