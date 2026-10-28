All of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s MSG wedding decor was ‘burned to the ground’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married at Madison Square Garden over the July 4th holiday weekend. They’ve never posted any wedding photos, and no photos have ever appeared in any magazine. We’ve had blurry glimpses of some of the MSG wedding from other people and it looked… like a wedding held at MSG. Still, the last thing Taylor wanted was for her fans to get their hands on any part of her wedding decorations. Instead of putting everything in storage until she figured out something better, Taylor and Travis apparently had people break down all of the wedding stuff, ship it to Pennsylvania and have all of it torched in a cleansing fire. Girl…
When Taylor Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce in a breathtaking setting surrounded by lush greenery and over a thousand of their closest family and friends, the fairytale ceremony looked like something straight out of one of her romantic music videos. The setting was so evocative and the vows so moving that friends later revealed it even brought the groom to tears.
A-list stars, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Julia Roberts looked on as Adam Sandler officiated the wedding inside Madison Square Garden (MSG), which had been transformed into the whimsical forest wonderland of the bride’s imaginings. It could not have been more picture-perfect.
But, hours after the champagne had flowed and guests danced to the dulcet tones of Grammy winners like Stevie Nicks, the crew that built this magical setting moved in. They packed up every stick of the millions of dollars worth of custom-made decor that had taken months to create and quietly transported it all away.
Where did it all go? The Daily Mail has exclusively learned it was all allegedly shipped out of New York to Pennsylvania – and burned to the ground. In an extraordinary move, the Daily Mail has been told, Swift’s team allegedly ordered workers to ‘dispose’ of all of the decorations, leaving no trail behind.
‘They didn’t want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it so they just burned it all,’ a source claimed to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview. The team’s concerns about reselling or auctions were not far-fetched, given that Swifties surrounded the venue all week long back in July in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the wedding decor or, better still, snagging any stray trinket of it. Die-hard fans who staked out MSG’s perimeters late into the night were rewarded with gifted leftover desserts from the bride and groom’s catering company.
But when it came to the backdrop for her wedding extravaganza, Swift’s team allegedly insisted that there could not be ‘any traces’ left. The builds, which consisted of custom, Colosseum-like walls, fake trees, fabrics with forest graphics printed on them, a faux greenhouse structure that was 35 feet tall, a peach-colored tent for games and more, were allegedly taken to Pennsylvania. The exact location of the alleged burn site is unknown.
‘They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don’t know where they actually physically incinerated it,’ the insider said.
The Daily Mail contacted Swift’s representatives for comment on the alleged ‘burn’ request but did not receive a response. The source claimed that Swift herself did not directly give the instruction.
‘The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy,’ the insider claimed.
Granted, we would have thought it was tacky if her wedding decor ended up being sold on some online auction, which is exactly what would have happened if Taylor’s fans had gotten their hands on it. Part of me thinks that Taylor was also concerned that her fans would hate the decor itself and that’s why there have been no official photos. But yeah… incredibly wasteful. Shockingly wasteful and not environmental at all. Did no one on their team think “hey, maybe we should find another use for this stuff?” Taylor must figure that she’s never going to win any environmental awards anyway with her private jets, so she might as well dig in.
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift’s Instagram, Backgrid and Cover Images.
Oh my god, you’re not that special. Thanks for suffocating the earth with your self importance.
I am not even a Taylor hater but that is ridiculous
Rich people sh*t as always. Surely they could have given it to wedding/party planners or even have it be reused for filming purposes ?
“allegedly” is doing a lot of work in that story. I’m no big fan, but this whole burnt to the ground thing sounds made-up.
It’s the Daily Mail after all.
I agree, it seems a bit like:
a) rage bait to get her to tell the universe what she did with it; and/or
b) a decoy by her to get people to stop snooping for it, and actually has it in storage
she seems pretty sentimental, so I think she has it all tucked away in the archives with her tour props
A very specific story for there to not be a grain of truth.
IF this is truly what they did, it seems foolish, because all they had to do was sell it and have the proceeds go to charity. Would be great PR for them, wouldn’t be wasteful, and her fans could’ve had more “Seeee Taylor CARES about people” points. A win win.
This is insane. Also, what a waste. Surely much of this stuff could have been broken down, recycled, repurposed?
I always am baffled as to why she gets a pass about her gross billionaire behavior. Because this is gross billionaire behavior.
Could be true 🤷🏼♀️. I’m old enough to remember someone put trash from the wedding up for sale on eBay. I don’t know if that was a joke or what, but that would freak me out. I’m sure she has some of it in storage, but it’s her stuff, she paid for it. It’s not a sequoia, if it’s the worst color of peach from that one photo, I hope they do burn it so no one has to look at it again.
I mean this is a woman who flies everywhere in a private jet and releases multiple vinyls for the same album. She’s never cared about the environment. Typical billionaire behavior
She could have reused it for the next wedding.
What do people who actually buy and not hire their wedding decoration usually? My impression was, it is either thrown away after the wedding or put away and thrown away a few years later.
And the typical wedding decoration is hard to recycle which, at least here means burned in a wast incineration facility.
I know a lot of people who donate it – its one of the good things about a site like Facebook – there are so many free sites or groups and people will post that kind of decor all the time.
My guess in general though is that most people don’t buy every single thing they use at a wedding, even someone like Becca Bloom. They’ll use the chairs from the venue (or rent chairs from an event company), etc. table linens etc are probably rented or from the venue. and so on. So those things go back into the wedding rotation.
Also because she didn’t want anyone to copy it? Me thinks that’s why there will never be a photo of the wedding dress.
If this is true I can see her perspective, her fans are a lot and if she wants to keep this personal then you wouldn’t want people trying to get their hands on it.
But, and it’s a big but. There are still a ton of other things they could have done with it. She’s rich enough to have it pass through various people’s hands so there’s no trace of her and donate it to something. We don’t know what it looks like so who would know?
She’s never claimed to care about the environment and clearly isn’t planning to start now.
She burned millions of dollars of custom decor??
Well okay then.