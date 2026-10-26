Thomas Markle’s first wife Roslyn Loveless likely wrote the 2019 letter to the Met police

Since we learned, last Friday, of the existence of a letter which warned the Met Police about Thomas Markle, many have wondered exactly who did the warning. In 2018-19, who would have had insider knowledge about Thomas Markle allegedly traveling to Asia to abuse children? Who would have wanted the British police to know about the unique threat Thomas Markle posed to the Duchess of Sussex? Who would have been deemed credible enough that the Met Police would have taken the letter seriously and shared the letter with Meghan? Well, according to Page Six, the letter was written by Thomas Markle’s first wife, the now late Roslyn Loveless. Loveless was mother to Samantha and Thomas Jr.
Thomas Markle Sr.’s first wife sounded the alarm about his alleged child abuse years before he became the subject of a police investigation, multiple sources tell Page Six. Roslyn Loveless, who was married to the former TV lighting director from 1964 to 1975, sent a letter detailing allegations about her ex-husband that found its way to London’s Metropolitan Police in 2019, we are told.
Although it’s not yet known what was in the letter, it was subsequently sent to Markle’s daughter, Meghan, by police. The Duchess of Sussex has said she was “deeply distressed” by the claims.
Meghan previously said she had been made aware of a letter sent to British police and other authorities that “made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”
“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” the mom of two added. “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”
“My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she added.
Thomas Sr., 82, has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies” in an interview with the Daily Mail Friday. “I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” he said. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”
Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has also defended their father, accusing Thomas Jr. of fabricating the allegations for financial gain.
“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him,” she told the Daily Mail Thursday. Thomas Jr., meanwhile, called his father’s denial “incredible” and insisted that the evidence he turned over to police would reveal the truth.
Yes, I believe this. It makes sense – while there were probably other people around the terrible Markles who had some insider knowledge, Roslyn seems like the most likely person to know intimate details about Thomas Sr. I also think an accusatory letter written by Thomas’s first wife would be taken seriously by the Met Police.
While Roslyn Loveless never had the British tabloids on speed dial like her horrible children, she did make some notable public comments in 2019, after Meghan gave birth to Archie. Roslyn spoke to the Daily Mirror – you can see her old interview here. She said that Meghan should not reconcile with or see Thomas: “Knowing Tom as I do, Meghan would be a fool to have him in her life. While he portrays himself as a loving father, he was anything but to our two children during our marriage. It may sound cliched but a leopard does not change its spots. Repeatedly he has shown to Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness, my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern. Archie deserves to be brought up in a happy home, not in this vengeful situation that has been created. Tom was an awful father. What makes him think he’d be a great grandfather to Archie?” Way to stand up for what’s right, and way to get some of the truth out there when it mattered.
Letter handed to Met Police accusing Thomas Markle of child sex abuse ‘was sent by his ex-wife’ https://t.co/xLX6LNZuMw https://t.co/FT5Jswd8Ea
— Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 25, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps courtesy of ITV video.
Everyone in the firm knows about the letter and did nothing for 8 years and he was still abusing kids in those poor countries. I want to know why the palace choose to cover this horrific crimes ? He is not andrew ? Just why ? Those poor kids deserve justice. I hope those evil cu£nt jason get arrested for covering up the crime.
I think the reason the firm chose to keep these accusations out of the press is because they would draw parallels and attention to their poor precious Andrew, who must be protected as the fragile, trafficked girl raping flower he is.
But Jason won’t be arrested for anything. He is not law enforcement, he has no role in that. Remember, the Met notified Meghan, probably through Jason as he was a staffer, not the other way around. And none of it happened on British soil. The ball was dropped by law enforcement. The palace made sure none of it was mentioned in the press.
I’m not talking about MET , I’m talking about FBI because jason is american and he definitely covered up the crime of Thomas sr for 8 years. The abuse was going on for many years and as citizen he should have atleast tip the FBI where he could have seriously considered investigation on thomas sr because jason is senior offical of royal household , he might have taken his words for this than random ex wife.
