Princess Kate made a ‘secret visit’ to a nature charity last week (before her vacation)

British schoolkids’ half-term began late last week, and I’m positive that the Prince and Princess of Wales jetted off somewhere with their kids for a “much-needed” holiday. Prince William and Kate have worked their fingers to the bone this fall, sometimes doing as many as three work events a week. But, before they left for Mustique or some ski chalet, Kate apparently stockpiled a “secret visit” to a charity, a visit which was only announced today. Kate visited Dose of Nature, because she’s all about nature. It’s her “cause.” It’s part of her meager issue portfolio now, “being in nature.”
The Princess of Wales revealed that her ‘connection to nature’ was a ‘healing’ tool in her toughest times during a secret visit to a mental health charity last week.
Kate, 44, visited Dose of Nature, a pioneering mental health charity in Kew, London, that seeks to help individuals improve their wellbeing through clinical psychology and a close connection with the natural world. There, she met with Dr Alison Greenwood, Clinical Lead Dr Georgina Gould, alongside members of the charity’s team to learn about their forward-thinking approach to mental health support.
In a fond display of her commitment to understanding and supporting mental health, the royal toured the charity’s Richmond-based site, Pensford Field, to conclude the charity’s weekly ‘Art in Nature’ session.
During her visit, Kate spoke with Tom – a former participant of the programme who now volunteers as a Nature Guide at the charity – who shared the positive impact being outside has had on his self-confidence and resilience.
‘Our journey has been very very different, but it’s so wonderful to hear how your nature connection and how it’s been so healing for you, and I felt the same,’ Kate bravely shared with Tom. ‘The fact that you’re able to provide that to so many other people in this community; that sense of purpose and meaning, and belonging, through that experience. I think it is something that has got the longevity and the sustainability of feeling like, almost without knowing what’s to come, without having the control in your life of knowing what the future might hold. The fact that you feel that you can cope with things, because you feel that interconnection, I think that makes it holistic in a very true essence.’
Kate, who has spoken previously about her ‘unseen’ mental health battles during pregnancy, took time during her visit to speak with members of the group about how engaging with nature and creativity has been a healing tool.
Founded in 2018, Dose of Nature works alongside the NHS and GP referrals to help support individuals that are experiencing a range of mental health challenges. Its ‘Nature Prescription’ programme seeks to help participants use nature to aid their wellbeing, with one-to-one guidance from Nature Guides and nature immersions set to provide a long-term frame of support. Last year alone, the charity delivered a significant 547 Nature Prescriptions across the Boroughs of Richmond and Guildford.
I’ve said this before, but Kate’s work events often have the feel of a child making a book report. “This is the charity I visited, this is why I’m keen about the charity, here’s what the charity does, and remember, I’m very keen about it.” My question is… how did the Daily Mail get that “brave” quote from Kate? Did Kensington Palace provide that quote to the Mail? It sounds like it. It sounds like KP just wrote this up and handed it to the Mail. What’s also bizarre is that Dose of Nature sounds like a great and worthy charity. Why didn’t Kate make a public visit with photographers in tow to raise awareness and get Dose of Nature even more attention and funding?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of Kate’s “Mother Nature” videos.
I like her green hat.
Hair is way way too long, wigs and all.
I’m not saying this is AI slop but… what exactly does Kate’s quote even mean? “The fact that you’re able to provide that to so many other people in this community; that sense of purpose and meaning, and belonging, through that experience. I think it is something that has got the longevity and the sustainability of feeling like, almost without knowing what’s to come, without having the control in your life of knowing what the future might hold. The fact that you feel that you can cope with things, because you feel that interconnection, I think that makes it holistic in a very true essence.’”
And they say Meghan says and writes word salad!
I was just about to say the same. Reading this quote, most of it is absolute gibberish. Full of buzzwords, but the sentences don’t flow and don’t make sense.
Which makes me believe the words came out of her mouth. Secret visit but someone was recording her, I assume KP.
AI slop would be coherent.
One thing I noticed across all social media platforms for very long time , that it’s always cathy and billy fans particularly going into pro sussex sites and pages on internet and arguing with them . It’s very rarely I have seen interaction with sussex fans going into those pages. Why I’m saying this because bill and cathy fans are getting very upset that anyone with Brain and intelligence won’t defend billy and cathy. This bother them very deeply and they know most of Wales fans are bottom of barrel crockakes . No educated and well in their respective field supports them.
Also the hatred towards meghan is purely bots and even if their are real people most are not from uk because they never comes out to support the wales during their public engagement. Either they are not from uk or they are afraid of seen with other racist and bigots.
As for this charity visit , it’s another waste of time and nothing goods come out of this.
Back in the day, especially on Twitter, Sussex fans used to amplify every negative headline about Meghan while trying to defend her. But luckily, there were some leaders that organized and convinced people to stop giving engagement to the negativity, to stop screen shotting negative headlines or clicking on them or writing comments that just boost engagement for trolling royal reporters. I won’t say that doesn’t still happen but there was definitely a push to avoid that. The idea of going into royalist spaces and starting fights is just not interesting to most Sussex supporters.
A “secret visit” complete with a camera crew taking pictures of her looking at things … wow.
#abolishthemonarchy
What in the word salad is this drivel???
‘The fact that you’re able to provide that to so many other people in this community; that sense of purpose and meaning, and belonging, through that experience. I think it is something that has got the longevity and the sustainability of feeling like, almost without knowing what’s to come, without having the control in your life of knowing what the future might hold. The fact that you feel that you can cope with things, because you feel that interconnection, I think that makes it holistic in a very true essence.’
Purpose. Community. Sustainability. Interconnection. Holistic. Essence.
It’s like she put a bunch of woo-woo words in a blender and produced this green smoothie of nonsense.
Everything this woman does seems to be a “surprise” or a “secret”.
She didnt announce this or bring cameras so that it could be used while she’s on vacation to act like she’s working continuously.
But I agree, this seems like a good charity for her to support – the secrecy is weird and dumb besides the “look at I’m working even though I’m in Greece!!” aspect.
They DID brings cameras because there are photos of this “secret event.”
I meant more bring news cameras with the rota etc so it would be reported on in real time.
The photos in this post are from prior events. There are no new photos from this event.
The other reason she made a “secret” visit is so she won’t be embarrassed and compared to the Sussex team by the lack of a crowd turning out for her. Emptiness behind the barricades again!
She definitely likes her own cameras, the ones who will photoshop her back into her 20s. The rota at times, depending on if they’re miffed at access or something, won’t.
So brave she will never sit down with the townspeople whose nature access she greedily snatched away, including a children’s center. This needs to be publicized more.
So is she now patron for this charity or would that be to much work.
Another missed opportunity to promote a worthy charity. KP also released a photo of Kate meeting with Melinda Gates a few weeks ago. KP’s PR strategy is just terrible.
Supporting mental health. For whom?
A “secret” charity visit from this stingy biatch? I don’t think so. She surreptitiously walked into a NayCha charity for 5 minutes and then left. Now it’s time to regale all of the world with her profound generosity and wish to be anonymous for this fabulous venture (which is probably a lie anyway and so secret that it never even happened). Just please.