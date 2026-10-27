Kay: What did the Windsors know about Thomas Markle & when did they know it?

When the story broke about Thomas Markle last Thursday, I took a moment to prepare myself for palace insiders to go way overboard as they tried and failed to throw the Duchess of Sussex under the bus. But something odd happened in the immediate wake of the Thomas Markle news – the palace insiders had very little to say. Perhaps there’s enough self-awareness in royal circles to know that if they tried attacking Meghan for her father’s crimes, everyone would rightfully point out their hypocrisy in how they’ve dealt with child predators in and around the royal family. There’s another terrible wrinkle for the royals, because the Met Police had possession of a credible letter accusing Thomas Markle of serious crimes, and it’s very likely that royals and courtiers were aware of those accusations in 2018/19, either through the letter or through their own dealings with Thomas. All of which to say, the Mail’s Richard Kay had a very nervous piece sourced straight from King Charles and Prince William’s camps, all about the Thomas Markle situation and the larger reconciliation issues with the Sussexes. Some highlights:
The Palace “raced to find a coherent position” on the Markle situation: There has, understandably, been a surge of public sympathy for the King’s daughter-in-law, who has disclosed that she finally broke off all contact with her father a year ago after reportedly telling him that she was aware of allegations he had abused young girls…But for the monarchy this newfound goodwill represents both a danger and an opportunity.
The Sussexes are still the main show: Ever since their return to Britain in August, public interest in Prince Harry and Meghan has remained high, despite them making only a handful of public appearances. It is their mere presence on UK soil that is intriguing. Why did they come back? How long will they stay? Will they be reconciled with William and Kate? The questions are as endless as they are fascinating. And the few quasi-royal engagements they have carried out have proved emphatically how much they can distract attention from the activities of the working Windsors. In many ways it has meant that the Royal Family, whether they like it or not, are being judged by the activities of the two former working royals.
Why can’t the Windsors figure out the Sussex riddle? So how then should the King and the rest of the family react to what is, after all, a clearly troubling but deeply personal issue? If the public’s perception of Meghan has shifted then, many will argue, why can’t the royals’ attitude change, too? One reason, of course, relates to the issue of trust. From the Oprah Winfrey interview and the wildly over-hyped Netflix docuseries to Harry’s tawdry memoir, Spare, the couple have demonstrated scant regard for family ties and royal obligations. Scores were settled, vitriol dished out and grievances aired on an unprecedented scale.
Can Prince Harry & Meghan keep a secret? After speaking to friends of the Royal Family this weekend, one argument I heard over and over again went like this: if family members reach out to the couple, will it remain confidential or will it – like Meghan’s extraordinary revelation that she had been shown a letter containing claims about her father’s alleged offending by Scotland Yard in 2019 – become public knowledge? On the other hand, the friends continued, if the royals do nothing at all, will that become a source of resentment and eventual public complaint? The cold Windsors’ failure to communicate with Meghan at a time of such deep personal anxiety could be weaponised by being leaked through Harry and Meghan’s favourite channels.
How King Charles feels: As a grandfather and a Christian, Charles, I am sure, will offer compassion and support to Meghan. Remember how, as Prince of Wales, he walked her up the aisle on her wedding day when her father pulled out of the ceremony, citing ill health. Knowing what we do now, perhaps Mr Markle’s absence from his daughter’s side at Windsor that day can be seen in a different light. Harry is not thought to have seen his father since his return. A meeting now looks much more likely.
How William feels: For Prince William, however, the stakes are higher. He, more than anyone, has little reason to offer a consoling hand…There’s no doubt that Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK has had a greater impact on William than anyone else in the Royal Family. During the ten weeks or so that his brother has been back in the UK, it has cast an, at times, uneasy spotlight on the Prince of Wales and how he engages with people.
William’s Graham Norton appearance: Some figures close to the royals have openly wondered if William’s decision to appear on Graham Norton’s prime-time chat show on Friday night was somehow related to the fact his brother is now back in Britain. Although he came across well, and his appearance was judged a great success by Press and public alike, it is also tempting to wonder if he would have considered opening up on Norton’s sofa had it not been for Harry’s enduring obsession with unburdening himself to the cameras. Was William, in short, upping his game because of his brother’s presence?
William never forgets!! Some in William’s circle insist that nothing has changed. As disturbing as the claims swirling around Thomas Markle are, they do not turn the clock back. ‘The Prince of Wales remains deeply hurt by the betrayal of him and Catherine in the book,’ says one.
