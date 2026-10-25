The restraining order against Halle Berry was extended as the custody battle marches on

All of last week, an LA family court conducted a closed-door hearing on Maceo Martinez’s custody. Maceo is the 13-year-old son of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez, and about a month ago, Olivier filed for a restraining order against Halle and he also wants full custody of Maceo. Olivier claims that Halle attacked and abused Maceo. Olivier succeeded in getting a temporary (and extremely limited) restraining order, and the order has been extended because this custodial hearing is not over.

Olivier Martinez’s temporary restraining order against Halle Berry has been extended through the weekend, with the divorced couple’s explosive custody battle boiling over into next week.

The “Monster’s Ball” star and French actor returned to Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles for the fifth day of hearings Friday to address allegations that Berry abused their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

In court, Martinez, 60, continued his closed-door testimony from Thursday, in which he doubled down on his claims that Berry abused him, despite being confronted with his 2024 sworn statement which said the former couple had no history of domestic violence.

After a lunch break, Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt, 56, took the stand. His testimony was also held behind closed doors. Hunt appeared relieved to be finished as he left the courtroom alone around 4 p.m., but he was later seen laughing with a member of Berry’s legal team.

After court adjourned at 4:30 p.m., Martinez and his attorneys exited the courtroom together, followed by Berry and her team.

Berry, 60, was seen rubbing Hunt’s arm in the hallway before leaving the courthouse with her team. Berry’s daughter, Nahla Aubry, 18, is expected to testify virtually Monday when the hearing resumes.

On Thursday, Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, questioned Martinez during cross-examination on day four of proceedings in their domestic violence restraining order hearing and custody dispute, asking him about allegations she’d abused him during their relationship — including alleged incidents from a decade ago. The attorney presented the French actor with a declaration he signed two years ago under penalty of perjury, which stated they’d had no history of domestic violence.