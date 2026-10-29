Barack Obama: Trump organized a government response to my Cheesecake Factory joke

Over the weekend, Barack Obama campaigned for the Democratic candidates in Michigan. Obama spoke in clear, coherent sentences and delivered a cogent message ahead of the midterms (next Tuesday is election day). It was beautiful and everyone was like “damn, this is what a president is supposed to sound like.” Even better, Obama decided to bait Donald Trump and his idiot cult in his Detroit speech. Obama hilariously talked about Trump’s obsession with decorating the White House, and Obama said the Trump White House looks like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.” Republicans took the bait and they’ve been rage-crying about Cheesecake Factory aesthetics all week. MAGA cultists have been posing for photos in Cheesecake Factories. Trump went on camera and his voice choked with emotion as he defended his gaudy, trashy, Saddam Hussein-esque aesthetic.

Well, Obama was in Georgia last night, stumping for Democrats. He ended up mocking the Republicans’ reaction to his Cheesecake Factory line, saying: “They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who’s supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who’s supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory.” It’s true. And here’s the thing: Obama absolutely knew what he was doing with that joke and the way he baited these thin-skinned, tacky-ass losers was magnificent.

Obama tonight on his Cheesecake Factory line: "They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who’s supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who’s supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 29, 2026

Obama: "I’m not making this up — the president of the United States is spending time supergluing gold medallions to the mantle in the Oval Office. He’s literally doing arts and crafts while we are fighting a war and trying to deal with out of control prices." https://t.co/YYftu5vV4S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2026

Obama on backlash about his Cheesecake Factory joke: First of all, let me get this on the record. I am the father of two daughters. I lived at Chuck E. Cheese, and California Pizza Kitchen, and the Cheesecake Factory. That was my jam for about a decade. Of course, the real problem is prices have gotten so high, folks can barely afford to go out to eat. You would think that this administration would be spending time worrying about that. — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 29, 2026