What did the royals know about Thomas Markle? There are, however, many questions left still unanswered about this wretched affair. In her first intervention last week, Meghan said she had been shown the letter about her father’s alleged sex abuse of children – which was yesterday claimed to have been written by Markle’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, who died in 2024 – by royal protection officers. At the time in 2019, the Sussexes’ police bodyguards were part of the team that also protected Charles – then Prince of Wales – and Camilla, as well as William and Harry. It would not be unusual for other members of the squad to have knowledge of such a letter and, if so, might it also have been passed to Charles?
[From The Daily Mail]
Oof, speaking of crass, I’m not sure it’s good for the Windsors’ image to become newly conciliatory with the Sussexes after Meghan’s father got outed as a PDFile. It looks crazy-opportunistic, like Meghan is getting sympathy for the first time in the British press and the Windsor vampires want to ride her coattails. Kay buried the lede, as he usually does – the real concern going forward is “what did the Windsors know and when did they know it.” Because it seems odd that the Met Police would share Roslyn Loveless’s letter with Meghan alone. I also remember the many references to Thomas Markle and Jason Knauf’s relationship, where Knauf positioned himself as some kind of intermediary for a time, then proceeded to try to ruin Meghan’s case against the Mail after they published her 2018 letter to her father. Anyway… something to keep our eye on. How long can the Windsors act like this Thomas Markle news was a shock to them? And how will they try to bury the answer to that question?
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort and Sophie Countess of Wessex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.,Image: 724203970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
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The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
Always so telling that Willnot and Kannot moan about “betrayal” but never “lies”, tacitly confirming that what Harry wrote in Spare was all the absolute truth. Idiots.
Yes, the issue has always been that he spoke openly about it, not whether any of it happened. They are used to operating with impunity and no one daring to hold them to account.
Also…. Andrew.
Yes. My first and primary thought. Not to mention that Sarah Ferguson was besotted with Jeffrey Epstein, too.
I’m sorry, they’re worried about her ability to keep a secret because 8 years after she received a letter, when a media story broke she confirmed that’s why she ended a relationship? Why is THAT your concern? Also, do these people realize how that sounds given the nature of the allegations? We wonder if she can keep a secret? What exactly do you need her to hide that you would say???
Their craveness never ceases to amaze me, and I mean the BRF and BM. No concern for the potential decades of victims. No concern for Meghan and her feelings. Just, how will this impact us and how we have to interact with them. Just shitty people.
Meghan did not tell her father that he was “guilty” she talked about the allegations. No accusations that he was “guilty.” And Tom Jr. found evidence against his father (no accusations of his waiting too long), and Samantha openly defends her father. This was in the Metro Police hands and I don’t doubt the senior Royals knew all about this. And said nothing. They could have gotten the investigation going if they had so chosen to. imo
It would suggest that Meghan has in fact kept quiet about many things. In this case, due to an investigation. But the fact remains, there’s a lot she knows and has never said.
100%. You know whose first concern is who can keep a secret? Abusers. And in this case, Meghan wasn’t trying to protect an abuser, she was directed to stay silent due to a supposed investigation. As usual, the Windsors always take the wrong lesson. Their selfishness is supreme, at sociopathic levels.
That was my immediate thought as well: if your only example about Meghan’s inability to keep a secret is that she went 8 years without mentioning something publicly – to protect what she understood to be a police investigation that she assumed would bring justice – then you have no argument at all.
And then I realized, well of course they don’t! The media can’t very well point to the fact that she didn’t keep it a secret that Kate lied to the media about Meghan making her cry, when it was Kate who made Meghan cry, all along! Or any of the other “betrayals” (Not lies, a correct distinction as @Alicky points out above!) W&K are still mad about.
Because the media doesn’t want to remind the public of all the terrible things W&K did that M was just supposed to stay silent about.
Not sure if this goes on this post or not, but People is reporting that both the Sun and Telegraph have seen the actual letter. HOW??? Who did they get it from? The Met says it “lost” the letter and apparently “lost” it so well they actually had to ask Meghan for her copy. So, presumably they didn’t give it to the Sun or Telegraph. There is no way, zero, that Meghan would have provided the Sun or Telegraph with her copy of the letter.
SO. I can only conclude that in 2019 the Met provided a physical copy of the letter to someone else who has now passed it on to the papers. Would a courtier or member of the Royal family do that? I’m actually not sure because providing the letter itself supports what Meghan has been saying. So, we have unknown people with unknown motivation who have a copy of this letter available to give it to the British media.
