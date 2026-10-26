“Kim Kardashian wore vintage YSL to the Rome Film Festival” links

Kim Kardashian wore vintage YSL at the Rome Film Festival. Did you know that she’s being styled full-time by Law Roach now? [RCFA]

Gayle King only sleeps four to five hours a night. [Just Jared]

Michael B. Jordan in his full Tubbs drag on the set of Miami Vice 85. [Socialite Life]

But is Wicker any good? [LaineyGossip]

Priyanka Chopra praised her 4-year-old daughter’s style. [Reality Tea]

Clayface is a modest hit and #1 at the box office. [Pajiba]

Kate Berlant & Gabby Windey’s new pod. [OMG Blog]

The Airplane cast recreated an iconic scene. [Seriously OMG]

Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt got married. [THR]

Blue Ivy Carter performed with her dad. [Hollywood Life]

The UK government told people to stockpile food. [Buzzfeed]