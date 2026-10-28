Noah Wyle has corny dad energy in his Sexiest Man Alive video

My Twitter feed is full of reactions to Noah Wyle as Sexiest Man Alive. There are comments like “did the sexy men factory blow up,” memes and tributes to celebrities who are arguably much hotter and in the same age range like Mahershala Ali, Josh Hartnett and Wyle’s co-star, Shawn Hatosy. If People wanted to go for the elder millennial/Gen X female demographic, they could have done better. Wyle is hardly the worst though. We’ve had Blake Shelton, Mel Gibson and Bradley Cooper as SMA.
There’s something so milquetoast about Wyle. I’ve watched every episode of The Pitt, and to be fair he could just be a talented actor who sold me on a deeply flawed character. While I find Wyle superficially good-looking, he has corny dad energy and it’s not even endearing, you know? People is leaning into that with their new video of him making breakfast. I’m including that below and here’s some of what he said.
The newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive is letting us in on a “Wyle tradition.” During his SMA shoot at a cliffside Malibu estate this August, the Pitt star, 55, agreed to put his domestic skills on display for a social video.
“I made a version of the breakfast I usually make at home here for you,” he says to kick it off. (He even cleaned up the kitchen after he was done.)
He whipped up his 11-year-old daughter Frances’ favorite eggs. “Some people call them toad in a hole, some people call them hole in the middle… My father made hole in the middle eggs for me, I made them for all three of my kids,” says Wyle, who is also dad to Owen, 24, Auden, 21. “There’s something very centering about making food for everybody in the morning and getting the kitchen kind of cleaned up for the day. And I like watching everybody eat the food that I’ve made and sort of start their day off with a base level of nutrition.”
That was sweet, but after watching this I stand by my assessment of Wyle as unremarkable and am left with so many questions. Was it Wyle’s idea to make breakfast for his relatable video? Did he pick out that Canadian tuxedo outfit? Also, whose idea was it to make him SMA? Was that based on the popularity of his show, the fact that he’s been on television since the 90s or just his willingness to be SMA? (There’s this video of People’s editors discussing how they pick SMA. It sounds very loosey-goosey, but they decide early in the year and popularity factors in. The Pitt airs in January so I think that explains it.) Are there women who find him hot and where are they exactly? Do they also have “Live, Laugh, Love” plaques on their mantles next to wooden bowls of oversized strands of beads?
Is it a dad thing to make breakfast? My dad loves making eggs for people and he can make perfect over medium eggs. I would guess that the stereotypical dad loves grilling and making breakfast.
His dog is cute.
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Sadou Faye/Avalon, Backgrid
Noah Wyle is fine, but Josh Harnett is hot, nice, and full of charisma. He has allllll of my votes for next year.
I find the picture of him holding the eggs so off putting. was his face this long when he was on ER? nope
since people is just a publicist’s mouthpiece, maybe his people lobbied for it after he was accused of zionism and bad behavior on set earlier this year.
I imagine a big part of the selection is who is willing to do the cover story
So…I find that super sexy. I’ve been in a lot of relationships with dramatic and emotionally immature people (I say that taking accountability for my own choices in partners).
So yeah in a world full of Alpha Males, Russell Brands, and Dads on Reddit who do the bare minimum…yeah Noah Wyle making his daughter’s favorite breakfast is super freaking hot.
Noah has always been more pretty than sexy. But I’m sure the minivan majority loves this bland straight white guy winning.
I think he’s cute, and I definitely do not drive a minivan, nor do I have any of that Live, Laugh, Love/Basic B*tch/Pumpkin Spice Latte BS going on in my house. No offense to anyone who likes a pumpkin spice latte.
Sexy though? Perhaps he’s not the first choice, but agree that a man who has some corny dad energy but who does thoughtful things for his partner/kids is sexy in its own way. Side note: I think it’s the beard that is calling attention to the lower part of his face; looking at photos pre-beard he does have a long-ish face, but it wasn’t as noticeable without the facial hair.
*And you’ve got to love a man who loves a senior dog
Should have been Shawn Hatosy. That man can get it in my book lol