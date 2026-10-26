Thomas Markle’s first wife Roslyn Loveless likely wrote the 2019 letter to the Met police

Since we learned, last Friday, of the existence of a letter which warned the Met Police about Thomas Markle, many have wondered exactly who did the warning. In 2018-19, who would have had insider knowledge about Thomas Markle allegedly traveling to Asia to abuse children? Who would have wanted the British police to know about the unique threat Thomas Markle posed to the Duchess of Sussex? Who would have been deemed credible enough that the Met Police would have taken the letter seriously and shared the letter with Meghan? Well, according to Page Six, the letter was written by Thomas Markle’s first wife, the now late Roslyn Loveless. Loveless was mother to Samantha and Thomas Jr.

Thomas Markle Sr.’s first wife sounded the alarm about his alleged child abuse years before he became the subject of a police investigation, multiple sources tell Page Six. Roslyn Loveless, who was married to the former TV lighting director from 1964 to 1975, sent a letter detailing allegations about her ex-husband that found its way to London’s Metropolitan Police in 2019, we are told. Although it’s not yet known what was in the letter, it was subsequently sent to Markle’s daughter, Meghan, by police. The Duchess of Sussex has said she was “deeply distressed” by the claims. Meghan previously said she had been made aware of a letter sent to British police and other authorities that “made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.” “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” the mom of two added. “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.” “My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she added. Thomas Sr., 82, has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies” in an interview with the Daily Mail Friday. “I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” he said. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.” Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has also defended their father, accusing Thomas Jr. of fabricating the allegations for financial gain. “There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him,” she told the Daily Mail Thursday. Thomas Jr., meanwhile, called his father’s denial “incredible” and insisted that the evidence he turned over to police would reveal the truth.

[From Page Six]

Yes, I believe this. It makes sense – while there were probably other people around the terrible Markles who had some insider knowledge, Roslyn seems like the most likely person to know intimate details about Thomas Sr. I also think an accusatory letter written by Thomas’s first wife would be taken seriously by the Met Police.

While Roslyn Loveless never had the British tabloids on speed dial like her horrible children, she did make some notable public comments in 2019, after Meghan gave birth to Archie. Roslyn spoke to the Daily Mirror – you can see her old interview here. She said that Meghan should not reconcile with or see Thomas: “Knowing Tom as I do, Meghan would be a fool to have him in her life. While he portrays himself as a loving father, he was anything but to our two children during our marriage. It may sound cliched but a leopard does not change its spots. Repeatedly he has shown to Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness, my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern. Archie deserves to be brought up in a happy home, not in this vengeful situation that has been created. Tom was an awful father. What makes him think he’d be a great ­grandfather to Archie?” Way to stand up for what’s right, and way to get some of the truth out there when it mattered.

Letter handed to Met Police accusing Thomas Markle of child sex abuse ‘was sent by his ex-wife’ https://t.co/xLX6LNZuMw https://t.co/FT5Jswd8Ea — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 25, 2026