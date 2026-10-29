Ethan Hawke: Winona Ryder in the 1990s was what Taylor Swift is today

Vanity Fair does this excellent series called “Scene Selection.” They put an actor on camera and play clips of their films or TV shows and just get the actor to riff on those projects or their costars. Obviously, Ethan Hawke is excellent at this kind of thing. This is his natural habitat, and he would love to conduct every interview this way. The man loves to talk about his costars, and he loves to talk about art. Ethan’s Scene Selection video is great – he talked at length about Texas, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Denzel Washington and Winona Ryder. What he said about Winona was especially accurate.
“If you care about Texas, you care about Tommy Lee Jones,” Ethan Hawke says of his onscreen father in season two of The Lowdown, FX’s neo-noir crime comedy series. The Lone Star State native has cultivated a warm reverence for many of his costars across 40 years in film and TV, as Hawke shares in the latest installment of Vanity Fair’s Scene Selection.
Watching Denzel Washington improvise in Hawke’s first “proper Hollywood movie,” the 2001 police drama Training Day, “was like watching Eric Clapton with a guitar or Miles Davis with a trumpet. It was just staggering.” And acting in Sidney Lumet’s final movie, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007), opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2014, offered a bittersweet glimpse into an unrealized future. Says Hawke, “You know, I thought I would have him to pal around with the rest of my life.”
As for his role in the 1994 coming-of-age romance Reality Bites, Hawke credits costar Winona Ryder with getting him on board. “Not enough has been said about Winona Ryder’s impact on other people’s careers. Winona Ryder was extremely successful at a young age. She was, at the time period that we did this, you gotta think what Taylor Swift is to right now. I mean, Winona Ryder was it,” says Hawke, who attended Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce after starring in the 2024 music video for her song “Fortnight.”
“She was cool, all her movies were smart and interesting—Heathers, Beetlejuice, Age of Innocence with Scorsese, Mermaids,” Hawke continues. “Everything she did was a hit, smart, irreverent, punk. She was really, really cool. And she greenlit this movie. Because she had seen this obscure show called The Ben Stiller Show, which she thought was incredibly funny, and she thought he should be directing movies…. It was Winona’s belief in Ben and the script that made this movie happen.”
That would be Reality Bites costar Ben Stiller, who also made his feature directorial debut with the film. Hawke now considers Stiller to be “one of the best directors of my generation,” but they may have been on different pages as younger actors. “We would do 10,000 takes of his performance and, like, one of mine,” Hawke recalls. “He was completely disinterested in my performance and obsessed with his own, which was extremely irritating.”
Hawke says he and Stiller can find humor in their experience now—“If Ben were here, he would giggle, laugh, and tease me right back,” Hawke tells VF. “But it was true.”
I totally agree with him about Winona and her cultural significance in the 1990s. He’s 100% correct that she was seen as basically the coolest and most punk-rock person out there, a real artist with integrity. Plus, so many girls and women wanted Winona’s whole look – the choppy hairstyle, the wide eyes, the delicate features. I still remember being obsessed with Winona’s iconic 1994 Rolling Stone cover and how it just encapsulated everything about the 1990s, about beauty and about coolness. If anything, I think Winona, in her heyday, was a bigger deal than Taylor Swift (although Taylor’s queen-bee cultural status has lasted much longer than Winona’s).
Here’s the full video – Ethan talks about Training Day and working with Denzel first, and then around the 4:45-mark, he talks about Reality Bites and Winona.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of Vanity Fair’s video.
Winona has always been a rockstar.
Protip: the less hair you have, the bigger your eyes look. I would love to have her cut, but the maintenance would be hell.
Lol no. She wasn’t .
Funny, @Chiron, I was coming here to say the same thing. Was she the IT girl for a lot of people and very popular? Yes, absolutely. Extremely popular. I think a better comparison of her might be Jennifer Lawrence in her hey day. I can’t think of someone comparable today but Taylor, love her or hate her, is in a different league. (Disclaimer: I am Swift-neutral. I like some of her music, not all, I didn’t even fathom going to a concert). That concert alone was a cultural phenomenon that Winona never encapsulated.
Came here to say the same thing! The difference between an actor and a musician and the impact they can have as pop icons is huge. Yes Winona was popular and the epitome of cool girl in the 90s (along with Gwyneth -what a great picture you dug up) but Taylor is the cultural phenomenon, and I’m not any kind of Swiftie, at all.
Ditto!
Not in the 90s there were still movie stars. Winona was a movie star. It’s not the same. She was massive. Taylor Swift has nowhere near the craziness of Michael Jackson or a Beatle as a pop star. Movie stars and pop stars of the 90s had a different level of fame. It was crazy. Fame isn’t the same. Taylor Swift is the most famous pop star but it’s not comparable.
@Sammi – ITA 100%. But I have a personal policy of not commenting on Taylor Swift so we’ll leave it at that.
I have to admit to loving the pictures of Gwyneth and Winona. What a moment of life.
Nobody would call TayTay cool😂and Winona was with Johnny Depp at his peak.
So true about Winona. My personal opinion (take it for what it’s worth…)was that she was blackballed by Winstein and his ilk and it had nothing to do with the BS shoplifting crap.
He contradicts himself. One cannot be like Taylor Swift and also be cool and punk. Pretty sure Winona would do a massive eyeroll and think, “Taylor wishes!’
I don’t think Winona and Taylor are really comparable. As successful and popular as she was, Winona was still more niche. She wasn’t *everywhere.* I admire both of them for different reasons, but Winona was and remains a lot edgier.
I wanted to look like her in the 90s! It’s so true that her look really set a trend, from the very beginning when she appeared in “Lucas” as the BFF character. She struck the perfect balance between tomboy cool and feminine. Her version of “Little Women” is still my favorite by far. I liked Soairse Ronan’s Jo in the Greta Gerwig adaptation but in general it just didn’t hold a candle for me.
Winona Ryder cast Angelina Jolie in Girl Interrupted, a movie that launched multiple careers and won Angie an Oscar. Winona’s influence is undeniable and should be shouted from the rooftops. #teamwinona!
I recently compared Zendaya to her, to my 15-year-old daughter, in order to help my daughter understand how big she was. I’m not sure. I agree about the Taylor Swift thing. I love Taylor, but I wouldn’t call taylor cool or punk rock. I also am not sure I’d agree that Winona was “the most punk rock” person in her day, when there were literal punk rock folks out there. While Winona was definitely cool, she was more known for her beauty and charisma than her pink rockness, IMHO.
Oooh good one!!
She really was the IT girl of the 90s. I was just thinking about the movie The Crucible the other day. She was able to be in so many interesting things without overexposure.
Minus the obvious music?