Duchess Meghan ‘has been guided by legal advice’ re: what to say about her father

Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex have been briefing the press ever since Thomas Markle was outed as a likely PDFile on Thursday. Meghan issued her own statement on the record, but her team – or “sources close to Meghan” – also dropped quotes to various outlets, clarifying different things and giving more background information. Via sources, we know that Meghan accepts that she was wrong about the timeline initially, that she was actually informed about the accusations against Thomas Markle back in January 2019, not 2018. We also now know that Meghan has been getting legal advice on this matter for some time:
The Duchess of Sussex has “a real sense of relief” that child abuse allegations against her estranged father Thomas Markle Snr are finally being taken seriously, a pal says. Sources close to Meghan say she was left frustrated for eight years by “not being able to speak openly” as she trusted that “the appropriate authorities would do their job”.
She yesterday revealed she cut off all contact with her father after learning in 2018 that London’s Met Police had received a letter making the most serious allegations of child sexual abuse. The mother-of-two was assured the allegations were being investigated and was advised not to speak out so as not to risk jeopardising a legal case.
A close friend of the Duchess speaking with her blessing said: “As a mum of young children herself, she is utterly devastated by all of this. Above all, her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. Their welfare and protection have to come first. After so many years of living with deeply troubling concerns, there is also a real sense of relief that these matters are now being properly investigated.
“She has been guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly and has had to live with the frustration of not being able to speak openly, while trusting that the appropriate authorities would do their job. It is a shame it has taken this long for these concerns to receive this level of attention, but she does want to acknowledge and thank The Sun for shining a light on the issues and helping bring the protection of children into sharper focus.
“Whatever the circumstances, making sure that vulnerable children are safe and that any concerns are properly investigated has to be what matters most.”
I take this at face value, that her biggest concern is for the children who were harmed. But I also think she’s letting people know that she did her due diligence, legally speaking. She probably spoke to lawyers in the UK and US about what she could say, if anything, and she followed their guidance. And it makes perfect sense that she believed that there were ongoing investigations into her father as well – how was she supposed to know that the Met police did next to nothing with the letter full of accusations?
Incidentally, I think this probably answers a question I’ve had since Meghan had the American embassy drop off a letter to her father in the Philippines last December. My question was: why didn’t Thomas Markle sell Meghan’s 2025 letter to a British outlet? My guess is that the letter might have contained something which incriminated Thomas. That’s why he never shared it, not even with his Mail-reporter bestie Caroline Graham. (Update: I wrote this ^ paragraph before it was somewhat confirmed that Meghan absolutely referenced these child abuse accusations in her 2025 letter.)
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“she does want to acknowledge and thank The Sun” for shining a light on the issues and helping bring the protection of children into sharper focus.
Words that I never expected to read, but not wrong.
I think Meghan is handling and has handled this entire tragedy as well as humanly possible. My heart breaks for her, as well as all the little girls that vile creature abused over the decades.
Who’d a thunk it? The Scum coming out squeaky clean in all this? The Scum of all newspapers?? 😱
Meghan owes a thank you to *The Sun*, as they corroborated her account.
When Thomas Jr. flooded various police forces and media outlets with his “sudden” revelation regarding his father’s tendencies, the intention was clearly to start a new controversy from scratch. I don’t buy this “sudden” discovery, nor do I believe the timing was coincidental. We have no idea how deeply the euphoric success of H&M visit to Nottingham rattled the Palace—and William in particular. They needed something major to use against Meghan; she is always their primary target. William needs Harry, but only if he is broken and isolated.
I believe the information about Meghan’s father was intended to strike at her—and precisely at this moment.
By announcing that she had been aware of this since 2019—having received the information from the police—Meghan not only thwarted their plans but also exposed the police, who had simply tucked the information away in a drawer, the Palace, which knew about it, and the press—all those institutions that had pressured her to maintain contact with her father while accusing her of being heartless.
Initially, the police denied ever receiving a letter warning them about Thomas Senior’s tendencies, and Meghan was immediately accused of lying. That was when *The Sun* stepped in, stating that they had a copy of the letter and could provide it to the police.
