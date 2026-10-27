Kay: What did the Windsors know about Thomas Markle & when did they know it?

When the story broke about Thomas Markle last Thursday, I took a moment to prepare myself for palace insiders to go way overboard as they tried and failed to throw the Duchess of Sussex under the bus. But something odd happened in the immediate wake of the Thomas Markle news – the palace insiders had very little to say. Perhaps there’s enough self-awareness in royal circles to know that if they tried attacking Meghan for her father’s crimes, everyone would rightfully point out their hypocrisy in how they’ve dealt with child predators in and around the royal family. There’s another terrible wrinkle for the royals, because the Met Police had possession of a credible letter accusing Thomas Markle of serious crimes, and it’s very likely that royals and courtiers were aware of those accusations in 2018/19, either through the letter or through their own dealings with Thomas. All of which to say, the Mail’s Richard Kay had a very nervous piece sourced straight from King Charles and Prince William’s camps, all about the Thomas Markle situation and the larger reconciliation issues with the Sussexes. Some highlights:

The Palace “raced to find a coherent position” on the Markle situation: There has, understandably, been a surge of public sympathy for the King’s daughter-in-law, who has disclosed that she finally broke off all contact with her father a year ago after reportedly telling him that she was aware of allegations he had abused young girls…But for the monarchy this newfound goodwill represents both a danger and an opportunity.

The Sussexes are still the main show: Ever since their return to Britain in August, public interest in Prince Harry and Meghan has remained high, despite them making only a handful of public appearances. It is their mere presence on UK soil that is intriguing. Why did they come back? How long will they stay? Will they be reconciled with William and Kate? The questions are as endless as they are fascinating. And the few quasi-royal engagements they have carried out have proved emphatically how much they can distract attention from the activities of the working Windsors. In many ways it has meant that the Royal Family, whether they like it or not, are being judged by the activities of the two former working royals.

Why can’t the Windsors figure out the Sussex riddle? So how then should the King and the rest of the family react to what is, after all, a clearly troubling but deeply personal issue? If the public’s perception of Meghan has shifted then, many will argue, why can’t the royals’ attitude change, too? One reason, of course, relates to the issue of trust. From the Oprah Winfrey interview and the wildly over-hyped Netflix docuseries to Harry’s tawdry memoir, Spare, the couple have demonstrated scant regard for family ties and royal obligations. Scores were settled, vitriol dished out and grievances aired on an unprecedented scale.

Can Prince Harry & Meghan keep a secret? After speaking to friends of the Royal Family this weekend, one argument I heard over and over again went like this: if family members reach out to the couple, will it remain confidential or will it – like Meghan’s extraordinary revelation that she had been shown a letter containing claims about her father’s alleged offending by Scotland Yard in 2019 – become public knowledge? On the other hand, the friends continued, if the royals do nothing at all, will that become a source of resentment and eventual public complaint? The cold Windsors’ failure to communicate with Meghan at a time of such deep personal anxiety could be weaponised by being leaked through Harry and Meghan’s favourite channels.

How King Charles feels: As a grandfather and a Christian, Charles, I am sure, will offer compassion and support to Meghan. Remember how, as Prince of Wales, he walked her up the aisle on her wedding day when her father pulled out of the ceremony, citing ill health. Knowing what we do now, perhaps Mr Markle’s absence from his daughter’s side at Windsor that day can be seen in a different light. Harry is not thought to have seen his father since his return. A meeting now looks much more likely.

How William feels: For Prince William, however, the stakes are higher. He, more than anyone, has little reason to offer a consoling hand…There’s no doubt that Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK has had a greater impact on William than anyone else in the Royal Family. During the ten weeks or so that his brother has been back in the UK, it has cast an, at times, uneasy spotlight on the Prince of Wales and how he engages with people.

William’s Graham Norton appearance: Some figures close to the royals have openly wondered if William’s decision to appear on Graham Norton’s prime-time chat show on Friday night was somehow related to the fact his brother is now back in Britain. Although he came across well, and his appearance was judged a great success by Press and public alike, it is also tempting to wonder if he would have considered opening up on Norton’s sofa had it not been for Harry’s enduring obsession with unburdening himself to the cameras. Was William, in short, upping his game because of his brother’s presence?

William never forgets!! Some in William’s circle insist that nothing has changed. As disturbing as the claims swirling around Thomas Markle are, they do not turn the clock back. ‘The Prince of Wales remains deeply hurt by the betrayal of him and Catherine in the book,’ says one.

What did the royals know about Thomas Markle? There are, however, many questions left still unanswered about this wretched affair. In her first intervention last week, Meghan said she had been shown the letter about her father’s alleged sex abuse of children – which was yesterday claimed to have been written by Markle’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, who died in 2024 – by royal protection officers. At the time in 2019, the Sussexes’ police bodyguards were part of the team that also protected Charles – then Prince of Wales – and Camilla, as well as William and Harry. It would not be unusual for other members of the squad to have knowledge of such a letter and, if so, might it also have been passed to Charles?