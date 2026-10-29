P6: The palace does not want to become involved in matters concerning the Markles

Strange vibes this week in royal gossip. King Charles is flying solo on his own special Caribbean Flop Tour. Camilla is in the wind, or more likely, half in the bag. The Wales family is MIA, presumably on vacation with their kids for “half-term.” The Sussexes are finally on the same school schedule, so their kids are also out of school and sources told People Magazine and Hello that the family is vacationing “overseas.” All of this means that all eyes should be on Charles alone as he attempts to yet again try to sound vaguely sorry about slavery. Instead, the focus is inevitably on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and more specifically, on Thomas Markle and the larger fallout about his crimes against children. The angle which many commentators are taking is “what did the media know and what did the royal institution know?” Which… the media and the institution don’t want to talk about. So instead, we get sh-t like this: the Windsors are washing their hands of the Sussexes and their “drama.”

The royal family is expected to wash their hands of any drama surrounding Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., after he was accused of possessing a collection of child pornography, according to multiple royal insiders.

“I don’t anticipate the royal family becoming involved in this situation,” royal reporter Andrea Caamano exclusively told Page Six. “Despite Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK, relations remain complicated, and I don’t see the Palace wanting to become involved in matters concerning Meghan’s father.”

The co-host of Hello!’s “A Right Royal Podcast” pointed out that there has been no publicly confirmed face-to-face meetings between King Charles III and Harry or the Duke of Sussex’s kids since he and Meghan moved back to the UK in August.

“The King also has an enormous amount on his plate,” Caamano said, noting that he is embarking on a “hugely significant” nine-day Caribbean tour, during which he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Meanwhile, Prince William is preparing to travel to Mumbai in November for the Earthshot Prize Awards. It has yet to be confirmed whether his wife, Kate Middleton, will join him for the trip.

“Ultimately, I think the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales will continue doing what they do best: concentrating on their royal duties and the work ahead of them,” Caamano said. “I wouldn’t expect any public intervention from the royal family in this particular matter.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield agreed, exclusively telling Page Six that Charles is currently in a “difficult position.”

“As a father, he would like to offer Prince Harry emotional support during such a distressing situation. However, as monarch, he has to consider the potential consequences of any private conversation,” Schofield said. Due to Harry’s history of addressing private family matters with the media, Schofield believes Charles would be hesitant to speak with his youngest son about Thomas Sr.’s scandal. “The King would be reluctant to discuss such a sensitive matter without reassurance that their conversations would remain private.”

Schofield expects that Prince William will also “not engage” with his estranged brother and sister-in-law.

“This is not his fight,” Schofield said, adding, “William has his own family to protect and his own responsibilities to the Crown. He has little appetite for becoming involved in another Sussex crisis.”

Shofield told Page Six that she touched base with more than 40 Palace sources and found that not one insider had heard anything about allegations against Thomas Sr. before the story broke last week.

“I have found no indication from those conversations that the Palace was previously aware of allegations of this nature,” Schofield said, adding, “Given their seriousness, I would have expected such concerns to be raised through the appropriate channels if they were known during Meghan’s time as a working royal.”

[From Page Six]

“I would have expected such concerns to be raised through the appropriate channels if they were known during Meghan’s time as a working royal….” I mean, the Met Police “lost” Roslyn Loveless’s letter and then tried to lie about it but they were shocked that Meghan kept receipts. So… that’s the proof, for me at least. Proof that there was a cover-up, proof that the monarchy was complicit in using Thomas Markle as a weapon to harm a suicidal pregnant woman, proof that there was a high-level awareness that Thomas Markle could be and should be manipulated and managed.

As for the Windsors blanking the Sussexes… as I said, everyone’s out of town. I doubt Charles is calling to offer support, and William is too busy rage-shrieking that he had no idea about anything to do with Thomas. I doubt Meghan expected those two dummies to call or offer support. Meghan “gets” it – Harry’s family is trash and they’re never going to extend any courtesy or kindness to her.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “P6: The palace does not want to become involved in matters concerning the Markles”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:32 am

    I mean the Royal Family has never offered Meghan support since she met Harry so why would there be any difference now? They’re still hoping that Harry would leave Meghan and the children. As for the Palace’s involvement, their hands are not clean. No doubt they covered up information about Meghan’s father and had no objection to the press using him to attack Meghan. Let’s also remember that Jason Knauf was allowed to testify for the DM in Meghan’s lawsuit against the paper.

    Reply
  2. Indica says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:33 am

    The only thing William knows how to offer support to is the latest pint of ale he’s holding.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:44 am

    So that’s their pr approach, that they are washing their hands of this mess? Not a word about the victims. Well, that’s a choice. It’s pretty clear they are trying to distract, dismiss and move on. Bc they very clearly do not want the conversation to be how obvious it is to absolutely everyone that the RF was well aware of the letter back in 2019. Ofc they knew. And they had the met police suppress the investigation and lose the letter. So yeah, it’s all nothing to see here, moving on, let’s talk about earthshot shall we? The transparency is transparent.

    Reply
  4. Just Me says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Not becoming involved?!!! When have they ever NOT BEEN INVOLVED or COMPLICIT in anything relating to the Sussex Matters?!!!
    The Emperor, Heir, the Wives, the MET and the ROTA have ALWAYS had their devious and malignant fingers in the Sussex Matters!

    Reply
  5. Nanea says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:44 am

    “P6: The palace does not want to become involved in matters concerning the Markles”

    KP got involved officially the minute Jason Knauf offered to testify for the Fail against Meghan.

    And when the Rottweiler side piece started meeting the rota 🐀🐀🐀, includud the Moron and that despicable excrement thrower for drinks.

    That said, media should stop using Kinsey Schofield. Not only is she that awful person who replaced Meghan’s face in the engagement portrait with hers and used that on her socials — she’s also Sean Combs’s former PA and party organiser.

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:47 am

    That’s their story and they’re sticking to it. They are the Know Nothing Windsors.

    Reply
  7. Chenni says:
    October 29, 2026 at 10:04 am

    I mean we knows windsor and Wales are too stupid and short sighted. They could have used this opportunity to score brownie points and comes off bigger person. How they reached out to sussex and this proves Wales are bigger , wiser and better person. Instead they are radio silence will hurt them in long term. Like that one israeli official said may be they should mend their family first before talking about mental health and crying at random House( kitchen ). Charity starts from home.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment