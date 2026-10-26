We’re not supposed to talk about the real star of ‘You Can See Everything’ (spoilers)

Major spoilers for You Can See Everything
There are spoilers for major plot points of You Can See Everything here. There is no way I can spoil this film by describing it. You just have to watch it.
You may have heard by now that Amanda Seyfried reprises her role as Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary You Can See Everything. Seyfried is brought in by director Nathan Fielder to recreate scenes with Holmes that Fielder was unable to record. Fielder visits Seyfried’s New York City apartment and her farm in upstate New York to collaborate on the project.
After Holmes is incarcerated, they travel to Austin, Texas to visit Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans. Seyfried is an absolute badass throughout the film and particularly in this scene. She challenges Evans over the fact that he’s tweeting as Holmes. Evans retorts that Seyfried shouldn’t talk because she alienated half her fanbase by calling Charlie Kirk “hateful” on social media. Seyfried stands on business, as she did during the original controversy. She says it’s established that Kirk was hateful and that Evans shouldn’t be tweeting as Holmes. I’ve always been a fan of Seyfried’s, see my past coverage, but this solidified it for me. Seyfried stands up to both Evans and Fielder and she’s mesmerizing on screen, both as herself and as Holmes.
Seyfried won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 2022 for her portrayal of Holmes in the hulu series The Dropout. There’s well-deserved buzz that she could win an Oscar for this film. Variety reports that A24 is going to finance a campaign for her in the Supporting Actress category. This would be the first time an actor in a documentary has been nominated. Seyfried’s performance is unparalleled, but the Oscars are old and white so she may just lose to Anne Hathaway.
Variety’s Daniel D’Addario has an insightful piece about how hard it is to pigeonhole Seyfried’s sublime performance. She has the disadvantage of playing Holmes in a film where we get to see Holmes for over an hour beforehand. Without giving away too much, Holmes is a faux submissive cipher who has curated the personna of a misunderstood victim. In contrast, Seyfried is bold and vulnerable as herself, while nailing Holmes’ cardboard cutout of a personality. If she doesn’t win an Oscar for this it will be a travesty. No disrespect to Anne Hathaway or the other nominees, whoever they may be.
Photos credit: BFA.com/Backgrid
I like Seyfried, she looks like one of my good friends only more Hollywood. I love that she called out K*rk and didn’t back down. I have no idea how an actor can get nominated for acting in a documentary, that makes my brain turn a little inside out.
Because she’s … acting. Elizabeth Holmes getting nominated would be odd, not someone ACTING like Elizabeth Holmes, even within the documentary ABOUT Elizabeth Holmes.
Just saw the film last night and DAMN. Nathan got got, and Amanda rightfully called him out for believing a woman who was clearly manipulating him because he wanted to rescue her.
And the Charlie Kirk moment really crystallized the theme for me: men love Elizabeth Holmes because she is submissive, pretends not to have her own mind, and just spends her time making them feel GOOD for having done nothing. The only time she gets angry in this film is at Amanda Seyfried and immediately says “women shouldn’t do this to other women”. She is an out and out misogynist and the men around her are too.
I saw it this weekend and just assumed Amanda needed the paycheck.
seriously?
Did you see the movie? Because there is a large part of it is about how you DO NOT get paid for a documentary.
The thing about Amanda Seyfried’s role in the film is that I think it’s layers of acting: Amanda Seyfried plays Amanda Seyfried the character who plays Elizabeth Holmes. I’m not sure you ever really get to see Amanda as herself, just like Nathan is also the on-camera version of himself.
I hope this comes out on streaming soon. I really want to see it but I also don’t have enough time to spend 3 straight hours in a movie theater.
Amanda Seyfried is such an amazing actress. I hope she gets the nomination and wins. If Anne Hathaway gets to nod for “Odyssey,” that is a big no. She’s a good actress, but not in that.
I also saw “The Testament of Ann Lee” which she starred in last year and she should have gotten a Best Actress nod, plus the movie a Best Picture. It was really that good — def. worth a watch.
I always get the feeling with Amanda that she doesn’t play the game as other actresses do and she gets penalized for it.
I just saw this movie last night and it is incredible. And Seyfried in particular is wonderful. I hope it sweeps.
Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature as a singer-songwriter. If he can have that, then Seyfried should get an Oscar for her role in the doc. Or better yet, just give her the Nobel Peace Prize so trump will feel humiliated (not possible) being beaten by a young woman in a category he never deserved. I’d vote for him for Worst President Ever, though. And most historians would vote with me.