Suddenly, the police “recalled” that they had, in fact, received it—yet they had done nothing, nor had they passed the information on to anyone.
Everyone knew, yet no one took any action—other than to continue harassing Meghan for not staying in touch with her father. It is so vile and disgusting that it’s hard to believe people can be this mean, loathsome, and petty…
To be clear, in January 2019, the Sussexes did not have a separate office (that didn’t happen until March); they shared one with William and Kate, and they had a joint secretary, Knauf. Therefore, it is impossible that everyone in the palace—and, by extension, the press—wasn’t aware of this letter. Yet, the attacks on Meghan for having no contact with her father continued in full swing…
I am wondering if this matter has anything to do with their move back to the UK. If Meghan was still in the US could she be dragged to court to give evidence?
So many haters trying to get the Met off the hook and blame Meghan for the delay in getting her father under investigation.
Police forces communicate all the time. Interpol exists for a reason!
If a police force is made aware of a crime committed in another country, they can in fact ensure the authorities there are informed and they can document their report.
Caroline Graham claims she didn’t ask him about contents of Megan’s letter nor read it herself!!
Anybody truly believe her guff? She was Slavering to read and publish THAT letter just like she did the first one back in February 2019. Of course she snatched it out of his hands as soon as they were alone. Then knowing she couldn’t use the contents she continued and continues to this day writing sympathic crap about this rancid old coot! She hasn’t behaved ethically since she embedded herself in TMarkle ‘s life.
She disgustingly has a front page and two subsequent pages in today’s Daily Mail on the day she videoed him receiving Meghan ‘s final letter to him. Absolutely revolting to CONTINUE to platform and excuse him as old and senile.
It’s disgusting how she’s still trying to garner sympathy for that man and is still writing about him. How is this not a legal liability for the Daily Mail? She should be suspended. As for others like Morgan, has he explained why he continued to platform and host the Markles while attacking Meghan? I hope she sues him for defamation. I think a lot of these people better lawyer up.
Som people are really out here acting like Meghan should have done more. The police had the letter! What more was she to do? The Met police failed to do their job.
Exactly @Jais Meghan behaved with integrity throughout the last exhausting eight years of endless stress inflicted on her by her horrible father and half siblings amplified and encouraged and paid for by the media.
She was ALREADY estranged from dad over his horrendous behaviour since May 2018. She’s going through hell in 2019 , being battered by the press, thrown to the wolves by The jealous Firm, she heavily pregnant, vulnerable. A first time mum to be and she gets the disgusting information that her own father travels to abuse children!! No wonder she has suicidal thoughts. She in a high risk pregnancy and distraught.
She protects herself and her unborn child by resolutely remaining no contact with father. Of course she doesn’t confront him with the allegations herself. How could she? They weren’t speaking or writing because the relationship had already broken down. She believed it was being investigated so she couldn’t risk tip him off that the MET had been informed either.
She trusted MET to forward the complaint to FBI. She was not responsible for following it up herself. She needed to keep her stress levels down when she was pregnant and cope with a very public existence that was becoming unbearable. She’s not an investigatior nor, law information officer . Her responsibility was to herself, her unborn child and to her husband. T Markle allegations were the responsibility of law enforcement to investigate.
@Jais nothing. Meghan could have done nothing. All what Meghan knew was hearsay. Meghan did not have any evidence to share. This letter was not even addressed to Meghan so the information Meghan received was not even second hand, it was third hand information.
Meghan did what was in her power, protecting herself and her family. Meghan trusted that the Met police manage the situation and share the information with relevant services where Thomas Markle were living at the time. Going by how the Met police service bodged their investigation into the allegations against Andrew M-W no wonder that they bodged this one as well.
I can’t help thinking that the Royal Family put pressure on the MET to sweep it all under the carpet. If it’s the case, I want them to be EXPOSED.
It seems to me that there is NO WAY something this big wasn’t shared with the hierarchy of the Royal Family.
💯
I think they wanted Meghan out of the family before the information was exposed.
Of course she’s been led by legal advice. Meghan does everything with care and attention to what’s right. I’ve always respected her — and do so even more now that we know the burden she’s been carrying.
