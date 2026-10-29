Dakota Johnson has ‘chemistry’ with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘For now, it makes her happy’

When Dakota Johnson was promoting Verity, she was one of the Vogue’s September Issue cover stars. I enjoyed the interview, and Dakota spoke more in-depth about her life after her years-long relationship with Chris Martin. She spoke about being in her 30s (she’s 37) and not expecting to be where she is: unmarried and childfree. She said that she “really” wants children and “I didn’t expect to be this age and at this place in my life, but for whatever reason, that’s the plan of the universe. So I would love that. I hope that that happens for me. I’ve always felt, especially the last few years, that there is a soul that wants to come through. And I hope that I’m lucky enough to be able to do that.” So… instead of adjusting her dating parameters to find a nice guy who would be a good baby-father, Dakota said all of that and immediately threw herself into dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Dakota Johnson and MGK are growing closer, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE. “She’s happy and enjoys spending time with him,” the source says, more than six weeks after Johnson, 37, and MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — were first photographed together in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 12. “There’s a lot of chemistry and she’s been going to the studio with him while he works,” the source adds. “For now, it makes her happy.” In September, a source close to MGK told PEOPLE that the pair “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months.” At the time, the source said the actress and musician “had met before, but hit it off” when they both attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July wedding in New York City. The duo “started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together,” the insider previously added. “It’s a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now.” On Oct. 19, another source told PEOPLE that Johnson and MGK were in the “dating phase” but “aren’t ready to go official yet.” “They both really like each other and have been seeing each other more frequently,” the source said after the pair were spotted together in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. “They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, but they’re growing closer every time they hang out.” The source added that Johnson and MGK bonded over their shared “dry and dark sense of humor.”

[From People]

Maybe this will be a controversial take, but I think Dakota’s issue is that she’s still dating like she’s in her early 20s. MGK is the kind of mistake a woman can afford to make when she’s 23, you know? By the time you’re in the second half of your 30s, you can’t date like you’re 23!! That being said, I think Dakota’s taste in men simply never evolved in her 30s because why would it? She’s rich, famous and third-generation Hollywood. She’s not like other 37-year-olds. But yeah, this MGK thing is going to end in tears and a big “we told you so.”