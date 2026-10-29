Coyote vs. Acme could be the first live action movie to win an Oscar for best animated film



Is Coyote vs. Acme an animated film, or a live action movie with animation in it? Sorry to lob such a philosophical question at you so early in the day, but the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) has forced my hand. Awards prognosticator site Gold Derby is reporting that AMPAS recently ruled that hybrid Coyote *does* qualify as an animated film. Of course no one consulted with me, which leaves me now to declare that I dissent! Look, y’all know I love this movie. But to me, it’s clearly a live action movie with animation in it. Though even that qualifier is hard for me to admit, because really it feels like a live action movie starring the very real and alive performers we refer to as Looney Tunes characters! In any event, Gold Derby is ruminating on how Coyote’s newly confirmed classification shakes up the Best Animated Feature race. They’ve had Wildwood and Toy Story 5 tied for most likely to win, but could Coyote be a dark horse? If so, it would be the first live action movie to ever win Best Animated Feature.

Coyote vs. Acme’s ruling clears up an eligibility question that initially kept the film on the sidelines as the Best Animated Feature race took shape. Back in August, a source close to the film initially told Gold Derby that it wouldn’t be submitted due to potentially falling short of the stated requirement that “75% of the runtime must include animation of the primary subject or subjects.” But that source later revised their statement to indicate that a final decision would be made pending further review. Gold Derby can confirm that the Academy has officially ruled in the movie’s favor as a Best Animated Feature contender. If Coyote vs. Acme scores an Oscar nod, it would only be the second live-action/animated hybrid to be nominated for Best Animated Feature in the category’s 25-year history, after 2021’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. It’s also the first Looney Tunes-derived feature to score with Oscar voters after 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action and 2024’s Looney Tunes: The Day the Earth Blew Up both went unrecognized. (Although the former might not have met the 75% threshold necessary for a nomination.) And should Coyote vs. Acme win the statuette next March, it would be a historic Oscar first in both of those areas. …For the record, The Day the Earth Blew Up was also released by Ketchup Entertainment, which reportedly paid $50 million to rescue Coyote vs. Acme after former Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav shelved its release in 2023. That notoriety ended up benefiting the movie when it finally arrived in theaters in August, with eager audiences driving it to a $123 million worldwide gross. (Warner Bros. has since been acquired by Skydance Media.) The behind the scenes drama could also give Coyote vs. Acme a serious boost with Academy voters eager to put their own period on the end of the Zaslav era, not to mention the larger corporate consolidation happening in Hollywood — a subject that the film skewers. … As Bugs Bunny might say… ain’t I a spoiler?

[From Gold Derby]

Gold Derby also makes reference to other hybrid films like Mary Poppins, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? being Oscar winners — but none of them won Best Animated Feature! The category wasn’t even created yet, so I’d call that a false equivalency. Would AMPAS classify Who Framed Roger Rabbit? as an animated movie? I think not! But if there’s one theme that’s emerging already for this year’s Oscars, it’s that all bets are off. We may have a documentary win Best Picture, an actress be nominated (and possibly win) for a documentary, and Penelope Cruz may become the first actor to nab two nominations in the same category (Supporting Actress for The Invite and La Bola Negra), a feat AMPAS just made kosher this year. Anything can happen!! The one prediction I will make, which I thought as soon as I saw Coyote in theaters, is that it has a real shot at Best Adapted Screenplay. It’s so much more charged and subversive than you’d ever expect. Also working in its favor is that Samy Burch already has one nod under her belt for May December, and I feel like the Academy tends to be self-referential with their nominations. (Sidenote: it’s absolutely WILD to me that Coyote vs. Acme and May December were written by the same person.) There’s only one way to find out how it all shakes out, so stay tooned.

PS — Yes, all this Oscar talk for Coyote is very bittersweet amidst the recent tragic death of Looney Tunes voice artist Eric Bauza.