Imagine marrying a monster like Markle, Sr., and producing two no-good kids. Brrr… 😬
At least she exposed him in the end and she didn’t side with her children when they were saying bullsh*t about Meghan.
This lady’s life wasn’t about Meghan, nor, ultimately, was it about her ex-husband. But the two kids she had… they’re awful. One can’t expunge that from one’s life.
Roslyn openly sided with meghan when Samantha started causing trouble
Yes, it seems like all her grandchildren inherited that common sense than her kids. That’s why no adult grandchildren of Thomas sr never f£ck with him or his children . I always wonder how she comes to know about his behaviour in Asia. Because it seems doria had no idea but loveless knows . It means someone must have told her or showed her to believe this. Anyways this very sad and horrific tragedy goes on decades. Those poor victims and those countries don’t have those kind of resources to deal with these kind of trauma therapy. My heart goes to meghan and I hope she had her friends with her to support her emotionally during this time .
Exactly. NONE of his grandchildren, all adults, have anything to do with him.
The Sun printed parts of what Roslyn said in her 7 page letter – she claimed to have confronted him about his sex trips and his reply was something like ’12 years olds were legal’ in those countries he liked to visit. This comment is likely one of many signs that made her draw the conclusion where she told Meghan to keep her father away from Harry and her children. It also sounds like Roslyn kept her grandchildren away from her ex – there is a reason why he never saw them, it was to protect them.
At some point the flood gate on what the media knows will open – I think once the Philippines have completed their forensic examination of his computers and released what they know, its feeding time at the zoo.
The evidence is there, its being drip fed to us to avoid legal repercussions while the investigation is going on.
I think it’s very telling that Ashleigh only has a relationship with Meghan. She was adopted by her paternal grandparents so she wasn’t raised in the Markle family. But she reaches out, reconnects….and in the end doesn’t have a relationship with her mother, her grandfather, or her uncle. Just Meghan. When Samantha’s youngest, Noelle, left the house (she accused Samantha of abuse), she went to Roslyn. Not Thomas.
Roslyn AND her granddaughter Noelle (Samantha’s daughter) gave an interview dragging the Markles to hell and defending Meghan. Once Samantha’s own mother and daughter were draging her for filth I knew her and her two toed sloth brother and creep ass father were an Unholy Trinity.
When your own mama tells you to sit down cause your father is a POS should have told them something (Samantha and Thomas Jr.). Ugh.
Everybody was to busy trying to bash Meghan and to get her out the Royal Family to listen to Roslyn.
I dont understand the idea from Tom and Samantha that Tom Jr is making up the allegations. Tom Jr said he found pictures and that’s what they were taking out of his house. Are they trying to say that Tom Jr planted the pictures there in some sort of attempt to frame his father? I dont get the feeling he has the brains for that, and even if that was the idea – hard drives and the like will show the truth.
The big question circling around all this, for me, is how far is the royal family willing to go to protect pedophiles/sex offenders? If Meghan knew about these allegations, someone in the royal family did as well. And the press was still platforming Tom Markle constantly (which could have been shut down with a word from BP.) I feel like if the Met did not do anything with this letter – it was because the late queen (or someone in her orbit most likely) told them to do nothing.
We don’t know who knew what it is a shame if Harry and Meghan want everyone to know how this went down they could consider another interview to help clear things up
Meghan said what she knew in that statement. The royal family (especially Charles) are the ones who need to clarify what they knew and when.
Samantha has repeatedly shown she’s a complete idiot and narcissist. She lost custody of her two older kids and her youngest daughter accused her of abuse. Birds of a feather flock together. Samantha clearly inherited the terrible Markle gene from her dad. Maybe she’ll change her tune after the formal investigation is complete and the authorities in the Philippines come out with their conclusion.
But I doubt the British media will be as friendly to her now that she’s backing her dad. The British tabloid media is going to pretend they didn’t prop up Thomas Markle for years, creating the narrative Meghan was so cruel and abandoned her father. Thomas Jr. has renounced his father, we know Meghan renounced her father years ago. From what I can tell, none of his grandchildren have anything to do with him.
