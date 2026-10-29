“P6: The palace does not want to become involved in matters concerning the Markles”

Strange vibes this week in royal gossip. King Charles is flying solo on his own special Caribbean Flop Tour. Camilla is in the wind, or more likely, half in the bag. The Wales family is MIA, presumably on vacation with their kids for “half-term.” The Sussexes are finally on the same school schedule, so their kids are also out of school and sources told People Magazine and Hello that the family is vacationing “overseas.” All of this means that all eyes should be on Charles alone as he attempts to yet again try to sound vaguely sorry about slavery. Instead, the focus is inevitably on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and more specifically, on Thomas Markle and the larger fallout about his crimes against children. The angle which many commentators are taking is “what did the media know and what did the royal institution know?” Which… the media and the institution don’t want to talk about. So instead, we get sh-t like this: the Windsors are washing their hands of the Sussexes and their “drama.”

The royal family is expected to wash their hands of any drama surrounding Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., after he was accused of possessing a collection of child pornography, according to multiple royal insiders. “I don’t anticipate the royal family becoming involved in this situation,” royal reporter Andrea Caamano exclusively told Page Six. “Despite Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK, relations remain complicated, and I don’t see the Palace wanting to become involved in matters concerning Meghan’s father.” The co-host of Hello!’s “A Right Royal Podcast” pointed out that there has been no publicly confirmed face-to-face meetings between King Charles III and Harry or the Duke of Sussex’s kids since he and Meghan moved back to the UK in August. “The King also has an enormous amount on his plate,” Caamano said, noting that he is embarking on a “hugely significant” nine-day Caribbean tour, during which he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Meanwhile, Prince William is preparing to travel to Mumbai in November for the Earthshot Prize Awards. It has yet to be confirmed whether his wife, Kate Middleton, will join him for the trip. “Ultimately, I think the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales will continue doing what they do best: concentrating on their royal duties and the work ahead of them,” Caamano said. “I wouldn’t expect any public intervention from the royal family in this particular matter.” Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield agreed, exclusively telling Page Six that Charles is currently in a “difficult position.” “As a father, he would like to offer Prince Harry emotional support during such a distressing situation. However, as monarch, he has to consider the potential consequences of any private conversation,” Schofield said. Due to Harry’s history of addressing private family matters with the media, Schofield believes Charles would be hesitant to speak with his youngest son about Thomas Sr.’s scandal. “The King would be reluctant to discuss such a sensitive matter without reassurance that their conversations would remain private.” Schofield expects that Prince William will also “not engage” with his estranged brother and sister-in-law. “This is not his fight,” Schofield said, adding, “William has his own family to protect and his own responsibilities to the Crown. He has little appetite for becoming involved in another Sussex crisis.” Shofield told Page Six that she touched base with more than 40 Palace sources and found that not one insider had heard anything about allegations against Thomas Sr. before the story broke last week. “I have found no indication from those conversations that the Palace was previously aware of allegations of this nature,” Schofield said, adding, “Given their seriousness, I would have expected such concerns to be raised through the appropriate channels if they were known during Meghan’s time as a working royal.”

[From Page Six]

“I would have expected such concerns to be raised through the appropriate channels if they were known during Meghan’s time as a working royal….” I mean, the Met Police “lost” Roslyn Loveless’s letter and then tried to lie about it but they were shocked that Meghan kept receipts. So… that’s the proof, for me at least. Proof that there was a cover-up, proof that the monarchy was complicit in using Thomas Markle as a weapon to harm a suicidal pregnant woman, proof that there was a high-level awareness that Thomas Markle could be and should be manipulated and managed.

As for the Windsors blanking the Sussexes… as I said, everyone’s out of town. I doubt Charles is calling to offer support, and William is too busy rage-shrieking that he had no idea about anything to do with Thomas. I doubt Meghan expected those two dummies to call or offer support. Meghan “gets” it – Harry’s family is trash and they’re never going to extend any courtesy or kindness to her.