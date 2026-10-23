P6: All Soho House staff had to sign NDAs specifically for Prince Harry & Meghan?

One of the funniest things around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is the fixation specifically on Soho House and Soho Farmhouse. Meghan was a member of the private members club before she even met Prince Harry in 2016. They had their first dates at Soho House in London, and now that they’ve moved back to the UK, they’re frequent guests at Soho Farmhouse. Meghan has connections to the Soho House team and everyone within the organization seems to love her. None of this is scandalous, but over the years, dozens of conspiracies have popped up around Meghan + Soho House specifically. I guess it’s just the nature of the tabloid beast. In any case, Page Six now claims that Soho Farmhouse workers had to sign Sussex-specific NDAs. On top of the regular NDAs they signed as part of their employment?

Staff at the UK’s exclusive Soho Farmhouse have been asked to sign NDAs so they don’t leak intel about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, multiple sources tell Page Six. “All Soho House staff have had to sign an NDA specifically for Harry and Meghan,” a source in the know told us, as another insider confirmed the action at the farmhouse, which offers horse riding, traditional Sunday roast dinners, boasts a movie theater and has become a “home away from home” for the Sussexes. The Cotswolds outpost of the members-only club is a favorite of the couple – and is close to where they have set up home following their shock move back to England. There are already strict Soho House policies in play, which ban members and their guests from identifying visitors and taking photos. Another source made it clear that it was not Harry and Markle who had insisted on the NDAs. We have reached out to Soho House and Sussex reps for comment. As Page Six revealed, Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, are currently living nearby in a property on the estate belonging to British hedge fund billionaire Ian Wace, with children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. And we reported Markle was spotted at the farmhouse just days after her UK return, meeting a fellow mom for coffee. She has also become a regular attendee of reformer Pilates and wellness classes inside the club’s “Wellness Barn.”

[From Page Six]

I guess? Like, I don’t believe that Harry and Meghan would demand this of Soho House employees, but I believe that Soho House managers probably did or said something to ensure that none of their employees sell info about the Sussexes to the media. If I’ve learned anything from watching British shows, it’s that pretty much everyone is selling out everyone else over there! Like, not even two episodes into War, a lawyer was acting as a double-agent. Practically every British drama hinges on “a character selling out someone else.” It’s a huge part of British culture!