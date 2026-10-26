NYC passes bill to ban horse-drawn carriages in Central Park by June 2028



The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded by Henry Bergh in New York City in 1866. Happy 160th, ASPCA. Much of ASPCA’s early work centered around improving the lives of NYC’s working horses, as horse-drawn carriages were the primary mode of transportation in the late 19th century. Then this thing called the automobile came along. Horses could finally kick their feet up instead of carting bipeds around all day! Except in NYC’s famed Central Park. Horses didn’t catch a break there, with humans deciding that carriage rides simply must be preserved in the park, because reasons. Still, ASPCA and other animal rights activists have long been campaigning to end the outdated practice.

Unfortunately, it took the situation coming to crisis for action to be taken. This past June, a 16-year-old horse suddenly died while pulling a passenger-filled carriage. One week later, passengers were thrown from a carriage when a horse bolted. One of the passengers, 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, visiting with his family from India, died from his injuries, the first human fatality in the history of the Central Park tradition. So last Thursday, when the NYC Council voted to phase out horse-drawn carriages by June 2028, the bill they passed was called Romanch’s Law. (It had formerly been Ryder’s Law, named after a horse who collapsed in 2022.) Mayor Mamdani’s office confirmed he will sign the bill into law:

“The mayor will sign this bill, and the Mamdani administration is working every day to ensure we can do so while providing the strongest possible protections for the owners and workers in this industry,” Sneha Choudhary, a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani, said after his office helped draft the bill, The New York Times reported. As of Thursday, the law is set to take effect on June 1, 2028, per the city council’s announcement. The two-year transition will allow operators “to ensure the humane retirement and placement of carriage horses,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said in a statement on its website praising the bill. Horse-drawn carriages in Central Park date back to 1858, but animal rights groups have argued that the mode of transportation-turned-tourist attraction is inhumane. “Horse-drawn carriages have been part of New York City’s history since before cars, but our city has changed drastically,” Council Member Lynn Schulman, Chair of the Committee on Health, said in the council’s release. …“The risks associated with carriage horses are inherent: forcing horses to pull carriages through New York City’s busy, loud streets is unsafe and places an undeniable strain on their quality of life,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said in the organization’s statement. “After decades of debate, repeated accidents, incremental reforms, and renewed public concern following the tragic death of Romanch Mahajan, the New York City Council has moved beyond temporary fixes and passed Romanch’s Law — a lasting solution that protects horses, supports workers, and reflects the values of a modern city,” Bershadker continued. He also commended city council members “for their leadership in passing this historic legislation,” and remained hopeful that Mamdani would sign the bill. The vote “marks a historic milestone for animals,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, said. “For decades, New York City’s carriage horse industry has operated on a fantasy that these horses can carry some semblance of a former world.” She argued that “animals are not symbols,” but “living, breathing individuals with needs, instincts and intentions all their own.” “By ending the use of horse-drawn carriages, the City Council has recognized that no maintenance of tradition should come at the expense of risks to animals and people,” Block added.

[From People]

With a landslide vote of 40 yeas to seven neighs (not sorry, had to), you might think that Romanch’s Law is looking at a bumpy-free ride to enactment by June 2028. This is not the case. There are around 150 carriage drivers in NYC upset over their livelihoods being voted out of existence, and the Transport Workers Union Local 100 has their back. Among their arguments, which is fair, is that the new law is exceedingly vague on how the phasing-out process will play out. On the other shod hoof, the law does spell out that the city must draw up an “industry transition plan” by April 2027. Still lots of details to be filled in (as in, all of them), but at least it’s a firm deadline. One of the bigger quagmires NYC will have to address, is the fact that the city has required drivers to obtain carriage medallions in order to legally operate their rides. Medallions which cost drivers hundreds of thousands of dollars. That will have to be accounted for in the exit strategy, and I can’t help but imagine the Veep version of what those drafting sessions would look like.

PS — What’s gonna happen to all the fabulous feathers many of the horses don? Asking for a friend…

PPS — Are we all gonna just sit here and pretend we didn’t notice that the president & CEO of the Humane World for Animals is named KITTY??