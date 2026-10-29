Dakota Johnson has ‘chemistry’ with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘For now, it makes her happy’

When Dakota Johnson was promoting Verity, she was one of the Vogue’s September Issue cover stars. I enjoyed the interview, and Dakota spoke more in-depth about her life after her years-long relationship with Chris Martin. She spoke about being in her 30s (she’s 37) and not expecting to be where she is: unmarried and childfree. She said that she “really” wants children and “I didn’t expect to be this age and at this place in my life, but for whatever reason, that’s the plan of the universe. So I would love that. I hope that that happens for me. I’ve always felt, especially the last few years, that there is a soul that wants to come through. And I hope that I’m lucky enough to be able to do that.” So… instead of adjusting her dating parameters to find a nice guy who would be a good baby-father, Dakota said all of that and immediately threw herself into dating Machine Gun Kelly.
Dakota Johnson and MGK are growing closer, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE.
“She’s happy and enjoys spending time with him,” the source says, more than six weeks after Johnson, 37, and MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — were first photographed together in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 12.
“There’s a lot of chemistry and she’s been going to the studio with him while he works,” the source adds. “For now, it makes her happy.”
In September, a source close to MGK told PEOPLE that the pair “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months.” At the time, the source said the actress and musician “had met before, but hit it off” when they both attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July wedding in New York City.
The duo “started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together,” the insider previously added. “It’s a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now.”
On Oct. 19, another source told PEOPLE that Johnson and MGK were in the “dating phase” but “aren’t ready to go official yet.”
“They both really like each other and have been seeing each other more frequently,” the source said after the pair were spotted together in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. “They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, but they’re growing closer every time they hang out.”
The source added that Johnson and MGK bonded over their shared “dry and dark sense of humor.”
Maybe this will be a controversial take, but I think Dakota’s issue is that she’s still dating like she’s in her early 20s. MGK is the kind of mistake a woman can afford to make when she’s 23, you know? By the time you’re in the second half of your 30s, you can’t date like you’re 23!! That being said, I think Dakota’s taste in men simply never evolved in her 30s because why would it? She’s rich, famous and third-generation Hollywood. She’s not like other 37-year-olds. But yeah, this MGK thing is going to end in tears and a big “we told you so.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
Well, if deep down she’s looking for a baby daddy, she could do worse. Apparently he’s a great, involved father.
I like her. Quirky funny, and most of her rom-coms have been good. I don’t know what anyone sees in MGK. And all that black ink cannot be good for his body. As I get older, I understand younger folks less and less!
Dakota must not have any baggage of her own because she is always carrying her partner’s baggage.
I wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole, but that’s just me.
That was my take about MGK, but then I saw an interview, and I dunno what happened, I’m might be under a spell or something, but I’m interested now. He’s hot to me now
What’s wild to me is she spent years with a man who clearly wasn’t interested in having more children. If that was your priority, why stay?
I reckon he could have told her he’d be open to marriage and children down the road and she believed him.It happens a lot and that’s one more reason to set a time limit in situations like this, like if there’s no change in so and so years, the relationship is over.
I’ve seen her in some interviews and on SNL, she seems as exciting as a wet bag of lettuce.
Dakota seems like a cool girl, but I worry she might end up like her mother—who, despite being a brilliant and successful actress, clearly struggled with self-acceptance. In an attempt to look more like her own beautiful mother, she ended up mangling and disfiguring her face with plastic surgery. She wasn’t as classically beautiful as Tippi Hedren, but she was charming, distinctive, and graceful, with that signature childlike voice. I adored her… and then she decided to get rid of her broad jawline, and… things just went downhill from there.
Dakota has already had enough “tweaks”—it’s time to stop. She looks beautiful as she is; she doesn’t need these ever-expanding cheekbones. Stop!
And as for this guy… well, they say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover—but then again, a well-worn cover often suggests a book that’s been read a lot, implying it’s a good one. With people, it’s a bit different: if someone looks “heavily worn,” it often points to underlying emotional or personality issues. He certainly doesn’t look like a candidate for a life partner; he looks more like someone who belongs on a therapist’s couch.
To be clear, I have no issue with people having tattoos—it’s their body, their business—but there’s a point where it stops being a form of decoration or a personal statement and starts becoming a veil, hiding an insecure, lost individual. The line between decoration and obsession isn’t always obvious. It only becomes clear once things have gone too far, and that often ends badly.
Dakota before – a bit like her grandmother, Tippi.
https://theglowmemo.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/dakota-johnson-and-starring-pancho-villa-as-himself-new-york-city-premiere-2003-1024×1536.jpg
HOLY COW she looks like a completely different person in that photo!!
She looks like her Mom in that picture. As an adult I always see more of her Dad in her features.
Girl has a terrible picker.
Just broken.
But maybe this is the fun throwaway she needs after a decade of Coldplay.
Ariel, agreed. I like that she added “for now.” That’s the way I’d approach it with him (I don’t believe I was ever in a demographic where I’d date him, but still).
He looks like a walking red flag.
Lau, I agree. But if I had the chance (I wouldn’t) I would hit it and quit it.