Are the Sussexes ‘willing to explore some form of a personal apology’ to the Windsors?

There’s been a weird conversation popping up every few weeks. “Sources” say something about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering issuing some kind of apology to the Windsors, or perhaps to Prince William and Kate specifically, and then other “sources” say no, that’s not happening. Many royal reporters now have pretty open communications with Team Sussex, and it appears that Team Sussex is pretty insistent that Prince Harry (in particular) is still angry at the Windsors and he will not apologize. I definitely think that the idea of “an apology from Harry and Meghan” is being thrown out there, not so subtly, by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace as a prerequisite for any further reconciliation efforts. And we know from Harry’s own mouth that reconciliation is his biggest priority. So just how far would he go to, like, get a phone call or another family meeting? The i Newspaper says that a private apology might be forthcoming. There’s a lot of other information in this piece too:
What Harry will do in an effort to work things out: The i Paper has been told the couple are now prepared to apologise for aspects of the royal fallout, to try to mend relations with the Palace – but that doesn’t mean an apology is forthcoming…Although Harry has spoken publicly about his hopes for reconciliation with his family, he and Meghan want any reunion, and the details of how it is achieved, to be done privately. A previous report that they were ready to apologise for the racism allegations they made in the notorious Oprah interview were derided as “nonsense” by sources close to the couple. Nevertheless, The i Paper has been told the couple are willing to explore some form of a personal apology, but it is unclear what exactly they would be willing to issue a mea culpa for. A source close to the couple said: “If they need to apologise, they will, but that will be a discussion that happens in private.”
The palace won’t be happy with a private apology: The condition of any apology needing to remain private will raise eyebrows in the Palace, where the couple’s willingness to openly air family grievances have proven so damaging to relations. The source added that any apology could span some of the allegations made by the couple against the Royal Family in the Oprah interview, Harry’s memoir Spare, and their Netflix series about their decision to quit official duties.
Harry & Meghan won’t step outside when King Charles & Prince William are traveling: Striking a conciliatory tone, in the wake of media criticism that they are taking attention away from the King’s official duties, Harry and Meghan have vowed to avoid undertaking any public appearances while Charles is away on a nine-day royal tour of the Caribbean from next week. They will do the same when William, accompanied possibly by Kate, is in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in mid-November….[The Sussexes] have taken the decision to try to keep a low profile, doing things privately while the King, Queen, and William are abroad, out of respect for them and also for the royal press pack, most of whom will be away covering the tours. Their office and the Palace exchange information about forthcoming plans but it is often not detailed enough to prevent diary clashes. A source close to the Sussexes suggested they would be happy to work around the King’s schedule to a greater extent if they had full access to his diary, but acknowledged that might be more than the Palace wanted to share.
The Nottingham events: The scenes in Nottingham caused consternation because Harry and Meghan’s visits to three charities essentially looked little different to official royal engagements, and risked undermining those activities by taking attention away. Buckingham Palace, like Kensington Palace, is treading a difficult line. Publicly, the Royal Household is not currently discussing the Sussexes. Privately, there is eye-rolling at the constant drama, but staff also acknowledge that it is natural for the press and public to compare and contrast now that Harry and Meghan are back in Britain.
The rival royal court: To that end, William made his first-ever talk show appearance as a surprise guest on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night. He was there to discuss his Earthshot prize and environmental ambitions. However, he follows in his brother’s footsteps, with Harry having appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in the US last year. It also comes amid palace concern – according to some royal insiders and commentators – over the growth of a rival Sussex court.
King Charles can play this out forever: One senior figure familiar with Palace thinking over the past few years said the household had to be cautious, neutral, and wait to see how genuine the Sussexes were about wanting reconciliation and how that would affect the institution. “There’s a reason that the parable of the prodigal son is the most popular story in the Bible,” the source said. “Many people will want to see them reconcile. But I think the public are also quite good at seeing through people. I’d think you’d want to give it quite a bit of time. They could be gone again next year. I think people will want to see that they are here for the long term… At the end of the day there’s a US-based commercial operation behind this couple. The public are always going to be asking why are they out on this visit? Is there a book coming or a film? It’s why I think the late Queen was right that you can’t be half in and half out.”
