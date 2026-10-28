Barry Keoghan got non-invasive skin treatment in a UK facialist’s promo video

Barry Keoghan has been knee-deep in Sam Mendes’ multi-film project about the Beatles. Barry plays Ringo Starr, and Barry has been out and about this year with Ringo’s mop-top hair. Honestly, this was good casting? While I never would have considered Barry for Ringo, it works? And fun fact, Ringo was always the most popular Beatle at the height of the band’s fame. Meanwhile, Barry has always been pretty sensitive about his looks, and he’s even tried to spend more time offline because of the conversations about his appearance. Now there’s an even bigger conversation though, because Barry participated in a skin-treatment video.

Barry Keoghan is making headlines for appearing in a new social media video shared by U.K. celebrity facial expert and Dermaspa founder Nilam Holmes, who posted a behind-the-scenes look at the Oscar nominee’s Xerf treatment. Per Dermaspa’s website, Xerf forgoes injections and uses radio-frequency technology to tighten the skin and renew collagen. The treatment costs around $3,500 for a face and neck session.

“I’ve been working with Barry for a while now, looking after his skin through different movies, campaigns and projects and the trust he places in me means a lot,” Holmes wrote in a caption accompanying the video. “His skin has really improved over the last few years and he looks great. Today we did his [second Xerf] skin-tightening treatment. I was running late filming some Xerf content, so rather than make me rush what I was doing, he offered to let me film him having it.”

Keoghan narrates the video, saying: “I’ve been hearing a lot about it, and Nilam is very excited about it, and she’s great at what she does. I really mean that, and again, every time I come in, it’s very relaxing and therapeutic. I feel better about myself; I look better. I think it’s important to look after yourself inside and outside.”

As seen on Holmes’ social media pages, her other clients who have undergone Xerf treatment include Chris Appleton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Joe Alwyn and Nicole Scherzinger. She’s also worked with Pink and Joe Alwyn and has posted regularly about treating Keoghan in the past, giving him facials before various photo shoots.

“Working on multiple projects at a time; movies, campaigns, interviews, press and philanthropy projects means unstructured routine, travel, makeup, and disrupted sleep patterns, which all take a toll on the skin,” Holmes posted in March 2025 about treating Keoghan for his Wonderland magazine cover. “So we have regular skin sessions which consist of fixing up problematic skin, calming down inflammation, maintaining the skin when it’s great and trying to get that healthy, rested look. On top of that Barry is like a little student for me. Passionate about everything, he likes to know everything about everything which I love and he brings the fun when he visits.”

Earlier this year, Keoghan went viral for telling SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” that the online “abuse” about his appearance had gotten so bad that he no longer wanted to “go outside.”

“There’s a lot of hate online,” Keoghan explained at the time. “There’s a lot of abuse of how I look, and it’s kind of past the point of — you know, everyone goes through that… but it’s made me shy away. It’s made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside. I say this being absolutely pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem.”

Keoghan noted that he removed himself from social media to avoid nasty comments about himself, but occasionally, after a premiere or event, he would go online to see “how he’s received.” Unfortunately, he said most of the time, the reaction is “not nice.”