Elvis Presley’s rights holders sue Anthropic for using his music to train AI



Last year, Anthropic agreed to a whopping $1.5 billion settlement over claims (facts) they had illegally obtained vast amounts of literary works to train their AI. It’s a massive sum — the biggest in US copyright law to date — until you factor in the number of works stolen. At that point the settlement drops down to $3,000 to each wronged author/publisher per work stolen. Well, now The King is coming after Anthropic, and he’s calling for way more in damages. The licensing caretakers of Elvis Presley’s catalog & IP, Authentic Brands Group, filed a lawsuit against Anthropic on Friday over 274 Presley songs being used, without consent or compensation, to train Claude. They’ve come out hips swinging with a request for $41.1 million in damages, which divided by 274 songs comes out to $150,000 a pop. They’re also asking for a permanent injunction to stop further infringements, as well as for all unauthorized copies of the copyrighted songs to be destroyed.

The plaintiffs allege that the infringement has occurred throughout “the entire development” of Anthropic’s flagship Claude models and continues today as users generate outputs that reproduce copyrighted lyrics or create unauthorized adaptations of the songs. “As we say in the lawsuit, the Elvis Plaintiffs are guardians of, and highly protective of, Elvis’s song which are some of the most iconic of all time,” attorney Richard Busch wrote in a statement. A spokesperson for Anthropic wrote: “We disagree with the claims and intend to defend this case fully.” The complaint further describes Anthropic as having “built its entire business model on infringing copyrights at an unfathomable scale,” pointing to the alleged mass scraping of internet content and pirating of books to develop its Claude language models. …The lawsuit by Presley’s rights holders comes amid a larger wave of lawsuits against Anthropic and other AI companies accused of using copyrighted musical works without consent or compensation. In January, Universal Music, Concord Music Group and ABKCO Music expanded their lawsuit against Anthropic over the alleged infringement of copyrighted song lyrics. BMG Rights Management, Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music filed similar lawsuits against Anthropic this year. Anthropic and the AI music generation company Suno were also recently hit with lawsuits from the independent music publisher Round Hill — which is represented by Busch, the lead attorney for Presley’s rights holders — and the independent music company Reservoir Media. “Even after the Defendant supposedly put up ‘guardrails’ after being sued, in one of its latest iterations, Claude continues to infringe,” the Presley rights holders state in their lawsuit. The complaint notes that when asked recently to re-create specific songs “for a modern audience,” Claude did so. “These renders keep landing very close to the originals: same structure, same hooks reused with light rewording, and full sets of verses/choruses/bridges,” the complaint said. “That’s edging past ‘inspired by’ into reproducing the copyrighted song, even when the words are swapped out.”

[From NBC News]

“The complaint further describes Anthropic as having ‘built its entire business model on infringing copyrights at an unfathomable scale.’” Why yes, this is AI in a nutshell, and it’s in desperate need of being all shook up. These companies are the devil in (not much of) a disguise, and we should all be approaching them with suspicious minds. They’ve taken too much for too long. We need more and more high profile artists like Elvis Presley to take on these wooden hearted companies. To say don’t be cruel, it’s now or never for them to return to sender all the copyrighted works they stole and slopped all over. Then hopefully as a result, industry standards and precedents can be set to benefit all artists in the field. And if Anthropic won’t surrender, well, then they’re more than welcome to dance the jailhouse rock.

And for those playing along the answer is 10; there are 10 Elvis Presley song titles laced into the liner notes on the B-side of this post.