Harry and Meghan are happy to be back in the UK. “Most of his patronages are here and he used to have to join meetings on video. It’s really great that now he can do it all face-to-face,” the source close to the couple said. They have enjoyed catching up with relatives they have not seen much of in the past few years and are said to be speaking to the King “regularly”. But they have not seen him in person since they returned to Britain. “Everybody is busy. The King is busy being the King,” the source said, adding that Charles and Camilla had spent much of the time since then in Scotland – making a family reunion more difficult – but that they were expected to meet again soon. “The King doesn’t tend to come to you. You go to the King but they’ve got the children at school – normally one of them is doing the school run – which has made travelling difficult,” he said.
I think it’s as I theorized, the palace is dangling the “reward” of “reconciliation” in front of Harry and they’re publicly telling him what needs to happen to get there – a public apology, with specificity about why exactly Harry and Meghan are “sorry.” Not only that, but the palace has made it clear that the Sussexes’ schedules must be coordinated with the king and heir, which amounts to the Sussexes telling both palaces where they (Harry and Meghan) are and where they plan to be forever. That’s the “coordination.” And don’t forget that Charles is more than willing to wait them out, which is a new wrinkle for the Sussexes – the palace is seemingly demanding to know how long the Sussexes will stay in the UK, because if they’re only going to stay for a year, Charles won’t bother.
Unfortunately, I can see Harry agreeing to a lot of this. Harry already coordinates his schedule (for the most part) with the palace, and he’s been doing that for more than a year. Harry will be incredibly willing to “coordinate” his schedule while Charles and William are traveling. I would imagine Harry would also love to stay in the UK for a long time, as long as necessary to “reconcile,” which is his top priority. The apology though… I’ve said it before, but if the Sussexes apologize publicly or privately, however carefully worded, it will be a huge turning point for a lot of people. Their credibility would be unrecoverable.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Harry talked about reconciliation not apologizing. Harry should stop talking about reconciliation now. So should harry apologize to scooter because he did not listen to him when scooter tried to tell him to break up with meghan. And meghan apologize to keen for meghan setting record straight about crying story. And harry apologize for dad evicting them. This harry must apologize is a bad joke
Does anyone know – definitely- that Harry coordinates with bp? Because it sure doesn’t look like it. Bp is continually “blindsided”. That was tabloid gossip not announced as fact. Why is anyone believing that?
I don’t believe it. If the Sussexes have no public plans for the next week, it will be a coincidence. Plus, there’s Terrible Tom – the press would be all over Meghan.
Yeah, I’m also confused. Not only are they not coordinating, but it also sounds like they have not let BP know how long they plan on staying. It’s nearing November. If they havnt told BP how long they’re staying as of yet, well it doesn’t sound like they’re super concerned with ever informing them.
I don’t believe it. If they were coordinating, they would not have scheduled the Nottingham day for the day Charles was in Wales for the opening of the Welsh parliament.
If a 77-year old man with cancer can afford to wait something out, then he doesn’t really want it.
Pretty much this! The monarchy ‘s public goodwill is taking, the barricades are empty and Chuckles still feels he has all the leverage?
I truly hope Harry is at peace with the idea that he might never get the outcome he’s seeking.
You know what I believe this. I don’t harry hell bent embarassing himself and meghan and leading them towards disappointing path. I hope sussex got the balls and steal William thunder especially he comes to India.
The sad thing for William is that his thunder can be stolen just by Meghan being spotted having lunch with someone. And if Harry and Meghan have a date night? There will be no thunder to be had at all from India!
Abusers do expect apologies and blame the people they abused. Under no circumstances should the sussexes apologize. It also would not end the negativity directed at them in the media
And what would the victims be apologizing for, exactly?
