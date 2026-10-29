Jennifer Lawrence got death threats for her opinion on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Jennifer Lawrence is on a promotional tour again, but this one is for her new haircare line, Mes (pronounced “mess”). Can I say something? I like Jennifer, I root for her, I think she’s genuinely funny and cool, but this kind of promotional rollout feels like she missed being the center of attention. It feels like she wanted an excuse to give interviews and go on Call Her Daddy. I got a similar vibe last year when she was promoting Die My Love, a truly terrible movie which few people saw. And once it came out, it was like she was mad that she wasn’t getting awards for it and/or an excuse to go to every event.

Anyway, Jennifer went on Call Her Daddy and you can tell that she’s loving every minute of it. Which is nice. I’m including the video below, and here are some assorted quotes, because they spent two seconds talking about hair products and the rest of the time talking about pregnancy TMI, pop culture, reality shows and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Jennifer found the Summer House reunion leaker: “I can confirm.” Lawrence noted that “it was quite easy” to get to the bottom of things, as “everything was public information.” Although Lawrence didn’t reveal more details about how she went about her sleuthing techniques, she added, “I don’t mind my own business. That’s the thing about me.” She got death threats after calling herself Team Jeremiah re: The Summer I Turned Pretty: She’d only meant to “rage-bait” viewers, she explained, as she’d done with her friends, thinking the whole shtick was relatively innocent. Instead, Lawrence said she received messages from hordes of people telling her, “You should die.” “The level of hate I got was bigger than any controversy I’ve ever been involved in in my life. I’m old. I’ve been famous for decades. It never occurred to me that that would be the No. 1 thing where people were like, ‘I wish you were never born!’” On motherhood: “I’m so ruled by guilt. I’m trying not to be. You’re just [always feeling that you’re] never doing enough, you’re never there enough, but if you’re there too much, they’re too attached and they’re never going to go to school. I don’t think I’ve ever gotten into bed and been like, ‘Wow, I’m such a good mom.’ And I know I’m a good mom. It’s hard to pat yourself on the back, because this job is so important and you love your kids so much.” She feels the support of the mom community: “The mom community is so important and has helped me so much. I remember when I had bad postpartum after my second [child], I got into the elevator and one of the moms was just like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I wasn’t. I was just like, ‘I’m really scared, I have such bad anxiety, I feel like I’m being chased by a tiger.’ One of the moms heard me and hugged me and gave me her number and just talked to me. The mom community is really amazing.” She has a secret TikTok account that she uses to rage-bait people. “I think I’m just going to like take that live. I think I’m just going to, it’s about time I just take the mask off. Because I’m literally I’m arguing about like Victorian, you know, ancestry.” She also admitted that she gets into online arguments with strangers regularly. “Oh, with strangers all the time. Every day.” Asked what she argues about, she replied, “I told you English Tutor history.”

[From Deadline, The Cut, Harper’s Bazaar & Yahoo]

If you watch the whole thing, she also says something crude about what “bounces back” after pregnancy and what does not. I’m not surprised that she has a secret TikTok, and I would assume she had a finsta for years. Hell, she probably still has a burner Twitter account too. She seems very online, even for a mom with two young kids. One nice thing: in motion, in this interview, her face did not look as jacked as it did in her Cut editorial.