Neil Young sues Trump PAC for $10 million for using ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’



It’s midterm season, which means Trump is out “helping” Republican candidates, which means the blowhard is waddling up to rally stages to music by great artists who want nothing to do with this 25th amendment poster boy president. Truly, there’s enough case history for law schools to offer year-long courses: “Copyright Law in Music: The Crimes of Donald J. Trump.” This term alone we’ve seen Semisonic, Kenny Loggins, Jonny Greenwood, Kesha, and Nancy Sinatra (on behalf of late dad Frank) tell the White House to keep their songs out of Trump’s malignant mouth. And now Neil Young is joining the ranks (technically a repeat performance from previous lawsuits.) Young just sued Trump’s PAC to the tune of $10 million for using the 1989 hit “Rockin’ in the Free World” at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio earlier this month. Go, Neil! I believe in you! Then once he gets paid damages, it will be after the gold rush. (I’ll stop now.)

Young, in a complaint filed to federal court on Monday, accused the PAC of copyright infringement after the song played just minutes before former NFL coach Jon Gruden introduced Trump at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio. The rally featured an apparent Trump supporter repeatedly punching a female protester as the president watched and mocked the demonstrator from behind a lectern onstage. “‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ is a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten,” the complaint read. “The lyrics paint vivid street-level portraits — a mother discarding her baby, addicts lost in despair, garbage piling in the shadows of prosperity — while the repeated chorus delivers a savage irony, celebrating freedom that clearly isn’t shared by all.” It adds, “In short, the Song is the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for.” The lawsuit arrives more than six years after the rocker sued Trump’s reelection campaign for using the song, and another, 2003’s “Devil’s Sidewalk,” at a number of rallies and events. The lawsuit was dismissed later that year after Young reached a settlement with the campaign, which promised not to use the song again without a license and permission from the rocker. Young has taken issue with Trump’s use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” on several occasions over the past decade and change. Back in 2016, the Canadian-American rocker slammed Reuters over a “purposely misleading” story earlier that year that suggested he was fine with Trump using the song, stressing in a video that he did not “endorse hate, bigotry, childish name calling, the superficiality of celebrity or ignorance.” “When I discovered that the candidate first used my song at his campaign launch, my management called his office and immediately requested he stop,” Young wrote in a message alongside the video. “We thought he had. But now, unfortunately, I understand he is still using it.” In the years since, Young has repeatedly taken on Trump and his policies, going as far as slamming the president in a song titled “Big Crime” last year.

[From HuffPost]

Not the first time Trump and MAGAts completely miss the meaning of lyrics, won’t be the last. And as if Young’s prior litigation against Trump for using his music didn’t make his stance clear enough — some guys just can’t take a hint million dollar lawsuit! — Trump and his PAC really should’ve gotten the memo when Young gave the people of Greenland free access to all his music. It was one heart of gold Canadian-American’s way of apologizing for a wannabe dictator repeatedly threatening their sovereignty. (Ok I lied and slipped one more song title in there, I’m sorry!) Also, I must have been busy preserving my sanity the day of that Youngstown rally, because I didn’t see coverage of the fight that broke out until looking it up now. A woman in the stands was wearing a shirt that said “Release the Epstein Files” (respect) and then some thug starts attacking her. And somehow, Trump’s commentary on the scene as it unfolds is the grossest part of the whole thing. He’s such a f–king embarrassment. Let’s VOTE!

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