I don’t think the RF is who is feeding the Sun or Telegraph, but with multiple copies existing (again, given that I think there is no way Meghan gave her copy to them), it’s not credible that the Royal family or their staff knew nothing about this.
I think the media knew about the letter in 2018. Remember in December 2018 the Times claimed that Samantha Markle had been placed on a fixated persons list.
https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-half-sister-samantha-fixated-persons-list-report/
And apparently the warning letter which the Met says they received in January 2019 said that Bad Dad & another person were threats to the Sussexes. ITV’s report also discussed individuals mentioned in the letter.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Samantha markle was the other person named in the letter & someone in the police leaked details to the press (remember the shelved Leveson inquiry part 2 was meant to examine the relationship between the press and the police). I doubt that the late Loveless would have known which department to direct her letter to so it could have gone to different departments and received by the department that shared it with the Sussexes in January 2019.
The police ‘misplaced’ the letter aka shredded it and didn’t refer the letter on to relevant authorities and I’m guessing to protect the brf.
Now you would think it would have been helpful for the palace to use these claims (they could have briefed to their press pals about problematic behaviour without having to go into details or risk libel) to shut down Bad dad after he had been calling the BRF a cult etc. so why didn’t they? I think the press & maybe palace was hoping the awful allegations could be used as ammunition against Meghan one day.
It’s all getting murky, isn’t it?
1) I absolutely think the royal family knew about these allegations. No way did someone from the Met just roll up to Nott Cott and say “hey boo, your dad is a problem and we thought you should know. BYE!!!!” the Met likely contacted someone either in BP or CH even before KP – this is a situation where the hierarchy absolutely would have been respected. So my guess is quite a few people in the Firm had seen this letter – Clive Alderton, Edward Young, Jason Knauf, maybe Simon Case – and then of course Charles and William.
2) Do I think the royal family would have passed the letter to the press at this point? Absolutely not because it would remove plausible deniability (you cant deny seeing a letter if you gave it to the press, right?)
3) but then as you said, that raises the question of who DID show the letter to the press. I dont think it was Meghan. Did she send a copy to the Met and they’re showing it? that doesnt make a lot of sense to me.
Do you mean who showed the letter to the press back in 2019? Hmm could they have just told them about the contents of the letter without showing it. But you know it’s hard to imagine that other people in the RF or the men in grey that work for them didn’t also keep a copy of the letter like Meghan did.
1) Completely agree with you. It seems to have dropped out of the reporting, but in earlier reporting there was the use of “household” in terms of the letter being communicated. That means courtiers and weren’t H&M sharing staff/offices with W&K at that point? I may be off on that last bit, but yes, Royal protocol would not allow something like this to just be shared individually with Meghan. In a non-conspiratorial way, I also actually think that is correct. If the police unit dealing with threats to members of the Royal family has information, it should be shared with their staff, including security. It would be totally inappropriate to just tell Meghan privately about a threat to her and her family.
2) Yes, I don’t think this makes sense as the media source. I think the RF knew, but there interest would be in it *not* getting out.
3) My recollection of the reporting is that the Sun actually stated that they had seen the letter while the Met was still “looking for it”. Before Meghan gave them her copy. Timing-wise, I don’t think the Met is the source, at least not for the Sun.
I think the other big question is the Sun and it’s reporting on this. The language used by the Sun very strongly implies that they only recently received a copy of the letter or saw it, like as in the last week or so. I don’t know journalistic ethics, be cool if someone could weigh in here, but I think if they’d always had the letter since 2019, they couldn’t report it the way they did. They’d have needed to say something more like “the Sun has been aware of these allegations since 2019 and can confirm the existence of the letter”. I may be wrong, I’m not a journalist, but I don’t see how they could leave out of their reporting that they’d known for years.
Which again raises this fascinating question- who gave the letter to the Sun and why? A KP or CH staffer who supports Meghan? Who knew about this at the time? Would they have access to the actual physical letter?? That couldn’t be a low level staffer I wouldn’t think. And now someone has given it to the Telegraph! Same person? Now someone from the Met?
Incredibly murky!!
I’m not sure the press would say in their current reporting that they’ve known about the letter for years. I just think back to omid saying that all of Fleet Street knew about Meghan and Charles letter exchange about the royal racist (s) for years but when the torygraph wrote about the letters before Charles coronation they didn’t reveal that.
