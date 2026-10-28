Noah Wyle has corny dad energy in his Sexiest Man Alive video



My Twitter feed is full of reactions to Noah Wyle as Sexiest Man Alive. There are comments like “did the sexy men factory blow up,” memes and tributes to celebrities who are arguably much hotter and in the same age range like Mahershala Ali, Josh Hartnett and Wyle’s co-star, Shawn Hatosy. If People wanted to go for the elder millennial/Gen X female demographic, they could have done better. Wyle is hardly the worst though. We’ve had Blake Shelton, Mel Gibson and Bradley Cooper as SMA.

There’s something so milquetoast about Wyle. I’ve watched every episode of The Pitt, and to be fair he could just be a talented actor who sold me on a deeply flawed character. While I find Wyle superficially good-looking, he has corny dad energy and it’s not even endearing, you know? People is leaning into that with their new video of him making breakfast. I’m including that below and here’s some of what he said.

The newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive is letting us in on a “Wyle tradition.” During his SMA shoot at a cliffside Malibu estate this August, the Pitt star, 55, agreed to put his domestic skills on display for a social video. “I made a version of the breakfast I usually make at home here for you,” he says to kick it off. (He even cleaned up the kitchen after he was done.) He whipped up his 11-year-old daughter Frances’ favorite eggs. “Some people call them toad in a hole, some people call them hole in the middle… My father made hole in the middle eggs for me, I made them for all three of my kids,” says Wyle, who is also dad to Owen, 24, Auden, 21. “There’s something very centering about making food for everybody in the morning and getting the kitchen kind of cleaned up for the day. And I like watching everybody eat the food that I’ve made and sort of start their day off with a base level of nutrition.”

[From People]

That was sweet, but after watching this I stand by my assessment of Wyle as unremarkable and am left with so many questions. Was it Wyle’s idea to make breakfast for his relatable video? Did he pick out that Canadian tuxedo outfit? Also, whose idea was it to make him SMA? Was that based on the popularity of his show, the fact that he’s been on television since the 90s or just his willingness to be SMA? (There’s this video of People’s editors discussing how they pick SMA. It sounds very loosey-goosey, but they decide early in the year and popularity factors in. The Pitt airs in January so I think that explains it.) Are there women who find him hot and where are they exactly? Do they also have “Live, Laugh, Love” plaques on their mantles next to wooden bowls of oversized strands of beads?

Is it a dad thing to make breakfast? My dad loves making eggs for people and he can make perfect over medium eggs. I would guess that the stereotypical dad loves grilling and making breakfast.

His dog is cute.