Nothing. Harry should not apologize nor should Meghan. I think the ones who made things unpleasant for them owe apologies. Big Time. And this is supposed to be a family. Some dysfunction among those royals.
I doubt they agreed to coordinate and not be outside when they are traveling. They didn’t do that when they were in the states, why now?
And yeah if Harry apologizes, he is going to lose a ton of credibility with everyone.
Didn’t he just recently say in the GQ interview that he has no regrets in writing Spare? That just doesn’t sound like someone who’s going to apologize for writing a book. Or giving interviews. I’m getting confused as to what the Windsors want apologies about? Like what specific thing? Leaving? Oprah? Spare? Netflix?
Jais, I think they want them to apologize for daring to tell people they were liars and racist. And that Meghan was the problem and a bully.
Ha! Okay, I’m truly kind of laughing. Harry is not going to say that Meghan is a problem or a bully. So then what? Sorry you had concerns about a baby’s skin color and we discussed that with Oprah in context of why there were discussions about removing Archie’s title before he was born. Okaaay, lmao.
Oh agree! Why I think apologizing is insane.
The Windsors want them to apologize for the racism/unconscious bias stories so they can save face.
The only problem is we all saw William and Kate in 2022 on the back of that jeep in Jamaica …posing like colonizers from 1954 (in the white lace dress). God that trip was awful.
Also, I’ll never forget St Lucia prime minister Philip Pierre’s glorious stank face when the gift Sophie & Ed brought (during reparations controversy) was a signed photo of themselves. 😂😂 (it’s worth a googling)
Harry & Meghan cannot apologize for being honest about what she experienced in the family & press.
It was 110% real.
I’m a white lady from USA and even I noticed the microaggressions.
So NO. Just no.
I wish I could like this comment a million times. 🤌👏👍
Thank you 🙌🏼 @brassyrebel i think they’ve come to symbolize inclusivity and modernity to a lot of people. An apology would not go down well.
Bias aside – William was leaking stories about Meghan to keep his (alleged) extra marital activities out of the press. Do not apologize to that man! Camilla went to brunch with Jeremy Clarkson 2 days before he wrote that hate filled essay on Meghan.
No no no apology
They absolutely want cover for their racism. Harry gave them totally undeserved grace by calling it “unconscious bias“. Laughable.
If Harry is coordinating his schedule with BP, then how did the Nottingham trip land the same day as the King’s visit to Parliament? I don’t know if I buy that.
🎯
I would be very disappointed if H&M offered any type of apology for the abuse that has been heaped upon them. They would lose all credibility to me. I don’t think they’re going to do it. They’ve proven their ability to be successful without the royal machine behind them.
If their therapy hasn’t taught them to value themselves and their dignity above the approval of people who do not care if they live or die, then there is no hope for them anyway.
But their actions up till now do not indicate that they are willing to so easily capitulate.
I agree, and I believe this is tabloid nonsense to gain clicks and views by promoting and manipulating a family reconciliation story and inserting themselves as public mediators of a sort. They are not reporting news, they are trying to create it by chasing after other peoples’ comments to get quotes to speculate and write more stories.
If Harry apologizes for anything in SPARE, I will want my money back.
I just mentioned this above but didn’t Harry just say in that GQ interview that he doesn’t regret writing Spare? So I’m having a hard time seeing him going from saying publicly he has no regrets writing Spare just a few weeks ago to now apologizing for writing it.
I can see an apology coming from Harry because he’s a wounded bird who wants to heal. As with many a celebrity his apology will be thoroughly vetted before release and would most likely focus on his “victims” and the harm his behavior “may have” caused but will avoid any mention of Meghan. At this point, nothing Harry does will be out of character and if he does issue an apology I hope he finally gets the reconciliation he wants.
Charles never apologized all those years after the Prince of Wales , his authorized biography and probably never will. He went on and on about how ‘mean’ his parents were.
