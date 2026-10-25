The restraining order against Halle Berry was extended as the custody battle marches on

All of last week, an LA family court conducted a closed-door hearing on Maceo Martinez’s custody. Maceo is the 13-year-old son of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez, and about a month ago, Olivier filed for a restraining order against Halle and he also wants full custody of Maceo. Olivier claims that Halle attacked and abused Maceo. Olivier succeeded in getting a temporary (and extremely limited) restraining order, and the order has been extended because this custodial hearing is not over.
Olivier Martinez’s temporary restraining order against Halle Berry has been extended through the weekend, with the divorced couple’s explosive custody battle boiling over into next week.
The “Monster’s Ball” star and French actor returned to Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles for the fifth day of hearings Friday to address allegations that Berry abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo.
In court, Martinez, 60, continued his closed-door testimony from Thursday, in which he doubled down on his claims that Berry abused him, despite being confronted with his 2024 sworn statement which said the former couple had no history of domestic violence.
After a lunch break, Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt, 56, took the stand. His testimony was also held behind closed doors. Hunt appeared relieved to be finished as he left the courtroom alone around 4 p.m., but he was later seen laughing with a member of Berry’s legal team.
After court adjourned at 4:30 p.m., Martinez and his attorneys exited the courtroom together, followed by Berry and her team.
Berry, 60, was seen rubbing Hunt’s arm in the hallway before leaving the courthouse with her team. Berry’s daughter, Nahla Aubry, 18, is expected to testify virtually Monday when the hearing resumes.
On Thursday, Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, questioned Martinez during cross-examination on day four of proceedings in their domestic violence restraining order hearing and custody dispute, asking him about allegations she’d abused him during their relationship — including alleged incidents from a decade ago. The attorney presented the French actor with a declaration he signed two years ago under penalty of perjury, which stated they’d had no history of domestic violence.
[From Page Six]
I don’t even know anymore. I think it’s very likely that Halle is being railroaded by a bitter ex and a teenage son with significant behavioral problems. I also think everyone, especially the court, should hear out Olivier and Maceo because we’re all on the outside looking in. At best, the coparenting situation between Halle and Olivier has been deeply toxic for years and the status quo should probably not continue. I’m glad that the hearing isn’t public though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
at the World Premiere of CBS Films Extant, California Science Center, Los Angeles, CA 06-16-14,Image: 552979819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan / Avalon
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Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
at the World Premiere of CBS Films Extant, California Science Center, Los Angeles, CA 06-16-14,Image: 552979896, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan / Avalon
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Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry at “Extant” World Premiere on June 16 2014 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 552980127, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan / Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 12: Halle Berry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Union’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 898267724, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Halle Berry, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20220313-27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
-PICTURED: Halle Berry and Van Hunt
-PHOTO by: Xavier Collin/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Halle Berry and Van Hunt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Mar 2022
Credit: Xavier Collin/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
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78th Cannes Film Festival – Jury Photocall
Featuring: Halle Berry
Where: Cannes, France
Credit: David Niviere/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Kering Women In Motion dinner at 78th Cannes Film Festival
Featuring: Halle Berry
Where: Cannes, France
When: 18 May 2025
Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Arrivals for the World premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘Crime 101’
Featuring: Halle Berry
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
I remember when there was a stretch of time that Madonna and Guy Ritchie were having issues with Rocco and the courts. But things in timed healed and they are close again. She was just at one of his art shows.
Oliver hasn’t worked in years it looks like. Is this about full custody and daddy support. Feel bad for Halle but I hope the boy has the therapy he needs and will see with clearer eyes one day as an adult. What this was really about.
While it may be true ab Martinez, Halle likely needs continued therapy she sounds like she expressed her bitterness ab Martinez to the boy. Halle was raised in domestic abuse. It seems w her new fiancé, hunt, she breaks some of the cycle but still is immaturely repeating it in some language and behavior w her son. Martinez sounds equally damaging. It’s short sighted for their teen’s health and life trajectory.
I know they’re gonna try to make this thing bigger, demonize Halley. but I also believe it did happen. I think Olivier is possibly taking this opportunity for him to get more $$ from Berry since you say he hasnt been working for a while. But as a father, if your kid comes to you in a panic one night, and you believe he’s being abused like Maceo said, it doesnt matter about the money. Celebrities have real true love for their children too, you know. It does look bad for Halley, because she, like Olivier, is known to have a bad temper too, but for sure, she also loves her child deeply, even if she is flawed and imperfect, like all of us.
This is a family matter with parents that do their best with what they have, with what they know. But the real question is what is best for Maceo?
Teenage boys can be little monsters. My son really started pushing boundaries and would come home from his Dad’s with such attitude. Then the threats of I’m gonna go live with Dad. I finally let him. Took about 6 months before he was begging to come back home. Dad wasn’t as easy as he thought nor I the monster. She needs to let him go. It could be the best thing for their relationship. It was for me.
I went through the same thing: I’ll show you, I’ll go live with Dad. However, in my case the boy only lasted two weeks! And my ex admitted that he and his new wife literally broke open a bottle of champagne when our son came back to my house. My son is an absolutely wonderful person now and I am so proud of him. But during that time when he was testing every limit I don’t believe that he would have been happy living with anyone! So just maybe Halle is doing the best she can with a teenager who loves the drama and also who is testing his parents’ love. It is a shame that because of Halle’s celebrity this will be splashed about in the media. A family situation like this should be private. It’s hard enough to get through these years without your family life being celebrity news.
Lesa, any kid could be a little monster, but so can adults. It comes out in different ways, but we are all the same species. But yeah, this is a very tough case to decipher. I’m glad the public is not hearing what goes on in the courtroom.
I think Halle is bad news, any man would be a fool to get involved with this wreck. I remember how she played. AM against GA. I knew this match made in hell would end in misery. It’s HER, she is a misery and toxicity buffet. Pity the fool that gets involved with Berry.
Kids always test limits, but in the end, they want those boundaries there to feel safe. That’s why they push so hard and are so difficult.