Same as Valentine low saying on a podcast in 2021 that he knew about Meghan’s mental health HR conversation years before Oprah. I don’t think he ever referred to his prior knowledge in his reporting before or after. Caroline Graham blatantly read Meghan’s 2025 letter because of course she did- she was specifically there to get any contact from Meghan the mail could exploit. And her article last year refers to Meghan not being conciliatory etc. but even now she claims she didn’t read it “out of respect” for Meghan. These aren’t ethical journalists
I’m with @ABritGuest: the media didn’t just see the letter recently. The Sun and Telegraph and perhaps other outlets received it around the time Meghan did.
But decided not to share it then, either because:
1) The BRF told them not to (Bad Dad wouldn’t get the same protection the RF gets, but surely the public would put together that if Bad Dad was investigated and justice brought for his victims, why not Andrew as well?)
OR
2) The media decided they could use it as leverage over Bad Dad and trot him out periodically to all the shows, get damaging quotes from him, etc.
(Or both, most likely).
Nobody in the BM is seeing it for the first time now.
The actual handwritten letter from Roslyn Loveless (or a photocopy of it) was shown on the British ITV News last night. It was 5 or 6 pages long but you could not see what had been written of course, nor the date on which said letter had been written. I wondered how they had got hold of it. I do know that their senior news anchor, Tom Bradby, is sympathetic to the Sussexes. I’m not offering this up as an explanation of why ITV is in possession of the letter though. The Sun newspaper was the first to report its existence and they claimed they had seen the actual letter.
How are they still upset about Spare? It’s been almost four years.
And love the digs at William’s talk show appearance. My algorithm has been pushing those clips for some reason. He’s so “how are you fellow kids” it’s cringe.
That family holds grudges for decades. There’s still pissed off at Edward for marrying Wallis. They all hated him for decades and they’ll hate Harry and Meghan until they die, at which point they will throw a drunken fiesta that will rival the drunken fiesta that America will have if a certain person dies.
Jason would have gleefully spilled this to Willy, probably before Meghan/Harry were even aware of the letter. KP gleefully cooperated with a pdfile through the rota to smear Meghan when kp knew TM was a danger to the Sussex children/children everywhere while suppressing any investigation into his predatory behavior or sharing information with law enforcement in other countries. Lort. The left behinds are truly evil and have access to top secret information at the highest levels of government. Truly horrifying. They covered for Andrew while he committed treason to participate in s#x crimes. They protected TM from being investigated for s#x crimes so they could trot him out periodically to smear Meghan. The Windsors have no morals, common sense, decency and have no function in a functioning society. Abolish the monarchy.
@Tn democrat. My mind went directly to Jason Knauf as well. Knauff was behind the preposterous “bullying” charges against Meghan Sussex and also insisted on giving “evidence” against her in the Daily Fail lawsuit she won. It seems likely that he (and thus Billy the Basher and Kkkate) received a copy of the letter from Rosalyn Loveless and used it to coerce even more evil statements from the alleged p*do Thomas Markle. I can’t find it at the moment but didn’t alleged p*edo Thomas Markle say something to the Australian press about Knauff “owning him” or the like?
“‘if family members reach out to the couple, will it remain confidential or will it – like Meghan’s extraordinary revelation that she had been shown a letter containing claims about her father’s alleged offending by Scotland Yard in 2019 – become public knowledge?”
Meghan can do nothing right by these people.
Some accuse her of “covering up” by not speaking out before the story broke out in the press and at the same time, she is condemned for clarifying that she had been told and asked not to speak about it.
Damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.
It’s such a weird interpretation. She kept the secret for 8 years and would have continued keeping it secret, if not for the revelations by Tom, Jr.
And she wasn’t keeping it a secret to protect a sex abuser, like members of the BRF continue to keep secrets to protect their own flesh and magic-royal-blood sex abusers.
She kept it secret because she understood that to be protecting an investigation that would bring justice for the victims as best, at least prevention from BadDad committing more crimes at least.
(Not her fault it turned out the least the police would do is absolutely nothing, thus allowing him to continue harming children for 8 more years)
We know the media helped fund Thomas Markle’s lifestyle but maybe (probably) the Firm did as well. Falling straight into the trap they tried to set for Meghan and Harry.
THIS. In their desperate attempts to portray Meghan as a terrible person, they “sided” with Thomas and propped him up as a victim, as a poor dad who was shunned by his social climbing daughter. They picked the wrong side, and will now conveniently forget/cover up how they aided Thomas in the campaign against Meghan.
I think they’ll take crass and opportunistic (which let’s be honest they are) over admitting prior knowledge. It’s the least bad option.
