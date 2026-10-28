All of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s MSG wedding decor was ‘burned to the ground’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married at Madison Square Garden over the July 4th holiday weekend. They’ve never posted any wedding photos, and no photos have ever appeared in any magazine. We’ve had blurry glimpses of some of the MSG wedding from other people and it looked… like a wedding held at MSG. Still, the last thing Taylor wanted was for her fans to get their hands on any part of her wedding decorations. Instead of putting everything in storage until she figured out something better, Taylor and Travis apparently had people break down all of the wedding stuff, ship it to Pennsylvania and have all of it torched in a cleansing fire. Girl…

When Taylor Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce in a breathtaking setting surrounded by lush greenery and over a thousand of their closest family and friends, the fairytale ceremony looked like something straight out of one of her romantic music videos. The setting was so evocative and the vows so moving that friends later revealed it even brought the groom to tears.

A-list stars, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Julia Roberts looked on as Adam Sandler officiated the wedding inside Madison Square Garden (MSG), which had been transformed into the whimsical forest wonderland of the bride’s imaginings. It could not have been more picture-perfect.

But, hours after the champagne had flowed and guests danced to the dulcet tones of Grammy winners like Stevie Nicks, the crew that built this magical setting moved in. They packed up every stick of the millions of dollars worth of custom-made decor that had taken months to create and quietly transported it all away.

Where did it all go? The Daily Mail has exclusively learned it was all allegedly shipped out of New York to Pennsylvania – and burned to the ground. In an extraordinary move, the Daily Mail has been told, Swift’s team allegedly ordered workers to ‘dispose’ of all of the decorations, leaving no trail behind.

‘They didn’t want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it so they just burned it all,’ a source claimed to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview. The team’s concerns about reselling or auctions were not far-fetched, given that Swifties surrounded the venue all week long back in July in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the wedding decor or, better still, snagging any stray trinket of it. Die-hard fans who staked out MSG’s perimeters late into the night were rewarded with gifted leftover desserts from the bride and groom’s catering company.

But when it came to the backdrop for her wedding extravaganza, Swift’s team allegedly insisted that there could not be ‘any traces’ left. The builds, which consisted of custom, Colosseum-like walls, fake trees, fabrics with forest graphics printed on them, a faux greenhouse structure that was 35 feet tall, a peach-colored tent for games and more, were allegedly taken to Pennsylvania. The exact location of the alleged burn site is unknown.

‘They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don’t know where they actually physically incinerated it,’ the insider said.

The Daily Mail contacted Swift’s representatives for comment on the alleged ‘burn’ request but did not receive a response. The source claimed that Swift herself did not directly give the instruction.

‘The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy,’ the insider claimed.