That has always seemed really clear to me. She’s made a lot of really savvy choices, and I’ve felt that especially in regards to TT she’s getting solid legal advice.
I don’t understand why everyone seems to think that the Met police should have investigated TM. He isn’t a U.K. citizen, was never domiciled there, so it’s not their jurisdiction.
Generally speaking, a person who commits a crime in Country X is prosecuted in that country and in accordance with their laws.
And Meghan had absolutely no responsibility to the public to disclose the information about the alleged crimes.
But woah, at this point, what else could happen to the poor woman.
I think people expected the MET police to at least share the letter with the US authorities where it could be investigated. Why didn’t they do that?
MET had a responsibility to forward this serious allegations to the relevant US law enforcement and or FBI for them to investigate.
Right. We all know the Met itself could not have investigated – when most of us talk about “why wasn’t there an investigation” we mean by the relevant law enforcement agency – FBI, the Mexican equivalent, etc. I’m sure that’s what Meghan thought was happening.
That should knock that talking point off its head. You don’t go talking when there’s an active criminal investigation. She thought there was one and didn’t speak on it. It’s not her fault the Met and others didn’t follow up with anyone on this mess and Thomas Jr. found photos and other things showing what his father was doing to poor kids. Ugh.
Also she completely cut him off and broke all contact. What he did in subsequent years is completely on him and his media enablers. They were literally right next to him so what did they know? Why did he move to the Philippines? The Mail reporter was there when he was packing up. Sorry of this sounds callous but when you completely cut ties with deadweight relatives, their destructive behavior has absolutely nothing to do with you.
Only the abuser is guilty. Doesn’t matter is they are married and have children, grandchildren, a career and friends and go to church. People of all kinds of backgrounds who are well liked and respected can be secret abusers.
How many times have we read some one was a pillar of the church, apparently happily married for decades, a well known volunteer and scout master until they are found guilty of serial child abuse?
Why blame anybody but the abuser?
This is why I think the Fail KNEW all about this – they are covering their asses as they are likely going to get dragged into an international investigation over this. At this stage we have an American citizen (potentially) committing terrible crimes in 3 countries: Mexico, Philippines and Thailand of which the UK’s biggest police force knew about for several years. The FBI must be spitting nails, although I do wonder if Roslyn did try and tell the FBI, and was ignored hence why she went to the Met’s Royalty team.
I dream of a time where the UK press is held accountable, esp the Fail (which I would love the see go the same way as News of the World) I guess its wishful thinking that this might be what does it.
As it should be. Anyone saying that she should have spoken out are saying that because they’ve now found themselves advocating for a paedo.
Even worse Lady Colin Cobblers is calling Meghan and Junior liars and apparently set up a Go Funding page for T Markle!?
Perhaps the Fail, Pisspoor Moron, Dan Wootton and Caroline Graham will be making hefty donations.
Honestly, you couldn’t make it up could you? It’s like an episode of Black Mirror .
I hope someone reports that GoFundMe.
Of course she was making decisions based on legal advice. She’s smart. And a smart person knows what they know, and more importantly, what they don’t know, so they reach out to “experts” for help (in quotes bc in the US at least a lawyer cannot be an expert lol.) This situation had a lot of moving parts – different LEOs, different countries, allegations, plus the slight added wrinkle of being a member of the BRF. (and lets remember at the time she was still a “working royal”….which is why we know the Firm knew about this.)
i also appreciate that she is centering the victims so much in these statements and comments. With Andrew, it felt like the royals just sort of tag a line on the end about the victims but it never feels genuine. Here, we all know that’s what probably keeps Meghan up at night.
Thomas Jr reported to the FBI in July and they did nothing till it was put on blast in the papers, it seem authorities in both countries are a bit suspect it took the philipine police Carting away boxes for it to garner any attention. I’m glad Meghan took precautions and protected her Kids, but i cant help thinking this was another plan in the play book Meghan was what 4 months pregnant when she was informed that was diabolical Thank F she didnt lose the baby, but time line was when she went to the albert hall whilst having ideation thoughts. Everyday they fine new ways to traumatise her its so sickening. They need a wise Elder in their friend group because Harry putting in the line of fire at every turn is not right as well.