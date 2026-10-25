Mail: Prince William ‘would be wise’ to not make a habit of appearing on TV shows

Prince William’s big surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show was announced last Thursday, around the same time the Sun revealed that Thomas Markle is very likely a PDFile. William got overshadowed once again, although I’m sure William’s appearance would have been overshadowed regardless. Even his biggest royalist fans can’t even explain why his TV appearance was so major without screaming, crying and throwing up about Prince Harry. Speaking of, the Mail’s Becky English was fuming that people could not recognize how huge and important this was.

There were gasps from the live audience at the filming of Graham Norton’s ever-popular BBC talk show when he announced his next guest. Little wonder. Prince William is only the second future British king to sit down on a chat show sofa (and one of only a handful of senior royals ever, including his father when he was Prince of Wales and aunt Princess Anne).

The talk show format can, of course, prove a sink or swim for even the most experienced media personality. And while Norton is not known for savaging his guests, nor is he one to stand on ceremony. His gentle mix of comedy and unpretentiousness can persuade even the glossiest Hollywood celebrity to share the kind of stories about themselves that might cause them to wake the next day thinking, ‘did I really say that?’ So it could have been risky territory for the prince.

Interestingly, some in the media were saying yesterday they thought it was a rare miscalculation by the usually fairly sure-footed royal. PR veteran Mark Borkowski said he believed William’s unprecedented appearance was a direct response to Harry and Meghan’s repeated high profile media appearance in recent years and shows ‘just how angry he is about his brother’.

He even accused the heir of ‘abandoning’ decades of royal tradition as a ‘riposte’ to the Sussexes’ domination of royal news coverage since their dramatic move back to Britain two months ago. ‘When the late Queen was alive, she maintained the royal mystique by staying above all this kind of stuff, just releasing the odd cleverly worded statement here and there,’ said Mr Borkowski, adding of the latest development: ‘It looks petulant, it looks like sibling rivalry – Cain and Abel, whatever. It’s playing Harry at his own game, and the royals should be above that – it’s a misstep. As soon as you start talking about a PR war, you know you’ve lost. As simple as that.’

Others, though, might think Mr Borkowski missed a very crucial point about William’s motivations. Unlike his estranged brother and former working royal, the prince wasn’t there to publicise himself or his latest money-making scheme (in Harry’s case so often based on either using, or attacking, his own family).

…With so many global crises – not to mention royal family ructions – to occupy the attention of the media and public, this kind of good work [Earthshot] can often get overlooked. It’s why we saw William playing cricket on The Mall the other week, and with just three weeks to go until the biggest Earthshot Prize yet, it is also why the prince has now decided to pop up on our television screens in the most unlikely of formats. He’s already managed to get Amazon Prime to show the Earthshot ceremony in 240 countries across the world. Now, Graham Norton is another weapon in his armoury.

I am told by someone at the filming that William was ‘warm and relaxed’, chatting mainly about Earthshot but also dropping in sweet but harmless stories about how much he, Charlotte and Louis love Celebrity Traitors and how he once wanted to be a policeman or even a DJ.

There was certainly none of the finger-fiddling, jaw-clenching angst of Harry’s most recent money-spinning ‘masterclass’ and follow-up GQ interview. And not a single mention of family estrangement or reconciliation. Far from being so riled by his brother that he has chosen to play him at his own game, William is very much ploughing his own furrow (as are the rest of the family), friends say.

Of course it is something that needs to be deployed wisely. Coming on the back of last year’s brilliantly successful documentary with Hollywood star Eugene Levy (but without a single hard question in between), it is something William would be wise not to do too often. But the suggestion that this is part of some Cain and Abel fight to the death? Far from it. Harry has something to sell that William simply isn’t interested in buying.