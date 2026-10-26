Josh Brolin has been sober 12 years and goes to a meeting every day on Zoom



Josh Brolin is promoting his film Whalefall that no one saw, where he plays the father to a guy stuck in a whale. Brolin’s character appears in the imagination of the trapped young man, new “it” actor Austin Abrams (he’s coming for Timothee Chalamet’s crown). I’ve seen it described as “men would rather get eaten by a whale than go to therapy,” and that sounds about right. I’ll fast forward through it when it’s on streaming.

Brolin has a new interview in The Telegraph with a journalist he knows well, Richard Grant (not the actor). Grant blows smoke about how incredible Brolin is, and he makes a decent case for that. Brolin is clearly a talented storyteller, and his childhood sounds outrageous, if not somewhat fabricated. He grew up in Montecito with his dad James Brolin, his mom, James’s first wife, Jane Cameron Agee, and his younger brother, Jess. Jane had a sort of ragtag wildlife refuge with wolves, coyotes, horses and even mountain lions. Josh and Jess had to care for the animals and were often in danger. Josh told a story about Jess needing 60 stitches after being attacked by a wolf. I guess all of this is known about Josh, but it was news to me, as was the detail that he goes to a meeting every day. I’ve heard that he’s sober, which is cool. I appreciate when actors about open about that. Here’s more:

On his childhood

“Me and my brother, as little kids, were always ready to run for our lives from whatever predator might come after us. My brother was six when one of the wolves attacked him. He got 60 stitches in his leg. Dad got his gun, and Mom said: ‘I’ll kill you if you shoot the wolf.’ He knew she meant it. I’ve got a photograph of me in a crib with a juvenile mountain lion. How’s that for irresponsible parenting?..” “I am my mother’s son,” he says. “That’s where I get my alcoholism and my instinct to go towards danger. But it’s nurture too. She wanted me to be a hard-drinking, fighting cowboy type because that’s what she admired.” He’ll never forget the smile she gave him when she visited him in the juvenile detention centre, the first time he was locked up. “It was a proud smile, like I had done good and won her respect. Even as a kid, I knew how f—ed up that was. But I was trapped in that persona of what she wanted me to be for a long, long time.” On his sobriety

“Twelve years, and I do a meeting every morning at 6am on Zoom. Drinking got boring in the end. I woke up on the sidewalk outside my house, yet again, and it felt like a fork in the road. Which way was I going to go for the rest of my life? I love being sober. I’m having way more fun now than I ever did drinking, and I never end up in jail, which is a real bonus.”

[From The Telegraph via People]

In 2011 it was reported that Josh’s brother Jess was unhoused. I can’t verify whether that’s true at this point. Josh and Jess’s mom died in over 30 years ago in a car accident. Their childhood sounds traumatic to say the least.

Josh has been married to his former assistant, 39-year-old Kathryn Boyd, for ten years and they have two daughters together, Westlyn, 8, and Chapel, 6. He also has son Trevor, 38, and daughter Eden, 31, from his first marriage. I admire the fact that he still goes to meetings daily and that he’s open about that. Things could have gone so much worse for him if he continued drinking. I’ve been sober ten years and I think about that occasionally when things are tough. At least I’m sober.