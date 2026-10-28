Billy Corgan defended his 25-year age-gap marriage in the grossest way possible

Billy Corgan has been with his wife Chloe Mendel since 2012. They have three children and many cats together. They are also in an age-gap relationship – Corgan is 59 years old, and Chloe is 34. Meaning, they got together when he was in his mid-40s and she was 19 years old. Most people were prepared to just shrug it off and say “it is what it is, it probably works for them.” But then Corgan decided to defend his age-gap marriage in the grossest way possible, by suggesting that women of his generation (Gen X) are too damaged, broken and victimized to share a life with.
Billy Corgan is explaining how his 25-year age gap with wife Chloé Mendel presented a huge “advantage” in their relationship.
The Smashing Pumpkins frontman, who shares three kids with his wife of three years, recently revealed that he struggled to connect with women of his own generation prior to meeting Mendel, but didn’t face those same issues when their romance began in 2012.
“I don’t want to make all the feminists mad,” Corgan, 59, joked when asked about their age-gap during a visit to the New York Times’ Popcast. “I think a lot of women born in the ‘90s [like Mendel], given the societal changes, given the correct and proper rise of feminism as a way to balance properly a lot of things.”
He continued, “But because so many women of our generation were going through that without a lot of help and coming out of a lot of abuse, it was harder to put those pieces together if you’re broken and they’re broken.”
The guitarist said he ultimately met a “lot of broken women along the way” before eventually crossing paths with Mendel, 34, but clarified that it was “nothing wrong with them,” it was just a case of “two wrongs don’t make a right.”
He added, “I was shocked at the stories I would hear of what they’ve been through. When I met my wife — and having that gap — she just wasn’t affected by those same politics. She just had a different version.”
The couple were introduced by a mutual friend in 2012, when Mendel was 19 and Corgan was 44. According to the musician, they quickly discovered an easy chemistry between them.
“She had a different sense of self-confidence,” he said. “Her youth was an advantage because she hadn’t been wounded like so many people are — because you just go through life and you get wounded.”
Corgan said he was lucky to have “the advantage” of meeting someone “who was really open to love and the possibility.” He added, “And for whatever reason, [she] just decided not to judge me for who I was, particularly in that moment.”
Corgan was previously married to art conservator Chris Fabian, with whom he had a long-term on-and-off relationship. They tied the knot in 1993 and split four years later.
Corgan and Mendel, a fashion designer and CEO of House of Giles, got engaged in 2022. By that point, the couple had welcomed son Augustus in 2015 and daughter Philomena in 2018. They tied the knot in 2024, a journey that was documented in the 2024 reality show, Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland. They later welcomed their third child, daughter Juno, in 2025.
He’s basically arguing that he *had* to be with a 19-year-old because she was so fresh and new, no one had abused her or mistreated her yet. Way to treat half of his generational peers like they’re damaged goods because men abused and mistreated them!! Jesus. There’s really nothing worse than a guy in his 40s arguing that he’s too broken to be in a relationship with another “broken” person his own age, and that’s why he needs to date teenagers. “This teenager will fix me, a 44-year-old man who thinks 40-something women are damaged goods.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Well her second husband will have to deal how broken she is by that schmuck.
Gross.
Well, this proud Gen X woman is happy enough to tell him to F allllll the way off!
Yeah, it’s not that we’re “broken” – we just won’t put up with his shit!
So he based his entire evaluation of my generation on his affair with Courtney Love?
Courtney didn’t tell one lie about this fool.
I know she a mess and not everyone’s cup of tea, but she know when to spill it.
Didn’t know they dated. What did she say about him?
And what will he do when she acquires age and experience?
If a recent friend’s experience is any indication, SHE will divorce HIM after realizing that he’s been siphoning her youth and the wholeness he found so alluring to soothe his own wounded and broken places and that mothering a broken old bald man is nowhere near as appealing in your late 30s and 40s as mothering your own kids.
Just EW
Write a ‘tell all book’.
It’s interesting that he says women his age were ‘broken’ without thinking maybe it was the men his age that ‘broke’ them. And if all you are meeting are ‘broken’ women, maybe you are the problem.
Pretty sure that part of the attraction was likely his bank account. Young women aren’t really looking for ‘soulmates’ in 44 year old men ….unless they have money.
Well, She is young enough to divorce him and take all his money, leaving him high and dry in his nursing home then what is he going to do look for another 19yr old ask leo how that is working out for him. Gah!
My first thought was to wonder how much damage he inficted on women of his generation. Also seems kinda pathetic to admit that you wanted a woman who was not experienced enough to realize that she was getting the short end of the stick.
MTE. He had a number of “girlfriends” all across the world.
The one i know of is not doing great. Being used for years doesn’t do great things for the psyche.
But yet he has no issues with being friends with Marilyn Manson, and saying that he just doesn’t believe that Mason has done anything wrong. So blame women for having trauma, but then add to that trauma by not believing women…got it. God he is terrible.
The only thing broken is your busted-azz singing, billy boy. I have to change the station when his caterwauling comes on. Sounds like a fork being scraped across a plate. Gah!
If women his age are broken and damaged (not saying they are), it’s because they have spent their lifetimes dealing with men like him and won’t take that shit anymore. Rather than change, he found someone who hasn’t had the time and experience to reject his crap.
Billy’s been saying a lot of cringe things lately. Like defending known abuser Marilyn Manson because they’ve been friends for so long. Doesn’t mean he didn’t do it.
We’re not broken, we’ve just been hating Billy and the Pumpkins since 1995… (Also remember the time he posed for the cover of that cat-themed magazine?)
He’s always given me the creeps, this just (further) confirms that feeling. Was never much of a Smashing Pumpkins fan, either, so, yeah…He’s like the Ick Factor personified.
Give her time. What if at some point in the future she says she was wounded …by him???
So here’s the thing about Billy here. Even in the 90s he had a reputation, in his hometown of Chicago at least, for being the rudest, most selfish, demanding, entitled manchild. Some things never change.
As a #GenX Chicagoan who ALWAYS thought Uncle Fester was a BIT overrated…misogynist & bigoted AF & a true BLUE Hater…🤬 he can KICK ALL THE BIG JAGGED ROCKS🫤
Ha ha ha, Uncle Fester! Perfect description, now I can’t unsee it!
Not once did he take responsibility for the girls/women he “damaged” and I am sure that the number is as large as his ego! How many groupies he slept with and dumped etc… Just another gross old man.
“And nothing of value was lost”
-Gen X women when Billy removes himself from their dating pool.
BOTH him and James Iha are into young girls. Iha used to hit on yung women at Don Hills back during the dot com days.
Him struggling to connect with women of his generation shows who the common denominator is in this problem.