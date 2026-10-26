NYC passes bill to ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park by June 2028

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded by Henry Bergh in New York City in 1866. Happy 160th, ASPCA. Much of ASPCA’s early work centered around improving the lives of NYC’s working horses, as horse-drawn carriages were the primary mode of transportation in the late 19th century. Then this thing called the automobile came along. Horses could finally kick their feet up instead of carting bipeds around all day! Except in NYC’s famed Central Park. Horses didn’t catch a break there, with humans deciding that carriage rides simply must be preserved in the park, because reasons. Still, ASPCA and other animal rights activists have long been campaigning to end the outdated practice.
Unfortunately, it took the situation coming to crisis for action to be taken. This past June, a 16-year-old horse suddenly died while pulling a passenger-filled carriage. One week later, passengers were thrown from a carriage when a horse bolted. One of the passengers, 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, visiting with his family from India, died from his injuries, the first human fatality in the history of the Central Park tradition. So last Thursday, when the NYC Council voted to phase out horse-drawn carriages by June 2028, the bill they passed was called Romanch’s Law. (It had formerly been Ryder’s Law, named after a horse who collapsed in 2022.) Mayor Mamdani’s office confirmed he will sign the bill into law:
“The mayor will sign this bill, and the Mamdani administration is working every day to ensure we can do so while providing the strongest possible protections for the owners and workers in this industry,” Sneha Choudhary, a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani, said after his office helped draft the bill, The New York Times reported.
As of Thursday, the law is set to take effect on June 1, 2028, per the city council’s announcement.
The two-year transition will allow operators “to ensure the humane retirement and placement of carriage horses,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said in a statement on its website praising the bill.
Horse-drawn carriages in Central Park date back to 1858, but animal rights groups have argued that the mode of transportation-turned-tourist attraction is inhumane.
“Horse-drawn carriages have been part of New York City’s history since before cars, but our city has changed drastically,” Council Member Lynn Schulman, Chair of the Committee on Health, said in the council’s release.
…“The risks associated with carriage horses are inherent: forcing horses to pull carriages through New York City’s busy, loud streets is unsafe and places an undeniable strain on their quality of life,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said in the organization’s statement.
“After decades of debate, repeated accidents, incremental reforms, and renewed public concern following the tragic death of Romanch Mahajan, the New York City Council has moved beyond temporary fixes and passed Romanch’s Law — a lasting solution that protects horses, supports workers, and reflects the values of a modern city,” Bershadker continued.
He also commended city council members “for their leadership in passing this historic legislation,” and remained hopeful that Mamdani would sign the bill.
The vote “marks a historic milestone for animals,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, said. “For decades, New York City’s carriage horse industry has operated on a fantasy that these horses can carry some semblance of a former world.”
She argued that “animals are not symbols,” but “living, breathing individuals with needs, instincts and intentions all their own.”
“By ending the use of horse-drawn carriages, the City Council has recognized that no maintenance of tradition should come at the expense of risks to animals and people,” Block added.
With a landslide vote of 40 yeas to seven neighs (not sorry, had to), you might think that Romanch’s Law is looking at a bumpy-free ride to enactment by June 2028. This is not the case. There are around 150 carriage drivers in NYC upset over their livelihoods being voted out of existence, and the Transport Workers Union Local 100 has their back. Among their arguments, which is fair, is that the new law is exceedingly vague on how the phasing-out process will play out. On the other shod hoof, the law does spell out that the city must draw up an “industry transition plan” by April 2027. Still lots of details to be filled in (as in, all of them), but at least it’s a firm deadline. One of the bigger quagmires NYC will have to address, is the fact that the city has required drivers to obtain carriage medallions in order to legally operate their rides. Medallions which cost drivers hundreds of thousands of dollars. That will have to be accounted for in the exit strategy, and I can’t help but imagine the Veep version of what those drafting sessions would look like.
PS — What’s gonna happen to all the fabulous feathers many of the horses don? Asking for a friend…
PPS — Are we all gonna just sit here and pretend we didn’t notice that the president & CEO of the Humane World for Animals is named KITTY??
Photos credit: Mingyang LIU, Emre Ozyemisci, William Adams on Pexels, Mark fairhurst/Avalon
It’s too bad they couldn’t figure out a way to run this business safely and humanely. I hope the horses enjoy their retirement.
I agree. I’ve heard that they live in stables in the city and don’t have any green space ever. Would it have been possible to limit the amount of horses/carriages so that they could be rotated? Perhaps 3 weeks at a rural property specifically FOR carriage horses, then trailered in for one week on at the city stables? And only allowed a certain number of shifts for that week, and no shifts when temps are above/below certain temps, and weight limits for carriages? I totally agree with addressing inhumane conditions. It is a shame to lose an NYC tradition too.
Shipping them back and forth is completely impractical.
Not all traditions need to continue. This is bad for the horses, and apparently unsafe for the tourists.
