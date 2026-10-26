Duchess Meghan ‘has been guided by legal advice’ re: what to say about her father

Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex have been briefing the press ever since Thomas Markle was outed as a likely PDFile on Thursday. Meghan issued her own statement on the record, but her team – or “sources close to Meghan” – also dropped quotes to various outlets, clarifying different things and giving more background information. Via sources, we know that Meghan accepts that she was wrong about the timeline initially, that she was actually informed about the accusations against Thomas Markle back in January 2019, not 2018. We also now know that Meghan has been getting legal advice on this matter for some time:

The Duchess of Sussex has “a real sense of relief” that child abuse allegations against her estranged father Thomas Markle Snr are finally being taken seriously, a pal says. Sources close to Meghan say she was left frustrated for eight years by “not being able to speak openly” as she trusted that “the appropriate authorities would do their job”. She yesterday revealed she cut off all contact with her father after learning in 2018 that London’s Met Police had received a letter making the most serious allegations of child sexual abuse. The mother-of-two was assured the allegations were being investigated and was advised not to speak out so as not to risk jeopardising a legal case. A close friend of the Duchess speaking with her blessing said: “As a mum of young children ­herself, she is utterly devastated by all of this. Above all, her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. Their welfare and protection have to come first. After so many years of living with deeply troubling concerns, there is also a real sense of relief that these matters are now being properly investigated. “She has been guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly and has had to live with the frustration of not being able to speak openly, while trusting that the appropriate authorities would do their job. It is a shame it has taken this long for these concerns to receive this level of attention, but she does want to acknowledge and thank The Sun for shining a light on the issues and helping bring the protection of children into sharper focus. “Whatever the circumstances, making sure that vulnerable ­children are safe and that any ­concerns are properly investigated has to be what matters most.”

[From The Sun]

I take this at face value, that her biggest concern is for the children who were harmed. But I also think she’s letting people know that she did her due diligence, legally speaking. She probably spoke to lawyers in the UK and US about what she could say, if anything, and she followed their guidance. And it makes perfect sense that she believed that there were ongoing investigations into her father as well – how was she supposed to know that the Met police did next to nothing with the letter full of accusations?

Incidentally, I think this probably answers a question I’ve had since Meghan had the American embassy drop off a letter to her father in the Philippines last December. My question was: why didn’t Thomas Markle sell Meghan’s 2025 letter to a British outlet? My guess is that the letter might have contained something which incriminated Thomas. That’s why he never shared it, not even with his Mail-reporter bestie Caroline Graham. (Update: I wrote this ^ paragraph before it was somewhat confirmed that Meghan absolutely referenced these child abuse accusations in her 2025 letter.)