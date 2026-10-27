Keanu Reeves takes over for Alan Ritchson in film pitched as ‘Diehard’ in a hurricane



Alan Ritchson and Keanu Reeves do not occupy the same action movie lead archetype. Keanu is nimble and lithe and will kick your ass with martial arts and expert marksmanship. Alan Ritchson is built like a brick sh-thouse and will brute force knock you into the next room. I welcome the news that Keanu is going to take over for Alan Ritchson in a movie originally conceived in 1993. Alan dropped out, according to Page Six, which is when Keanu stepped in. I forgot to mention that Keanu is 62 (how?!) and that Alan is 43. So Keanu is definitely the preferred lead of a film that was cooked up during our Gen X heyday. Here’s more, from Variety:

Keanu Reeves is set to star in the Netflix action movie “Maelstrom” after “Reacher” actor Alan Ritchson dropped out of the project. “Carry-On” filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is directing “Maelstrom.” It revolves around a Federal Marshal who is guarding the fiancée of an arms dealer who is seeking witness protection as she prepares to testify against him. Events unfold over one evening as a hurricane rolls in, blocking communication from the outside world and preventing reinforcements from arriving. Together, the duo has to fight the onslaught of men working for the arms deal while dealing with the natural disaster outside their window. Page Six Hollywood first reported on Reeves’ casting, though it’s unclear why Ritchson is departing the movie. Screenwriter Mark Bianculli (“How to Rob a Bank”) is polishing the script from a first draft by late writer Gregory Fitzpatrick. Netflix is reviving the film, which was originally sold as a spec script to Warner Bros. in 1993 by producer Jeff Robinov when he was an agent. At the time, Variety reported that “Maelstrom” was “widely described as ‘Diehard’ in a hurricane” and went for roughly $225,000 to $625,000.

[From Variety]

The Page Six article is paywalled or I would use that as a source. Of course I love Keanu, but I want to clarify that Alan is no slouch either. He really elevated this ridiculous alien-invasion-meets-Army-Ranger-training movie, War Machine. I just checked the wiki page for that movie and it’s the ninth most-viewed Netflix film of all time. We’re of course getting a sequel. Ritchson also just replaced Jason Momoa in the Helldivers movie. He is likely fully booked, which would explain why he’s not doing this.

Will this movie have a 90s setting too though? It really needs that. Make it retro. As for the premise, I love these high-stakes-meet-severe-weather films. Djimon Hounsou was in that killer-sharks-in-hurricane-as-a-woman-gives-birth film, Thrash. Of course I watched that. (I would like to see Djimon in more action movies, he’s another staple of my youth who has aged like fine wine.) Also, does this mean Keanu is the new Liam Neeson?! The director, Jaume Collect-Serra, did four movies with Neeson, who has aged out of those roles. Keanu has about 15 years left (or more, given his vampire status) to grace our screens.