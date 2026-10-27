Newt, the dachshund with a ‘crooked snoot,’ is thriving in his forever home



Grab your tissues, we’re chopping onions today. Meet Newt, a dachshund in Texas who had a ruff start to life. In his first home, puppy Newt was attacked by another dog that resulted in a broken jaw — and the persons in the house did not take Newt for any kind of medical treatment. WTF??!! Thank dog, Newt, his parents, and litter mates were rescued (where the entire family recovered from Parvo), and Newt was finally checked out by a vet. By this point the widdle floof was nearly three months old, and the vet said Newt’s breathing was fine and most of his teeth had simply adapted to the unusual mouth shape he developed from his (untreated) injury. No bones about it, the shape is unusual… but it’s not unlovable! Melanie Price fell for Newt the minute she saw a post about him. And after receiving medical advice that the only reason to perform surgery would be cosmetic, Newt is proudly living his best “crooked snooted” life with his persons and three doxie siblings who welcomed him with open paws.

“I showed my husband, and we had three dogs at the time. We had no intention of adopting another dog,” Price tells PEOPLE. “I showed the picture of Newt to my husband, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, look at this dog.’ He kind of brushed it off and didn’t say anything else about it.” …While Newt eventually found a home, Price later learned that the family who adopted him brought him back after their other dogs rejected him. “My husband showed me the post that he had gotten returned, and I told him I had not stopped thinking about him since that first day that I saw him,” the 37-year-old says. “He immediately put in an application for him without telling me. Then he told me later that we got accepted to adopt him.” …When the day came to meet Newt, Price shares that he “came in fully excited to meet everybody, and everyone was excited to meet him,” walking in with “full confidence.” “We were a little hesitant because our oldest dog, Oscar, has to tell everyone that he’s the pack leader, so he would show a little bit of aggression towards the new dogs that we would bring in,” she explains. “He immediately took Newt under his wing, and Luna, our youngest at the time, fully took him under her wing. They’ve been best friends since that day. She’s been the best big sister to him in showing him everything he needs to know about life.” …Price says people also often ask if they plan to “fix” his snout with surgery, but admits they’ve “never even considered it.” … Price emphasizes that just because Newt looks different, it doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with him that needs fixing. “He is just like any other dog. Even though he does look different, that doesn’t slow him down,” she tells PEOPLE. “He can do everything that any other dog can do, and relating that to humans too, just because someone looks or acts different doesn’t mean that they can’t do the same things that everyone else can do.”

[From People]

Ok, so this sob story actually went down in 2023. But Newt’s Instagram profile — @newtwiththecrookedsnoot — has been picking up steam lately, propelling him to this People Mag profile that just went up over the weekend. And I, for one, could not turn away from this glorious boy, so I had to share him with all of you. I mean, bark about a case of it’s not how you fall down but how you get back up! (On the sofa with your humans.) Not to mention a lesson in your greatest struggle being your greatest strength. Maybe those two are the same thing, it doesn’t matter, all that matters is NEWT!! Sure, it takes a minute for your brain to register the appearance of his upper mouth seemingly going in the opposite direction of its lower counterpart. But as soon as you lock into his eyes, that’s when you see the real Newt. According to his family, this boy is silly, sassy, and bursting with confidence. He’s a big weenie celebrity in his neighborhood, happily posing for pictures with his adoring public when asked. Let’s face it, he’s a STAR.

PS — Yes, I clocked that his big sister is named Luna. (iykyk)

Dachshund Puppy That Struggled to Get Adopted After Dog Attack Left Him with a ‘Crooked Snoot’ Finally Finds a Home (Exclusive) https://t.co/GYMXPBOwcB — People (@people) October 24, 2026