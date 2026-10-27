Princess Kate made a ‘secret visit’ to a nature charity last week (before her vacation)

British schoolkids’ half-term began late last week, and I’m positive that the Prince and Princess of Wales jetted off somewhere with their kids for a “much-needed” holiday. Prince William and Kate have worked their fingers to the bone this fall, sometimes doing as many as three work events a week. But, before they left for Mustique or some ski chalet, Kate apparently stockpiled a “secret visit” to a charity, a visit which was only announced today. Kate visited Dose of Nature, because she’s all about nature. It’s her “cause.” It’s part of her meager issue portfolio now, “being in nature.”

The Princess of Wales revealed that her ‘connection to nature’ was a ‘healing’ tool in her toughest times during a secret visit to a mental health charity last week.

Kate, 44, visited Dose of Nature, a pioneering mental health charity in Kew, London, that seeks to help individuals improve their wellbeing through clinical psychology and a close connection with the natural world. There, she met with Dr Alison Greenwood, Clinical Lead Dr Georgina Gould, alongside members of the charity’s team to learn about their forward-thinking approach to mental health support.

In a fond display of her commitment to understanding and supporting mental health, the royal toured the charity’s Richmond-based site, Pensford Field, to conclude the charity’s weekly ‘Art in Nature’ session.

During her visit, Kate spoke with Tom – a former participant of the programme who now volunteers as a Nature Guide at the charity – who shared the positive impact being outside has had on his self-confidence and resilience.

‘Our journey has been very very different, but it’s so wonderful to hear how your nature connection and how it’s been so healing for you, and I felt the same,’ Kate bravely shared with Tom. ‘The fact that you’re able to provide that to so many other people in this community; that sense of purpose and meaning, and belonging, through that experience. I think it is something that has got the longevity and the sustainability of feeling like, almost without knowing what’s to come, without having the control in your life of knowing what the future might hold. The fact that you feel that you can cope with things, because you feel that interconnection, I think that makes it holistic in a very true essence.’

Kate, who has spoken previously about her ‘unseen’ mental health battles during pregnancy, took time during her visit to speak with members of the group about how engaging with nature and creativity has been a healing tool.

Founded in 2018, Dose of Nature works alongside the NHS and GP referrals to help support individuals that are experiencing a range of mental health challenges. Its ‘Nature Prescription’ programme seeks to help participants use nature to aid their wellbeing, with one-to-one guidance from Nature Guides and nature immersions set to provide a long-term frame of support. Last year alone, the charity delivered a significant 547 Nature Prescriptions across the Boroughs of Richmond and Guildford.