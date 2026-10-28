Nathan Fielder got A24 to agree to a crazy deal for the Elizabeth Holmes doc (no spoilers)



Note by CB: There are no major spoilers for the movie here, just vibes about it

I think it’s fair to say that You Can See Everything, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s three-hour existential Elizabeth Holmes documentary, has finally left its super secret stealth era. The movie is out in wide release, making $45 million in two weeks while holding steady at No. 2 at the box office. Plus now all the filmmaker interviews are rolling out. Fielder is a cover boy on both Wired and W Magazine, a situation I’m sure he finds wholly perplexing.

Meanwhile, Oppenheim has a feature in IndieWire I’d like to talk about. He sets the scene by describing how he idolized Fielder, and how that led to them being LA pal-around buddies until Oppenheim popped the question: “Will you make a movie with me?” Cut to 2023, when Oppenheim heard a rumor about a Holmes project with A24. He didn’t think much of it, until Fielder took him to LA’s Magic Castle where a magician asked the crowd for a celebrity name, and the first suggestion was “Elizabeth Holmes.” Not even among the first 100 names I would think of for a “celebrity,” but for Oppenheim it was a sign from the documentary gods. (There’s another word for it… you know what it is.) That’s how Fielder ended up calling A24 and securing the most unicorn of all deals to make this doc:

An offer A24 could have easily refused: “Nathan [said to A24], ‘Well, do you think if Lance and I were to go and see if there was something there, would you be comfortable with giving us money and essentially just leaving us alone, and giving us a provision in our deal, whatever the money was, that we could just kill it at any time? If we didn’t find something, we could just throw it all away, we could throw it in the garbage can. And they thankfully agreed.” Free to fish: Oppenheim said Fielder negotiating a “kill switch” on the project “changed everything.” Fielder remained skeptical there was a movie to be made … but gone was the pressure to figure any of that out. “This was the first time where I’ve ever been like, ‘Oh, we actually have room to explore something without any pressure of anyone looking [over us],’” said Oppenheim. “ I wish I could have that for every project, because then it really feels like you’re just operating purely out of curiosity. You can essentially fish.” A bare bones crew: The small “You Can See Everything” team included Oppenheim’s longtime cinematographer David Bolen and production sound mixer Richard Carlos, while Fielder called up his “Nathan for You” and “The Curse” camera operator Jonathan Mitchell, and editor Adam Locke-Norden, who he’d been working closely with since high school. 7 crew members, 7 different takes on what just happened: “There were things that we were seeing that we could not agree on. Things that we were observing that should have been super simple and very mundane and very boring,” said Oppenheim. “We’d wrap shooting for a day, Nathan and I would talk about it, and he’d be like, ‘That’s not what happened,’ and I’m like, ‘That is what happened. I was watching it on three different monitors. I was watching it with distance. I wasn’t in the conversation [Fielder was the one engaging with Evans and Holmes].’” The co-directors turned to their trusted crew to settle their debates, but Bolen, Mitchell, and Carlos each had interpretations of their own. Everyone had a different point of view on the isolated domestic life they were laser-focused on capturing. When they knew they could kill the kill switch: Fielder and Oppenheim realized these divergent interpretations weren’t a problem between the collaborators; rather, the questions they were asking, and disagreeing over, were the film’s concept itself, something they could sink their teeth into. “There’s these moments that are happening before us that feel extremely layered and dense. Like, ‘Is this a performance? Is it not a performance? Is this a real thing that’s happening? Is it possible to observe an authentic moment with someone who is known for being a master deceiver?,’” said Oppenheim. “I was definitely like, ‘I’m energized by this. I think the cognitive dissonance of this experience is cinematic. I think we can do something with this.’ And I think Nathan saw it and was like, ’There’s something rich and ripe within these moments that are extremely ambiguous, but as simple as someone whisking eggs.’”

[From IndieWire]

A colleague once told me about someone who worked in our office before I did, who went to her boss and said, “I need a raise and to work fewer hours.” I said, “Wow, that’s confidence!” Nathan Fielder’s negotiations with A24 remind me of that exchange, though I’m sure Fielder made it because he felt very unconfident. I mean, to go to the biggest of indie studios, in this day and age, and basically say, “Please pay our salaries and expenses for the next month, with absolutely no guarantees that you’ll get anything back from it.” It’s bananas! But then, look what everyone got for taking such a big risk. That feels like one of those big life lesson thingies.

PS — That egg whisking scene is EVERYTHING.

Embed from Getty Images