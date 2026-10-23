P6: All Soho House staff had to sign NDAs specifically for Prince Harry & Meghan?

One of the funniest things around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is the fixation specifically on Soho House and Soho Farmhouse. Meghan was a member of the private members club before she even met Prince Harry in 2016. They had their first dates at Soho House in London, and now that they’ve moved back to the UK, they’re frequent guests at Soho Farmhouse. Meghan has connections to the Soho House team and everyone within the organization seems to love her. None of this is scandalous, but over the years, dozens of conspiracies have popped up around Meghan + Soho House specifically. I guess it’s just the nature of the tabloid beast. In any case, Page Six now claims that Soho Farmhouse workers had to sign Sussex-specific NDAs. On top of the regular NDAs they signed as part of their employment?
Staff at the UK’s exclusive Soho Farmhouse have been asked to sign NDAs so they don’t leak intel about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, multiple sources tell Page Six.
“All Soho House staff have had to sign an NDA specifically for Harry and Meghan,” a source in the know told us, as another insider confirmed the action at the farmhouse, which offers horse riding, traditional Sunday roast dinners, boasts a movie theater and has become a “home away from home” for the Sussexes.
The Cotswolds outpost of the members-only club is a favorite of the couple – and is close to where they have set up home following their shock move back to England.
There are already strict Soho House policies in play, which ban members and their guests from identifying visitors and taking photos. Another source made it clear that it was not Harry and Markle who had insisted on the NDAs.
We have reached out to Soho House and Sussex reps for comment.
As Page Six revealed, Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, are currently living nearby in a property on the estate belonging to British hedge fund billionaire Ian Wace, with children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. And we reported Markle was spotted at the farmhouse just days after her UK return, meeting a fellow mom for coffee. She has also become a regular attendee of reformer Pilates and wellness classes inside the club’s “Wellness Barn.”
I guess? Like, I don’t believe that Harry and Meghan would demand this of Soho House employees, but I believe that Soho House managers probably did or said something to ensure that none of their employees sell info about the Sussexes to the media. If I’ve learned anything from watching British shows, it’s that pretty much everyone is selling out everyone else over there! Like, not even two episodes into War, a lawyer was acting as a double-agent. Practically every British drama hinges on “a character selling out someone else.” It’s a huge part of British culture!
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Kelly Zajfen’s Instagram.
Privacy and discretion for their clientele is one of the hallmarks of SoHo house. Staff are probably required to sign NDAs as a requirement of working there so they don’t sell out ANYONE. Not just Harry and Meghan.
Someone on here speculated that the dripfeed nosebag wass supplied by one of Tom Sycko’s sisters who might be a SohHo attendee.
No surprise to me that the English sell each other out. The next wave after they stole everything not nailed down in the colonies?
I can see Soho house management making people sign it. Let’s be real. If someone wants a quick buck these days, all they have to do is call the media and say something about Meghan. I can see a business that Meghan and Harry go to being like “not here, that’s not happening”
other places seem to be ok with leaking how poorly they treat Meghan or how customers/volunteers treat meghan.
Well, that rabid sykes guy did a 45 minute youtube live on how there isn’t much house staff available in the Cotswolds and it’s basically a spy/gossip network amongst the cooks, gardners, cleaners and he was obviously thrilled to try to get leaks in their house.
Glad they pre-emptively did this.
I hope Harry & Meg have battened down the hatches.
There’s just so much drama and gossip all the time – i tiredddd
A spy gossip network. He’s making it sound like a modern day downton abbey. Your “I tiiired” is making me laugh. I feel u.
Good for SoHo house they should protect the Sussex’s and all their members. Having the members sign NDA’s is not a surprise or shocking at all imo.
Smart of soho to do this and make it public, so that when the inevitable leaks happen, they’ve got themselves covered.
wait the Mail outed where Meghan and Harry are living!?!? or at least narrowed it down to whose property they’re on? and of course they published it, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the whole purpose of the article and the focus on soho house to let everyone, including people dangerous to the family, know where that family is. they’re deliberately naming these locations to endanger harry, meghan and the kids. It’s psychotic.
This doesn’t bother me even if it *was* initiated by H & M. It’s not like they are trying to cover up corruption or mistreatment (ahem, DJT). It’s just avoiding breathless tabloid reports of what they wore to Pilates (published with prices each item) or ate for lunch. Or possibly on a really juicy day, whether there was a mild disagreement or a side-eyed glance!
I would think this part of getting a job at Soho House. I don’t believe there was anything special for Harry and Meghan.
What’s with the “Harry and Markle” phrasing? Like what’s with the first name/last name flip flop.
Oh wait don’t tell me, the writer is a raging bigot who likes to pretend Meghan is not married to Harry and shares his name Sussex.