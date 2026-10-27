Hello: Prince Harry & Meghan took their kids ‘overseas for a short break’

The Duchess of Sussex has had a devastating week. Last Thursday, Thomas Markle was publicly outed as an (alleged) PDFile, and it turns out that Thomas Markle’s first wife wrote a letter to the Met Police, warning them about Thomas and telling them to keep Thomas far away from Meghan. Meghan was advised by police and lawyers to say nothing publicly, which is exactly what she did. She’s been issuing statements and her team in the UK has been working to provide background on all of the British media’s stories about her garbage father. Well, all of these stories broke as Archie and Lili’s half-term began. So it sounds like Prince Harry took his wife and children out of the country for a break.
The Duchess of Sussex is being supported by friends outside the UK as she comes to terms with devastating allegations made against her father Thomas Markle Snr, HELLO! can reveal. She and Prince Harry have taken Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet overseas for a short break and are understood to be spending time with close friends. Meghan’s circle are also calling her daily to check in.
“She’s just really, really upset,” a friend tells HELLO!. “She keeps on looking at Lili and she’s in tears, and thinking about all the children, the alleged victims. She has young children herself. It’s just devastating.”
“She decided a while ago, before this happened, that she was going to take herself away from the media and not look at anything, for her own mental health. But obviously, she’s been getting sent a lot of messages from friends in the UK and people all over saying how sorry they are, but it’s just been an emotional rollercoaster for her. She’s in bits.”
Meghan first became aware of serious allegations against her father in 2018, when the Metropolitan Police passed her a letter written by his first wife, Roslyn Loveless, in which she made what Meghan has since described as “disturbing” claims. She had only met Roslyn, mother of her stepsister Samantha Markle and stepbrother Thomas Jr, once or twice, HELLO! understands.
It is understood that Meghan was advised at the time not to go public with the allegations. But she decided then to sever all ties with her father, a retired Hollywood lighting director. After he continued to complain about their estrangement in media interviews, she wrote to him a final time in December last year, to explain why she had cut contact.
“There is some relief that it is finally out there,” adds the friend.
A source – probably the same source – went to People Magazine with similar quotes, saying that Meghan is “holding up” but “it’s been really difficult. She’s really cut up. She has young children, and I think that, alongside the victims, is just weighing on her mind. It’s traumatic….There is a lot to process emotionally. But she’s doing okay. She’s holding up. She’s surrounded by loved ones and is feeling supported right now. She has great people around her getting through this moment.” I can’t even imagine. And for all of this to happen just a few months after the Sussexes moved back to the UK as well, with many members of the rancid British press twisting themselves in knots to blame Meghan for her father’s depravities. Those same people who screamed for years that Meghan was horrible for cutting off her father. In addition to everything else, I bet Meghan has whiplash from the press’s volte-face.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
Sending love and light to Meghan. She did what she was supposed to do with regard to the horrible information she received re her diabolical father. For the UK gutter rats to proudly say they are journalists and at the same time not doing any investigation on Markle,Sr background says a lot about them. The whole lot of them are nothing but salacious gutter rats.
Okay, i have a couple of questions. Please do not be cross with me if these are ignorant questions, I am not as knowledgeable of the Sussex scene as others here:
1. Where has this Roslyn woman been all these years?? Like, did you all know about her? Was she the lone Markle-adjacent relative that didn’t have something to say to the media? (Okay that was a little snarky but also a serious question)
2. If this woman was married to Thomas before Meghan was born, one would presume her knowledge of this predates Meghan and Doria, right? Why didn’t she warn/notify Doria back then? Or when Meghan was a child?
3. While I appreciate this woman’s discretion in not making more of an embarrassment to Meghan, why did she choose 2018/2019? I mean yes, that’s when Meghan joined the royal family but she was an adult—and of childbearing years—before that. Wouldn’t she want to warn adult Meghan?
Again, forgive me but this story leaves me with so many questions.
1. She gave an interview in May 2019, after she sent the letter, warning Meghan (who she didn’t really know and had met once or twice) she should never let Thomas near Archie, but didn’t mention the CSA part (understandable, she may have assumed some sort of investigation was in the works)
2. From what I’ve gathered from her interview and vicious things Samantha posted about her own mother, I doubt there was a relationship. She may not have known he had remarried and had a daughter if no one told her for years.
3. They didn’t have a relationship, though by then she had custody (I think) of Samantha’s youngest, who had met Meghan a couple of times.
Roslyn was a first wife who had been out of the family circle for decades. It’s my theory she contacted the Met/Scotland Yard because Meghan was in the UK, and Thomas at that time was giving nearly daily interviews on how desperate he was to reconcile with Meghan and mentioning the baby on how he deserved contact, etc etc. It was all first page gossip fodder. Again, just theories.
We will never know about the ex wife because she is deceased ,
1) Rosilyn Loveless was married to Thomas Markle for over 10 years and is the mother of Samantha and Thomas Junior
2) She died in 2024
3) She has spoken out publically against Thomas Markle, the behavior of her adult kids, and in support of Meghan many times
4) She wrote a letter in 2018 to the British authorities talking about how Thomas Markle is a danger to children. She wrote about his overseas trips to have sex with children.
5) In no way did she have any responsibiliity to Doria. That’s absurd. She was the ex-wife by the time Doria met Thomas. How is it an ex-wife’s role to report on her ex to a new wife? Why not simply blame the abusive man for being abusive? Why would anyone who escaped a toxic situation re-insert themselves back into it? I believe she lived in a different state by then.
6) Why 2018? Well, that’s when Meghan and harry got married! Why would she have sent a letter when Meghan was a girlfriend? She acted responsibly by giving the authorities information she had when that information would matter. Looking at the way the authorities showed an appalling lack of care with her letter, what would have they done differently had the letter been sent earlier?
7) Why are you trying to place blame on an ex wife instead of blaming the abuser? She did her due diligence, in an incredibly sensitive situation. She could have easily done nothing. The royal family’s MO as we see is to do nothing, and to allow children to be exposed to predators. Why are you implicitly criticizing the one person who spoke out? You may not have intended to, but that’s what you’re implicitly doing. We have got to stop blaming women for the actions of men. We have got to stop expecting women to police men’s behavior.