You can’t compare Charles’ book with Harry’s because QEII/Philip never asked for an apology, at least not publicly. Tbh, I think the media, on behalf of the ‘public’, are the ones pushing this story because it gets millions of clicks.
As I recall though, there was outrage in the media. And even Charles siblings spoke out against his book. But this was quietly dropped…
Slight side note to the topic of this post, but I thought it was really interesting. From the article:
“But they have not seen him in person since they returned to Britain. “Everybody is busy. The King is busy being the King,” the source said, adding that Charles and Camilla had spent much of the time since then in Scotland – making a family reunion more difficult – but that they were expected to meet again soon.”
This weekend, I was talking to my elderly aunt- background: she’s American, has vague fond feelings about the Queen, Diana and “Diana’s sons”, is very fond of Harry because of Invictus (two of my uncles, her brothers, were wounded in Vietnam). Point being, she’s not a royal watcher or particularly engaged in any of what has occurred, but she is aware of the Royal family generally. My aunt is *extremely* family oriented, she’s close with all the extended relatives.
ANYWAY. Out of nowhere, she told me that she was very annoyed and thought it was outrageous that King Charles still hadn’t seen his grandchildren. Apparently, she read an article somewhere and was shocked. As to him being busy, she said “balderdash!!! He’s the king, what do you mean he can’t just say I’m seeing my grandchildren??”.
So, anecdotal, but I think it’s interesting to hear from people who don’t follow any of this and how they view it from the general understanding they have of the situation. I really think this is such a bad look and indefensible by King Charles and really don’t understand why they think this behavior is normal. I think for regular people, it’s quite odd and, from my aunt’s reaction, they find it unbelievable.
Yeah, it hasn’t been touched on enough but for years now Charles has peddled the narrative that he’s so sad he can’t see his grandkids more. And now it’s been months and he hasn’t seen them once. No one in the BM has touched that have they? There’s zero reason as to why he hasn’t seen his Sussex grandkids as of yet. They have nothing to apologize for so why can’t he see them. Tbc, neither do Meghan and Harry but just the longer this goes on , the worse Charles looks.
Harry have never hide the fact that he would like a reconciliation. He also confirmed that it wouldn’t happen without accountability. He also said the some are against. I don’t think this will happen soon and, frankly, there are no signs on the Sussex’s side about this.
As for the idea of open communication, I don’t believe this at all. Why would the Sussex change their policy with the press because they are in the UK. Why would suddenly their friends will know everything about them when they are known to be quite private. Their intimate friends may know a few things, of course, but, they wouldn’t talk to the press?
This is the usual BS provided by the palace.
Even the story about markle snr have all the signs of a palace leak.
What a strange request after what has just been exposed about TM Snr and the knowledge the RF had of that information. They cannot be serious.
I hope Charles lives long enough for Harry to realize that this reconciliation dog won’t hunt.
If they apologize for anything, Diana will turn over in her grave.
Harry better not make Meghan apologize to his garbage family and Meghan better remember that she is more than “Harry’s wife.” She was a strong independent woman before Harry came in and changed everything. She can be strong and independent again if she needs to.
Narcissists expect apologies for being called out on their bull@#$%. The Sussexes have done nothing wrong. They have never spoken out of turn of shared information that didn’t directly involve them or their safety. Harry could have shared scandalous, seedy details about the Wails relationship, the royal finances/”charity” fundraising and Charles/Willy’s rage filled tantrums that would have made a mockery of the left behinds. Part of the actual issue has been the pure class the Sussexes have shown. Not telling all and burning all bridges have embiggened kp/bp to continue smearing them in this warped magat oligarch media controlled era. “If” the Sussexes ever apologize, their reputations will be destroyed by the Windsors and their will still be no reconciliation. Hopefully, Harry gets this out of his system and they come home to the USA after the Invictus games.
Simple response from H&M: reconciliation will only come after truth. We all learned that from Nelson Mandela and Bishop Tutu.
