Pippa Middleton is reportedly a stingy tipper & acts ‘more royal than the royals’

Last month, Pippa Middleton won the battle but not the war. Truly, a pyrrhic victory for the Wisteria Sister! Pippa and her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, won the right to block pedestrians and ramblers from the entirety of their Kintbury estate, even the parts of the estate which were previously believed to be “common use.” Pippa and TMW James spent several years on this battle and they won. But they lost the larger war, because their neighbors despise them and those neighbors openly bad-mouth them to the media. Not to mention, Pippa still has to dig up her tacky parking lot, so there! Anyway, the gossip around Pippa has never been worse. Around her September birthday, the Daily Mail did a huge piece about how she’s a flop who will never escape her sister’s shadow. Now the Times of London is sharpening their knife. Times columnist Max Hastings (via The Royalist) had some fun gossip about Pippa’s reputation around Kintbury.
[Max Hastings’] notebook column in The Times is a case in point. Tucked into a reflection on posh country life (the gist being that it is prudent to rub along reasonably peaceably with one’s neighbors) is a thoroughly delicious morsel about Pippa Middleton and her husband, the hedge fund manager James Matthews, whom Max describes as the “newish squire and squiress of Kintbury” in his corner of West Berkshire.
Much local gossip, Max reports, focuses on the couple, who recently won a long-running battle against local objectors to close a footpath across their estate, on the grounds that it infringed their privacy. One neighbor who has walked that way for years, he writes, has found the gate codes changed.
Then comes the line that caught my eye. Other snippets “rattling” around the area, Max alleges, include “stingy tipping, more-royal-than-the-royals behaviour.” None of it, he concludes, makes the family entirely beloved locally, though he is careful to add that her sister, the Princess of Wales, offers “a daily masterclass in how to do the princess bit” right.
[From The Royalist Substack]
The “more royal than the royals” knock is one we’ve heard before. If I’m not mistaken, the infamous 2020 Tatler cover story on Kate included some juicy gossip about how Kate, Pippa and Carole act very grand and like they can’t believe they pulled off one of the biggest scams in history. That 2020 piece was published three years before Party Pieces went bankrupt, leaving millions in debt to a lot of creditors. My point? The Middletons are the biggest grifters out there and it’s not a surprise that their neighbors easily see through their grift. Carole’s neighbors hate her too – when Party Pieces collapsed, someone in Bucklebury kept papering the town with posters about Carole’s debts. Pippa’s neighbors have been openly bitching about her for years. Kate stole hundreds of acres of public parkland so she wouldn’t have to deal with the peasantry. Let’s not pretend that these women are salt-of-the-earth. Oh, and Pippa being a bad tipper… yep. I bet they all treat service workers like sh-t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews und Princess Charlotte in der Royal Box, *** Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box, Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx,Image: 890062367, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Juergen Hasenkopf / Avalon
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Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774203418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews und Princess Charlotte in der Royal Box,. *** Wimbledon Feature, Pippa Matthews and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box, Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx,Image: 890074821, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Juergen Hasenkopf / Avalon
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James Middleton walks with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, followed by his sister Pippa and mother Carole, as they arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.,Image: 943741915, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend The Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK.
Pictured: Pippa Middelton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Guests arrive for the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service At Westminster Abbey
Pictured: Pippa Middleton
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Carole Middleton and Pippa Matthews (Philippa Middleton) in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Carole Middleton, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -5/20/17-The Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church
-PICTURED: James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
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Featuring: James Matthews and Pippa Middleton
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 May 2017
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Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
This. And her sister’s “masterclass” is in nothing but sheer laziness.
Perhaps Kate’s “masterclass” was focused on how to do a landgrab.
I’m sure it’s all true. However I hate that they use Pippa to negatively compare to Kate. Why is Kate such a “masterclass” (LOL, the reference) in princessing?? She can pose for photos? Pippa is OK at that too. Everything else is a shared family hobby with these.
Keen has the masterclass in doing little and going for the perks
Probably using Pippa because she and Kate are fighting?
I didn’t think people tip outside of the US?
We do, but a much smaller amount is fine, like 10%.
Yes, we do if we choose. It’s not mandatory. I tip for good service sometimes.
I zoomed in to the picture and Pippa’s husband is holding her fist. Seems about right.
This isn’t really new – the whole clan has a rep for being stingy and always using the royal connections to get freebies. Lets not forget that Pippa’s wedding was pretty much comped / freebies as much as possible hence why she was always in the Fail with a particular brand being mentioned (and then there was the infamous press release from KP promoting Pippa’s wedding).
Kate, offering a Masterclass? Hmm… 🤔 Where else have I heard this word, recently?
Yeah, Kate and Pippa are definitely feuding. She’s lost the media protection she once had and now the rota have been told to sharpen their knives.
Also, “more royal than the royals” is something I’ve heard about Kate, not so much Pippa.
Its the whole family who behave like that and have done since she started hooking up with him – the only exception being Mike (whom you don’t hear anything about).
Do people in the UK tip? I’ve only been made to tip cab drivers, for some insane reason.