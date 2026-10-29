Barack Obama: Trump organized a government response to my Cheesecake Factory joke

Over the weekend, Barack Obama campaigned for the Democratic candidates in Michigan. Obama spoke in clear, coherent sentences and delivered a cogent message ahead of the midterms (next Tuesday is election day). It was beautiful and everyone was like “damn, this is what a president is supposed to sound like.” Even better, Obama decided to bait Donald Trump and his idiot cult in his Detroit speech. Obama hilariously talked about Trump’s obsession with decorating the White House, and Obama said the Trump White House looks like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.” Republicans took the bait and they’ve been rage-crying about Cheesecake Factory aesthetics all week. MAGA cultists have been posing for photos in Cheesecake Factories. Trump went on camera and his voice choked with emotion as he defended his gaudy, trashy, Saddam Hussein-esque aesthetic.
Well, Obama was in Georgia last night, stumping for Democrats. He ended up mocking the Republicans’ reaction to his Cheesecake Factory line, saying: “They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who’s supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who’s supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory.” It’s true. And here’s the thing: Obama absolutely knew what he was doing with that joke and the way he baited these thin-skinned, tacky-ass losers was magnificent.
Obama tonight on his Cheesecake Factory line: "They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who’s supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who’s supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory."
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 29, 2026
Obama: "I’m not making this up — the president of the United States is spending time supergluing gold medallions to the mantle in the Oval Office. He’s literally doing arts and crafts while we are fighting a war and trying to deal with out of control prices." https://t.co/YYftu5vV4S
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2026
Obama on backlash about his Cheesecake Factory joke:
First of all, let me get this on the record. I am the father of two daughters. I lived at Chuck E. Cheese, and California Pizza Kitchen, and the Cheesecake Factory. That was my jam for about a decade. Of course, the real problem is prices have gotten so high, folks can barely afford to go out to eat. You would think that this administration would be spending time worrying about that.
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 29, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Thanks for the videos! I watched the entire speech on msnow and the energized audience reaction. His “cheesecake” factory riposte to Trump was a masterclass.
When you think of the mess Obama had to clean up, think of the mess the next Democratic president will have to clean up. Then, never vote for a Republican again as long as you live. This should be obvious by now to everyone, but, sadly, it is not.
I just love him so much…we need more of this right now!
le sigh. Every time I watch a Barack video I experience that painful emotion of longing and lost love, like seeing your old family videos with your (then) young healthy parents/grandparents and the optimism and….emotions I cannot elucidate. Oh Barry….
You do a great job of describing it, actually. It’s such a strange mixture of happiness and sadness, joy and melancholy, wistfulness and nostalgia. Remembering a time when I was excited about and proud of our POTUS is a painful reminder of how far we’ve fallen, like waking up from a dream you had about a loved one, only to realize they are no longer here.
I listened to the entire GA speech and that crowd was fired UP! I loved it when he talked about the infamous tan suit scandal followed by “and I looked GOOD in that suit!” and the whole crowd started chanting “YES YOU DID! YES YOU DID!” lmaoooooo.
Obama is back to remind all of us that Dems can be cool. I’m loving his presence on the campaign trail because he generates enthusiasm like no other modern day politician and yes, I’m including Trump.
Not only did they organize a response to a joke, they decided that the Cheesecake Factory reference was the offensive part. They didn’t care about the comparison to a ruthless, genocidal dictator — hell, that part’s practically aspirational to them — but feigned outrage at the implication that a chain restaurant wasn’t haute cuisine.
This entire dystopian hell resulted from Obama mocking Trump at a press dinner. No of course I’m not blaming Obama, who made this country a better place in so many ways. But no one. NO ONE. Matters more to Trump. He lives and breathes to prove that he is better than Obama at everything. And it’s a unwinnable comparison. So he just gets angrier and more bitter. The best part is that Obama knows it. And every so often uses it strategically.
The only mistake that President Barrack Obama made was using the word “umbrage”. Trump doesn’t know what the word means. Trump is sitting there wondering why President Obama is talking about umbrellas (which Trump can’t use either ). OMG, I miss listening to President Obama. His voice and his speeches give me such a feeling of security.
Remember that Barry is a huge nerd. He is a brilliant speaker and crowds love him. But he can NOT help himself when it comes to SAT words.