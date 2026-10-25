Mail: Prince William ‘would be wise’ to not make a habit of appearing on TV shows

Prince William’s big surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show was announced last Thursday, around the same time the Sun revealed that Thomas Markle is very likely a PDFile. William got overshadowed once again, although I’m sure William’s appearance would have been overshadowed regardless. Even his biggest royalist fans can’t even explain why his TV appearance was so major without screaming, crying and throwing up about Prince Harry. Speaking of, the Mail’s Becky English was fuming that people could not recognize how huge and important this was.
There were gasps from the live audience at the filming of Graham Norton’s ever-popular BBC talk show when he announced his next guest. Little wonder. Prince William is only the second future British king to sit down on a chat show sofa (and one of only a handful of senior royals ever, including his father when he was Prince of Wales and aunt Princess Anne).
The talk show format can, of course, prove a sink or swim for even the most experienced media personality. And while Norton is not known for savaging his guests, nor is he one to stand on ceremony. His gentle mix of comedy and unpretentiousness can persuade even the glossiest Hollywood celebrity to share the kind of stories about themselves that might cause them to wake the next day thinking, ‘did I really say that?’ So it could have been risky territory for the prince.
Interestingly, some in the media were saying yesterday they thought it was a rare miscalculation by the usually fairly sure-footed royal. PR veteran Mark Borkowski said he believed William’s unprecedented appearance was a direct response to Harry and Meghan’s repeated high profile media appearance in recent years and shows ‘just how angry he is about his brother’.
He even accused the heir of ‘abandoning’ decades of royal tradition as a ‘riposte’ to the Sussexes’ domination of royal news coverage since their dramatic move back to Britain two months ago. ‘When the late Queen was alive, she maintained the royal mystique by staying above all this kind of stuff, just releasing the odd cleverly worded statement here and there,’ said Mr Borkowski, adding of the latest development: ‘It looks petulant, it looks like sibling rivalry – Cain and Abel, whatever. It’s playing Harry at his own game, and the royals should be above that – it’s a misstep. As soon as you start talking about a PR war, you know you’ve lost. As simple as that.’
Others, though, might think Mr Borkowski missed a very crucial point about William’s motivations. Unlike his estranged brother and former working royal, the prince wasn’t there to publicise himself or his latest money-making scheme (in Harry’s case so often based on either using, or attacking, his own family).
…With so many global crises – not to mention royal family ructions – to occupy the attention of the media and public, this kind of good work [Earthshot] can often get overlooked. It’s why we saw William playing cricket on The Mall the other week, and with just three weeks to go until the biggest Earthshot Prize yet, it is also why the prince has now decided to pop up on our television screens in the most unlikely of formats. He’s already managed to get Amazon Prime to show the Earthshot ceremony in 240 countries across the world. Now, Graham Norton is another weapon in his armoury.
I am told by someone at the filming that William was ‘warm and relaxed’, chatting mainly about Earthshot but also dropping in sweet but harmless stories about how much he, Charlotte and Louis love Celebrity Traitors and how he once wanted to be a policeman or even a DJ.
There was certainly none of the finger-fiddling, jaw-clenching angst of Harry’s most recent money-spinning ‘masterclass’ and follow-up GQ interview. And not a single mention of family estrangement or reconciliation. Far from being so riled by his brother that he has chosen to play him at his own game, William is very much ploughing his own furrow (as are the rest of the family), friends say.
Of course it is something that needs to be deployed wisely. Coming on the back of last year’s brilliantly successful documentary with Hollywood star Eugene Levy (but without a single hard question in between), it is something William would be wise not to do too often. But the suggestion that this is part of some Cain and Abel fight to the death? Far from it. Harry has something to sell that William simply isn’t interested in buying.
“…The finger-fiddling, jaw-clenching angst of Harry’s most recent money-spinning ‘masterclass’ and follow-up GQ interview….” Harry wasn’t clenching his jaw or fiddling his fingers? He spoke calmly about his life, grief, his family, etc. And half the time Harry has made TV appearances, he hasn’t been promoting anything! Anyway, as soon as you’ve got the Mail’s royal editor raging out about how William is definitely NOT copying his brother, you know that this Graham Norton appearance didn’t do what they hoped it would do. That last part is halfway admitting as much – “it is something William would be wise not to do too often.” Because William is charmless and that’s clear as soon as he gets on camera.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap courtesy of the Graham Norton Show YouTube video.
Lol I know plates will be smashed in ko because he was completely overshadowed and also it’s being unnecessary attention to prince andy and how brf handle them vs how meghan handed them. Whatever he and other do in next few weeks will be overshadowed by Thomas debacle. This is what he and leftover deserved.
