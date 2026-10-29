Brad Paisley defends filling then 17-year-old Taylor Swift’s bus with crickets in 2007



Taylor Swift became the youngest person to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday night. She was introduced at the ceremony by Brad Paisley, with whom she toured in 2007. Taylor opened her speech by saying she’s been estranged from Brad Paisley for some time. If she wasn’t joking, she has a very good reason for cutting him out of her life.

I’m really surprised to see you here actually because we’ve been estranged since 2007. I think you know why. He took a tour prank too far. Filled my entire tour bus with live crickets. Thousands of them. For months, I couldn’t sleep. Just chirp chirp chirp chirp all night. I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem. It was a dark time, but you know what? You did such an amazing job with that introduction. I think we can let bygones be bygones. I think we’re good now.

[From YouTube Transcript]

If anyone did that to me I would buy the pet lizard and I would tell everyone about it. I wouldn’t wait 19 years and drop it as an aside. Like how much restraint does Taylor Swift have to hold on to that story for that long? Taylor’s enemies have even more reason to be running scared. Or is Brad Paisley that powerful? Maybe he was for a few years but oh how the turntables.

As you can tell from the title, Brad Paisley stands by this really mean prank. Taylor was just 17 years old when then 35-year-old tour headliner Brad found it hilarious to massively inconvenience her, to put it mildly. It sounds traumatizing, not funny. Instead of apologizing, Brad posted photos from the event to Instagram along with a clip of Taylor telling this story. His caption mentioned honoring Taylor but ended with “I also stand by the crickets on the tour bus as a legit truly boss prank.” No dude. The snake fam is about to come for you. All Taylor has to do is lift her little finger.

It doesn’t seem like Taylor and Brad have been fully estranged since 2007. I found photos of them posing together at events in 2016, 2012 and 2010. So maybe she was joking about it or just being friendly for her job.

Update: as Smalltowngirl points out, Brad and his wife were at Taylor’s wedding and she likely approved him as the person to introduce her. She probably forgave him a while ago, but again how long was she sitting on this story?

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Embed from Getty Images