Brad Paisley defends filling then 17-year-old Taylor Swift’s bus with crickets in 2007

Taylor Swift became the youngest person to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday night. She was introduced at the ceremony by Brad Paisley, with whom she toured in 2007. Taylor opened her speech by saying she’s been estranged from Brad Paisley for some time. If she wasn’t joking, she has a very good reason for cutting him out of her life.
I’m really surprised to see you here actually because we’ve been estranged since 2007. I think you know why. He took a tour prank too far. Filled my entire tour bus with live crickets. Thousands of them. For months, I couldn’t sleep. Just chirp chirp chirp chirp all night. I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem. It was a dark time, but you know what? You did such an amazing job with that introduction. I think we can let bygones be bygones. I think we’re good now.
If anyone did that to me I would buy the pet lizard and I would tell everyone about it. I wouldn’t wait 19 years and drop it as an aside. Like how much restraint does Taylor Swift have to hold on to that story for that long? Taylor’s enemies have even more reason to be running scared. Or is Brad Paisley that powerful? Maybe he was for a few years but oh how the turntables.
As you can tell from the title, Brad Paisley stands by this really mean prank. Taylor was just 17 years old when then 35-year-old tour headliner Brad found it hilarious to massively inconvenience her, to put it mildly. It sounds traumatizing, not funny. Instead of apologizing, Brad posted photos from the event to Instagram along with a clip of Taylor telling this story. His caption mentioned honoring Taylor but ended with “I also stand by the crickets on the tour bus as a legit truly boss prank.” No dude. The snake fam is about to come for you. All Taylor has to do is lift her little finger.
It doesn’t seem like Taylor and Brad have been fully estranged since 2007. I found photos of them posing together at events in 2016, 2012 and 2010. So maybe she was joking about it or just being friendly for her job.
Update: as Smalltowngirl points out, Brad and his wife were at Taylor’s wedding and she likely approved him as the person to introduce her. She probably forgave him a while ago, but again how long was she sitting on this story?
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon and Getty
He was at her wedding and she would have gotten to choose who introduced her to the hall, so she is joking about being estranged. But it is a messed up prank to pull on a teenager.
Oh ok I’ll update with that. My bad
Such a “guy” thing to do to a teenager he was most likely trying, well, you know. Taylor probably was told to not rock the boat, I mean, it’s just a bus full of crickets, no big deal, he just likes you, don’t make him feel bad…etc. TayTay made the best of it because she had to. Now, she’s a billionaire and can do whatever she wants. Success is the best revenge.
You mean the guy who released a song called “Accidental Racist” did something shitty to a teenage girl?
I despise pranks—and the people who think pranks are just harmless fun. Having “fun” at someone else’s expense isn’t funny unless the person being pranked (a) finds it equally funny and (b) would have given enthusiastic consent before the prank if they’d had the opportunity. Brad Paisley was (and apparently remains) a bully who either didn’t consider or didn’t care about the possible impact of his actions.
I’d be terrified as a 17 year old to see all those crickets in my trailer. Asshole move by the guy. But Taylor is apparently fearless and forgiving (unlike me on both counts).
Huh, I didn’t have someone making me feel bad for Taylor Swift on my 2026 bingo card.
What a mean spirited and unpleasant thing to do to anyone never mind to a teenage girl when you are in a much more powerful position in a work relationship.
Ick.