Back in the 1920s, the writer Dorothy Parker expressed concern for the carriage horses, and well as those who had to pull heavy loads around NYC. I think she’d be pleased that it’s finally getting shut down.
If the industry had it together, none of this would have happened and they could have kept flying under the radar. Whatever office collects the medallion fees should refund them.
I hope the horses end up in beautiful sanctuaries. They deserve it!
CatGotMyTongue-
“Completely impractical” is an exaggeration. Horses are trailered all the time. And rural areas of New York are not far from NYC. I don’t think it’s at all impractical to trailer say 3 horses (for example) in and switch them out once a week. 2 hours on a trailer isn’t hard on a horse, and they’d only be on it 2 times a month. The cost and paying for some land and a barn would be an issue, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
Courtney — I live in Manhattan and I see the frail horses pulling carriages in heavy traffic, surrounded by loud fire engines, sirens next to their ears. The barn owners would not pay for the rotation to green spaces. There are already temperature limits. Weight limits? Most American tourists are significantly overweight. Not practical. This ban has been a long time coming, New Yorkers want it. The drivers will find other work thru their powerful union, the TWU.
Who would ensure compliance with this on and off scheme? And how does this solve the problem of over 100 out of work drivers? Are they all supposed to have 4 horses instead of 1 to feed and house? In addition to the cost of the medallion? Or only work one week a month? Who can feed a family like that?
Yes. And there are definitely green spaces less than an hour away from the city (the Bronx and Westchester are the ones I’m familiar with, but there may be more). They could swap out the horses, so they are not so overworked. They could also limit the carriage rides to Central Park proper and not have them in traffic at all.
Mumster — these alternative arrangements have been discussed over and over. Central Park Conservancy will not allow the horses to be stabled in the park. For several valid reasons. Barn owners will not pay to rotate horses to green spaces north of the city. Pls read about NYCLASS for the facts. Thanks.
Unfortunately roadways go all thru Central Park
What will happen to the horses then? I have no faith that these used and abused creatures will live happily ever after.
The plan is to work with the owners. It’s a bit tricky taking someone’s property and sending them to a rescue or farm without their permission. I think the carrot is going to be the job training and maybe some compensation. I have not read the law just hearing things through media.
And all the people screaming they will be slaughtered are such a-holes on other sites. The building where they are housed was just as disgusting as a slaughterhouse. And if these owners are so cruel to do that. They never deserved them in the first place.
I do hope a happy resolution is settled by June 2028. Just sad they have to go through another summer and spring being worked to death so they can squeeze every penny out of the horses and tourists. Who will be in high demand for it due to f’n FOMO again.
There are more farms now for retired thoroughbred horses Most notable is old friends. And there are many others for horses from all walks of life.Those farms should welcome those carriage horses. And give them a nice retirement life.
They are the property of the carriage owners they may not want them in retirement communities… that’s the part I fear for them.
Well, it was going to happen sooner or later. The Charleston method just isn’t feasible in NYC, sadly. A lot of those horses are going to end up in the slaughter pipeline, no matter what the law says. There just isn’t going to be enough space to go around at the rescues.
There are about 160 horses and 68 carriages. If the owners are so cruel to do that they never deserved them in the first place. The new law will give them alternative job trainings and possible compensation. I assume to surrender the horses to appropriate rescues.
And if you have ever seen the building they are housed in it’s dark, dank and disgusting. It’s not life for them especially in the humid NYC summers.
It’s about ^%*# time. I hope a wonderful horse rescue takes them in and gives them a great life.
I don’t take issue with them ending this practice, for the sake of the horses. But I don’t think they can pretend it’s about safety. Cycling is a much bigger danger to pedestrians in NYC and more people have been killed because of it. And I don’t mean people cycling as a means of transportation, though there are plenty of things to be ironed out with that too. I mean recreational ones like in the parks. Wasn’t a man hit and killed only recently?
Bike safety is always important. But comparing a human being that has free will to get on and off a bike. To a horse that has no choice to pull a carriage in 100+ degree weather and horses dying of overheating every summer.
I just don’t get the comparison.
They should also outlaw pedicabs, which exploit both the human doing the pedaling (mostly immigrants who can’t find other less grueling work so don’t talk to me about them having free will, vs horses!) and also the riders (often charging undisclosed vastly inflated amounts at the end of the ride and then harassing them for payments).
I would love pedicabs banned they are such a nuisance. I am a New Yorker they harass me like a tourist every time I am near midtown or central park. I think a lot has been done on cracking down on the rates. But the City is just too overcrowded with all this nonsense. Just take a walk people enjoying the City is so much better that way if you can do it.
I never thought to myself to do this when I was in NY. And I read an article when some of the carriage owners sound unhinged. Claimed this latest incident was on purpose to push the pro ban people ahead.
They were being pushed hard by AI itineraries for a while (now replaced by pushing pedicab tours).