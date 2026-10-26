We’re not supposed to talk about the real star of ‘You Can See Everything’ (spoilers)



Major spoilers for You Can See Everything

There are spoilers for major plot points of You Can See Everything here. There is no way I can spoil this film by describing it. You just have to watch it.

You may have heard by now that Amanda Seyfried reprises her role as Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary You Can See Everything. Seyfried is brought in by director Nathan Fielder to recreate scenes with Holmes that Fielder was unable to record. Fielder visits Seyfried’s New York City apartment and her farm in upstate New York to collaborate on the project.

After Holmes is incarcerated, they travel to Austin, Texas to visit Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans. Seyfried is an absolute badass throughout the film and particularly in this scene. She challenges Evans over the fact that he’s tweeting as Holmes. Evans retorts that Seyfried shouldn’t talk because she alienated half her fanbase by calling Charlie Kirk “hateful” on social media. Seyfried stands on business, as she did during the original controversy. She says it’s established that Kirk was hateful and that Evans shouldn’t be tweeting as Holmes. I’ve always been a fan of Seyfried’s, see my past coverage, but this solidified it for me. Seyfried stands up to both Evans and Fielder and she’s mesmerizing on screen, both as herself and as Holmes.

Seyfried won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 2022 for her portrayal of Holmes in the hulu series The Dropout. There’s well-deserved buzz that she could win an Oscar for this film. Variety reports that A24 is going to finance a campaign for her in the Supporting Actress category. This would be the first time an actor in a documentary has been nominated. Seyfried’s performance is unparalleled, but the Oscars are old and white so she may just lose to Anne Hathaway.

Variety’s Daniel D’Addario has an insightful piece about how hard it is to pigeonhole Seyfried’s sublime performance. She has the disadvantage of playing Holmes in a film where we get to see Holmes for over an hour beforehand. Without giving away too much, Holmes is a faux submissive cipher who has curated the personna of a misunderstood victim. In contrast, Seyfried is bold and vulnerable as herself, while nailing Holmes’ cardboard cutout of a personality. If she doesn’t win an Oscar for this it will be a travesty. No disrespect to Anne Hathaway or the other nominees, whoever they may be.