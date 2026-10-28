Police recover $54,000 worth of Hot Wheels stolen from California train heist



And the heists keep on coming… Last week we talked about the spate of smash-and-grab heists that have happened since $100 million worth of French crown jewels were brazenly stolen from the Louvre last year. We learned that while paintings are still being taken, more and more the targets are becoming jewelry and metals, items that can be broken down to valuable materials. So those are the kind of highbrow jobs going down in Europe. For comparison, what kinds of heists are we seeing stateside? Well, like the country herself, it’s a real melting pot: $40,000 worth of eggs, $34,000 worth of LEGOs, $17,000 worth of Little Debbies, and $70,000 worth of beer. (There’s a socio-cultural statement being made by the difference in items stolen between the two continents, I leave it to the scientists to make that commentary.) And now we can add this: the Inland Empire in southern California has been hit with a series of train heists this year, and thieves just nabbed 350 boxes containing $54,000 worth of… Hot Wheels. Look, we don’t have crown jewels in this country!

Colton police arrested a man Thursday suspected of stealing $54,000 worth of Hot Wheels cars from a freight train, according to authorities. The Colton Police Department responded about 3 a.m. to reports of a train burglary near Mason Street, according to video posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page. “Yeah, they’re robbing the trains down here at the end of Maple Street,” an unknown caller reported to the police in the video. An officer was near the intersection of 7th Street and La Cadena Drive and then followed a man in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to the video. The officer then pulled the driver over and took him into custody. The man was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft, according to the Police Department post. Police recovered 350 boxes of Hot Wheels toy cars valued at about $54,000, according to the post. “His wheels weren’t hot enough to get away!” the Police Department wrote in the post. Police didn’t release the man’s identity or further details about the case.

[From LA Times]

As I’ve noted before, when police departments start getting punny, they really pun hard. That being said, “His wheels weren’t hot enough to get away!” isn’t really a pun, right? It’s only just slightly on the right side of clever! What IS a funny pun, is the first line of Colton PD’s Facebook post about this incident: “We derailed his plans!” (The post was also set to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” I feel like there’s a wealth of folks in police departments across the country crying out for better creative outlets, but I digress…) At least this guy didn’t getaway with those cars (see, that’s how you do it, Colton PD!), though I do wish the reporting confirmed what’s gonna happen now to those 350 boxes of Hot Wheels. Does a magical Toys ‘R’ Us giraffe swoop in to pick up the merch? Does Santa run an undercover sleigh ride to pick up the pieces? Or was this part of the plan all along — one guy gets arrested while the rest of the outfit lifts the debris later?? Where do Hot Wheels go when they become hot goods, I ask you!