My read on this is that the royals stayed silent hoping that it would just be a big mess for Meghan and Meghan alone. They expected that all of the attention would be focused on tearing apart Meghan – was she keeping the allegations a secret, what did she know? Remember, the corroborating letter was “misplaced” so it might have been Meghan’s word alone that she was warned but told to say nothing. I believe that’s how the royals thought this would play out ( maybe even dared to hope that the media frenzy would force M to leave salty isle for good?).
What they obviously didn’t count on was Meghan immediately making a statement that was clear, coherent and put the Met on notice with details, forcing them to admit that they had mishandled evidence and apparently failed to do anything to investigate and prevent serious crimes against children. It brought up the whole Jason Knauf/Daily Mail situation again and forces the royal family on defence and again, reminds people that the royals support a predator of their very own, Andrew. It’s an epic backfire.
While I hate that she has to experience this, I love that they are constantly outmanoeuvred by her.
Someday the royals will learn that Meghan always keeps receipts, but that day is not today!
Truly though, I think it’s worth reflecting on how this story could have spiraled if she had stayed silent or if the Met hadn’t (eventually) been forced into corroborating. It would have been Meghan’s word alone against the entire British media, royalist, and law enforcement apparatus, and that is a scary thought indeed.
Bingo. They thought this would bury her. But it ended up doing the opposite and the questions have now turned on both them and the Met. It’s highly unlikely that the Met wouldn’t have informed all of them of the situation bc it affected everyone’s security really.
@ Jay I know The Fail was desperate to get Meghan’s Summary Judgement in her favour overturned by appealing that decision and getting Jason Knauf to “volunteer” evidence on their behalf but I always thought they were running a grave risk if it had been over turned and actually gone to trial.
Jason would have been cross examined in any court case and had to explain why he’d retained confidential work documents and was able to break NDA? Prince William later presented him with some sort of loyalty award, didn’t he, indicating he was well pleased with his minion.
T Markle is so cowardly he’d have never flown to London to give evidence but if he did, he’d have been an absolute loose cannon of a witness and cross examination would have seen him blaming Jason Knauf for everything!
Absolutely it would have been a disaster for Knauf to testify in court, not only because he maliciously and crudely tried to use cut and paste Meghan’s words out of context, but he would have to explain how exactly he’s even allowed to testify given the palace NDA.
But, KP has never been great at strategizing long term. I think they jumped at an opportunity to hurt Meghan and assumed (with breathtaking arrogance) that they would just get their way. Who would dare question the word of the palace? Plus, it would be doing a solid for their allies in the DM, give them lots of content that would be bad for Meghan. Win-win! They probably never considered that it wouldn’t immediately go their way. The courts are but the servants of the monarch, right?
I’m reminded of my favourite quote from All the President’s Men:
“The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand. “
Spare is not Tawdry book. The Keens playing that they were ‘victims’ shows that they feel they are above taking blame for what they did. Harry had a right to set the record straight as did Meghan. The keens self righteous hypocrisy is overlooked by the Sussex critics.
Racism is tawdry, and the Windsors are racist. It’s for them to sit with, not for the Sussexes for stating it.
Tessa, totally agree on all counts. I just wish Harry would publish the next 400 pages.
RF and The Firm had a duty of care towards Meghan and Harry when they were “working royals” which , understatement of the decade, they choose NOT to exercise,
Harry remain’s the King’s son and Meghan is his daughter in law and their two children are his youngest grandchildren. Meg and Harry must be very upset about the widespread press coverage of these allegations and trying to shield their children as much as possible.
Is Harry’s dad, Meg’s FIL and grandfather to two young children going to show them any compassion, understanding and practical show of support? Or is this man and head of the CE going to continue to remain aloof washing his hands off them and not doing anything to help or show that he cares?
My small local church were very upset by T Markle allegations and want King Charles to step up and provide active care and support for them.
Never forget for one moment that when Charles was criticized for pulling the Sussex’s security in Canada, he was quoted as saying that no one would care if anything happened to Harry. The Queen obviously did NOT feel that way. She made sure that they were provided security when she invited the for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
What is Kay trying to do – is he actually trying to justify that the Windsors cannot trust Meghan because of her recent public statement revealing she received a warning letter in 2019 about her father?!? And this specific concern about her making a statement may have leaked from the royals or their sources? To me, that could only mean one thing – they have a great consciousness of guilt and need to know first that Meghan will always cover up for the Windsors above all else, even if she’s destroyed in the process, which is utter bullsh*t. Meghan didn’t marry Harry to destroy the royals – they are doing this to themselves.
