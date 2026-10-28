There’s a rumor that Joe Alwyn might be the ‘mystery actor’ auditioning for James Bond

Last week, there were so many rumors circulating about the James Bond franchise and the months-long casting process. It’s been pretty much confirmed that Jacob Elordi is out of the running for 007, but that Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden were all coming in for screen tests. There were also rumors that a “mystery actor” was coming in for a screen test and that this actor’s name had not appeared on any shortlists. Well, there’s a theory and a growing body of evidence that the mystery actor might be… Joe Alwyn!?!
James Bond fans are claiming they’ve figured out the identity of the ‘mystery’ actor who has joined Callum Turner and Jack Lowden in the 007 auditions. After years of rumours and speculation, it was revealed over the weekend that a final shortlist of stars were performing screen tests at Bray Studios. Turner kicked off the auditions on Friday and on Saturday a mystery star was seen leaving the auditions.
Bond sleuths have flooded social media with theories about who the unnamed actor could be, and one name that has appeared multiple times is Joe Alwyn. The actor has previously appeared in Conversations With Friends, The Brutalist, and Hamnet – and fans have said it would ‘make sense’ if he was the unnamed star.
One social media user wrote: ‘I can’t think of any other reason why they would hide the actor, Joe has a good reason tho to be hidden tho. Nina Gold one of the casting directors knows Joe really well, she’s known him from drama school and casts him in his first film as well as now. Making the actor hidden because that’s the most likely to be confirmed bond I don’t think is the case as why would they announce the other three if they already know who it’s likely to be.’
The post, which was shared on Reddit, then sparked a sea of responses agreeing with the theory. They included: ‘Never thought about him as a contender before, but it makes sense; He is supposed to be filming in NYC for a Rom com, but was in London this week for a friend’s wedding and potentially this audition.’
Screen tests were said to be taking place throughout this weekend, with between three and five actors understood to have reached the last stages of the process. A source told the Daily Mail: ‘Daniel Craig’s replacement has been years in the making and Callum was called today [Friday] to have his chance to impress the bosses. The next three days are going to be very interesting indeed.’
I don’t have anything against Alwyn as an actor or a person, but if he’s the mystery actor, I am worried about the Bond franchise. I mean… THIS is the shortlist? Alwyn, O’Connor, Lowden and Turner? Not to parrot right-wing talking points, but maybe there is a masculinity crisis? No offense to Lowden, who is probably the most overtly masculine one out of this list. Like, we’re trying to cast someone to play JAMES BOND, this is not an art film where a guy cries after staring at a tulip for too long.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Instar.
Theo James and James Norton are right there, very talented and very British.
The possible working list is not the move.
He’d be the first Bond who’d pause mid-run to take a shot from an inhaler. He always looks to me like he’s someone whose allergy test lit the entire panel.
💀
Hate to be so negative but this guy is a charisma void. The only reason we know him is because of Taylor Swift, his film work is completely forgettable.
Totally agree on Theo James and James Norton. Yes please.
Joe Alwyn is pretty, certainly, but I don’t see him for Bond. Agree with Theo James or James Norton or Aidan Turner of Poldark. Aidan Turner would be great. He’d be my first pick.
Aidan Turner would be FANTASTIC.
I came here specifically to say he makes a charisma vacuum look interesting. I don’t even find his face interesting and he lacks the physicality and the necessary charm.
I am betting hes floating his own name, he isn’t being considered.
Theo James has already ruled himself out of Bond – he’s a good actor (and yes I did love him in those Underworld movies he did, judge me all you like 🙂 ) who seems to be forging an interesting career for himself outside those big action type movies he’s done in the past.
Jack Lowden for the win.
I cast my vote for “Poor Mister Pamuk”
I second that vote
Third.
Bland. James Bland.
@SUE 🤣🤣
I once read Alwyn described as: that Victorian child.
And that’s all I see now when I look at photos of him.
My bond was roger Moore, so, this bond was never for me.
I think Jack Lowden could be great. He’s got the acting chops, can do a mix of drama, action and light comedy, and is also a good combination of rugged and pretty.
I liked Alwyn’s performance in “Hamnet” but that was a supporting role in a very different kind of movie. I absolutely could not see him carrying the franchise as Bond. Nothing against him as a person and I do think he can act. He’s just not a good fit for the part. At all.
The problem is not the masculinity or lack of it but the fact that all of those choices are quite frankly boring.
It’s Josh O’Connor being considered. You’re conflating Jack O’Connell and him. Two different people.
I wish Jack O’Connell was in the running!
I am tired of speculation about bond because it’s been happening forever! Ready for them to announce.
This list is not exciting to me. And Joe always looks tired to me. Like he needs some sleep. I don’t feel like he’d have the charisma for Bond.
I like Joe and have a lot of respect for him. But I don’t know enough about his range to know if he could do this – but then none of us do. He could have blown them away in the audition. As for masculinity – in 2026 the kind of misygonistic masculinity that Bond has always had will not fly now. They will need to pivot in order to keep the franchise fresh and attract a younger audience. Perhaps that is what they are doing. Frankly I don’t think it will be any of these guys. They did this exact thing with Craig – there were a bunch of names attached and then BAM here comes Craig out of left field.
Eh. I think he will just go the Marvel route and bulk up. It’s not like Chris Evans looked the way he did before Captain America. That dude was frankly non-descript to me in so many ways before Cap America.
I’m not super excited about anyone on this list. Maybe Josh O’Connor? he is my #1 I think. I dont want Callum turner, I dont know Jack lowden really, and all I know of this guy is that he’s Taylor’s ex.
It just feels like a very boring list honestly.