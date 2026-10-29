Jack Lowden is now the oddsmakers’ favorite to get cast as James Bond

It’s more than likely that the new James Bond producers have been conducting their final-round screen tests and auditions in the past week. Reportedly, the shortlist for James Bond now includes Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and a mystery actor who may or may not be Victorian street urchin Joe Alwyn. No Nicholas Hoult, no Jacob Elordi, no Dev Patel, no Theo James, no Idris Elba. The producers’ parameters seem focused on “white guy in his early 30s who can play Bond for at least four or five films.” So with that shortlist, Jack Lowden has certainly become the favorite.
The race to become the next James Bond will soon be over – and one actor is thought to be a clear favourite for the role.
Final screen tests took place at Bray Studios in London over the weekend, with Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and a fourth unnamed actor, auditioning to be the seventh 007.
And it is Lowden who gets the nod from fans of the long-running franchise, with the Scottish actor given odds of 8/11 to win the coveted role.
Elsewhere, Turner is his closest competitor at 2/1, while the unfancied O’Connor gets less favourable odds of 8/1, with all other contenders priced at 16/1 or more.
Bookies at Ladbrokes told The Sun: ‘The Bond race looks to be reaching crunch time and punters are firmly backing Jack Lowden to get the call. He’s already odds-on and the latest speculation has only fuelled support for him, with Callum Turner looking like his biggest threat.’
[From The Sun & The Daily Mail]
Yeah, I think Lowden is the consensus choice at this point. In the past, this would have been the moment when Barbara Broccoli would pull the rug out and announce someone no one expected. But Broccoli sold her stake in the franchise, and I think the new Amazon-MGM team will follow a more traditional path. As in, the producers seem to be paying attention to the gossip and reactions to the shortlist, and they understand that no one has beef with Lowden, and that he doesn’t look like a Dickensian waif. Imagine if Lowden goes from playing Darcy in Pride & Prejudice to being cast as James Bond in the same year.
PS… Here’s my Lowden-as-Bond question: should Lowden be the first bearded Bond? Because he genuinely looks better with a beard.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I see what you mean about him looking better with a beard, but I definitely get some Bond vibes from the beardless picture above. That being said, I’m not super invested, I think Jack Lowden is fine, but there could have been better options.
The problem being that without the beard you can see that he doesn’t have any lips. The beard has to stay otherwise it will be too distracting to some people (me).
Definitely with beard.
BEARD PLEASE!!!! HUBBA HUBBA
Only if they can get Saoirse as part of the deal 🙂
She’s gone on record saying she’d love to be a Bond villain.
https://deadline.com/2026/08/saoirse-ronan-bond-villain-1237049486/
Oh! A two for one with her as villain would be fantastic!
I wouldn’t say no to Callum and Dua Lipa as the newest Bond girl, if we’re talking about a package deal.
That would be AMAZING, @Meghan. I would buy tickets *today* even if it won’t come out for 2 years.
I will happily buy tickets to see tall ginger Scottish Bond! Please let him use is own accent!
I’m all in on Jack being Bond. Beard or no beard.
I’m just worried about what they are going to do with Bond. Is MGM/Amazon gonna stay with the same tone as the Craig Bond movies, or are they go to go lighter like the Moore/Brosnan eras…
Eh. I feel underwhelmed after more than six (?) years of guessing now this. I miss Broccoli. We need another Daniel Craig type of advice. My favorite would have been Chiwetel. Nicholas Hoult also good. But these three or four, just no excitement at all.
I’m torn. He’d be a great Bond, but then I would lose him in Slow Horses. 😣
There’s no reason he couldn’t do both. Slow horses only has eight eps a season. And they film two seasons back to back. It would be hilarious to see him play two such very different spies simultaneously.
Still think they should do a round of one off films of actors who’d make great Bonds but are too old for a multi film run. Idris, Cavill, maybe a third?
Please no to Elordi. Just no!
Bezo and the producers wanted Jacob Elordi. The decision will be made by Denis Villenue.
Jack is very good-looking. I like the idea of Idris Elba doing a one-off Bond film. I’d so be at that theater. Great suggestion!