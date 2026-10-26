King Charles hopes his Caribbean tour doesn’t ‘unravel into a hot mess of controversy’

This week, King Charles will begin his Caribbean tour. I’m not falling for the palace’s PR game about it either. The palace is very openly trying to set the bar very low (in hell) so Charles will look amazing/kingly when he simply exceeds those bargain-basement expectations. Plus, it would be difficult for Charles to do worse than Prince William and Kate during their infamous 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour. Charles arrive in the Bahamas on Tuesday and the tour will end at Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (and Camilla is only showing up for the last part). The Times’ Roya Nikkhah had a preview and there are some interesting admissions in here. One of the biggest is that Charles knows he’s the last person in the UK who will ever care about the British Commonwealth. Some highlights from the Times’ “King Charles knows he’ll be the last royal head of the Commonwealth; Four years after Prince William’s awkward tour and surrounded by talk of slave reparations, Charles arrives this week with pride in his role.”
Remember the 2022 Flop Tour, LMAO: When the King boards the RAF Voyager on Tuesday bound for the Bahamas at the start of a nine-day Caribbean tour he will be hoping for less turbulence than the last high-profile royal visit to the region. In March 2022, a tour of Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — as William and Catherine were then known — unravelled into a hot mess of controversy and diplomatic glitches. It whipped up heated debate around Britain’s colonial past and difficult questions about the future role of the monarchy in the Commonwealth.
The last royal head of the commonwealth: Charles, 77, knows his route will also be bumpy as he visits the Caribbean for the first time as King and, almost certainly, as the last royal head of the Commonwealth. After William’s tour four years ago, the prince indicated that unlike his father and grandmother, he would not lead the Commonwealth when he is monarch. In his post-match analysis of the trip, he said: “Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind.” Last week sources close to William confirmed: “The position hasn’t changed.”
Camilla isn’t coming for the first part of this tour: Charles, who is still receiving cancer treatment, will travel solo to the Bahamas, Guyana and on to Antigua and Barbuda, where the Queen and the prime minister will join him for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM), which he will formally open as head of the Commonwealth on November 3. At every port of call the thorny issue of Britain’s role in the historic slave trade, and calls for reparations, will be inescapable.
No apologies: The King will “not shy away” from the issue but he won’t apologise — bound by his constitutional requirement to follow government advice that apologies and reparations aren’t necessary for acts that were not illegal at the time. Instead, Palace sources say, he will find opportunities to “reflect and renew his personal, wholehearted, and continuing commitment” to acknowledging the “darkest days of our past”. Before the trip, members of the Bahamas national reparations committee have let it be known that that won’t do. President Ali of Guyana, whom Charles will meet in Georgetown, the capital, during a visit celebrating 60 years of the country’s independence, has been clear that an apology and reparations are essential. As he said in an ITV interview last week: “You [Britain] who benefited tremendously … materially and financially … You exploited the region, you destroyed lives, you created underdevelopment.” Last week the Commonwealth secretary-general and Ghana’s former foreign minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said the “time has come” for a discussion about reparations and an apology “wouldn’t hurt at all”.
The prime minister DGAF about the commonwealth either: Whitehall sources say that like most British prime ministers before him, Andy Burnham isn’t that fussed about the Commonwealth. If its royal headship lapses at the next reign change, the “family of nations” will become less relevant to the UK. “The British government hasn’t really known what to do with the Commonwealth for a long time,” Murphy said. “As for the notion in some quarters that it would suddenly become more important after Brexit — it hasn’t. From a Foreign Office perspective and within the Commonwealth community, the feeling is you never know when that network might be useful, so why walk away from it? On the basis of those mutual expectations, it will survive. But if there isn’t a royal headship of the Commonwealth in the future, the government might take a rather more backseat view of it.”
[From The Times]
While Charles will surely be the last monarch to head the commonwealth, QEII was the last monarch to really care about it. Charles doesn’t actually care, but he feels like it’s his place to hold this line and show up (and not apologize for jacksh-t). William won’t bother with this bare minimum, but I’m sure William is planning to order his staff to send out some misspelled tweets about the importance of the commonwealth. But yeah… an ancient, cancer-stricken king sitting through a bunch of awkward meetings about how no one will apologize for slavery, all while his heir is on vacation and Downing Street is looking at butterflies. I hope Commonwealth countries are paying attention to how Britain is actually treating them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar.
