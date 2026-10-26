“Kim Kardashian wore vintage YSL to the Rome Film Festival” links

Kim Kardashian wore vintage YSL at the Rome Film Festival. Did you know that she’s being styled full-time by Law Roach now? [RCFA]
Gayle King only sleeps four to five hours a night. [Just Jared]
Michael B. Jordan in his full Tubbs drag on the set of Miami Vice 85. [Socialite Life]
But is Wicker any good? [LaineyGossip]
Priyanka Chopra praised her 4-year-old daughter’s style. [Reality Tea]
Clayface is a modest hit and #1 at the box office. [Pajiba]
Kate Berlant & Gabby Windey’s new pod. [OMG Blog]
The Airplane cast recreated an iconic scene. [Seriously OMG]
Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt got married. [THR]
Blue Ivy Carter performed with her dad. [Hollywood Life]
The UK government told people to stockpile food. [Buzzfeed]
People who brag about how little sleep they get a night are weird.
I get little sleep. But it’s not a choice. It’s bc I’ve got the perimenopausal wake-ups at 3am. I want more sleep!!!
It sounds like Gayle’s struggling with only getting 4 to 5 hours but I have encountered people who seem to think it is something to brag about. I understand that people don’t all require the same amount of sleep but, when perimenopause was kicking my butt, I couldn’t get more than 4 hours/night and it was awful! 20 hours in a row is too many hours to be awake and aware in the current dumpster fire that is today’s world.
Law Roach must still be styling her. He really knows how to pare back the overdone, always too much ridiculous extravagances (whatever they may be) by women like Kim and Bezo’s wife (sorry, I forgot her name, Lauren?) That’s why they’ve both been doing better on the red carpet. While they and all their advisors scream, “More, more! the genius Law Roach says, “Less, much less!” And he is always right.
Genius?
I don’t think she looks good here at all.
She’s certainly looked a lot worse, but until he can persuade her not to squeeze herself into these too-small dresses and maybe also get her to realise she’s not 6 feet tall and actually dress for her proportions, she’s still going to be just a bit tacky.
I was thinking the same thing. What iconic dress has she ruined now because it wasn’t actually made for her body.
I’m sorry but Kim is cheap-ifying this YSL dress. It was designed for less curvy women – and there’s a lot to say about how high fashion should be for all women not just those who are a size 0, but that’s another debate. I actually think she could look great in a YSL black tailored trouser suit, but this is not an outfit that works well for her.
Kim is hardly the poster child for body positivity, but it ain’t her curves that cheapify high fashion.
So … the UK is recommending that everyday people (who now can barely afford to buy their every day food) are being urged to stockpile? Won’t this cause inflation? Etc.
There must be some other way to combat Russia’s little mischiefs and serious threats
RE Kim and this dress. It was a real miss from Law Roach. It doesn’t suit her at all..
The stock piling suggestions feel a little Y2K false alarm-y.
The government has been suggesting this since the start of Trump-Iran-Israel war and super El Niño. It’s d/t high costs of everything including basics that any human needs to survive e.g. food, clean water, adequate housing.
So if the bet that El Niño means a warmer Europe and UK, that might help to offset high fuel costs. However, due to poor crop yields this year from drought, flooding, and high costs of inputs and distributions of goods, the government has been sending out warnings to those who can save, to save. For those who lives paycheck to paycheck, you are so F**k.
That’s what this is all about. The government wants to say, look we told you. Now can it step in to help the poor? Nope. But yes, of course the government and its ministers are always ready with UK security agencies and global news media, to step in to play the violin for the poor, please pity me and like me BRF.
Yeah, I’m not sure about this look. I feel like on Kim it’s all too same same. Like her vibe, the sexiness, the pattern. Fashion is fun when there’s an unexpected element. Zendaya makes nearly anything look high fashion but I think Kim needs a bit more thought. Her body proportions are so extreme that it can overwhelm the clothes.
Kim Kardashian is doing for this dress what Lauren Sanchez Bezos does for hers. I don’t care for either woman so anything they wear tends to hit me all wrong.
Three words: Desperate and Attention-seeking. She almost never looks sophisticated and almost always looks tacky and try-hard!
“Gayle King only sleeps four to five hours a night”
It shows.
Not in her appearance, but in her mental acuity and judgement.
I used to be a big Gayle fan. Back when the White House wasn’t contaminated, I watched CBS Mornings. But then I stopped watching the morning shows because I couldn’t deal with the horror at 7:30 AM. And then she went on that dumb space flight. And Tony D took the nightly job and we all know about Charlie Rose. The only one I am not actively irritated by now is Norah O’Donnell. Oh and Nate Burleson seems fine.
I listen to a podcast where the hosts always call her ‘Astronaut Gayle King’. Perfect.
I agree that the dress doesn’t suit her figure, so Law must have lost that battle with her. He can only do so much without her consent. If it were me, I’d leave every decision to Law Roach, but then I’m not Kim Kardashian.
Lots of people work anti-social hours. What’s stopping her going to bed when she gets back after the show?
Oh dear. that poor overstuffed dress.
Anyone notice Kim K’s ethnicity has shifted again?
Eowyn, please elaborate.
The exaggerated hourglass shape isn’t a good fit for someone Kim’s height. Accentuating her figure doesn’t work to her advantage. If Law Roach wants to show how great a stylist he is, he probably should explain that to Kim. Whenever she wears an extremely form fitting dress she looks ridiculous. I think she would look better in something like a tea length A-line in a flowing fabric that accentuates her waist and not her large bottom area. If she wants to wear more form fitting items, then their should be some diagonal draping to keep her from looking like a stuffed sausage.
Siri, I agree, but will Kim? Law can’t force her not to wear something unflattering if she insists on it. I assume he is making a mint styling her and I do think she’s looking much better in general.
I’d kill to know the tea on how Law feels about styling these plastic dolls. Like, obviously it’s for the money. It’s always for the money, but he must know you can’t do anything truly interesting for women who think the height of fashion is bodycon. Even in this case, you have to wonder…it’s the type of slightly trashy look that’s very Kim K, but it’s a size too small. Was that his recommendation? Or did she insist lol?
Veronica S., I have no doubt Kim insisted on doing what she has always done– squeezing herself into outfits that are too small. It’s her signature look and I’m sure she made that clear to Law Roach. So he did what he could. It’s always a collaboration between a stylist and a client. Of course, Zendaya is wise enough to allow Law to do his thing while making her look amazing. They have both benefited from their collaboration. Again, in working with Kim and Lauren, it is not his job to force them out of their comfort zones. He can coax, but not command. And I do believe both women look better for it. It’s a compromise that all can live with, for now.