I actually thought the interview went really well. He was relaxed and there were moments where I would get random Diana flashbacks just based off certain mannerisms. Not sure why people are making a big deal of this
I agree, Blue. These days, William often seems tense. In the 2 clips I’ve seen so far of the show, he seemed much more relaxed and, dare I say, funny and charming.
@Blue. I totally agree.
While I enjoy Graham Norton, the guest provide the “stories” beforehand. So he knew what he was going to be asked about. I have seen Willy tell the policeman story before, but it didn’t seem funny without the supporting actors on the couch and Graham himself laughing uproariously. But I am glad you liked it. Maybe you never heard it before without the laugh track.
Did Willy actually talk about Earthshot, or was it all about him as usual?
Scooter is just not good at this. He needs to do work.instead of trying to be witty on talk shows
Am I the only one rolling my eyes at peg being only the second EVER future king to go on a chat show? Chat shows have only been around a few decades. The UK has only had two future kings since chat shows became a thing! So EVERY future king of Britain has been on a chat show while there has been chat shows to be on!
Lol, I was scratching my head, too! Never mind chat shows – there have only been 2 future kings since TV was even a thing.
Ha, that’s true! Applying logic to a piece by Becky English never fails to entertain.
You mean Henry II never went on a talk show? He should have had a better comms team.
🤣
Exactly my thoughts! She’s makes it sound like this unprecedented event, but if Charles went on decades ago, it can’t be that long after the show began airing, ffs. These people have to write everything as if it’s the bestest most important thing EVER
Right there with you! There’s only been the two future kings since the chat show became a thing!
He is always such an awkward man, and comes across as uncomfortable in his own skin… maybe if he wasn’t trying to be his brother he wouldn’t look so bad in public interviews and outings.. if he truly had a passion for his Earthshot shows mission (bright innovative ideas being discovered and recognized) maybe he wouldn’t be so uncomfortable to watch.. but Earthshot was a response to upstage IG and Harry’s other projects from the start and the entire rota know this and even their embiggening him doesn’t work anymore.
Oh, but I’m sure this is a RARE misstep by Peggs, who has appeared in public glassy-eyed and swaying during formal events and let’s not forget about the Wales’s Caribbean DisasTour. It’s so “rare” for them to make a misstep. (I won’t even go into the FrankenPhoto episode).
Made me laugh! Brilliant. Well put.
So true. He is truly Prince Charmless.
Deep down Becky English agrees that William shouldn’t have gone on the show. Prior to this she and her colleagues said that Harry going on talk shows was bizarre and unroyal. Now she’s being forced to praise William for talking about his love Celebrity Traitors on the Graham Norton Show in an attempt to promote Earthshot.
That’s my read as well, Amy Bee. You can almost hear the gritted teeth behind the suggestion to “deploy” his chat show appearances “wisely”. I think that’s British for “very rarely”.
I think if his appearance was so successful, we wouldn’t need Becky to try to convince us. It would stand on its own.
TBH the interview was fine and he came across better than I thought – he’s met Norton a few times and seemed relaxed to be there. Now imagine if that was his wife making that appearance…. – he always seems much more relaxed when he’s on his own.
He was also with celebrities that he knew well and is comfortable around, so honestly, I would have been more surprised if it had been a total flop.
The bar was a simple chalk line on the ground and he stepped over it with tons of help. Congrats?
His team obviously prepped him the best they could, they made sure the conditions were the very best they could be and indeed, he didn’t embarrass himself. He didn’t have a gaffe or stumble, he just wasn’t particularly impressive. However, I’ll give his team credit in that they must have worked hard to coach him – he didn’t outright insult anyone on the set! You might have thought that was a given, but that counts as a real achievement for The Other Brother in his public appearances. Of course, I’ve only seen this clip…
The interview was fine, but he doesn’t have charisma like Diana or more importantly Harry and so he created an obvious comparison with his brother in chat shows and it is clear who is much better at them.
The bar was really low for William so he met it, but this is what they do with Kate. Neither is impressive or interesting or funny.
That’s what Becky English was trying to say but she can’t ever actually admit that the future king is kind of boring and charisma free.
I thought it went well and agree with Blue that there were times he reminded me that he was also Diana’s son. I like that the left behinds feel they need to do more since H& M are back. It will be good for them, either to stretch themselves or to at least do more!
Diana would be disappointed in scooter. He is not the same person he was when she was alive. A true son of diana would not have treated his only sibling that way.
As much as we like to kick William around I put little stock in saying how things would’ve turned out had Diana lived. There are far too many variables involved, one being that Harry might never have ventured outside the royal court and met and married Meghan. Same with William meeting Kate or William and Harry becoming estranged. You can’t rewrite history no matter how much we want to support the ‘good prince’.
I agree Diana would not be pleased with how things have gone and I think she would not be surprised, either. I hope that there will be a way for Harry to be at peace with his family, not for their sakes but for his. I also hope WanK can improve, for their children’s sakes but I doubt it will happen… People so rarely change.