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King Charles III at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Apia, Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
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King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974325877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III views the Pyroton fire demonstration during a visit to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) National Bushfire Behaviour Research Laboratory, to learn about world-leading burn over protection systems, and bushfire behaviour research, on day two of his visit to Australia and Samoa.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 21 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III during the Ceremonial Welcome to Australia at Australian Parliament House in Canberra, marking the King’s first visit as sovereign to Australian Parliament House, on day two of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 21 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III receives an official Royal ‘Ava ceremonial’ welcome during their visit to the National University of Samoa, on day five of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Apia, Samoa
When: 24 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla host an official dinner and reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia, Samoa on day six of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Samoa
When: 25 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Protests ahead of the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Mar 2025
Credit: Matthew Chattle/Cover Images
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla step out of the TARDIS as they arrive for the opening ceremony for the 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jul 2026
Credit: Clive Gee/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Thomas Markle news will overshadow the King’s silly visit. Stats show only Harry/Meghan get widely covered and any coverage of Will and Kate is forced. Who cares about a silly caribbean tour by a man who is an unelected official off to see the “peasants” again. Gross.
Sorry chuck, I think the sh!tshow is not only to be expected, but we, your royal subjects, deserve the enjoyment of watching it. Please be your usual tone deaf racist self, and give us all a laugh before they kick you out for good.
If they can’t exploit it, they don’t know what to do with it. Plus, all the Black and Brown people, now sovereign…
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Header picture is a gem. All surrounding Chuck look bored, irritated, absolutely through with this shit hosting this man who is, was and always will be a parasite.
Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind.”
What do we think ACTUALLY is on Will’s tiny mind?
Well currently it is OCTOBER HALF TERM so he’s on yet another luxury holiday and probably bombed out of his brains.
He seems to have only a few thoughts ON HIS MIND: smiting of Sussexes and fantasizing about his even more idle life as King (balcony ovations and all that extra dosh, castles and even more fawning)
Having a royal head of the Commonwealth seems like the last fiction that the UK is an empire.
This tour will be awkward for sure, but Charles tends to do well enough on these types of tours, so who knows how bad it will actually be. I do think its interesting that Camilla isn’t joining him until the end. I really think sometimes she looks at william’s schedule and adjusts hers accordingly. (like if he’s on vacation right now, she’s not going to work.)
They make me sick ,the whole mangey lot of them .
So that’s their rationale for no apology and reparations? Not illegal at the time? All that enslavement and plundering of wealth wasn’t illegal, just business as usual. We owe you nothing even though we compensated the slavers. The government is sending Charles out to deliver an insulting, patronizing message. I would feel bad for him if he wasn’t part of the problem.
Is it wrong that I want another flop tour so I can giggle again?
Charles is only head of the Commonwealth because the Queen made a public plea for him to be the next Head. If Charles didn’t really want it the Queen wouls have let the Commonwealth leaders vote for a rotating Head. William saw the writing on the wall.
Exactly.
“The King will “not shy away” from the issue but he won’t apologise — bound by his constitutional requirement to follow government advice that apologies and reparations aren’t necessary for acts that were not illegal at the time. ”
I meanit will be if he is going in with this atttitude…I’m not going to apologize for treating your anscestors as dirt and less than human and for pillaging your resources because it was legal (according to us) to do at the time. But anyways bow to me and sing my praises and roll out the red carpet for me for I am king.
Interesting that despite technically being the head of state of several countries Charles is only bound by the advice of one government
It’s very telling what countries Camilla chooses to fully participate in and which ones she doesn’t or would rather sit in a car .
Very much not a racist family eh!? Commonwealth can see how they treated Meghan so they know they view people of colour with disdain. Will and Kate are down right happy to be carried around on chairs by people of colour but not to be related to them.
That photo of William and Kate trying to recreate QEII’s tour is so very cringe. It really sums up how clueless and out of touch those two are.
President Ali of Guyana seems ready to school Charles, and I’m here for it.