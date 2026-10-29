Jack Lowden is now the oddsmakers’ favorite to get cast as James Bond

It’s more than likely that the new James Bond producers have been conducting their final-round screen tests and auditions in the past week. Reportedly, the shortlist for James Bond now includes Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and a mystery actor who may or may not be Victorian street urchin Joe Alwyn. No Nicholas Hoult, no Jacob Elordi, no Dev Patel, no Theo James, no Idris Elba. The producers’ parameters seem focused on “white guy in his early 30s who can play Bond for at least four or five films.” So with that shortlist, Jack Lowden has certainly become the favorite.

The race to become the next James Bond will soon be over – and one actor is thought to be a clear favourite for the role. Final screen tests took place at Bray Studios in London over the weekend, with Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and a fourth unnamed actor, auditioning to be the seventh 007. And it is Lowden who gets the nod from fans of the long-running franchise, with the Scottish actor given odds of 8/11 to win the coveted role. Elsewhere, Turner is his closest competitor at 2/1, while the unfancied O’Connor gets less favourable odds of 8/1, with all other contenders priced at 16/1 or more. Bookies at Ladbrokes told The Sun: ‘The Bond race looks to be reaching crunch time and punters are firmly backing Jack Lowden to get the call. He’s already odds-on and the latest speculation has only fuelled support for him, with Callum Turner looking like his biggest threat.’

[From The Sun & The Daily Mail]

Yeah, I think Lowden is the consensus choice at this point. In the past, this would have been the moment when Barbara Broccoli would pull the rug out and announce someone no one expected. But Broccoli sold her stake in the franchise, and I think the new Amazon-MGM team will follow a more traditional path. As in, the producers seem to be paying attention to the gossip and reactions to the shortlist, and they understand that no one has beef with Lowden, and that he doesn’t look like a Dickensian waif. Imagine if Lowden goes from playing Darcy in Pride & Prejudice to being cast as James Bond in the same year.

PS… Here’s my Lowden-as-Bond question: should Lowden be the first bearded Bond? Because he genuinely looks better with a beard.