Samantha is crazy. When the investigation bears out all the accusations and people start talking about prison sentences and where he should serve them, she’ll get on an interview with Dan Wootton or Piers Morgan on how Meghan paid the entire justice system and all the investigators to frame her dear daddy. She’s already saying Meghan must have paid Tom Jr to make the allegations.
I am still absolutely shocked by the lack of action of the Met Police after they received the whistleblowing letter by Roslyn Loveless.
WTAF????
Everyone knows that protection against child sex tourism requires cooperation between police forces – by definition, it involves paedos committing crimes outside their home countries. So just saying “it’s outside our jurisdiction” is just nonsense, leaves children exposed to vile abuse and helps paedos escape justice.
Then there is the whiff of misogyny in their decision to ignore the whistleblower – the woman, the ‘disgruntled ex’ (like, how disgruntled would she still be 45 years after the divorce???), the alleged alcoholic or woman with her own set of issues. So she wasn’t perfect, but who ever is, and is that reason enough to ignore her warnings?? Particularly when children are involved? Or does it only matter when they are British children?
Some misogynistic pigs (pun intended) in the Met Police deserve to be outed and face disciplinary action!
The MET couldn’t have done much. He wasn’t a British citizen and hadn’t committed crimes in the UK. What they SHOULD have done is pass the letter on to the FBI who COULD have done something.
When the Met Police investigate themselves over why no investigation was done, they also need to come clean on exactly who was shown the letter. Was Jason involved, was the entire royal family made aware or was it somehow only Meghan that was shown the letter? This needs to be answered as publicly as the information about Meghan being aware of the letter was.
Jeremy Vine is asking whether everyone owes Meghan an apology — and yes, the Piers Morgans of the world definitely should be contrite, but they won’t be.
Good for Roslyn for doing the right thing. If only the Met had.
I honestly don’t think the RF should comment on this. It’s not their relative. And I think Meghan has said enough frankly. She did nothing wrong. Sounds like the Met didn’t do a thing and this is the same Met that had a racist whatsapp chat going on about Meghan. I am not surprised they didn’t do a freaking thing about it.
So it’s even worse than we thought: Meghan’s father’s first wife was the one to blow the whistle! You have to wonder if she tried contacting authorities in the US and was rebuffed? Why only reach out to the Met Police in the UK in 2019? That’s what I’m now wondering. My only guess is after news of Meghan’s pregnancy came to light, she wanted to make sure Meghan never allowed her children around their grandfather. I’m not sure if Meghan’s dad has ever been around any of his grandchildren in any kind of capacity. From the little googling I’ve done, it doesn’t seem like he’s met some of them or spent any kind of significant time with them.
Do we know what kind of person Roslyn was? Was she a decent person unlike her two children and ex-husband? I just wonder how she ended up with two terrible children (especially Samantha who didn’t raise any of her kids it seems?). I hope she lived a better life after she divorced her ex-husband. It is too bad she is no longer with us so she can’t speak about her letter in her own words.
IIRC, Roslyn was raising another of Samantha’s daughters for a time.
My wild thoughts on this: the Royal police carried out an investigation on Meghan, as a matter of routine when Harry got serious with her. They would have got their feelers on the family, rumours etc. maybe they found out about the pdf allegations (from his first wife, relatives, etc). She might have been prompted by them or after the enquiries to write that letter.
Everyone in the royal family found out.
Apparently the letter accuses Markle Sr of acts on Samatha.
There have been rumours for years that both he and his son have raped Meghan. As recently as 2 years ago they both were making sexual jokes about her on a forum that was then made public.
It is known he had sexual explicit posters in his house where he, and he alone, raised Meghan for 10 years, his wife being either travelling or if you believe another rumour, detained elsewhere.
The picture of him with the young Asian girl (tho7ht to be 10-12) places him at around his late 40s or early 50s at the time, Meghan would have been 10-16.
What are the chances she wasn’t abused as well? That is the tragic part that everyone overlooks atm. And explains this whole f-ked up family and their issues with alcohol, substances, and lies.