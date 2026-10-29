‘Pride & Prejudice’ trailer: can Jack Lowden & Emma Corrin pull off Darcy & Lizzy?

While I spent some time complaining about the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility, I have to confess that I’ve always been more worried about this Netflix miniseries adaptation of Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. I like many of the actors involved, and I think it’s actually very smart to have Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennett. I’ve been intrigued by the choice of Emma Corrin for Elizabeth Bennett too. Corrin is such a talented actor, and it’s refreshing to see someone who is not a “cookie-cutter beauty” playing Lizzy. No disrespect, but you know what I mean? While Keira Knightley was put in period drag in the 2005 P&P, you could still see that she was such a strikingly beautiful woman, and that fits for Lizzy. With Corrin styled like this, their Lizzy is kind of frumpy. Corrin might have been a better pick for Persuasion’s Anne Elliot. Well, in any case, the full-length trailer is here. Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, just FYI.
Something is missing, something doesn’t feel quite right. I’ll give it a chance though. Mostly because I think Jack makes for an interesting Darcy. But the whole thing hinges on whether Darcy & Lizzy have that chemistry, and I’m not sure. Jack’s Darcy is smoldering very well, so at least there’s that. Fun fact: that’s Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennett.
Photos credit: Justin Downing/Netflix
The actors do look really good but I didn’t like the trailer at all. The tone seems off, too light and modern in sensibility. Also the Bennet sisters were not particularly close, except Lizzy and Jane. But I’ll definitely be watching it and I do hope it’s not too terrible compared to the 1995 BBC mini series, the gold standard.
It feels bridgertonized.
This trailer actually convinced me to watch. I think prior adaptations resist making Elizabeth frumpy and they do that here in the Emma and I think that’s a huge part of this. And I think Jack is smoldering the right amount from what the trailer is showing us.
We shall see.
No thank you.
Oh dear God, what’s with these horrible color grading in these period drama lately? In this version lizzy looks very poor and unkempt, but that’s not what lizzy supposed to be. She grew in upper middle class . Just meh this version , as millennial I love Keira knightley version. Hear music is just meh too.
I’ll definitely be watching. I like the casting but i’m unsure about the chemistry between the leads. I think Jack is a good actor but Darcy needs to give proper, reserved, and arrogant with lots underneath. I’m not sure I’m getting anything from the glimpses we seen in the trailer.
I can’t wait for Coleman’s Mrs.Bennet. Her methods may have been terrible but the character had a point!
Also, one other amazing part of this adaptation is that it is being written by Dolly Alderton. Dolly is a British journalist and pop culture critic turned very successful fiction authour. The main subject of her writing has been about love and relationships. I think she is a wonderful choice to adapt this material.
Why should Lizzie be frumpy? Jane was the “beauty” of the family but Lizzie was also considered attractive.
Okay I read that in Mrs Bennetts voice – “why should I see that? why should that be? WHY SHOULD LIZZIE BE FRUMPY??!?”
But I agree – she’s not frumpy. She’s attractive in her own right. Jane is just the family beauty.
Yup, Lizzy is described as a beauty, all the sisters except Marty are. She’s just not as beautiful as Jane. No one is, Jane is the town beauty.
I’ll watch it, because I always watch all Austen adaptations sooner or later, but I agree, something is missing. Maybe in the movie itself, things will fall into place. I do love that they seem to have lit things correctly! Such a nice change for a movie lately.
I will watch purely for Rufus Sewell and Olivia Coleman – looking forward to seeing Olivia’s Mrs Bennett.
I’ll watch this, but I’m still not over what Netflix did to Persuasion. If Emma Corrin talks to the camera once…..
In general I don’t love a frumpy lizzie – I actually thought Jennifer Ehle was perfect because she is very pretty but not drop dead gorgeous, and she let Lizzie’s personality really shine through in her facial expressions. We always talk about the best Darcy (cough Firth cough) but to me the best Lizzie was Ehle.
Same here!
Jennifer was the perfect Elizabeth. Keira wasn’t terrible, either, but other recent Elizabeths (Death at Pemberley, The Other Bennet Sister) have been all wrong.
Lizzie isn’t supposed to be strikingly beautiful, but these actors are too old to be playing these characters.
That was my first thought.
I don’t get Emma Corrin in general. To me she comes across as a bit vague and insipid? Was so against the casting for Darcy initially but in the trailer he’s not awful… maybe. I don’t know…
She’s meh.
They*
Emma Corrin is non binary 🙂
I agree.
Colin Firth will always be my Mr Darcy. I loved the entire cast of the BBC 1995 series. It’s brilliant. I chose the beautiful intro piano music as part of my wedding. I’ll probably try watching this just for fun but won’t take it too seriously.
I know, nothing will ever be better than that adaptation! Maybe dating myself but that’s a hill I will die on!
I like Jack Lowden and maybe he can be Darcy. Maybe. But Emma Corrin doesn’t have the right eyes to play Elizabeth Bennet.
Everyone attached to this is very talented so I will absolutely watch.
Just a note because I’ve seen a few comments already using “she” to refer to the actor not the character…Emma Corrin identifies as non-binary/gender fluid and uses they/them pronouns.
Darcy is 28 and Lizzie is 20 during the events of the novel. Why do these actors look a decade older than their characters? And WHY are we getting the unkempt, frumpy Lizzie treatment AGAIN? The 2005 version already drove me up the wall with this. She is a GENTLEMAN’S DAUGHTER. The Bennets are landed gentry. She can be spirited and outdoorsy while still owning a comb and wearing respectable clothes! Her muddy arrival at Netherfield attracts comment because it’s unusual, not because she habitually looks like she’s been dragged through a hedge.
And Jane is supposed to be exceptionally beautiful, the loveliest of the Bennet sisters. Even Darcy acknowledges it! Why does the styling do absolutely nothing to establish that? It’s an actual plot point, for heaven’s sake.
Get it together, Netflix. These details are RIGHT THERE IN THE BOOK. Stop spending a fortune adapting Austen if you can’t be bothered to pay attention to what she actually wrote.