SNL UK did a sketch on it last night, hopefully you can see it online. The actor had Billy’s fist clenching, dishevelled head, and toothy grimace all ticked off!
Now that I want to see..
If I had to guess, William is not a fan of the uk snl.
I am not watching this because I don’t watch anything with this raging bull but from the pictures he looks like he always does , with a pegg firmly planted up you know where . And also I am side eyeing any person of color who willingly partakes in anything to do with this racist p of S.
As a Canadian, I feel compelled to remind Becky that of course the interview with Eugene Levy didn’t have any “hard questions” – that was a cute travel show with a comedian! Like this chat show appearance, it was set up to put William in the best light possible, and he did fine. There’s nothing you can clip out as being awkward or cringe (unlike the long shot of a grown man scootering up a path towards the camera as the host has to wait for him) but I also didn’t find William interesting or compelling. His answers seemed rehearsed and not well. You know how in a long press tour actors often have to give the same response again and again? It’s like that, only this is his only appearance.
Last week I compared him to the boss at a company dinner, and seeing the video that impression is even stronger. When one of the other guests asks him about his “DJ name” being Zara (with an X), I was like, oh good, they’re going to tease him, but then they just move on! Come on, nobody’s going to ask him why he would DJ with his older cousin’s name (with an X)? What songs were his go-tos? Why did he want to be a DJ? You know, all the things that make a chat show fun and…chatty! What is the point otherwise?
There’s just not a lot of substance there, and again, this is with optimal circumstances: a friendly host who is being gentle with him, obviously a lot of preparation beforehand, and a couch full of celebs that are trying hard to flatter you. And with all that, he was just sort of dull. That’s a huge problem because supposedly the environment and Earthshot is William’s great passion!
I haven’t seen the show (and dont intend to lol) but one critique I read about it on threads that was interesting – the person overall thought William did well, but said that he was always the first one to laugh at his own jokes. Like there was never any hesitation that what he said wouldn’t land with the other guests and the audience and that if he thought something was funny, everyone else would too.
And if you think about it for even 10 seconds, that makes total sense. He’s never been told he’s not the funniest person in the room, or the smartest or the wittiest or the most important. He has an overinflated sense of self as we all know and to a large extent its not entirely his fault. It’s the fault of the institution AND the social circles that he moves in.
I remember reading a piece by someone who had observed both William and Harry for years. I think was even before William married Kate – and she wrote that William’s friend circle came across as a bunch of sycophants who would always wait a beat when William told a joke – and then all laugh when he laughed. She actually felt a bit sorry for him because his friends came across as insincere. She also wrote that William and Kate’s relationship was a lot colder than people realized.
The Eugene Levy show was also taped with opportunities for edits of awkward moments. The Graham Norton show is taped live so there is less opportunity to spice things up. The segment is kind of dull because he is dull.
Meanwhile Harry pops in on Colbert doing jokes without end real effort. William needed his crew of sycophants on the couch with him. I never thought much of the Irwin kid, but Cate Blanchett and a Hannah Waddingham have gone down in my estimation a lot since they associated themselves with this Earthshot scam. Waddingham moreso because she has never supported Woody Allen or Roman Polanski, as Blanchett has done.
But they want their dame hood eventually.
The English upper-class snobbery about making money is just never going to die is it? I’d be more embarrassed to be living off the public purse.
He is only trying to compete with Harry, dontcha know?
I wish the smile and relaxed attitude would somehow permeate his own real life. Because he is rabid and vicious when no one is looking (but we all get to hear him spewing hatred through the press). Time for William to do some real therapeutic work on himself, but because he is an arrogant, preening man who KNOWS he’s always right, I don’t see that forthcoming.
I watched the clip on here and I thought William was fine and didn’t make any gaffes. I thought he appeared as affable as he seems able to be. Being a little self-deprecating is a good attempt for him. The complete misrepresentation of Harry’s appearances really unprofessional reporting.
No rizz. No spark. Just smug, boring blandness.
Sucks to be homely, barely tolerated Pegs.
But the standards are so low for white men. Mediocre, even sub-par, always works for them. I won’t even go near our present government, but I will say “horrendous” and “failure” can also work wonderfully well for white men. Need I say trump, hegsgeth and kennedy? I don’t want to dive into that swamp, though.
Dude is as dull as ditch water. No charisma AT ALL.
Good gad, the constant bullsh*tting these people do: ‘Prince William is only the second future British king to sit down on a chat show sofa (and one of only a handful of senior royals ever, including his father when he was Prince of Wales and aunt Princess Anne).’
I mean, ‘only the second future king’!!!! There’s only ever been two since television & the chat show were invented then popularized during QEII’s reign. 🙄. It should be clear that this charmless, gormless git wouldn’t get a spot on the couch were it not for his being ‘the future king’.