This article is weird. It doesn’t really make sense. the opening line is contradictory – “The i Paper has been told the couple are now prepared to apologise for aspects of the royal fallout, to try to mend relations with the Palace – but that doesn’t mean an apology is forthcoming…” So are they prepared to apologize or not? How can they be prepared if no apology is forthcoming? and will the apology be public or private?
This whole thing is very clearly sourced from KP or BP because it lays out what they need to apologize for supposedly – Spare, Oprah, etc.
Here is what I can kind of see happening. William says “I wont even meet with you until you apologize.” And Harry finally says “okay. I’m sorry you were offended that I told the truth about your behavior” or some sort of backhanded apology like that, that isn’t really an apology at all. They haven’t done anything to apologize for so how can there be any type of genuine apology?
Yeah, it’s getting to a point that it’s going to be to be laughable. What’s Harry to say? Ummm I’m sorry you raged out and physically attacked me. Ummm I’m sorry y’all had concerns over my baby’s potential skin color? Ummm I’m sorry y’all promised security for the first year and then yanked it away at the last minute? Like okaaay?
Meanwhile the Windsors remain utterly silent about Meghan Markle’s father who they have been too happy seeing being used by their tabloids friends to bully her over the years. But yeah, sure the Sussexes are the ones who need to apologize.
Why would the Windsors comment on Meghan’s father? As far as the Royal family is concerned they are private citizens . I appreciate that Harry is Charles son but they do not speak about them in public.
No they just brief about them 24/7
Why would they bring that up? They shouldn’t honestly.
That list reads like the tabloidsn”Harry must apologize” wish list, and not based in reality. If Harry felt the need to apologize, he would have done it at some point over the last SIX years.
These people used Jason Knauf to brief against H&M, and then used Jason to attempt to tank Meghan’s copyright case against the Daily Mail. The press wants this apology so they can once again accuse Harry and Meghan of lying (see, they apologized. How can what they say be trusted?”).
And Harry is giving them ammunition with his talk of reconciliation.
This is just trash being peddled by the palaces. Hoping Harry doesn’t take the bait.
It’s so funny that some of you think Harry cares about his father’s schedule LOL. If that were true, they wouldn’t have scheduled their Nottingham trip on the same day as the King opening Welsh Parliament.
And we know from one of the Nottingham charities that their visit was scheduled only 2 weeks before they went… so they were well aware that the King had a major event that day, bc it had been publicized.
Harry said in the Oprah interview that he’s willing to apologize but they have to tell him what he’s supposed to apologize for. I believe it when they said the won’t be apologizing for the racism allegations and I suspect that’s the only thing that the Palace wants an apology for. I would expect that if Harry and Meghan do apologize it would be on the agreement that the Royal Family also apologizes for the things they have done. The Royal Family are perpetrators not victims in this situation. Kate has already apologized for her white woman tears. Furthermore Harry and Meghan have nothing to apologize for.
Imho, the palaces, could not care less about accusations of racism, there is a 500+ year old historical record that codifies the evidence of racist behavior and policies, not simply against Black and Brown people, but a review of British treatment of the Chinese and opium running history, demonstrates the British were/are equal opportunity racists.
No, it is the revelation of their sexual preferences that has emerged during the dust up of the post Spare publication. Americans who had no notion of what “pegging” means, now understand the reference. My 86 year old neighbor had her granddaughter explain it to her. In re Charles W. The Charles S. memoir suggests that there may be some “fluidity” in re Charles W sexual preferences.
It is the embarrassment for which they seek at the very least, apologies and at best, a firm closing of the closet door that provided a global audience a glance into their sexual preferences.
Correction: the Monarchy and racism, not the British people.
In the GQ interview where he uttered the word “reconciliation”, he also said “where we stand has to be respected.” But no-one is mentioning that. He also framed the concept of reconciliation as the most important thing in the context of looking at everything happening in the world. Nobody is talking about that either.
Anyways this piece was clearly written before the TM revelations so I think everything is changed now. Sussex plans cannot go on like nothing has happened.
oh hell no.