Yes, he is. And they can’t trust her in their minds. But not to keep innocuous things like George has a girlfriend quiet, but that they are saying bigoted things or admitting to criminal acts. That is the real worry for them. That she has no reason, no cultural socialization, and no familial loyalty to prevent her from speaking out about their abhorrent and maybe criminal behavior.
These are the people who tried to make it a thing that she supposedly spoke up when Harry’s friends were being homophobic and racist, as if she was the problem. I know I don’t worry about my family members recounting conversations with me, because I’m not saying things that I should be ashamed of. And I’m definitely not implicating myself in any criminal or morally repugnant behavior. That this is and has always been their biggest worry tells you everything.
🎯 100%! 👏🏼
It’s appalling that Richard is using her confirmation of the letter to imply she was indiscreet. The depths he will sink to. And Prince Harry’s book about his own life was “tawdry,” but not the 476th book written by outsiders speculating and lying about his life? These people are rotten to the core.
Also tiresome and boring. I’m hoping all their maneuvers end the monarchy soon.
All Meghan has done was confirmed that she received the letter. She has yet to say who else was aware of its contents, from Jason to the queen to Kate to Charles and William. But I’m guessing she knows. And maybe even has receipts of who knew. I’d suggest they don’t mess with her.
I hope, since we know they can’t do the right thing, that this gets them the press and judgement they deserve.
Meghan kept this secret for SEVEN years. Not because — like the Windors do with Andrew — she was minimizing the alleged crimes of her father. But because the police asked her to keep it quiet.
If she had not disclosed the letter, would the Met even be investigating itself now for its failure to act on the letter’s contents??
The Windsors are the worst. And the rota is always talking about Kate delivering master classes. Well, Meghan showed the Windsors here precisely how to emphatically decry child sexual abuse. They should take notes.
And why does the Met get to investigate itself? They must be accountable to someone besides themselves.
Yeah that part has me scratching my head.
Assuming this is a rhetorical question, Brassy Rebel and Jais, because police agencies on both sides of the ocean do this. And yes, it’s ridiculous.
Finally some real questions are being asked. Because they are already housing and paying protection for one pdfile, so it should be of no surprise that they knew everything about Thomas Markle. Why is no one asking them to do anything. They have the diplomatic power to ask US authorities to look into this as a matter of protection towards king’s grandchildren.
It’s important to remember Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have spoken out about the Royal Family if they hadn’t launched a smear campaign against them. Harry and Meghan had a right to speak about the Royal Family’s neglect and il-treatment. As for the rest I have no doubt that the Royal Family knew about the letter and told the police to rid of it not to protect Meghan but to protect Andrew.
Honestly I was not expecting Kay urging Chuck to show compassion to Meghan and use it towards their so called reconciliation. I was really expecting him to use TM as a way to equate the Sussexes with Andrew’s evil actions. I was expecting the palace using this unfortunate event to be used as an excuse to distance Chuck from them for good and freeze the reconciliation efforts. Interesting.
Scooter claiming he has nothing to do with this “personal drama” without even acknowledging the victims says a lot about who he is. He is in denial mode. It all goes back to Knauf. The Sun’s involvement in this makes me wonder if he is still involved in this whole thing to be executed at this time.
Claiming that Meghan cannot be trusted because she talked about the letter is giving the game away. The Institution knew about the letter and the allegations and decided to keep it under wraps like they always do. This is what royalling means to them and Kay is saying Meghan broke the code of silence.
I think Kay is aware that the RF all knew about the letter and meghan has evidence of that. What the RF now wants is that she keeps that a secret, that everyone in the RK knew back in 2019 about this letter, not just randomly her. Despite the fact that they are all currently denying that fact. It’s a warning for her not to reveal that fact. Trying to make her seem untrustworthy for spilling secrets is part of that.
Agreed @Jais, 100%. This was a plan cooked back in 2019. Keep the allegations a secret, use them as blackmail to TM, use TM to inflict hurt, pain and public bashing on Meghan.
I agree. William and Harry’s offices had not split in January 2019. The letter would have been delivered first to Jason. I believe their offices did not split until March or later.
I’m starting to think that they knew all along but they didn’t want Meghan to get the sympathy that this revelation would have brought on and they didn’t want to lose the opportunity to accuse her of neglect toward her father either. And there must have been a little bit of annoyance because they would no longer be able to compare the Sussexes with Andrew who is also a pedocriminal.