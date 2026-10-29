Is Jennifer Lopez trying to ‘take over’ the edit on ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’?

More than a year ago, Jennifer Lopez filmed The Last Mrs. Parrish in and around New York. The paparazzi were always hovering close to the exterior sets, so there are tons of photos of Jennifer in character, wearing some really great suits. Apparently, the film was always a Netflix production but something very un-Netflix has happened: director Robert Zemeckis has not put together a solid edit of the film. The production probably ended in, like, November 2025? And so post-production has just staggered along and no one knows when the edit will be completed. Enter J.Lo!
Sources tell Page Six Hollywood that superstar Jennifer Lopez has been butting heads with “Forrest Gump” filmmaker Robert Zemeckis — the director of her new big-budget movie, “The Last Mrs. Parrish.” Lopez has ideas on how to fix the twisty thriller for Netflix, and they don’t necessarily align with Zemeckis’ vision.
“She’s tried to take it over. She fancies herself a filmmaker,” says a Hollywood source. “It’s been testing terrible. Lopez panicked and has been in the editing room. Behind the scenes, everyone’s saying it’s a Blake Lively [situation].”
(Lively famously made her own cut of “It Ends With Us,” which differed from that of her director and co-star Justin Baldoni. The divergence may have contributed to a falling out that led to an epic legal battle between the two. Then again, the fraught film was a box office hit.)
Netflix said in a statement: “The film tested well, particularly with fans of Jennifer.”
Meanwhile, another “Last Mrs. Parrish” source was more sympathetic to Lopez’s alleged power grab. “She’s taking over… But she’s just trying to salvage the movie,” they said. Yet another source says Lopez has wrested control from Zemeckis specifically during the editing process and “has taken it over.”
Lopez and Zemeckis were working on the cut together last week — an unusual scenario for a director and star — and are expected to meet next week to discuss next steps.
Netflix, Lopez and Zemeckis said in a joint statement: “As we have said to Page Six, this reporting is categorically false. Any suggestion that the filmmakers are not working in unison is without merit.”
There’s plenty at stake on the film, which cost $100 million, sources say. The project, which began shooting in September 2025, isn’t expected to make it to the screen until sometime in 2027, we hear.
It’s based on a 2021 best seller about a con artist (Isabel May) who targets a wealthy couple (Lopez and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) as her next victims. The plot follows the femme fatale as she dupes the pair by befriending the wife and seducing the husband — with the master plan of becoming the “next Mrs. Parrish.” But the deceiver discovers that the wife is far more complex than she could have imagined.
[From Page Six]
Not to get into the weeds, but this is not a “Blake Lively situation.” Lively hijacked the footage, created her own separate edit and demanded the studio use her cut. This J.Lo situation is different – Jennifer is a producer on this film and her company probably put this together. She also has an established relationship with Netflix, and I could totally see a scenario where Netflix called her in to coax out a final cut from Zemeckis. There’s a grand tradition of directors getting too in-their-heads about editing a film and one of the actors or executives being sent in to smooth things over. It sounds like that’s what is happening here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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New York, NY Jennifer Lopez is seen sharing a moment with Oscar winning director Robert Zemeckis as they are seen during shooting for Netflix’s adaptation of “The Last Mrs. Parrish”. Lopez plays Daphne Parrish, the elegant, admired socialite married to Jackson Parrish, a successful real estate magnate. Isabel May plays Amber Patterson a young con artist who approaches Daphne under false pretenses, wiggling her way onto her life and pursuing her husband. Amber’s plan is upended when she discovers the complexity of Daphne’s past.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Robert Zemeckis
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New York, NY Jennifer Lopez dives deep into her role as Daphne Parrish, filming intense scenes for The Last Mrs. Parrish this morning in New York City. JLO plays Daphne, the elegant, admired socialite married to Jackson Parrish, a successful real estate magnate. Isabel May plays Amber Patterson a young con artist who approaches Daphne under false pretenses, wiggling her way onto her life and pursuing her husband. Amber’s plan is upended when she discovers the complexity of Daphne’s past.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
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New York, NY Jennifer Lopez and Isabella Day were seen on location in New York City, filming scenes for her upcoming movie ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish.’ JLO plays Daphne, the elegant, admired socialite married to Jackson Parrish (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), a successful real estate magnate. Isabel May plays Amber Patterson a young con artist who approaches Daphne under false pretenses, wiggling her way onto her life and pursuing her husband. Amber’s plan is upended when she discovers the complexity of Daphne’s past.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2025
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New York, NY Jennifer Lopez was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming series The Last Mrs. Parrish in Midtown Manhattan. The actress looked elegant in a red belted skirt suit paired with black gloves, a wide-brim hat, and houndstooth heels as she stepped out of Christie’s and crossed the street during filming as Daphne Parrish.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2025
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New York, NY Jennifer Lopez was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming series The Last Mrs. Parrish in Midtown Manhattan. The actress looked elegant in a red belted skirt suit paired with black gloves, a wide-brim hat, and houndstooth heels as she stepped out of Christie’s and crossed the street during filming as Daphne Parrish.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2025
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UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Jennifer Lopez is seen sharing a moment with Oscar winning director Robert Zemeckis as they are seen during shooting for Netflix’s adaptation of “The Last Mrs. Parrish”. Lopez plays Daphne Parrish, the elegant, admired socialite married to Jackson Parrish, a successful real estate magnate. Isabel May plays Amber Patterson a young con artist who approaches Daphne under false pretenses, wiggling her way onto her life and pursuing her husband. Amber’s plan is upended when she discovers the complexity of Daphne’s past.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Steve Sands / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Jennifer Lopez on location with ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 10 Oct 2025
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Jennifer Lopez on location with ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 10 Oct 2025
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Page 6 at the scene of the crime. Shocking. JLo sounds like she’s being professional as a producer. I’d be concerned if it was taking this long to get a final edit as well.
If a male actor was working in unison with the director would this be news?