‘Pride & Prejudice’ trailer: can Jack Lowden & Emma Corrin pull off Darcy & Lizzy?

While I spent some time complaining about the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility, I have to confess that I’ve always been more worried about this Netflix miniseries adaptation of Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. I like many of the actors involved, and I think it’s actually very smart to have Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennett. I’ve been intrigued by the choice of Emma Corrin for Elizabeth Bennett too. Corrin is such a talented actor, and it’s refreshing to see someone who is not a “cookie-cutter beauty” playing Lizzy. No disrespect, but you know what I mean? While Keira Knightley was put in period drag in the 2005 P&P, you could still see that she was such a strikingly beautiful woman, and that fits for Lizzy. With Corrin styled like this, their Lizzy is kind of frumpy. Corrin might have been a better pick for Persuasion’s Anne Elliot. Well, in any case, the full-length trailer is here. Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, just FYI.

Something is missing, something doesn’t feel quite right. I’ll give it a chance though. Mostly because I think Jack makes for an interesting Darcy. But the whole thing hinges on whether Darcy & Lizzy have that chemistry, and I’m not sure. Jack’s Darcy is smoldering very well, so at least there’s that. Fun fact: that’s Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennett.